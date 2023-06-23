Opinions
Anti-LGBTQ adults must stop their hate — kids are listening
Politicians spreading vitriol through cruel legislation
I knew I was gay when I was 6 years old and others suspected it, too.
Whether I was being called fa**** by classmates or the Spanish equivalent by adults, the words began to sting, especially once I learned the relentless hatred behind them.
Although decades have passed, I see the same treatment of children playing out nationwide today. But now, it’s co-signed by politicians who are spreading their vitriol through an unprecedented number of anti-LGBTQ+ bills and policies across the country that do nothing more than permit others to espouse bigotry online and in person.
Over the last few weeks, we have seen fights at a Glendale, Calif., school board meeting where a declaration in support of Pride month was being discussed, a rash of adults tearing down Pride clothing displays in Target stores nationwide, celebrities shooting Budweiser cans following the company’s partnership with a transgender spokeswoman, and much more.
I don’t know what goes through someone’s mind as they’re attacking a community and publicly lashing out, but I do know that kids — including those who may be queer — are listening and watching, and are undoubtedly impacted by the actions and words perpetuated by anti-LGBTQ+ adults, just as I was.
I realized I was gay during the height of the AIDS pandemic in the 1980s and amid a mass misinformation campaign that made almost everyone afraid to be in close proximity to anyone who they thought was queer, out of fear that they would somehow catch the virus.
One night — not too long after I realized I was gay, but still young enough to sleep next to my favorite toys — I remember listening to a music show that included a news segment about the “gay cancer,” the growing number of deaths and the radio hosts further stigmatizing the community by telling listeners that they didn’t want to be around anyone queer.
I was way too young to understand how people contracted the disease, but old enough to lay in my twin-sized bed crying about what I had just heard: people I didn’t know, and would never meet, sharing their animosity toward people like me, and no matter how much I prayed it away, each day I heard similar verbal assaults from adults — and experienced physical attacks from classmates — made me wish I wouldn’t wake up.
I was a child. In some eyes, a baby. While I was unable to grasp the complexities of discriminatory social constructs, I understood that the words I heard were intended for people like me and they played a role in a childhood depression that worsened each time the queer community was politicized by anti-LGBTQ+ lawmakers, who stirred fear within their base for their political gain.
There’s nothing unique about my story. In fact, almost every queer person I know has similar experiences that, not coincidentally, can directly be connected to what was happening politically, playing out in the daily news cycle, pervading public discourse and discussed in homes nationwide.
And that’s the frightening part, especially now as anti-LGBTQ+ activists are emboldened more than they have been in recent years with the rise of the nationwide legislative attacks, which include more than 500 bills this legislative session, including a failed bill in Colorado, targeting everything from transgender health, drag performances and even saying “gay” in schools.
The negative impact anti-LGBTQ+ legislation is having on society is everywhere — the increasing number of assaults on queer people, the murders of gender non-conforming individuals and transgender women of color, protests at drag show brunches, and in online diatribes typed by hate-filled trolls on queer affirming social media posts.
This type of contempt by adults often trickles down to children, which plays out in schools and online forums, where studies show queer young people and those perceived to be queer are more likely than others to be bullied.
Adults should know better, and should truly think about the well-being of all young people, especially those who may be LGBTQ+ because no amount of animosity or public breakdowns will ever change them, but it will definitely have an emotional toll and will hurt them.
No child should ever go to bed in tears and afraid of laws proposed by anti-LGBTQ+ lawmakers, the spiteful words said by grownups or the bruises caused by classmates.
All children should be able to be proud of who they are and given every chance to grow up and thrive. Period.
Erik Olvera is a longtime LGBTQ rights advocate who lives in Denver.
D.C. faith leaders stand together at 2023 Pride Interfaith Service
‘You thought that our Pride was gone! Oh No! We’re gonna do it anyway!’
The setting sun of Tuesday, June 13 streamed brilliant rays of light while a call to gather rang out from the Umoja Dono and Waimbaji drummers of Unity Fellowship Church of Washington, DC. The sacred drumming signaled the opening of the annual 2023 Pride Interfaith Service organized by Center Faith of The DC Center for the LGBT Community. Thirty clergy and lay leaders (LGBTQ and allies) from diverse faith traditions in this region sang, “Step by step the longest march can be won! Can be won!”
The legacy of collaboration continued at last year’s 40th annual service. Michelle, a mystic and practitioner of several faith traditions, recalled this history at last year’s service and echoed the theme, “Born in a pandemic. Quilted Together. United by Faith.” She invited participants to remember the Names Project AIDS Quilt spread across the National Mall, how the quilt represents people of diverse faiths. Michelle lit a candle for them on behalf of the service participants, to remember the people who died from AIDS or were persecuted or died because of their identities. It was a powerful message of remembrance that echoed again this year.
Again this year, Elder Rev. Dr. Akosua McCray, pastor of the United Fellowship Church of Washington DC, poured a libation honoring the ancestors. Welcoming everyone gathered to remember those in the community who have passed, names of the departed rang out in the church as she poured water into a clear vase.
Noting that anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and legislation spreads like wildfire across the United States, six faith leaders then rose — Rev. Eric Eldritch, Rabbi Debbie Reichmann, Ebony Peace, Rachel Duplin, Ellen Wright, Myra Flemister, and Dr. Carla Sherrell — to highlight the intersectionality of this service and the communities it serves. Individuals of all faiths, races, abilities, identities, genders, sexual orientation, and ages were intentionally welcomed into service at all stages of their journey. This solidarity was cemented when a queer nonbinary young adult writer Zoë G. Sharp read their original poetry “Journey of Resilience.”
Fervent and fierce calls to prayer and action rose from faith leaders. This year, representatives from the Stone Circle Wicca (USA), Circle Sanctuary, Inner Light Ministries UCC, Community Church of Washington, DC., Unity Fellowship Christian Church, Muslims for Progressive Values, Adas Israel Congregation, Sunstone Chapel, Faith Temple, Interfaith Families Project, Wellspring UCC, Metropolitan Community Church DC, Bet Mishpachah, LGBTQI+ Sikhs, West Presbyterian Church, Better Living Kingdoms Ministry, National Catholic Church of North America, and the Alfred Street Baptist Church participated in a service affirming the importance of faith in the lives of many LGBTQ individuals. These clergy, rabbi, ministers, and lay leaders represented a variety of wisdom, practices, and traditions speaking of faith and pride.
The service began and ended with drumming and music, including the joyous singing of solo Janavia Harrell, “Can’t Give Up Now” accompanied by Chaplain, Lt. Colonel. Rev. Countess Cooper and a recording of “We Stand Together” by Fly Young Red & Sydney LGBT Choir. Music was integral to this interfaith celebration and culminated with an anthem of purpose and resolve proclaiming, “You thought that our Pride was gone! Oh No! Oh No! We’re gonna do it anyway! We’re gonna do it anyway! … because there is Something inside so Strong!”
If you are interested in attending the Pride Interfaith Service next year or joining the planning committee, please reach out to Center Faith at The DC Center for the LGBT Community.
Emma Cieslik served as historian for this year’s Pride Interfaith Service.
Today’s GOP is mostly sycophants and parasites
To fight back, we must vote in greater numbers
One appropriate definition of parasite is, “applies to one who clings to a person of wealth, power, or influence or is useless to society.” Trump sycophants are those politicians who follow him into his depravity, defending his crimes, trying to save their own careers. Sadly, this is the Republican Party we face today.
The simple reality is the only way decent people will win the culture wars we are fighting in the United States today, is to vote every Republican out of office. To do that we need to explain to people the realities of our system of government. Teach them which decisions are made at the congressional, or presidential level, and which at the state and local level. Explain how every vote counts including those for school board, county council, state legislature, and governor.
When you look at Florida, it becomes clear how dangerous state government can be to LGBTQ people, women, and all minorities. How their legislature passed laws banning what teachers can say and do in schools when talking about the LGBTQ community. How they would erase us from books and magazines students are allowed to read. Then they pass a bill limiting legal abortions to only six weeks. Many women don’t even know they are pregnant at six weeks. Now they have a vile governor who advocates for, and signs those bills. So, we have a confluence of evil. The citizens of Florida could change that if they want by only one method, and that is by using their vote. In 2022, fewer than 50% of eligible voters in Florida cast a ballot. Who knows what could change if we energized enough currently registered voters, and got new voters, to the polls?
We must educate young people on what their vote can do, and then motivate them to come out and exercise that right. They need to understand what it will mean for their personal freedoms in the future. What it could mean for the air they breathe and cost of their healthcare. People must understand judges are called to make decisions on how we live our lives, and those judges are either elected directly by us, or appointed by people we elect. Recently, we saw a Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice elected who will support a woman’s right to control her own body and healthcare for a 10-year term. It makes a difference. In North Carolina where only 48% of eligible voters voted, they elected judges who reversed decisions that had the impact of eliminating several Democratic congressional districts in the state. Again, voting clearly matters.
So, to build a better future for those who care about their personal freedoms, about the right to control their own healthcare, make it affordable, among so many other things, every vote matters. A vote today can save our democracy and ensure each citizen who has the right to vote based on our constitution, won’t find some of their elected officials continue to make it harder for them to cast their ballot.
The time has come for organizations representing women, the LGBTQ+ community, other minorities, and environmental issues; who see Republicans reversing any progress they have made over decades, to start talking to their members and supporters about voting. With each press release on an issue they are working on, they should add a paragraph about the importance of the vote and implore their supporters to register to vote. They should share with their members and supporters’ information on how to register in their state and how to vote. Along with calling for protests, engaging in lawsuits, and lobbying if they do that, they need to make it clear if their supporters don’t vote, the things they believe in will not come to pass. They will continue to lose. Explain while progress may be incremental, losing often creates drastic results.
President Biden recently told a voter who questioned him about a policy they didn’t think he was doing enough about, “Don’t compare me to the almighty, compare me to the alternative.” This is what we need to tell every voter to think about. Each Democrat must campaign on what he/she stands for and contrast it with what the Republican they are running against stands for. Then say to the voters in their districts, compare me not to what you think is perfect, but to what my opponent would do.
If we do that, Democrats win because their opponents today are members of a Republican Party sadly comprised of Trump sycophants and parasites.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Why are LGBTQ activists such fierce defenders of democracy?
Evelyne Paradis is ILGA-Europe’s executive director
By Evelyne Paradis | Across Europe, authoritarian leaders continue to target and scapegoat LGBTQ individuals, bringing increased polarization of public discourse and violence in the streets. LGBTQ activists counteract by defending democratic values with unwavering determination. But this defense is not merely a reaction; it is part of their DNA.
Although we may assume that everyone has equal access to democracy, this is not the reality, and reflected on why marginalized groups need democracies and why democracies find some of their greatest champions among LGBTQ activists.
People who have remained marginalized want to have the same rights, and it is crucial to address their aspirations for equality. Marginalized groups require a system that not only permits but actively enables the protection of their basic rights. While democracy may not be flawless, marginalized communities, including LGBTQ people, rely on its rules and practices; they depend on them to access their fundamental rights.
This is one of the key reasons why LGBTQ activists find themselves at the forefront of defending freedom of assembly, association, expression and media freedom. These freedoms are not only rights that LGBTQ individuals, like everyone else, are entitled to, they are also essential to enabling communities and individuals to advance equality. It is thanks to these rights that LGBTQ communities can organize and march in public spaces in safety, can freely inform and contribute to public discussions, and so on.
Another reason the defense of democracy matters so much for LGBTQ people is that attacks on democracy are coming at a very real cost to them. The rise of authoritarian regimes across Europe comes hand-in-hand with scapegoating by populist far-right leaders of LGBTQ individuals, migrants and other vulnerable groups as part of their divisive tactics for political gain. This has concrete and dire consequences in people’s lives, as last year we witnessed the deadliest rise in anti-LGBTQ violence in over a decade.
But it’s not just about pointing fingers at far-right parties and authoritarian leaders. We must look at ourselves in the mirror and accept our democracies are not perfect, also in places where things seem to be fine.
While democracy may be one of the most promising systems for ensuring basic protections, not everyone enjoys equal access to them and many are left behind. At its core, democracy is made of trust. To earn and have trust, people need to feel listened to, heard and included. At the moment, there’s a high risk of many disengaging and becoming more disillusioned by democracy simply because they do not find themselves in it.
This is why it is crucial to listen to LGBTQ people and other marginalized groups when they demand equality. Firstly, democracy is about protecting everyone’s rights. By paying attention to their needs, we honor that principle. Secondly, LGBTQ activists are some of the fiercest defenders of democracy. Their commitment contributes to ensuring that our democracies are alive and flourishing.
By addressing their demands, we can build a more inclusive democracy while making sure that its champions remain strong.
Evelyne Paradis is the executive director of ILGA-Europe. She is responsible for providing overall leadership, strategic direction and management of the organization. She joined ILGA-Europe in 2005. Before becoming ILGA-Europe’s executive director, she held the position of policy director, coordinating the organization’s advocacy work with European regional organizations.
Prior to joining ILGA-Europe, Evelyne worked with the U.N. High Commission for Human Rights, the Council of Europe and human rights NGOs in Canada.
She worked as a research assistant to the U.N. Special Rapporteur on freedom of expression and special representative for human rights defenders, as well as a member of the preparatory team of the World Conference Against Racism.
