D.C. faith leaders stand together at 2023 Pride Interfaith Service

By Evelyne Paradis | Across Europe, authoritarian leaders continue to target and scapegoat LGBTQ individuals, bringing increased polarization of public discourse and violence in the streets. LGBTQ activists counteract by defending democratic values with unwavering determination. But this defense is not merely a reaction; it is part of their DNA.

Although we may assume that everyone has equal access to democracy, this is not the reality, and reflected on why marginalized groups need democracies and why democracies find some of their greatest champions among LGBTQ activists.

People who have remained marginalized want to have the same rights, and it is crucial to address their aspirations for equality. Marginalized groups require a system that not only permits but actively enables the protection of their basic rights. While democracy may not be flawless, marginalized communities, including LGBTQ people, rely on its rules and practices; they depend on them to access their fundamental rights.

This is one of the key reasons why LGBTQ activists find themselves at the forefront of defending freedom of assembly, association, expression and media freedom. These freedoms are not only rights that LGBTQ individuals, like everyone else, are entitled to, they are also essential to enabling communities and individuals to advance equality. It is thanks to these rights that LGBTQ communities can organize and march in public spaces in safety, can freely inform and contribute to public discussions, and so on.

Another reason the defense of democracy matters so much for LGBTQ people is that attacks on democracy are coming at a very real cost to them. The rise of authoritarian regimes across Europe comes hand-in-hand with scapegoating by populist far-right leaders of LGBTQ individuals, migrants and other vulnerable groups as part of their divisive tactics for political gain. This has concrete and dire consequences in people’s lives, as last year we witnessed the deadliest rise in anti-LGBTQ violence in over a decade.

But it’s not just about pointing fingers at far-right parties and authoritarian leaders. We must look at ourselves in the mirror and accept our democracies are not perfect, also in places where things seem to be fine.

While democracy may be one of the most promising systems for ensuring basic protections, not everyone enjoys equal access to them and many are left behind. At its core, democracy is made of trust. To earn and have trust, people need to feel listened to, heard and included. At the moment, there’s a high risk of many disengaging and becoming more disillusioned by democracy simply because they do not find themselves in it.

This is why it is crucial to listen to LGBTQ people and other marginalized groups when they demand equality. Firstly, democracy is about protecting everyone’s rights. By paying attention to their needs, we honor that principle. Secondly, LGBTQ activists are some of the fiercest defenders of democracy. Their commitment contributes to ensuring that our democracies are alive and flourishing.

By addressing their demands, we can build a more inclusive democracy while making sure that its champions remain strong.

******************************************************************************************

Evelyne Paradis (Photo courtesy of ILGA-Europe)

Evelyne Paradis is the executive director of ILGA-Europe. She is responsible for providing overall leadership, strategic direction and management of the organization. She joined ILGA-Europe in 2005. Before becoming ILGA-Europe’s executive director, she held the position of policy director, coordinating the organization’s advocacy work with European regional organizations.

Prior to joining ILGA-Europe, Evelyne worked with the U.N. High Commission for Human Rights, the Council of Europe and human rights NGOs in Canada.

She worked as a research assistant to the U.N. Special Rapporteur on freedom of expression and special representative for human rights defenders, as well as a member of the preparatory team of the World Conference Against Racism.