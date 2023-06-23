Calendar: June 23-29

Friday, June 23

Trans Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This event is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for trans people and those who may be questioning their gender identity/expression to join together in community and learn from one another. For more details, email [email protected].

Women in Their Twenties and Thirties will meet at 8 p.m. on Zoom. This event is a social discussion group for queer women in the Washington, D.C. area. For more details, join WiTT’s closed Facebook group.

Saturday, June 24

Virtual Yoga Class with Jesse Z. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 pm the day before.

Black Lesbian Support Group will be at 11 a.m. on Zoom. This is a peer-led support group devoted to the joys and challenges of being a Black Lesbian. For more details, email [email protected].

Sunday, June 25

AfroCode DC will be at 4 p.m. at Decades DC. This event will be an experience of non-stop music, dancing, and good vibes and a crossover of genres and a fusion of cultures. Tickets cost $40 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Pride in the Plaza will be at 12 p.m. at Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring, Md. This will be a celebration of love and authenticity as part of Montgomery County’s annual LGBTQIA+ pride festival. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Monday, June 26

Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.

Queer Book Club will be at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. The group will be reading the first and second volumes of “Heartstopper” by Alice Oseman. For more details, email [email protected].

Tuesday, June 27

Genderqueer DC will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a support group on Zoom for people who identify outside of the gender binary, whether you’re bigender, agender, genderfluid or just not 100% cis. For more details, email [email protected].

Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Happy Hour” at 6 p.m. at Chadwicks. This event provides attendees with a chance to mingle, socialize and share community spirit in a splendid setting. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Wednesday, June 28

Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.

Asexual and Aromantic Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom and in person at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This is a space where people who are questioning this aspect of their identity or those who identify as asexual and/or aromantic can come together, share stories and experiences, and discuss various topics. For more details, email [email protected].

Thursday, June 29

Emerging Architects Committee & WIELD Equity will host “Hi-visibility: LGBTQIA+ in Architecture, Engineering, and Construction” at 6:30 p.m. at Number Nine. This event will be an evening of networking and discussion on the intersection of LGBTQIA+ identities and the fields of architecture, engineering, and construction, and also a fundraiser for SMYAL. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.