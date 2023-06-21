Va. incumbents, General Assembly candidates win primaries

LGBTQ incumbents and General Assembly candidates won their respective primaries on Tuesday.

State Del. Kelly Convirs-Fowler, a Virginia Beach Democrat who came out as bisexual last year at Hampton Roads Pride, is ahead of Brandon Hutchins in House District 96 by a 28.5-25.9 percent margin.

State Del. Mark Sickles (D-Fairfax County) ran unopposed in House District 43’s Democratic primary. State Del. Dawn Adams (D-Richmond) also ran unopposed in House District 68. Zach Coltrain, an openly gay Gen Zer, will face off against state Del. Barry Knight (R-Virginia Beach) in House District 98.

Adele McClure, who identifies as queer, won the Democratic primary in House District 2 that includes portions of Arlington County. Former state Del. Joshua Cole, who is bisexual, won the Democratic primary in House District 65 that includes Fredericksburg.

Laura Jane Cohen, who is also bisexual, won her primary in House District 15 in Fairfax County. Rozia Henson, who is gay, won his primary in House District 19 that includes portions of Prince William County.

State Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria) did not face a primary challenge in Senate District 39. State Del. Danica Roem (D-Manassas) will face Republican Bill Wolfe in Senate District 30 in November.

Republicans currently control the Virginia House of Delegates. Governor Glenn Youngkin, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears and Attorney General Jason Miyares are all Republicans.

Democrats currently have a 22-18 majority in the Virginia Senate, and they blocked the 12 anti-LGBTQ bills introduced during the 2023 legislative session.

Roem, who in 2018 became the first openly transgender person seated in a state legislature in the U.S., in April told the Washington Blade the “four seat (Democratic) majority” in the state Senate is “the only thing that’s keeping us” from becoming Florida, Texas or another state with anti-LGBTQ laws.