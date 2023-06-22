Books
Activist and Pulse survivor Brandon Wolf talks with Chasten Buttigieg about his new memoir
Event took place at Center for American Progress
Brandon Wolf, press secretary for Equality Florida and a survivor of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting, discussed his new memoir during an event with Chasten Buttigieg on Wednesday at the Center for American Progress in D.C.
It was at once both deeply personal and unambiguously political, perhaps owing to the fact that the two have both published memoirs and spoken about how their struggles with challenges like homophobia, violence, racism, and poverty ultimately informed their work as activists for issues like LGBTQ rights, gun control, and mental health.
Following the conversation and an audience Q&A, Center for American Progress Senior Director Nick Wilson shared information about the organization’s work on gun violence prevention. Signed copies of Wolf’s memoir, “A Place for Us” and Buttigieg’s memoir, “I Have Something to Tell You” were made available for purchase.
The relationship between the personal and the political emerged as a theme from the moment Buttigieg kicked off their conversation by asking Wolf for his thoughts about the importance of honoring and celebrating Pride, both individually and collectively for the LGBTQ community.
Wolf said his journey of coming to terms with his intersectional identity as a gay Black man was often very difficult and painful. “So for me, pride is personal because it is the manifestation of what I’ve worked so hard for — which is to live a life that I can be proud of,” he said. “It took me a long time to get to a place where I can say I am really proud of who I am.”
Pride is “about a celebration of self [and] a celebration of community,” Wolf said. At the same time, “Pride is also a protest. It’s always been a demand for justice for all people, equality for all people, a world where freedom actually means something.”
Despite the progress that has been won since activists formed a nascent movement for LGBTQ civil rights with the first Pride demonstrations more than 50 years ago, Wolf said the calls to depoliticize LGBTQ lives and identities are misguided. Big box retailers might debut rainbow colored logos in June along with their seasonal Pride merchandise, he said, but the community’s most fundamental freedoms are still “being debated,” “being called political,” and “being litigated at all times.”
Leading into a question for Wolf about his experiences writing the memoir, Buttigieg said, “One thing I’ve always admired about you from the moment we’ve met is how vulnerable you are.” He then turned to the audience, “this book, it reads like you’re sitting across from Brandon.”
Wolf responded that “a lot of people have questions about politics and campaigns and candidates” — especially since “everybody wants to figure out what the hell’s going on in Florida at all times” and given that he works for Florida’s largest LGBTQ advocacy organization, having risen to public attention for his activism after surviving what, at the time, was America’s deadliest mass shooting. (It remains the country’s deadliest incident of anti-LGBTQ violence.)
The answer to these questions, Wolf said, “is really not that complicated: It’s authenticity.”
The word, he said, represents the organizing principle of his life and work — the only way “to mobilize people and motivate people to want to live in a better world.” And authenticity, Wolf said, means vulnerability.
“I chose to be extra vulnerable in this book,” he said, adding, “I won’t give it all away; you have to read it to find out.”
Books
Celebrate Pride month with these new books
The rainbow flags, the parades and confetti, this time of year makes you want to celebrate Pride month in any way you can. So why not grab one (or all!) of these great books about LGBTQ history and life?
First of all, if you’re heading out – out of state, out of town, out on the town, grab “The Pride Atlas“ by Maartje Hensen (Chronicle Books, $30). This big, gorgeous book offers 500 unique, special, exciting ideas for travel this month and for the rest of the year.
So you love dancing on sand, in a club, or on the street? Fine dining is your thing, and browsing small shops sounds like your idea of a dream. Then this book will open your eyes to places to do all of the above, and more – best of all, many of these fabulous spots are almost right outside your door. If you’re making travel plans at all in 2023, this is the book to take with you.
So what’s up with the next generation of LGBTQ kids? In “Young Queer America: Real Stories and Faces of LGBTQ+ Youth“ by Maxwell Poth, foreword by Isis King (Chronicle Books, $24.95), it’s almost like seeing the future.
Or how about this: You can think of this book as a series of mini-biographies, full of advice and positivity but also pain and struggle and lots of open, honest peeks at what it’s like to be a gay, lesbian, or trans kid (pre-teen to young adult) in today’s world. You’ll see their journey (so far) and their hopes, which, in a way, makes this book a compass for tomorrow, and don’t we all want that now?
Sometimes a little steam is all you want for your Pride month, and “Dykette“ by Jenny Fran Davis (Holt, $26.99) will be what you want. When 20-somethings Sasha and Jesse are invited on a mini-vacation with a wealthy lesbian couple in a remote, private area, the plan for the getaway is obvious – made even more so by the presence of a third couple of women, known to the younger pair.
It doesn’t go well.
Part romance, part steam, this may be the beach read you want this Pride month.
And finally, you can’t have Pride without paying homage to the gay icons who’ve gone before you, and in “Game Show Confidential“ by Boze Hadleigh (Lyons Press, $21.95), you’ll read about game show hosts and history, scandals and salesmanship, gaffes and greats including the irrepressible Paul Lynde, who Hadleigh calls “The King of the Zingers.” There’s a wealth of information inside this book, and plenty of nostalgia, making it great enjoyment for anyone who spent summers in front of a rotating fan and a television, playing along in your grandma’s living room.
And, of course, if you still need more books for Pride, your favorite librarian or bookseller is the person to ask. They’ll know what you need to read to stay informed, stay entertained, and have the best Pride you can have, so flag these books now.
Books
Summer is perfect time to enjoy ‘Big Gay Wedding’
New book overcomes tropes to tell emotional, funny story
‘Big Gay Wedding’
By Byron Lane
c.2023, Holt $26.99 336 pages
Few things are cast in stone, which means that you’ve usually got time to change your mind. Do a little research, listen to other voices, get educated, think about things, and pivot.
No one will criticize; you may, in fact, be commended for your new open-mindedness. As in the new book, “Big Gay Wedding” by Byron Lane, you might like the new outlook, too.
Chrissy Durang, “Farmer Mom” and owner of the Polite Society Ranch near New Orleans, checked two things off a list in her notebook. The school bus filled with noisy children arrived for their tour of the ranch, check. Barnett should be arriving later, check.
Thirty-four-year-old Barnett was the light in Chrissy’s world, her son, her only child, the near-exact image of his late father. She was excited for his homecoming; surely, Barnett was flying from California to tell her he was ready to take over the ranch now, take care of the animals, take care of her.
Instead, not long after he arrived, Barnett dropped a bombshell about “The Big Thing” that they never discussed: he was engaged. To be married. To another man. And he wanted to do it there in Mader, at Polite Society Ranch.
Chrissy could think of a million things she didn’t like about Barnett’s intended, Ezra, and they all went into her notebook. Hair a mess, check. Controlling, check. Butt-kisser, check. Dream-killer, check. And yet, Barnett loved Ezra. It’d been a long time since Chrissy’d seen her son this happy.
She talked to her priest about the situation, but he disappointed her in a terrible way. It was clear that her father-in-law, Paw-Paw, was supportive of Barnett and Ezra, which was no surprise; Barnett was always Paw-Paw’s favorite. Chrissy didn’t have many friends in her small Louisiana town, but she was absolutely sure of three things: nobody would approve of any sort of gay nuptials, Ezra’s family was downright weird, and everybody in Mader would blame her for what was about to happen.
At face value, the story inside “Big Gay Wedding” seems awfully familiar: homophobic mom, gay son, wedding, Kumbaya moment, the end. Keep thinking that, though, and you’ll miss one truly wonderful novel.
From the paraprosdokian sentences to the Misfit Toys cast of characters, author Byron Lane takes readers from a deep dive into a box of tissues to a good snorting belly laugh, often in the same paragraph. So many unexpected, delightful things occur inside this story, in fact, that you may become disappointed when something conventional occurs.
Which it does, often enough.
Gay bashing, protesters, haters, misunderstanding, it’s-a-phase thinking, all the bad old tropes show up in this story, alas. Still, readers will be happy to know that they’re dealt with properly, just as you’d expect from a prissy mother, an alcoholic society matron, two men wildly in love, a light-fingered grandfather, and a dying sheep named Elaine.
Summer is always a time for weddings, and it’s a great time to enjoy this sweet, funny, excellent novel. Simply, “Big Gay Wedding” rocks.
Books
Tragedy and comedy intertwined in witty ‘Quietly Hostile’
Irby’s fourth essay collection addresses pandemic, TV writing career, more
‘Quietly Hostile: Essays’
By Samantha Irby
c.2023, Vintage
$17/304 pages
You know from the get-go that “Quietly Hostile,” essayist, television writer and humorist Samantha Irby’s fourth essay collection, is filled to the brim with the author’s mordant wit, cynicism and empathy. Who else but Irby, 43, who has struggled with depression, would write: “This book is dedicated to Zoloft”?
There are zillions of essay collections. But few are as memorable, poignant, funny (sometimes grossly, in a good way) and heart-filled (a term Irby might hate) as “Quietly Hostile”
This long-awaited collection is filled with what Irby would call “good shit”: from hilarious descriptions of her bad dog in doggie day care to bits about, literally, shit, (that will gross you out, but reduce your shame about pooping).
Irby, who is Black and bisexual, grew up in poverty in Evanston, Ill. Her parents died when she was 18 (her mother from multiple sclerosis; her father, who gambled, likely, suffered from post traumatic stress disorder).
At the age of nine, Irby’s mother’s MS went out of remission. While still a child, she was called upon to care for her Mom.
“When I was an actual kid growing up on welfare with a sick mom and expired Tuna Helper from the dollar store, the future and its infinite possibilities stretched before me like a sumptuous buffet I couldn’t afford to go to,” Irby writes.
There is a backdrop of pain, sadness and, sometimes, anger to much of Irby’s humor. But self-pity and rage don’t consume the book.
Irby, the author of “Meaty,” “We Are Never Meeting in Real Life” and “Wow, No Thank You,” knows that the cliche is true: tragedy and comedy often are often intertwined.
It’s fun to learn in “Quietly Hostile” that Irby, who was a writer for the popular TV shows “Shrill” and “Tuca & Bertie,” is as much a fan as the rest of us of the TV shows she loves.
In 1998, Irby couldn’t afford cable or HBO. She had to wait to watch the “City” until it came out on VHS. “The show reflected nothing of my life,” she writes, “but provided something of a road map for my future…” she writes.
In a future, she wouldn’t have dreamed of then, she grew up to become a writer on “And Just Like That,” the “Sex and the City” reboot. (She’s a writer on season two of “And Just Like That” which premieres on June 22 on Max.)
Irby was stunned when Michael Patrick King of “And Just Like That” asked her to write for the show. “I was like … Are you allowed to work on a show like this if you only wear nine-dollar T-shirts,” she writes, “and have no idea how many Brooklyns there are.”
“During my interview,” Irby jokes, “I said, ‘Can I give Carrie diarrhea?’ and I was hired immediately.”
Even ardent “Sex and the City” aficionados may find too much of SATC in “Quietly Hostile.”
No worries: Irby who speaks of herself as being “fat” and “sick” (she has arthritis and Crohn’s disease), riffs on many things in “Quietly Hostile.” Irby turns her sharp wit on everything from what it’s like to run for a public toilet when you have diarrhea to why she’s a David Matthew’s fan girl to her love for (approaching addiction to) Diet Coke to the “last normal day” before the pandemic to the “food fights” that are a part of the most loving marriages.
Grab a Diet Coke (or libation of your choice), tell your bad dog to quit barking and enjoy “Quietly Hostile.”
