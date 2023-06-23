Florida
Federal judge temporarily blocks Fla. drag ban law
Hamburger Mary’s restaurant challenged SB 1438
A federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked Florida’s ban on drag performances saying that the law, Senate Bill 1438,” is specifically designed to suppress the speech of drag queen performers,” and he ruled it unconstitutional.
SB 1438 was one of a package of anti-LGBTQ laws signed last month by Gov. Ron DeSantis on May 17, the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia, decried by multiple Florida LGBTQ equality rights groups and activists as a blatantly homophobic gesture.
U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell in his 24-page ruling noted: “The state claims that this statute seeks to protect children generally from obscene live performances. However, as explained [in court filings], Florida already has statutes that provide such protection.”
Presnell’s overturn of the drag ban follows Judge Robert Hinkle of the U. S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida striking down two other DeSantis backed laws in the past two weeks.
Hinkle earlier this month barred the state from any further enforcement action against trans youth or their parents from seeking appropriate gender-affirming care. Then earlier this week he issued an order Wednesday that permanently enjoins Florida from enforcing its ban on transgender residents using Medicaid for gender-affirming healthcare.
The Orlando Sentinel reported the court battle was initiated by the Hamburger Mary’s restaurant in Orlando over a state law signed in May with penalties for any venue allowing children into a sexually explicit “adult live performance.” The law includes potential first-degree misdemeanor charges for violators.
Hamburger Mary’s filed a lawsuit that month DeSantis, the state and Melanie Griffin, secretary of Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation. DeSantis and the state have since been dropped as defendants, with Griffin remaining.
Federal judge strikes down Fla. Medicaid transgender healthcare ban
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed flurry of anti-trans legislation
A federal judge issued an order Wednesday that permanently enjoins Florida from enforcing its ban on transgender residents using Medicaid for gender-affirming healthcare.
The trial last month ended a few days after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a flurry of anti-LGBTQ legislation on May 17, the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia, to include Senate Bill 254, which further restricted access to trans health care in the state.
Simone Chriss, director of the Transgender Rights Initiative with Southern Legal Counsel, one of the groups representing the plaintiffs, told WUSF Public Radio/NPR:
“These are folks who are on Medicaid because they are low income or disabled and they cannot otherwise afford access to their treatments that they need.”
U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle in his 54 page order noted: “For many years, Florida’s Medicaid system paid for medically necessary treatments for gender dysphoria. Recently, for political reasons, Florida adopted a rule and then a statute prohibiting payment for some of the treatments: puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries.”
Hinkle then stated that “gender identity is real. The record makes this clear.”
In his 44 page ruling issued on June 6 in an earlier case, Hinkle barred the state from any further enforcement action against trans youth or their parents from seeking appropriate gender-affirming care.
Shannon Minter, the legal director for the National Center for Lesbian Rights, told the Washington Blade Wednesday evening: “After a full trial including expert testimony from both sides, Judge Hinkle has ruled that Florida’s exclusion of transgender healthcare under its Medicaid program is invalid and may not be enforced. This means that Florida’s Medicaid program must provide medically necessary care for gender dysphoria, just as it does for other medical conditions.” (Editor’s note: NCLR was not a party in this litigation.)
The decision, however, is not just limited to plaintiffs in the case. two trans adults named August Dekker and Brit Rothstein, along with two trans minors and their parents who brought the lawsuit against Florida.
It applies to the mammoth, multibillion-dollar safety net health care program that is paid for by a mix of state and federal tax dollars.
Lambda Legal, the Transgender Rights Initiative and Southern Legal Counsel that filed the initial legal challenge estimated that there are up to 9,000 Medicaid trans enrollees in the state receiving gender-affirming care.
Thousands attend Wilton Manors Pride parade, festival
Drag queens among event participants
Thousands turned out for the annual Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival that took place on Saturday in Wilton Manors, Fla.
The event took place against the backdrop of anti-LGBTQ and anti-drag queen laws that Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed in recent months.
The Republican presidential candidate on May 17 — the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia — signed bills that ban gender-affirming health care for minors, restrict pronoun usage in schools and require public buildings and other facilities’ restrooms and locker rooms to have “separate facilities for men and women based on biological sex.” DeSantis on that day also signed House Bill 1438, which “protects children from explicitly adult performances in all venues — including drag shows and strip clubs” and “imposes fines and license suspension for hotels and restaurants that admit a child into an adult performance.”
Stonewall Pride CEO Jeffrey Sterling earlier this month told the Washington Blade during a telephone interview that performers and vendors had to abide by a series of rules that include no nudity, no lewd conduct and no vulgarity or overtly sexual language. Sterling admitted HB 1438 and the other anti-LGBTQ bills that DeSantis signed “indirectly” prompted Stonewall Pride to implement them, but he stressed they do not apply to those who attend the parade and festival.
Drag queens are among those who participated in the Pride event.
Federal judge halts enforcement of Fla. trans healthcare ban
Advocacy groups challenged Senate Bill 254
In his 44 page ruling, Judge Robert Hinkle of the U. S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida has barred the state from any further enforcement action against transgender youth or their parents from seeking appropriate gender-affirming care.
Hinkle’s ruling allows Florida parents challenging the ban to access necessary medical care for their trans children while the legal challenge to the bans continues. The ruling blocks enforcement of Florida state Boards of Medicine and Osteopathic Medicine rules banning established medical care for trans adolescents as well as provisions in Senate Bill 254 that codify those rules into state law with added criminal and civil penalties.
In his summary Hinkle wrote: “Gender identity is real. Those whose gender identity does not match their natal sex often suffer gender dysphoria. The widely accepted standard of care calls for evaluation and treatment by a multidisciplinary team. Proper treatment begins with mental health therapy and is followed in appropriate cases by GnRH agonists and cross-sex hormones. Florida has adopted a statute and rules that prohibit these treatments even when medically appropriate.”
In today’s ruling the court indicated that the plaintiff parents are likely to succeed in their claims that SB 254 and the Boards of Medicine rules unconstitutionally strip them of the right to make informed decisions about their children’s medical treatment and violate the equal protection rights of trans youth by denying them medically necessary, doctor-recommended healthcare.
The challenge to the Boards of Medicine and SB 254 healthcare bans is likely to proceed quickly to trial.
The families are represented by Southern Legal Counsel, GLBTQ Legal Advocates and Defenders, the National Center for Lesbian Rights and the Human Rights Campaign, which issued the following statement:
“Today’s ruling is a powerful affirmation of the humanity of transgender people, the efficacy of well-established, science-based medical care, and of the rights of parents to make informed healthcare decisions for their children. The court recognized the profound harm the state of Florida is causing by forcing parents to watch their kids suffer rather than provide them with safe and effective care that will allow them to thrive. We are incredibly relieved that these Florida parents can continue to get healthcare for their children while we proceed to challenge these bans and eventually see them fully overturned.”
Read the ruling:
