Youngkin hosts Pride month reception at governor’s mansion

Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday hosted a Pride month reception at the Executive Mansion.

The governor’s public schedule noted Youngkin hosted members of the Virginia LGBTQ+ Advisory Board and Log Cabin Republicans at the reception that began at 5:30 p.m. Youngkin hosted a similar reception last June in the Capitol Rotonda.

Equality Virginia in a press release accused Youngkin of “hypocrisy” by “hosting an LGBTQ+ community reception today at the Governor’s Mansion as his administration continues to support anti-LGBTQ+ bills and push anti-LGBTQ+ administrative policies.”

“Governor Glenn Youngkin doesn’t appear concerned about the actual lived experiences of LGBTQ+ Virginians, but this reception shows he has no problem expanding his circle of potential donors — even as he continues to throw our community under the bus,” said Equality Virginia Executive Director Narissa Rahaman. “The governor won’t even call this event a ‘Pride’ event, despite doing so last year. It’s likely no coincidence, given the national campaign from anti-LGBTQ+ extremists that has targeted Pride events and companies supportive of LGBTQ+ rights and representation. This is yet another example of the governor only listening to those who agree with him, rather than doing any real outreach to LGBTQ+ Virginians. We know his record, and closed-door events with hand-picked voices certainly won’t change it. As the leading organization for LGBTQ+ Virginians, our invitation must have gotten lost in the mail.”

Youngkin’s public schedule described the event as an “LGBTQ+ Advisory Board, Log Cabin Republicans and community reception.”

The Washington Blade has reached out to Log Cabin Republicans President Charles Moran for details about who may have attended the reception and for comment about Equality Virginia’s criticisms.