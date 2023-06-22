Virginia
Youngkin hosts Pride month reception at governor’s mansion
Equality Virginia accuses governor of ‘hypocrisy’
Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday hosted a Pride month reception at the Executive Mansion.
The governor’s public schedule noted Youngkin hosted members of the Virginia LGBTQ+ Advisory Board and Log Cabin Republicans at the reception that began at 5:30 p.m. Youngkin hosted a similar reception last June in the Capitol Rotonda.
Equality Virginia in a press release accused Youngkin of “hypocrisy” by “hosting an LGBTQ+ community reception today at the Governor’s Mansion as his administration continues to support anti-LGBTQ+ bills and push anti-LGBTQ+ administrative policies.”
“Governor Glenn Youngkin doesn’t appear concerned about the actual lived experiences of LGBTQ+ Virginians, but this reception shows he has no problem expanding his circle of potential donors — even as he continues to throw our community under the bus,” said Equality Virginia Executive Director Narissa Rahaman. “The governor won’t even call this event a ‘Pride’ event, despite doing so last year. It’s likely no coincidence, given the national campaign from anti-LGBTQ+ extremists that has targeted Pride events and companies supportive of LGBTQ+ rights and representation. This is yet another example of the governor only listening to those who agree with him, rather than doing any real outreach to LGBTQ+ Virginians. We know his record, and closed-door events with hand-picked voices certainly won’t change it. As the leading organization for LGBTQ+ Virginians, our invitation must have gotten lost in the mail.”
Youngkin’s public schedule described the event as an “LGBTQ+ Advisory Board, Log Cabin Republicans and community reception.”
The Washington Blade has reached out to Log Cabin Republicans President Charles Moran for details about who may have attended the reception and for comment about Equality Virginia’s criticisms.
Virginia
Va. incumbents, General Assembly candidates win primaries
State Del. Danica Roem (D-Manassas) running for Virginia Senate
LGBTQ incumbents and General Assembly candidates won their respective primaries on Tuesday.
State Del. Kelly Convirs-Fowler, a Virginia Beach Democrat who came out as bisexual last year at Hampton Roads Pride, is ahead of Brandon Hutchins in House District 96 by a 28.5-25.9 percent margin.
State Del. Mark Sickles (D-Fairfax County) ran unopposed in House District 43’s Democratic primary. State Del. Dawn Adams (D-Richmond) also ran unopposed in House District 68. Zach Coltrain, an openly gay Gen Zer, will face off against state Del. Barry Knight (R-Virginia Beach) in House District 98.
Adele McClure, who identifies as queer, won the Democratic primary in House District 2 that includes portions of Arlington County. Former state Del. Joshua Cole, who is bisexual, won the Democratic primary in House District 65 that includes Fredericksburg.
Laura Jane Cohen, who is also bisexual, won her primary in House District 15 in Fairfax County. Rozia Henson, who is gay, won his primary in House District 19 that includes portions of Prince William County.
State Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria) did not face a primary challenge in Senate District 39. State Del. Danica Roem (D-Manassas) will face Republican Bill Wolfe in Senate District 30 in November.
Republicans currently control the Virginia House of Delegates. Governor Glenn Youngkin, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears and Attorney General Jason Miyares are all Republicans.
Democrats currently have a 22-18 majority in the Virginia Senate, and they blocked the 12 anti-LGBTQ bills introduced during the 2023 legislative session.
Roem, who in 2018 became the first openly transgender person seated in a state legislature in the U.S., in April told the Washington Blade the “four seat (Democratic) majority” in the state Senate is “the only thing that’s keeping us” from becoming Florida, Texas or another state with anti-LGBTQ laws.
Virginia
FCPS Pride holds school board rally
State Del. Marcus Simon joins activists outside Luther Jackson Middle School
Fairfax County Public Schools Pride, a pro-LGBTQ activist organization, held a rally outside of the Fairfax County School Board meeting at Luther Jackson Middle School on June 15. The rally was held to call attention to the mounting racist and anti-LGBTQ incidents reported in Northern Virginia schools this year.
Approximately 50 community activists participated in the peaceful FCPS Pride rally. Speakers at the event included state Del. Marcus Simon (D-Falls Church); Robert Rigby, FCPS Pride president; David Broder, president of the Service Employees International Union Virginia Local 512; and David Walrod, educator and president of the Fairfax County Association of Teachers.
“We’ve got a Pride flag burning at one school, anti-Semitic symbols at another school,” Rigby warned the crowd. “Homophobic and anti-trans remarks written on another school. Racist comments written on another school. So these are bright and vivid symbols of hate brought during this season. But students and parents and staff are here to say that these sorts of things are unwelcome in our schools.”
Rigby referred to anti-LGBTQ reported incidents occurring at Falls Church and West Potomac High Schools this year as well as other hate incidents against racial and ethnic groups.
The speakers and activists at the rally were generally supportive of the Fairfax County School Board, but called for vigilance against acts of hate.
“We are not doing enough,” admonished Rigby. “I call on the school board to be leaders: to stand up on their bully pulpit to say to our students, ‘you are welcome here unabashedly, unashamedly. We love you for who you are.'”
“As educators it is our job to make sure that every child comes into our classroom and feels safe,” Walrod, a special education teacher at Lake Braddock Secondary School, said.
Walrod concluded, “To all of our students, we see you, we welcome you, we want you to belong here.”
Virginia
FCPS Pride to hold rally before school board meeting
Thursday event in response to ‘hate incidents’ in county schools
FCPS Pride on Thursday will hold a rally at Luther Jackson Middle School in Falls Church.
The rally will take place from 5:30-7 p.m.
The Fairfax County School Board will meet inside Luther Jackson Middle School immediately after the rally. FCPS Pride in a press release notes school board members are expected to issue a Pride month proclamation.
The FCPS Pride press release notes “hate incidents” that include the burning of a Pride flag, anti-Semitic graffiti, racist and anti-immigrant harassment “have been accelerating in” Fairfax County Public Schools.
“We demand by our presence that the system take action,” reads the press release.
Youngkin hosts Pride month reception at governor’s mansion
Blade to participate in Queer Media Sustainability Lab
Democrats reintroduce Equality Act
Lizzo makes $50K donation to Marsha P. Johnson Institute
Federal judge strikes down Fla. Medicaid transgender healthcare ban
RFK Jr. claims chemicals in the water are turning boys transgender
Thousands attend Wilton Manors Pride parade, festival
British prime minister mocks transgender women in leaked video
Netflix stops streaming LGBTQ-specific movies in Kenya
Estonian lawmakers approve marriage equality bill
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Politics3 days ago
RFK Jr. claims chemicals in the water are turning boys transgender
-
Florida3 days ago
Thousands attend Wilton Manors Pride parade, festival
-
United Kingdom2 days ago
British prime minister mocks transgender women in leaked video
-
Africa1 day ago
Netflix stops streaming LGBTQ-specific movies in Kenya
-
European Union2 days ago
Estonian lawmakers approve marriage equality bill
-
Virginia3 days ago
FCPS Pride holds school board rally
-
Maryland3 days ago
Md. congressman helps organize Pride Resource Fair in P.G. County
-
European Union4 days ago
Austrian police thwart attack against Vienna Pride parade