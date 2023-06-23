Congolese government cautions media not to promote LGBTQ-specific content

The Superior Council for Audiovisual and Communication, Media Regulatory Authority in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has cautioned the media to desist from what it describes as the promotion of LGBTQ and intersex content.

According to CSAC RDC, any media outlet or member of the media that promotes LGBTQ and intersex content will be subject of heavy penalties.

“All media that serve as a stepping stone to the shameful campaign of homosexuality and lesbianism exposes themselves to heavy penalties,” said the CSAC RDC.

The media regulatory body’s statement comes after last Wednesday’s distribution of gift bags in the colors of the Pride flag after DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi ended. Some local residents participated in sporadic protests that demanded the removal of the gift bags, saying they were promoting homosexuality.

The protesters said some companies that participated in DRC Mining Week used it as a catalyst to promote LGBTQ and intersex rights. They also said it violated their religious and cultural beliefs.

Some LGBTQ and intersex rights activists have criticized the protesters, noting they were channelling their anger in the wrong way.

“This level of bewilderment is seriously all the same. No supporting text is cited since it does not exist that outlaws those that identify as LGBTQ so how does the CSAC become the legislator? Why do we refuse to turn on our brains? No wonder we are the laughingstock of the world. Immorality reigns over the Congo, cheating, lying, embezzlement, we embrace this immortality every day,” said Blaise Migabo, a legal advocate. “It must be said that the CSAC misleads public opinion and ridicules the nation. This press release, which has no legal value, should be withdrawn.”

Sirius Tekasala, another activist, said people should not be concerned about other people’s sexual orientation.

“I have not seen anywhere where homosexuals have imposed anything on anyone,” said Tekasala. “The fact of distributing bags with LGBT colors becomes an imposition how?”

“We have a real problem of homophobia in this country,” added Tekasala. “I don’t understand how someone else’s sexuality can actually bother another person. How many people can disagree so violently with a sexuality that does not concern them? They are no different from racists in fact, the constitution of the DRC is neutral on the issue of homosexuality. Nowhere does it say we are only a heterosexual country.”

Consensual same-sex sexual relations are legal in the country, and have never been explicitly criminalized. The age of consent for heterosexual and same-sex couples is the same, but Article 40 of the Congolese Constitution does not recognize same-sex marriage.

LGBTQ and intersex people are often not open about their sexual orientation for fear of being ostracized by society. Those who are out often face hostility, widespread discrimination, rejection, social exclusion and harassment.

According to the Sexual Rights Initiative and Si Jeunesse Savait, the country’s security services — the police, army and intelligence apparatus — frequently violate the rights of the most visible LGBTQ and intersex people.

The DRC since 2010 has seen several attempts to criminalize same-sex relations.

These attempts claimed to cover gaps that existed in criminal law. They also contained provisions on the prohibition of organizations promoting the rights of LGBTQ and intersex people, but Congolese lawmakers have yet to pass any of these bills.

Nevertheless, in Lubumbashi, as in some other major Congolese cities, it is no longer rare to see those that identify as LGBTQ or intersex. Nightclubs and bars are often the venues where they can meet and be seen.