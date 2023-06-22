Opinions
Today’s GOP is mostly sycophants and parasites
To fight back, we must vote in greater numbers
One appropriate definition of parasite is, “applies to one who clings to a person of wealth, power, or influence or is useless to society.” Trump sycophants are those politicians who follow him into his depravity, defending his crimes, trying to save their own careers. Sadly, this is the Republican Party we face today.
The simple reality is the only way decent people will win the culture wars we are fighting in the United States today, is to vote every Republican out of office. To do that we need to explain to people the realities of our system of government. Teach them which decisions are made at the congressional, or presidential level, and which at the state and local level. Explain how every vote counts including those for school board, county council, state legislature, and governor.
When you look at Florida, it becomes clear how dangerous state government can be to LGBTQ people, women, and all minorities. How their legislature passed laws banning what teachers can say and do in schools when talking about the LGBTQ community. How they would erase us from books and magazines students are allowed to read. Then they pass a bill limiting legal abortions to only six weeks. Many women don’t even know they are pregnant at six weeks. Now they have a vile governor who advocates for, and signs those bills. So, we have a confluence of evil. The citizens of Florida could change that if they want by only one method, and that is by using their vote. In 2022, fewer than 50% of eligible voters in Florida cast a ballot. Who knows what could change if we energized enough currently registered voters, and got new voters, to the polls?
We must educate young people on what their vote can do, and then motivate them to come out and exercise that right. They need to understand what it will mean for their personal freedoms in the future. What it could mean for the air they breathe and cost of their healthcare. People must understand judges are called to make decisions on how we live our lives, and those judges are either elected directly by us, or appointed by people we elect. Recently, we saw a Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice elected who will support a woman’s right to control her own body and healthcare for a 10-year term. It makes a difference. In North Carolina where only 48% of eligible voters voted, they elected judges who reversed decisions that had the impact of eliminating several Democratic congressional districts in the state. Again, voting clearly matters.
So, to build a better future for those who care about their personal freedoms, about the right to control their own healthcare, make it affordable, among so many other things, every vote matters. A vote today can save our democracy and ensure each citizen who has the right to vote based on our constitution, won’t find some of their elected officials continue to make it harder for them to cast their ballot.
The time has come for organizations representing women, the LGBTQ+ community, other minorities, and environmental issues; who see Republicans reversing any progress they have made over decades, to start talking to their members and supporters about voting. With each press release on an issue they are working on, they should add a paragraph about the importance of the vote and implore their supporters to register to vote. They should share with their members and supporters’ information on how to register in their state and how to vote. Along with calling for protests, engaging in lawsuits, and lobbying if they do that, they need to make it clear if their supporters don’t vote, the things they believe in will not come to pass. They will continue to lose. Explain while progress may be incremental, losing often creates drastic results.
President Biden recently told a voter who questioned him about a policy they didn’t think he was doing enough about, “Don’t compare me to the almighty, compare me to the alternative.” This is what we need to tell every voter to think about. Each Democrat must campaign on what he/she stands for and contrast it with what the Republican they are running against stands for. Then say to the voters in their districts, compare me not to what you think is perfect, but to what my opponent would do.
If we do that, Democrats win because their opponents today are members of a Republican Party sadly comprised of Trump sycophants and parasites.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Commentary
Why are LGBTQ activists such fierce defenders of democracy?
Evelyne Paradis is ILGA-Europe’s executive director
By Evelyne Paradis | Across Europe, authoritarian leaders continue to target and scapegoat LGBTQ individuals, bringing increased polarization of public discourse and violence in the streets. LGBTQ activists counteract by defending democratic values with unwavering determination. But this defense is not merely a reaction; it is part of their DNA.
Although we may assume that everyone has equal access to democracy, this is not the reality, and reflected on why marginalized groups need democracies and why democracies find some of their greatest champions among LGBTQ activists.
People who have remained marginalized want to have the same rights, and it is crucial to address their aspirations for equality. Marginalized groups require a system that not only permits but actively enables the protection of their basic rights. While democracy may not be flawless, marginalized communities, including LGBTQ people, rely on its rules and practices; they depend on them to access their fundamental rights.
This is one of the key reasons why LGBTQ activists find themselves at the forefront of defending freedom of assembly, association, expression and media freedom. These freedoms are not only rights that LGBTQ individuals, like everyone else, are entitled to, they are also essential to enabling communities and individuals to advance equality. It is thanks to these rights that LGBTQ communities can organize and march in public spaces in safety, can freely inform and contribute to public discussions, and so on.
Another reason the defense of democracy matters so much for LGBTQ people is that attacks on democracy are coming at a very real cost to them. The rise of authoritarian regimes across Europe comes hand-in-hand with scapegoating by populist far-right leaders of LGBTQ individuals, migrants and other vulnerable groups as part of their divisive tactics for political gain. This has concrete and dire consequences in people’s lives, as last year we witnessed the deadliest rise in anti-LGBTQ violence in over a decade.
But it’s not just about pointing fingers at far-right parties and authoritarian leaders. We must look at ourselves in the mirror and accept our democracies are not perfect, also in places where things seem to be fine.
While democracy may be one of the most promising systems for ensuring basic protections, not everyone enjoys equal access to them and many are left behind. At its core, democracy is made of trust. To earn and have trust, people need to feel listened to, heard and included. At the moment, there’s a high risk of many disengaging and becoming more disillusioned by democracy simply because they do not find themselves in it.
This is why it is crucial to listen to LGBTQ people and other marginalized groups when they demand equality. Firstly, democracy is about protecting everyone’s rights. By paying attention to their needs, we honor that principle. Secondly, LGBTQ activists are some of the fiercest defenders of democracy. Their commitment contributes to ensuring that our democracies are alive and flourishing.
By addressing their demands, we can build a more inclusive democracy while making sure that its champions remain strong.

Evelyne Paradis is the executive director of ILGA-Europe. She is responsible for providing overall leadership, strategic direction and management of the organization. She joined ILGA-Europe in 2005. Before becoming ILGA-Europe’s executive director, she held the position of policy director, coordinating the organization’s advocacy work with European regional organizations.
Prior to joining ILGA-Europe, Evelyne worked with the U.N. High Commission for Human Rights, the Council of Europe and human rights NGOs in Canada.
She worked as a research assistant to the U.N. Special Rapporteur on freedom of expression and special representative for human rights defenders, as well as a member of the preparatory team of the World Conference Against Racism.
Opinions
Ted Cruz is a weasel, Uganda notwithstanding
Senator is a greater threat to LGBTQ people than any country’s barbaric laws
Ted Cruz, the junior senator from Texas, is a weasel, an ever-chirping Republican weasel. He says and does only things that serve his ambitions. His recent statement denouncing Uganda’s latest attack on LGBTQ people is no exception and should be judged in that context.
Though a weasel, Cruz is no idiot. The Texas electorate is constantly changing, with a thousand people arriving in the Lone Star State each day. Four of its cities now rank among America’s 10 largest. And while those cities are reliably Democratic, the weasel knows the suburbs are critical to his efforts to keep his office when he faces re-election next year.
So, amid the onslaught against LGBTQ people coming from Republicans in Austin, Cruz has used the plight of LGBTQ people abroad to make the claim that we should be protected against the actions of a hostile government.
He tweeted, “This Uganda law is horrific & wrong. Any law criminalizing homosexuality or imposing the death penalty for ‘aggravated homosexuality’ is grotesque & an abomination. ALL civilized nations should join together in condemning this human rights abuse.”
For a statement on our basic human dignity, it could have been worse, and reasonable people should agree with this sentiment. But once it’s recognized to be the very thing a weasel would say to make himself appear enlightened to Texas suburbanites without being excessively “woke,” it’s both piddling and pathetic.
Cruz has consistently sought to limit our ability to live visibly and peacefully in American society. While criticizing the government of Uganda, he has nonetheless advocated positions before our own government that are fully aligned with the explicitly anti-LGBTQ platform and agenda of the Republican Party of Texas. He has used his power to work against same-sex marriage. He has opposed passage of the Equality Act. And he espouses notions of “religious freedom” as justification for overt discrimination.
For the junior senator from Texas, there is only one acceptable way for LGBTQ people to exist — as “consenting adults who engage in gay sex…in their own bedrooms.”
This is reductive. Cruz and his ilk are pedantic in their obsession over what we do with (specific parts of) our bodies, how we do it, and how much we’re allowed to express ourselves in public before we make them uncomfy. Texas Republicans, Cruz included, make no distinctions among gay cowboys, drag queens, and trans athletes. To them we’re all the same, and everything about us is inherently “sexualized” because that’s how they need us to be perceived. Lacking the capacity to consider us as fully formed human beings who transcend our sexuality, they will always resort to labeling us as “perverts,” and “groomers”
Don’t be fooled by the weasel. Cruz wants us confined to our bedrooms. He’s OK to affirm the right of gay men to bugger each other there so long as we don’t hold hands in a restaurant and don’t publicly exchange vows of commitment to one another and don’t ask someone to bake us a cake for the occasion. Defining our entire lives by “what we do in our bedrooms” is a deliberate effort to justify panic, bigotry, harassment, and violence against us.
Cruz is a greater threat to LGBTQ people than are Uganda’s barbaric laws. He’s an instigator of the homophobia that threatens us each day in this country, and most especially in the state he represents in the U.S. Senate. His myopic and prurient view of queer life means medical practitioners who provide trans-related care are leaving Texas and families with trans kids are being forced to relocate as well. It means books are being banned from local libraries while armed protesters turn out to intimidate the patrons of businesses hosting drag shows. It means his principles are empty and even a reasonable statement of support for LGBTQ people (in Uganda) rings hollow.
Ted Cruz is a weasel and his chirping about Uganda is not serious political discourse. It is, instead, an opportunistic ploy to soften his image for a percentage of suburban voters in Texas, recently arrived, who don’t already know the sort of weasel he is. He cares about their votes, and nothing else.
Brian Gaither is a gay writer and activist living in suburban Houston. He is on Twitter @briangaither.
Opinions
Should gay retirees flee anti-LGBTQ repression in Florida?
DeSantis’s attacks must inspire us to fight back
It’s been three years since I retired and formally transferred residency to a condo in Wilton Manors, Fla., spending seven months in the warmer climes of South Florida and five months in my condo in Logan Circle. Initially, the LGBTQ environment of Wilton Manors and Washington, D.C. paired well. This year, everything changed in Florida with the passage of anti-LGBTQ legislation and policies thanks to Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican super-majority in the state legislature. During the spring Florida legislative session, I joined volunteers from Equality Florida and the Dolphin Democrats lobbying on behalf of our community.
There is no way of sugar coating the perilous times that we Floridians (and Americans living elsewhere) are experiencing, for the LGBTQ community and for supporters of our constitutional democracy. These bills in the state House and Senate are draconian: “Criminalizing Gender Affirming Care” bill for transgender youth (SB254), “Don’t Say Gay LGBTQ Expansion” bill (HB1223), “MAGA Takeover of Higher Ed” bill (HB 999), and there are others.
I find it difficult to fathom why a parent providing healthcare to their child would be labeled a child abuser and have the child removed from custody of that parent and why any health-related professional would be charged with a felony (think medical doctor, nurse practitioner, counselor, pharmacist). One courageous Democratic legislator asked the author of this bill why a parent providing permission for a blood transfusion, for example, to save a child’s life but in opposition to a joint custody parent, who for religious reasons objects to the treatment, is not deemed a child abuser nor are medical staff charged with a felony in the latter example. The response was inadequate and insulting to one’s intelligence.
LGBTQ youth have a right to access books affirming their families and their sexual identification. Parents have the right to be open about their LGBTQ families as do straight families; 56% of LGBTQ parents have considered moving out of state and 71% of LGBTQ youth say state laws restricting the rights of LGBTQ young people negatively impacted their mental health. This is an attempt to erase the members of LGBTQ families and push them back into the closet.
The MAGA Takeover of Higher Education bill prohibits public universities and colleges spending regardless of source, on programs “that espouse diversity, equity and inclusion,” which help LGBTQ and minority students thrive. This bill would defund and effectively eliminate multi-cultural student centers, Black student unions and Pride centers not required by federal law.
I did hear that some of the Republicans are uncomfortable with some of these bills but because they have been coerced by the governor to support his agenda, that they have no other option but to be in lockstep with their party (does this playbook sound familiar?).
What is the current political climate to stop these bills from passage? Terrible! The Republicans enjoy a super-majority standing. The Democrats on various committees that discussed these bills have tried to attach amendments to lessen the harsh impact but their amendments failed.
Courageous LGBTQ youth, parents, adults and allies of the LGBTQ community provided verbal testimony that was absolutely heart wrenching. In some cases, the Republican chairs of these committees limited testimony to just 30 seconds!
Now that I am back in D.C. for the summer and celebrating Pride month, I am thankful that Capital Pride can provide me emotional respite. But I will be thinking of my friends and community in South Florida who will be celebrating Pride in Wilton Manors. The mayor and City Commissioners are moving ahead with plans for full participation by all members of the LGBTQ community, drag queens, too, in Pride celebrations. But there is trepidation also that DeSantis may be looking for an opportunity to replace the Wilton Manors Mayor and City Commissioners for a perceived violation of the newly passed legislation.
You may be pondering next steps. Some may speculate that it is time to move out of state. But where do you think you can move? This playbook is already being replicated in other states and there are more in the offing. We have to organize and fight for our rights and those of our LGBTQ brothers and sisters and our LGBTQ+ allies. We have done so in the past and will continue to do so in the present as well as in the future. The choice is ours to make.
John E. Lazar is former Ward 2 committeeman to the D.C. Democratic State Committee and past financial resource director of the Florida Democratic LGBTQ Caucus.
