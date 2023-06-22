Congress
Democrats reintroduce Equality Act
Bill has caucus’ unanimous support
Democrats in both chambers of Congress on Wednesday reintroduced the Equality Act, legislation the party has sought to pass for more than a decade that would extend federal nondiscrimination protections to include LGBTQ Americans.
The lawmakers announced the move in a press conference convened by U.S. Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.) and U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) who, respectively, reintroduced the Equality Act in the House along with its companion bill in the Senate.
They were joined by top Congressional Democrats including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.), House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (Calif.), Democratic House Whip Katherine Clark (Mass.), and U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin (Wis.) and Cory Booker (N.J.), along with Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson and National Center for Transgender Equality Policy Director Olivia Hunt.
The legislators and LGBTQ advocacy group leaders delivered remarks stressing the importance of passing the Equality Act, noting its unanimous support from Democrats in both chambers.
“As the first openly gay person of color to serve in Congress, I am acutely aware of the impacts lawful discrimination has on our marginalized communities in the United States, and the LGBTQI+ community have been subject to discrimination, violence, and the denial of their full personhood under the law for far too long,” Takano said.
Responding to a question from the Washington Blade on whether the latest version of the Equality Act differs from those that were introduced before, and whether compromises might be necessary to earn enough Republican votes, Takano said the bill has not been changed, adding, “I fully intend to pass a full-strength, undiluted Equality Act into law.”
Under the leadership of former Congressman David Cicilline (D-R.I.), the legislation was passed in the lower chamber in 2019 and 2021 but ultimately failed to move through the Senate. After announcing his planned departure from Congress to lead his state’s largest nonprofit organization, Cicilline told the Blade he was confident in his California colleague’s ability to successfully shepherd the bill over the finish line.
Takano and Cicilline serve or have served as chairs and co-chairs of the Congressional Equality Caucus alongside other openly LGBTQ members including U.S. Reps. Sharice Davids (D-Kan.) and Chris Pappas (D-N.H.), both of whom joined Wednesday’s press conference.
Comments from Democratic leaders also focused on the fraught political environment with respect to LGBTQ rights and the ways in which the Equality Act represents a continuation of some of the most important work the Congress has undertaken to protect Americans from discrimination.
“As extreme MAGA state legislators across the country continue their assault on LGBTQ+ Americans, especially the trans community,” Pelosi warned, “the fight against bigotry and discrimination remains urgent as ever.”
Pelosi credited the tireless work of LGBTQ activists for the groundbreaking legislative victories the community has secured over the decades of her time in Congress, noting especially the enduring legacy of the movement that coalesced in the 1980s around the HIV/AIDS crisis.
Pelosi also committed to preserving the scope and strength of the Equality Act, recalling how she had roundly rejected the arguments from members who believed the 2010 Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act would not pass unless the transgender community was excluded from its protections. “I said we’re never taking out trans” from the landmark bill, she said.
Several members who spoke on Wednesday, including Pelosi, invoked the memory of their late colleague, congressman and iconic civil rights activist John Lewis, who, in a manner consistent with the principles to which he dedicated his life and career, was an early and ardent champion of the Equality Act.
With the 1964 Civil Rights Act, Congress outlawed discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, and national origin, in areas from housing and employment to credit and education. Just months later, on a day that became known as Bloody Sunday, Lewis was among the nonviolent demonstrators who were brutally beaten by Alabama state troopers for protesting the systematic disenfranchisement of Black voters.
The Equality Act’s promise to include LGBTQ Americans in the protections from discrimination that Congress first established nearly 60 years ago is a continuation of the legacy of fighting for the fundamentally American values of justice and equality, the lawmakers said.
Republican senators focus on trans women in sports during ‘Protecting Pride’ hearing
HRC President Kelley Robinson among committee witnesses
During the Senate Judiciary Committee’s “Protecting Pride” hearing on Wednesday morning, Republican members were largely focused on transgender women’s participation in competitive sports.
Members on the other side of the aisle, meanwhile, addressed a variety of LGBTQ topics — including the need for passage of the Equality Act, which the Democrats reintroduced with a press conference just after the hearing.
Most questions from the GOP senators were addressed to one of their witnesses, Riley Gaines, who once competed with trans swimmer Lia Thomas and rose to public attention last year for her advocacy against the inclusion of trans women in athletics.
During the hearing, Gaines claimed not to be transphobic and insisted she harbored no negative feelings toward her former teammate, but used incendiary language about trans women, including repeatedly describing Thomas’ genitals and deliberately misgendering her.
For example, Republican Committee member U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) asked for her response to Thomas’ comments that she has used, as a pretext, “the guise of feminism to sort of push transphobic beliefs,” which Gaines dismissed by saying her former teammate was “mansplaining what it means to be a feminist.”
Despite the barrage of anti-trans laws introduced and passed in statehouses across the country this year, conservative federal lawmakers so far have made progress advancing just one, a bill passed by the U.S. House of Representatives in April that would prohibit trans girls and women from competing on women’s and girls’ sports teams. (The bill is almost certainly destined to languish in the Democratic-controlled Senate, and President Joe Biden promised he would veto the measure should it ever reach his desk.)
While Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee dedicated most of their time to consternation over competitive sports, conservative state lawmakers have clawed back the rights and freedoms of their trans residents on multiple other fronts — including, notably, by restricting or blocking their access to guideline directed medical interventions consistent with the best practices standard of care as ordained by scientific and medical societies with the requisite expertise.
And while they engaged far less with him than they did with Gaines, the GOP senators invited another witness to Wednesday’s hearing, Matt Sharp, senior counsel for the Alliance Defending Freedom.
ADF, notes the Southern Poverty Law Center, “has supported the recriminalization of sexual acts between consenting LGBTQ adults in the U.S. and criminalization abroad; has defended state-sanctioned sterilization of trans people abroad; has contended that LGBTQ people are more likely to engage in pedophilia; and claims that a ‘homosexual agenda’ will destroy Christianity and society.”
Sharp used the opportunity to advocate for his client Laurie Smith whose case before the U.S. Supreme Court, 303 Creative v. Elenis, could lead to a ruling permitting business owners to claim religious exemptions from statewide laws prohibiting anti-LGBTQ discrimination.
Most of his prepared remarks before the committee, however, concerned healthcare treatments for trans youth, which he described in misleading and inaccurate ways, such as by claiming that LGBTQ advocates are pushing “to get dangerous and potentially irreversible gender transition procedures” performed on children.
Extreme positions like these are not inconsistent with views that many of the Republicans on the committee have expressed in the past. Last year, U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) headlined her state’s “Rally to End Child Genital Mutilation,” a commonly used — and inaccurate — term used by anti-trans activists to describe gender affirming care even though genital surgeries are not recommended for minor patients.
Doctor Ximena Lopez, a witness invited by the Democratic senators, followed Sharp’s remarks by swatting down healthcare related misinformation and discussing her practice as a pediatrician trained in pediatric endocrinology with experience treating minor patients with gender affirming care.
“Misinformation,” she said, “is having a chilling effect,” and “the general public should know” that guideline directed gender affirming care is “based on more than two decades of research and clinical practice [and] accepted as established medical care by every leading medical organization including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association and many others.”
Lopez said the decision to opt for one’s child to undergo treatments for gender dysphoria per the best practices standard of care and clinical practice guidelines is “highly complex” and “not easy” for “any parent from any background.”
“It takes a lot of time and effort to meet with different health providers and physicians to discuss risks, benefits, and possible alternatives,” Lopez said.
She added, “I’m here because I’m very worried for the mental health of my patients, the ones I see in my clinic who are supported by their parents and receiving gender affirming care and thriving.”
Lopez, whose practice is located in Texas, said if these patients suddenly lose access to gender affirming care, she fears for the consequences on their mental health. They are “debating whether to leave or hide,” she said, “and it’s really devastating.”
Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson, the Democrats’ third witness, dedicated a portion of her prepared remarks to the Equality Act ahead of her appearance at the press conference announcing its reintroduction.
The legislation, which would extend federal nondiscrimination protections to LGBTQ Americans, has been introduced in Congress several times over more than a decade.
Particularly now that the Congress has made major inroads toward LGBTQ rights — codifying protections for same-sex couples, for instance, and repealing “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” — Robinson said “it’s time for Congress to catch up to where our country already is.”
The Equality Act enjoys broad support, including from major companies, said Democratic Committee member U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.). She asked Robinson to confirm that it remains lawful in certain parts of the country to deny loans to LGBTQ applicants based only on bias toward their sexual orientation or gender identity.
Robinson had previously noted LGBTQ-inclusive nondiscrimination protections are on the books in only 23 states.
She began her prepared remarks, however, by proclaiming that “LGBTQ+ people in the United States are living in a state of emergency.”
Robinson detailed the proliferation of legislative attacks against the community and described how each of the hundreds of anti-LGBTQ bills introduced this year caused a spike in violent threats and dehumanizing rhetoric while putting families in the position of having to decide whether they might need to relocate to other states to protect their safety. Robinson described how the uptick in homophobia and transphobia has dramatically exacerbated the mental health crisis afflicting LGBTQ people, especially youth. She talked about the deadly shootings in LGBTQ spaces, and the murders of trans people.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) used his time to question Robinson.
Rather than addressing any of the matters she had discussed in her opening remarks, Cruz asked Robinson to state for the record whether she believes there are differences between men and women, repeatedly interrupting and haranguing her when she tried to answer.
Bill would sanction perpetrators of anti-LGBTQ human rights abuses
U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Lisa Murkowski introduced Global Respect Act
Two U.S. senators on Thursday introduced a bill that would sanction those who commit abuses against LGBTQ and intersex people abroad.
U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) introduced the Global Respect Act. U.S. Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) and Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.) have sponsored an identical bill in the U.S. House of Representatives.
A press release from Shaheen’s office notes the Global Respect Act would do the following:
• Require the Executive Branch to biannually send Congress a list of foreign persons responsible for, or complicit in cruel, inhumane or degrading treatment or punishment of an individual; prolonged detention of an individual without charges or trials; causing the disappearance of an individual by abduction and clandestine detention of an individual; other flagrant denials of the right to life, liberty or the security of an individual;
• Authorize the administration to deny or revoke visas to individuals placed on the list;
• Require the annual State Department Report on Human Rights to include a section on LGBTI international human rights, as well as an annual report to Congress on the status of the law’s effectiveness; and
• Require the Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor to designate a senior officer responsible for tracking violence, criminalization and restrictions on the enjoyment of fundamental freedoms in foreign countries based on sexual orientation or gender identity.
“It’s unconscionable that LGBTQI communities around the world face persecution, jail and murder because of who they love and how they identify. These communities should be free to express who they are, love who they love and enjoy all the same basic human rights as anyone else. The U.S. has a moral imperative to make clear to the international community that LGBTI rights are human rights, and that we will work to protect these communities regardless of where they are in the world,” said Shaheen. “That’s why I’m leading this bipartisan effort to empower the administration with enhanced authority to bring human rights violators to justice while expanding protections for LGBTQI individuals around the world.”
Murkowski further noted “members of the LGBTQI community” in countries around the world “are subject to discrimination and harm every day.”
“We should not tolerate violence against any group of people,” said the Alaska Republican. “By creating and strengthening consequences for those who carry out human rights violations, my hope is that we prevent it from happening in the first place.”
President Joe Biden in 2021 signed a memorandum that committed the U.S. to promoting LGBTQ and intersex rights abroad as part of the Biden-Harris administration’s overall foreign policy.
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus (D-Nev.) and U.S. Sen. Edward Markey (D-Mass.) last week introduced a bill that would codify this directive into law. The Human Rights Campaign and the Council for Global Equality are among the groups that have endorsed the bill and the Global Respect Act.
Pocan condemns House GOP’s anti-LGBTQ markup of military appropriations bill
‘At some point anti-woke is also anti-sane, and we look ridiculous’
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) condemned his Republican colleagues’ inclusion of anti-LGBTQ provisions in a markup on Tuesday of the Fiscal Year 2024 Military Construction and Veterans’ Affairs appropriations bill.
The congressman, who chairs the Congressional Equality Caucus and serves on the House Appropriations Committee, told the Washington Blade in a written statement, “Republicans are hell-bent on attacking the LGBTQ+ community,” adding that Tuesday’s markup was “no different.”
“Republicans adopted an amendment to deny access to medically necessary care to transgender veterans, prohibit pride flags from being flown at VA facilities, and even allow discrimination against LGBTQ+ people,” Pocan said.
“Everyone, especially our veterans who fought and served this country, should have the freedom to access the care and services they need—free from discrimination,” he said.
“There are 1 million gay and lesbian veterans and more than 130,000 transgender veterans. LGBTQ+ veterans have served our country with honor, but today, Republicans demonstrated they have no interest in honoring LGBTQ+ veterans’ service,” Pocan said.
In Committee, Pocan took aim at his Republican colleagues.
“Most of the other provisions in this amendment have very little to do with a MilCon bill,” such as the Republican members’ language “about abortion and gender affirming care, diversity, equity, and inclusion, and apparently, the fear of some cloth — banning pride flags at our veterans facilities across the country,” the congressman said.
“At some point anti-woke is also anti-sane, and we look ridiculous,” Pocan said. “There is an article in Newsweek magazine in the last 48 hours talking about how all of this anti LGBTQI+ stuff that is going on is exactly out of Vladimir Putin’s playbook.”
“What we need to remember is there are 65,000 Active Duty people in the military right now who identify as LGBTQI+, a million veterans who have served our country who identify as that,” the congressman said, adding that “we should be saying ‘thank you.'”
