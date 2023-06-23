Maryland
Former College Park mayor indicted for second time on child porn charges
Patrick Wojahn is openly gay, resigned before March arrest
In a little noticed development, a Prince George’s County grand jury on May 25 issued a second indictment charging the gay former mayor of College Park with a total of 140 counts of possession and intent to distribute child pornography.
The new indictment against Patrick Wojahn includes the initial 80 counts of alleged possession and intent to distribute child porn included in an earlier indictment issued by a Prince George’s County grand jury on March 28.
But the latest indictment, considered a superseding indictment, adds 60 new counts to the charges pending against Wojahn. It brings the number of counts for possession of child porn, which is listed as a misdemeanor, to 40 and the number of counts for intent to distribute child porn, which is considered a felony under Maryland law, to 100. That brings the total number of charges pending against Wojahn to 140.
Online records with the Prince George’s County Circuit Court, where the case against Wojahn is pending, show that a jury trial for the case is scheduled to begin on Aug. 7. The court records show that Wojahn has and continues to be held in jail since the time of his arrest after a judge denied his request for bail.
The first indictment came just under four weeks after Prince George’s County police announced on March 2 that they had arrested Wojahn, 47, on 56 counts of possession and distribution of “child exploitive material.”
Police charging documents said Wojahn allegedly had uploaded and/or shared at least 56 videos or still images on the social media app Kik depicting explicit sexual acts between adult men and prepubescent boys, depicting prepubescent boys engaging in sex with each other, or engaging in masturbation.
At the time of his arrest, Wojahn issued a statement announcing he had resigned from his position as mayor and was cooperating with authorities in their investigation into the charges against him.
“I have cooperated fully, and will continue to cooperate fully,” he wrote. “I am stepping away to deal with my own mental health,” he stated. “I ask that you continue to keep me and my family in your prayers.”
Legal observers have said that in child porn cases similar to those pending against Wojahn, where there is no evidence that the accused person had any direct contact with the juveniles depicted in the video or still photo pornographic images, the arrested person is usually released on bail while awaiting trial.
The police charging documents in the Wojahn case also did not include any evidence or allegations that Wojahn was distributing the video or still photo images of child porn by selling them for profit, only that he was allegedly sharing them with others through Kik.
Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy, the lead prosecutor in the case against Wojahn, issued a statement at the time of the first indictment against the former mayor in March that provides a possible explanation of why her office strongly opposed Wojahn’s release on bail.
“This is an unprecedented case in our county in which a former elected official has been accused of a crime of this nature,” Braveboy said in her statement. “The charges contained in the indictment are serious, and we will continue to work with law enforcement to investigate and follow any new leads that may be uncovered,” she said.
“It is important to note that the defendant is presumed innocent, and my office will continue to focus on achieving justice for the victims in this case,” she concluded in her statement.
Brian Fischer, a spokesperson for the Prince George’s County Police Department, told the Washington Blade on Thursday that the police investigation into the Wojahn case “remains active and ongoing.”
Fischer said he couldn’t provide specific details about an ongoing investigation but said the additional charges against Wojahn in the new indictment were most likely based on new information obtained by police investigators. He said the Maryland State Police was assisting in the investigation by examining devices seized from Wojahn’s home at the time of his arrest through a search warrant.
A police statement released at the time of the arrest said investigators “recovered multiple cell phones, a storage device, a tablet and a computer” during their search of Wojahn’s house.
David Moyse, Wojahn’s attorney, told the Blade he would have no immediate comment on the new indictment or whether prosecutors with the state’s attorney’s office have offered a plea bargain deal in which Wojahn could plead guilty to a possible reduced list of charges.
A spokesperson for the state’s attorney’s office said the office was considering responding to a request by the Blade for comment but had not responded as of early Friday.
Maryland
Gay candidate wins election as mayor of Forest Heights, Md.
Troy Barrington Lilly to be sworn in on June 21
Troy Barrington Lilly, a gay member of the Council of the Town of Forest Heights, Md., who became acting mayor on May 1 after the previous mayor resigned, won a special election on June 20 as the town’s mayor.
Sherletta Hawkins, the Forest Heights Town Clerk, told the Washington Blade there were a total of 147 votes cast in the special election. She said Lilly received 138 votes and the only other candidate, Remia Hamilton, received nine votes.
Forest Heights is located in Prince George’s County along the Potomac River next to the National Harbor, with part of the town bordering Southeast D.C.
Lilly had been serving as a Ward 1 Council member since October 2021 and was named by fellow Council members as president of the Council earlier this year. Under town election rules, Lilly, in his role as Council president, became acting mayor on May 1 when the town’s previous mayor, Calvin Washington, resigned, according to Hawkins.
Lilly was scheduled to be sworn in as mayor at a Town Hall ceremony at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21.
His LinkedIn page says Lilly has worked as a professional photographer for the past 13 years. A write-up on his background on the Forest Heights website says in recent years he has served as a U.S. Department of Defense contractor doing photography work “covering engagements between senior U.S. military officials and foreign dignitaries.”
Lilly’s LinkedIn page says he currently works as a software engineering associate for a consulting firm that does contract work with federal government agencies.
At the time he announced his candidacy in the special election for mayor, Lilly released a statement expressing his ideas and plans if elected mayor.
“For the past two years, I’ve crafted legislation and built relationships for residents as a Councilmember and Council president,” he said. He added that if elected mayor he would pursue a five-point plan that includes upgrading infrastructure, digital transformation, youth and community engagement, beautification, economic development, and planning for the future.
Lilly joins the ranks of at least four other openly gay or lesbian mayors in Maryland towns. They include Jeffrey Slavin of Somerset, located just outside D.C.; Stacy Link of Sykesville; Mona Becker of Westminster; and Nathan Brown of Brunswick.
Maryland
Md. congressman helps organize Pride Resource Fair in P.G. County
Glenn Ivey speaks out against anti-LGBTQ bills
U.S. Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-Md.), whose district includes most of Prince George’s County, is one of the lead organizers of an LGBTQ Pride Resource Fair scheduled for June 24 at the Oakcrest Community Center in Capitol Heights.
A longtime LGBTQ community ally, Ivey told the Washington Blade he is hopeful that the Pride Resource Fair will provide information about state and local government resources for Prince George’s County’s LGBTQ community in addition to helping celebrate Pride month.
Ivey is organizing the event jointly with openly gay Maryland state Delegate Ashanti Martinez (D-Prince George’s County) and Prince George’s County Council member Krystal Oriadha, who is bisexual.
The event is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oakcrest Community Center at 1300 Capitol Heights Blvd. in Capitol Heights.
“We thought it would make sense to do an outreach event in celebration of Pride month,” Ivey told the Blade in an interview at his Capitol Hill office. “This is a resource fair, but the idea is to make sure the community is getting what it needs,” he said.
An announcement of the Pride Resource Fair says state and local officials will be available at the event “to answer questions, provide resources, and more.”
Ivey said he has been following the many Pride-related events in the D.C. area as well as President Joe Biden’s hosting of the largest ever Pride celebration at the White House last week.
“I want to see us do more in Prince George’s County as well,” he said. “I know we’ve been a little behind the curve on these issues to some extent,” he told the Blade. “And I think it’s time for us to catch up.”
Ivy points out that he is a member of the House Equality Caucus, which advocates for LGBTQ rights, including legislation supporting LGBTQ equality. The Equality Caucus is chaired by openly gay U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wisc.) and co-chaired by eight other openly gay and lesbian members of the House.
“This year, the Equality Caucus is celebrating Pride with our largest membership to date, 194 members — all of whom are devoted to fighting for equality for our community,” said Pocan in a statement on the caucus’s website.
The website includes the names and photos of each of the 194 members, who consist of Pocan as chair, the other eight out gay and lesbian members who serve as co-chairs, and 185 allied House members, including Ivey and D.C. Congressional Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D).
Missing from the list of Equality Caucus members is U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who pleaded not guilty in May to a 13-count federal indictment accusing him, among other things, of wire fraud, money laundering, and theft of public funds. In his election victory in 2022 from his Long Island district, Santos became the first openly gay Republican to win a seat in Congress as a non-incumbent.
Ivey, an attorney, who also won election to the U.S. House of Representatives for the first time in 2022, served two terms as the elected state’s attorney for Prince George’s County from 2002-2011 in the role of the county’s lead prosecutor. Ivey has also served for many years as a congressional staffer.
He has worked as chief counsel to former Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle (D-S.D.), as counsel to former U.S. Sen. Paul Sarbanes (D-Md.), on the staff of U.S. Rep. John Conyers (D-Mich.), and as chief majority counsel to the U.S. Senate Banking Committee.
With that as a backdrop, Ivey said as a longtime supporter of equal rights for minorities, including LGBTQ people, he is troubled over the large number of anti-LGBTQ bills that have surfaced and passed in state legislatures over the past year.
Although no such legislation has surfaced in Maryland, Ivey said he is committed to working with the House Equality Caucus to oppose the legislation in other states, especially including legislation targeting transgender young people.
“It’s sad that they’re now targeting kids,” Ivey said. “The argument is they’re doing it to protect kids. But clearly, they’re attacking kids, these trans kids who are vulnerable and have really difficult times socially,” he said. “So, I hope we can win this fight. But it’s going to be a tough stretch for a lot of these folks, these young people who are going through it now.”
Added Ivey, “I can’t fix things in Florida or Utah or wherever, but we can make an impact here in Maryland. And that’s what we’re trying to do.”
Maryland
Moore signs executive order to protect gender-affirming health care in Md.
Ceremony took place during Pride month reception at Government House
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on Monday signed an executive order that protects gender-affirming health care in the state.
Moore signed the directive during a Pride month reception at Government House in Annapolis.
“In the state of Maryland, nobody should have to justify their own humanity,” said Moore. “This order is focused on ensuring Maryland is a safe place for gender affirming care, especially as other states take misguided and hateful steps to make gender affirming care cause for legal retribution. In Maryland, we are going to lead on this issue.”
“In signing this executive order, this administration is saying to all LGBTQIA+ Marylanders: You deserve to be your authentic selves — during Pride month and every month,” added Lieutenant Gov. Aruna Miller. “You deserve to live safely, openly and freely; and receive the gender-affirming care you need.”
Moore last month signed the Trans Health Equity Act, which requires Maryland’s Medicaid program to cover gender-affirming care. Moore on March 31 signed a proclamation that proclaimed the day as the International Transgender Day of Visibility in Maryland.
Comings & Goings
D.C. faith leaders stand together at 2023 Pride Interfaith Service
Calendar: June 23-29
Anti-LGBTQ adults must stop their hate — kids are listening
Delaware lawmakers seek to enshrine protections for gender-affirming care
RFK Jr. claims chemicals in the water are turning boys transgender
Netflix stops streaming LGBTQ-specific movies in Kenya
Thousands attend Wilton Manors Pride parade, festival
British prime minister mocks transgender women in leaked video
Estonian lawmakers approve marriage equality bill
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Politics4 days ago
RFK Jr. claims chemicals in the water are turning boys transgender
-
Africa2 days ago
Netflix stops streaming LGBTQ-specific movies in Kenya
-
Florida4 days ago
Thousands attend Wilton Manors Pride parade, festival
-
United Kingdom3 days ago
British prime minister mocks transgender women in leaked video
-
European Union3 days ago
Estonian lawmakers approve marriage equality bill
-
homepage news1 day ago
Honoring the legacy of New Orleans’ 1973 UpStairs Lounge fire
-
Virginia4 days ago
FCPS Pride holds school board rally
-
Maryland4 days ago
Md. congressman helps organize Pride Resource Fair in P.G. County