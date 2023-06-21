Virginia
Va. incumbents, General Assembly candidates win primaries
State Del. Danica Roem (D-Manassas) running for Virginia Senate
LGBTQ incumbents and General Assembly candidates won their respective primaries on Tuesday.
State Del. Kelly Convirs-Fowler, a Virginia Beach Democrat who came out as bisexual last year at Hampton Roads Pride, is ahead of Brandon Hutchins in House District 96 by a 28.5-25.9 percent margin.
State Del. Mark Sickles (D-Fairfax County) ran unopposed in House District 43’s Democratic primary. State Del. Dawn Adams (D-Richmond) also ran unopposed in House District 68. Zach Coltrain, an openly gay Gen Zer, will face off against state Del. Barry Knight (R-Virginia Beach) in House District 98.
Adele McClure, who identifies as queer, won the Democratic primary in House District 2 that includes portions of Arlington County. Former state Del. Joshua Cole, who is bisexual, won the Democratic primary in House District 65 that includes Fredericksburg.
Laura Jane Cohen, who is also bisexual, won her primary in House District 15 in Fairfax County. Rozia Henson, who is gay, won his primary in House District 19 that includes portions of Prince William County.
State Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria) did not face a primary challenge in Senate District 39. State Del. Danica Roem (D-Manassas) will face Republican Bill Wolfe in Senate District 30 in November.
Republicans currently control the Virginia House of Delegates. Governor Glenn Youngkin, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears and Attorney General Jason Miyares are all Republicans.
Democrats currently have a 22-18 majority in the Virginia Senate, and they blocked the 12 anti-LGBTQ bills introduced during the 2023 legislative session.
Roem, who in 2018 became the first openly transgender person seated in a state legislature in the U.S., in April told the Washington Blade the “four seat (Democratic) majority” in the state Senate is “the only thing that’s keeping us” from becoming Florida, Texas or another state with anti-LGBTQ laws.
FCPS Pride holds school board rally
State Del. Marcus Simon joins activists outside Luther Jackson Middle School
Fairfax County Public Schools Pride, a pro-LGBTQ activist organization, held a rally outside of the Fairfax County School Board meeting at Luther Jackson Middle School on June 15. The rally was held to call attention to the mounting racist and anti-LGBTQ incidents reported in Northern Virginia schools this year.
Approximately 50 community activists participated in the peaceful FCPS Pride rally. Speakers at the event included state Del. Marcus Simon (D-Falls Church); Robert Rigby, FCPS Pride president; David Broder, president of the Service Employees International Union Virginia Local 512; and David Walrod, educator and president of the Fairfax County Association of Teachers.
“We’ve got a Pride flag burning at one school, anti-Semitic symbols at another school,” Rigby warned the crowd. “Homophobic and anti-trans remarks written on another school. Racist comments written on another school. So these are bright and vivid symbols of hate brought during this season. But students and parents and staff are here to say that these sorts of things are unwelcome in our schools.”
Rigby referred to anti-LGBTQ reported incidents occurring at Falls Church and West Potomac High Schools this year as well as other hate incidents against racial and ethnic groups.
The speakers and activists at the rally were generally supportive of the Fairfax County School Board, but called for vigilance against acts of hate.
“We are not doing enough,” admonished Rigby. “I call on the school board to be leaders: to stand up on their bully pulpit to say to our students, ‘you are welcome here unabashedly, unashamedly. We love you for who you are.'”
“As educators it is our job to make sure that every child comes into our classroom and feels safe,” Walrod, a special education teacher at Lake Braddock Secondary School, said.
Walrod concluded, “To all of our students, we see you, we welcome you, we want you to belong here.”
FCPS Pride to hold rally before school board meeting
Thursday event in response to ‘hate incidents’ in county schools
FCPS Pride on Thursday will hold a rally at Luther Jackson Middle School in Falls Church.
The rally will take place from 5:30-7 p.m.
The Fairfax County School Board will meet inside Luther Jackson Middle School immediately after the rally. FCPS Pride in a press release notes school board members are expected to issue a Pride month proclamation.
The FCPS Pride press release notes “hate incidents” that include the burning of a Pride flag, anti-Semitic graffiti, racist and anti-immigrant harassment “have been accelerating in” Fairfax County Public Schools.
“We demand by our presence that the system take action,” reads the press release.
Anti-LGBTQ activists protest Fairfax City Pride event
Stacy Langton organized demonstration
The Fairfax City Council declared June as LGBTQ Pride Month, with a celebration planned at Old Town Hall on Saturday to include a drag queen performance. Outside of the event in front of the building roughly two dozen people gathered in protest of the city’s Pride event.
According to the local conservative right publication the Washington Examiner, the protest was coordinated by Stacy Langton, a Fairfax County resident who gained notoriety for leading a group of parents protesting two controversial LGBTQ-themed books available in high school libraries in September 2021 that Langton falsely claimed promoted pedophilia.
The Fairfax County School Board, and officials with Fairfax County Public Schools announced they had removed the books from the school libraries to reassess their suitability for high school students.
At the time the Washington Blade reported: “I’m not one of those activist moms or disgruntled moms,” Langton stated in an interview with Fox News. “This is not about being anti-gay, anti-trans or whatever. I would have been there and said every single word I said if this had been the depiction of a heterosexual couple with heterosexual acts — pornography is pornography and I don’t care what the gender is.”
Langton also appeared in several ads for now Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin during his 2021 gubernatorial election.
Also appearing at the protest were members of the Southern Poverty Law Center-listed hate group, Public Advocate of the United States, and its leader, Eugene Delgaudio.
The Examiner reported that Fairfax Mayor Catherine Read, who was attending the event, told the tabloid that the city is paying for the event. Other sponsors of the event include George Mason University and Fairfax Ace Hardware.
The announcement from the city published online stated:
FAIRFAX PRIDE
Saturday, June 3rd
5PM – 10PM
Old Town Hall
3999 University Drive, Fairfax
The city of Fairfax and Mason are thrilled to host its inaugural “Fairfax Pride” event on June 3rd, 2023!
While Pride is celebrated 365 days of the year, it’s most recognized during the month of June. Pride Month evolved out of the 1969 Stonewall Riots and has since become a time to reflect and celebrate both the progress and the people of the LGBTQIA+ community.
This collaborative event will kick off In Old Town Hall with informational vendors from both Mason campus and the NOVA area, as well as children’s activities, such as face-painting, Fairy Hair, crafts and more! Later in the evening, a warm welcome will be given by representatives from both the city of Fairfax and Mason, to commemorate this exciting new event. The event will conclude with a dance party featuring several drag queen performances throughout the evening.
All are invited and welcome to attend!
