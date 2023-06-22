News
Blade to participate in Queer Media Sustainability Lab
Knight Foundation-backed initiative includes $22,500 ‘technology stipend’
The Washington Blade will receive a $22,500 “technology stipend” from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.
The Blade is one of six LGBTQ-owned news organizations that will participate in the Queer Media Sustainability Lab, a year-long program that “will help publishers upgrade their technology stacks, grow their audiences and explore new revenue streams.” The Local Media Foundation will manage the project that begins in July.
Tagg Magazine, the Windy City Times, the Philadelphia Gay News, the Dallas Voice and the Bay Area Reporter are also participating in the project. The publications, along with the Blade, are part of the News is Out collaborative.
“Knight funds technology — and other parts of journalism’s infrastructure — because we know how challenging these elements are for publishers,” said Knight Foundation Vice President of Journalism Jim Brady in a press release that announced the project. “We are proud to support LGBTQ-owned media through News Is Out because communities everywhere benefit when diverse voices are uplifted, and that’s exactly what this initiative is meant to achieve.”
The Local Media Foundation also manages the Knight X LMA BloomLab, which supports Black-owned publications.
Virginia
Youngkin hosts Pride month reception at governor’s mansion
Equality Virginia accuses governor of ‘hypocrisy’
Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday hosted a Pride month reception at the Executive Mansion.
The governor’s public schedule noted Youngkin hosted members of the Virginia LGBTQ+ Advisory Board and Log Cabin Republicans at the reception that began at 5:30 p.m. Youngkin hosted a similar reception last June in the Capitol Rotonda.
Equality Virginia in a press release accused Youngkin of “hypocrisy” by “hosting an LGBTQ+ community reception today at the Governor’s Mansion as his administration continues to support anti-LGBTQ+ bills and push anti-LGBTQ+ administrative policies.”
“Governor Glenn Youngkin doesn’t appear concerned about the actual lived experiences of LGBTQ+ Virginians, but this reception shows he has no problem expanding his circle of potential donors — even as he continues to throw our community under the bus,” said Equality Virginia Executive Director Narissa Rahaman. “The governor won’t even call this event a ‘Pride’ event, despite doing so last year. It’s likely no coincidence, given the national campaign from anti-LGBTQ+ extremists that has targeted Pride events and companies supportive of LGBTQ+ rights and representation. This is yet another example of the governor only listening to those who agree with him, rather than doing any real outreach to LGBTQ+ Virginians. We know his record, and closed-door events with hand-picked voices certainly won’t change it. As the leading organization for LGBTQ+ Virginians, our invitation must have gotten lost in the mail.”
Youngkin’s public schedule described the event as an “LGBTQ+ Advisory Board, Log Cabin Republicans and community reception.”
The Washington Blade has reached out to Log Cabin Republicans President Charles Moran for details about who may have attended the reception and for comment about Equality Virginia’s criticisms.
Congress
Democrats reintroduce Equality Act
Bill has caucus’ unanimous support
Democrats in both chambers of Congress on Wednesday reintroduced the Equality Act, legislation the party has sought to pass for more than a decade that would extend federal nondiscrimination protections to include LGBTQ Americans.
The lawmakers announced the move in a press conference convened by U.S. Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.) and U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) who, respectively, reintroduced the Equality Act in the House along with its companion bill in the Senate.
They were joined by top Congressional Democrats including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.), House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (Calif.), Democratic House Whip Katherine Clark (Mass.), and U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin (Wis.) and Cory Booker (N.J.), along with Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson and National Center for Transgender Equality Policy Director Olivia Hunt.
The legislators and LGBTQ advocacy group leaders delivered remarks stressing the importance of passing the Equality Act, noting its unanimous support from Democrats in both chambers.
“As the first openly gay person of color to serve in Congress, I am acutely aware of the impacts lawful discrimination has on our marginalized communities in the United States, and the LGBTQI+ community have been subject to discrimination, violence, and the denial of their full personhood under the law for far too long,” Takano said.
Responding to a question from the Washington Blade on whether the latest version of the Equality Act differs from those that were introduced before, and whether compromises might be necessary to earn enough Republican votes, Takano said the bill has not been changed, adding, “I fully intend to pass a full-strength, undiluted Equality Act into law.”
Under the leadership of former Congressman David Cicilline (D-R.I.), the legislation was passed in the lower chamber in 2019 and 2021 but ultimately failed to move through the Senate. After announcing his planned departure from Congress to lead his state’s largest nonprofit organization, Cicilline told the Blade he was confident in his California colleague’s ability to successfully shepherd the bill over the finish line.
Takano and Cicilline serve or have served as chairs and co-chairs of the Congressional Equality Caucus alongside other openly LGBTQ members including U.S. Reps. Sharice Davids (D-Kan.) and Chris Pappas (D-N.H.), both of whom joined Wednesday’s press conference.
Comments from Democratic leaders also focused on the fraught political environment with respect to LGBTQ rights and the ways in which the Equality Act represents a continuation of some of the most important work the Congress has undertaken to protect Americans from discrimination.
“As extreme MAGA state legislators across the country continue their assault on LGBTQ+ Americans, especially the trans community,” Pelosi warned, “the fight against bigotry and discrimination remains urgent as ever.”
Pelosi credited the tireless work of LGBTQ activists for the groundbreaking legislative victories the community has secured over the decades of her time in Congress, noting especially the enduring legacy of the movement that coalesced in the 1980s around the HIV/AIDS crisis.
Pelosi also committed to preserving the scope and strength of the Equality Act, recalling how she had roundly rejected the arguments from members who believed the 2010 Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act would not pass unless the transgender community was excluded from its protections. “I said we’re never taking out trans” from the landmark bill, she said.
Several members who spoke on Wednesday, including Pelosi, invoked the memory of their late colleague, congressman and iconic civil rights activist John Lewis, who, in a manner consistent with the principles to which he dedicated his life and career, was an early and ardent champion of the Equality Act.
With the 1964 Civil Rights Act, Congress outlawed discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, and national origin, in areas from housing and employment to credit and education. Just months later, on a day that became known as Bloody Sunday, Lewis was among the nonviolent demonstrators who were brutally beaten by Alabama state troopers for protesting the systematic disenfranchisement of Black voters.
The Equality Act’s promise to include LGBTQ Americans in the protections from discrimination that Congress first established nearly 60 years ago is a continuation of the legacy of fighting for the fundamentally American values of justice and equality, the lawmakers said.
Florida
Federal judge strikes down Fla. Medicaid transgender healthcare ban
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed flurry of anti-trans legislation
A federal judge issued an order Wednesday that permanently enjoins Florida from enforcing its ban on transgender residents using Medicaid for gender-affirming healthcare.
The trial last month ended a few days after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a flurry of anti-LGBTQ legislation on May 17, the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia, to include Senate Bill 254, which further restricted access to trans health care in the state.
Simone Chriss, director of the Transgender Rights Initiative with Southern Legal Counsel, one of the groups representing the plaintiffs, told WUSF Public Radio/NPR:
“These are folks who are on Medicaid because they are low income or disabled and they cannot otherwise afford access to their treatments that they need.”
U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle in his 54 page order noted: “For many years, Florida’s Medicaid system paid for medically necessary treatments for gender dysphoria. Recently, for political reasons, Florida adopted a rule and then a statute prohibiting payment for some of the treatments: puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries.”
Hinkle then stated that “gender identity is real. The record makes this clear.”
In his 44 page ruling issued on June 6 in an earlier case, Hinkle barred the state from any further enforcement action against trans youth or their parents from seeking appropriate gender-affirming care.
Shannon Minter, the legal director for the National Center for Lesbian Rights, told the Washington Blade Wednesday evening: “After a full trial including expert testimony from both sides, Judge Hinkle has ruled that Florida’s exclusion of transgender healthcare under its Medicaid program is invalid and may not be enforced. This means that Florida’s Medicaid program must provide medically necessary care for gender dysphoria, just as it does for other medical conditions.” (Editor’s note: NCLR was not a party in this litigation.)
The decision, however, is not just limited to plaintiffs in the case. two trans adults named August Dekker and Brit Rothstein, along with two trans minors and their parents who brought the lawsuit against Florida.
It applies to the mammoth, multibillion-dollar safety net health care program that is paid for by a mix of state and federal tax dollars.
Lambda Legal, the Transgender Rights Initiative and Southern Legal Counsel that filed the initial legal challenge estimated that there are up to 9,000 Medicaid trans enrollees in the state receiving gender-affirming care.
