United Kingdom
Rise in UK anti-drag hate has U.S. influences
PinkNewsUK published Institute for Strategic Dialogue report
Editor’s Note: The following excerpt from PinkNewsUK details the new research which blames members of the Conservative government, and the import of conspiracy theories from the US for the rise in anti-drag sentiment in the U.K.
The report was issued by the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, a think tank founded in 2006 that specializes in research and policy advice on hate, extremism, and disinformation. It is headquartered in London.
By Sophie Perry | LONDON — A report by the Institute for Strategic Dialogue found, a “loose coalitions of extremists, conspiracy theorists, local activists and fringe political actors,” including far-right groups, fundamentalist religious activists and anti-LGBTQ right-wing influencers, are to blame.
A new report specifically names Tory deputy chair Lee Anderson for his comments on “culture wars” in helping escalate anti-LGBTQ rhetoric.
The report digs into the rise of the anti-LGBTQ “groomer” slur — which attempts to link queer people with pedophilia — framing drag as “trans ideology,” performances as misogynistic, and the entire concept as satanic and states these are just some of the narratives being used by groups in various countries to mobilize against drag under the guise of protecting children from harm.
The research outlines how much U.K.-based fury aimed towards drag events has been lifted from ideas posed by similar groups in the U.S., such as Gays Against Groomers and Libs of TikTok.
The groomer theory, where drag queens and other LGBTQ people are seen as trying to groom children to become LGBTQ or engage in sexual abuse, has taken precedent as the most extreme form of anti-drag rhetoric.
“Drag performers are framed as ideological indoctrinators, seeking to ‘groom’ children into LGBTQ+ identities, particularly trans identities,” the report reads.
“They are also framed as predatory, with some people, such as Turning Point UK activist and GBNews presenter Calvin Robinson asking the rhetorical question, ‘Why [are] drag queens so keen to spend time with your children?’”
More extreme versions of this claim will argue that drag literally promotes “sex in front of children.”
When discussing the involvement of the Tory government, the report states: “In February 2023, the Conservative Party’s deputy chairman Lee Anderson discussed a strategy of leaning in to ‘culture wars’ in the next election, signifying further political emphasis being put on exploiting these issues.”
Read the full article at PinkNewsUK: (Link)
United Kingdom
British prime minister mocks transgender women in leaked video
PinkNewsUK obtained video of comments
Britain’s leading LGBTQ media outlet, PinkNewsUK, reported Sunday that it had obtained a recent video in which British Prime Minster Rishi Sunak is clearly heard mocking transgender women.
The leaked video, shared exclusively with PinkNewsUK, is from a gathering of the 1922 Committee — a group of all Conservative lawmakers that meets weekly when Parliament is in session — on June 5, 2023.
According to PinkNewsUK:
“PinkNews has seen an exclusive photograph from the event, and it is estimated that up to a hundred MPs were in attendance, including notable Tories such as 1922 Committee chair, Sir Graham Brady, and Veteran’s Affairs Minister Johnny Mercer. Philip Hollobone, MP for Kettering, and Desmond Swain, MP for New Forest West, were also at the gathering.
Sunak’s address and his choice of humor, which dehumanizes and ‘others’ trans women and is met with raucous laughter from Tory MPs, suggests that the PM is keen to maintain his anti-trans stance when speaking to colleagues without the media being present.”
From PinkNewsUK:
The prime minster makes reference to an opposition leader, although that person is not clearly identified. PinkNewsUK noted that the prime minster then took aim at Sir Edward Jonathan Davey, a British politician who has served as leader of the Liberal Democrats since 2020.
“Over the same period of time, you might have noticed Ed Davey has been very busy,” Sunak says.
“Like me, you can probably see that he was trying to convince everybody that women clearly had penises.”
“You’ll all know that I’m a big fan of everybody studying maths to 18, but it turns out that we need to focus on biology,” the prime minister added.
The person who shared the video with PinkNews said: “The veneer of freedom of speech publicly is one thing but to make jokes in private, it’s another thing altogether.”
“You wouldn’t make jokes about other marginalized people the way he did about trans people.”
They added: “There was laughter, there were quite a few younger attendees who looked visibly uncomfortable.”
Sunak’s mention of “biology” and the use of trans women as a punchline appears to demonstrate the prime minister’s willingness to adopt so-called gender-critical lines and attack the trans community when addressing his own MPs in private PinkNewsUK noted.
Trans rights are under attack in the U.K.
Five months ago Sunak blocked Scotland’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill from being signed into law by King Charles III. Additionally Sunak has also made clear that he plans to re-write the Equality Act to bar trans women from single-sex spaces including changing rooms and sporting competitions.
PinkNewsUK has reached out to Sunak for comment.
United Kingdom
Will King Charles III address LGBTQ rights?
Homosexuality remains criminalized in dozens of Commonwealth countries
In a solemn ceremony dating back to the Dec. 25, 1066, when William the Conqueror was crowned at Westminster Abbey in London, and 70 years after his mother was crowned monarch on June 2, 1953, Charles III was anointed king by the Archbishop of Canterbury.
The king’s coronation included investiture of his wife Camilla as queen consort. The ceremony is principally a religious recognition as the Archbishop of Canterbury, surrounded by the high ranking principals of other religious orders placed St. Edward’s Crown upon Charles’ head after first giving him the other two symbols of the monarchy, the Orb, which represents the world under Christ, and the Sovereign’s Ring, symbolizing the marriage of a monarch to his people. Charles wore the Coronation Glove and held the Scepter with Cross, a symbol of earthly power, in his right hand.
Watch: King Charles III is crowned as British monarch:
Following the king’s coronation, his wife was crowned as Queen Camilla.
Coronation Day began with the King’s Procession in which the king and Queen Consort Camilla traveled from Buckingham Palace to the Great West Door of Westminster Abbey in the Gold State Coach, which has been used at every coronation since William IV’s in 1831.
Leaving Buckingham Palace, accompanied by the Sovereign’s Escort of the Household Cavalry, the route took the royals past a guard of honor, comprising about 160 members of the three armed services. The 1.42 mile route was also flanked by 1,000 members of the military from the Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force.
King Charles III’s procession back to Buckingham Palace:
Upon return to the palace under cloudy grey rainy skies the king and the royal family gathered on the balcony to greet the thousands of well-wishers gathered along the Mall. Of note, only members of the working royals were on the balcony with Prince Harry and the king’s brother, Prince Andrew, noticeably absent.
Dignitaries from around the world including world leaders had gathered for the coronation. The U.S. delegation was led by first lady Jill Biden, and in a tweet the president noted: “Congratulations to King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their coronation. The enduring friendship between the U.S. and the U.K. is a source of strength for both our peoples. I am proud the first lady is representing the United States for this historic occasion.”
Congratulations to King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their Coronation. The enduring friendship between the U.S. and the U.K. is a source of strength for both our peoples.— President Biden (@POTUS) May 6, 2023
I am proud the First Lady is representing the United States for this historic occasion.
Of interest to the LGBTQ community will be the new king’s stance on the issues that impact the LGBTQ community. PinkNewsUK reported that Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign saw transformative changes in the U.K., including major laws that advanced LGBTQ rights including the partial decriminalization of homosexuality in 1967 and the Marriage (Same Sex Couples) Act in 2014.
However, the late queen avoided commenting publicly on LGBTQ rights. She kept herself out of social and political issues, and it seems that LGBTQ rights, even in the 21st century, were considered just that.
LGBTQ rights advocates in the U.K. and in the Commonwealth of Nations that the king will now head are waiting to see if the he will more vocal about LGBTQ rights. PinkNewsUK noted that Charles has largely followed in Queen Elizabeth’s footsteps, and there is no record of him speaking on LGBTQ rights.
For the U.K.’s transgender community, especially in Scotland, which passed an updated Gender Recognition Law only to have it blocked by the conservative government of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, barring it being signed into law by the king in the process known as “royal assent,” the king remaining silent has become problematic according to LGBTQ rights advocates and organizations.
Elton John has previously vouched for Charles, expressing his confidence that the king would use his influence to decriminalize homosexuality in all Commonwealth states.
Same-sex relations remain illegal in many countries once colonized by Britain — many of which now form the Commonwealth.
“Things don’t happen over night. You can’t change a culture and people’s way of thinking over night. But you can certainly step in the water and have a good go. If you don’t step in the water, nothing’s ever going to get done,” John said in 2018, the Gay Times reported.
“I think Prince Charles, when he is made head of the Commonwealth, will do those kind of things.”
Homophobia is one of the many lingering legacies of the British Empire which carried over into the Commonwealth of Nations headed first by Elizabeth and now by her eldest son.
Emma Eastwood, head of strategic communications for Human Dignity Trust, an organization that works with local activists to overturn laws criminalizing LGBTQ people around the world told PinkNewsUK in a May 2 interview:
“Around the world LGBT people are outlawed by legislation criminalizing same-sex sexual activity and through so-called ‘cross dressing’ laws and public order offences, which disproportionately affect trans people,” said Eastwood.
“Many of these laws remain virtually unchanged since they were first introduced in 19th century. The British Empire first tested modern forms of criminalization in its colonies, in India and Australia for example, before introducing them in the U.K. itself,” she explained.
Throughout Elizabeth’s reign, as the British Empire gradually fell away and was replaced by the Commonwealth, many of those former British colonies — now independent countries, have begun working to recant anti-LGBTQ laws.
While some, such as the example of India where same-sex marriage is now being argued before the country’s high court, and in Uganda where a draconian law was passed to essentially imprison LGBTQ people and in neighboring Kenya expel LGBTQ- refugees, there have also been advances. Recently the premier of Australia’s Victoria state castigated anti-LGBTQ groups and in New Zealand lawmakers recently banned so-called conversion therapy and recognized self-identity for trans New Zealanders.
“LGBTQ+ rights across the Commonwealth are changing rapidly, though unevenly,” Eastwood says.
“While a number of countries have recently decriminalised homosexuality, others, such as Uganda, have introduced legislation to enhance existing laws,” she noted.
Eastwood stressed that it is “hugely important that people of all ages in the U.K. are cognizant of colonialism and its after-effects,” and that the government owns up to the nation’s past.
Eastwood pointed out that former Prime Minister Theresa May acknowledged Britain’s role in anti-LGBTQ laws around the world in 2018, calling it “an important and pivotal moment in addressing responsibility and paving the way for increased support for the global LGBT movement.”
“Given this legacy, the U.K. has an important role in supporting LGBT people around the world,” she adds.
The question now is as Charles takes the throne and the reins of both the monarchy and the Commonwealth will the king remain silent, or speak out.
Additional reporting from PinkNewsUK.
United Kingdom
LGBTQ ally Humza Yousaf becomes Scotland’s next first minister
Nicola Sturgeon resigned in February
Humza Yousaf, in a tumultuous election race for leadership of the Scottish National Party pitted against socially conservative rivals Kate Forbes and Ash Regan, was elected Monday as SNP leader. He becomes the first Muslim to lead a major U.K. political party and the first Muslim to lead a European democracy.
In a vote in the Scottish Parliament (Holyrood) on Tuesday, Yousaf was confirmed as Scotland’s next first minister, replacing Nicola Sturgeon. Sturgeon had resigned as the SNP leader and Scotland’s first minister last month, setting off a close contest within the party to succeed her.
Her decision was tied to two key political challenges: The future of the independence campaign and changes to Scotland’s gender recognition laws. In January Sturgeon castigated the conservative government of U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for blocking the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill from being signed into law by King Charles III.
The Gender Recognition Reform bill introduced by the Scottish government in Holyrood last spring was passed in a final 86-39 vote days before this past Christmas. The sweeping reform bill modifies the Gender Recognition Act, signed into law in 2004, by allowing transgender Scots to gain legal recognition without the need for a medical diagnosis.
The measure further stipulates that age limit for legal recognition is lowered to 16.
The Guardian noted the most pressing question is how a change of leadership affects the Scottish government’s plans to contest the U.K.’s decision to block the bill, which it did using section 35 of the Scotland Act 1998, described by sources as “the nuclear option.” Scottish ministers have three months from the date the section 35 order was laid — Jan. 16 — to contest it.
PinkNewsUK reported that Yousaf had received a tidal wave of support and well wishes after his victory was announced. SNP MP John Nicolson said that Yousaf led a “positive and bold campaign.”
“Humza knows that young voters love our party’s vision of a liberal, progressive, egalitarian independent Scotland,” Nicolson said. “His campaign promised a progressive agenda of fair taxation, defending LGBT+ rights from Westminster attack, and support for the vulnerable at home and abroad.”
Speaking to PinkNews, Nicolson added: “I think young people want a Scotland which is socially progressive and liberal. And for young people, independence isn’t about a face, but it’s about the kind of country that they imagine independent Scotland could be — a progressive country — and Humza very deliberately tapped into that in the course of the election campaign and made it very clear what his views were and championed that.”
During the campaign Yousaf had promised voters, “If elected Scottish National Party (SNP) leader and Scotland’s next first minister, I’ll build on our track record of promoting and protecting the rights of LGBTQ+ people by: (1) banning conversion practices and (2) embedding LGBTQ+ rights in an independent Scotland’s constitution.”
Lots of 🏳️🌈 🏳️⚧️ LGBT+ people are breathing a collective sigh of relief with @HumzaYousaf on track to be Scotland’s sixth First Minister. The fact we came 𝘀𝗼 𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆 close to the alternative ought not to be forgotten. We all need to be involved in writing Scotland’s next chapter.— Rob McDowall AMRSPH FRSA (@robmcd85) March 27, 2023
Scotland chose to reject transphobia and anti abortion religious fundamentalism. 👏❤️🏴🏳️🌈 https://t.co/tPW8QHwIYj— Esme (@discount_Ripley) March 27, 2023
A political commentator and SNP source told the Washington Blade on Monday they are “happy with the result and motivated by what is to come. Humza has secured the continuation of a progressive agenda. I think he will be more popular as he becomes more well-known.”
Comings & Goings
D.C. faith leaders stand together at 2023 Pride Interfaith Service
Calendar: June 23-29
Anti-LGBTQ adults must stop their hate — kids are listening
Delaware lawmakers seek to enshrine protections for gender-affirming care
RFK Jr. claims chemicals in the water are turning boys transgender
Netflix stops streaming LGBTQ-specific movies in Kenya
Thousands attend Wilton Manors Pride parade, festival
British prime minister mocks transgender women in leaked video
Estonian lawmakers approve marriage equality bill
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Politics4 days ago
RFK Jr. claims chemicals in the water are turning boys transgender
-
Africa2 days ago
Netflix stops streaming LGBTQ-specific movies in Kenya
-
Florida4 days ago
Thousands attend Wilton Manors Pride parade, festival
-
United Kingdom3 days ago
British prime minister mocks transgender women in leaked video
-
European Union3 days ago
Estonian lawmakers approve marriage equality bill
-
homepage news1 day ago
Honoring the legacy of New Orleans’ 1973 UpStairs Lounge fire
-
Virginia4 days ago
FCPS Pride holds school board rally
-
Maryland4 days ago
Md. congressman helps organize Pride Resource Fair in P.G. County