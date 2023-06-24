Why might July, August be a good time to buy or sell in the DMV?

Spiking hot temperatures, suddenly cooler than normal weather, pollen everywhere. You probably already were already thinking about this but it might be time to conduct an annual check outside of your property to see what preventative maintenance is required or improvements are needed on your rental properties. And knowing that those late afternoon summer rains will be beginning soon enough, start off right by making sure that the exterior of your rentals are protected.

Here are some key areas of property care you might want to act on before summer arrives.

Yards, Lawns, and Patches

Spring yard work may be easy to overlook as a landlord. Particularly if you have asked your tenants to take care of the exterior and maybe even have it written into your lease, that does not mean there are not some items that go beyond normal maintenance. It is good practice to do a full evaluation of the vegetation on the outside of the home in the early spring and fall to catch opportunities for improvement.

For example, you may choose to trim overgrown trees or shrubs. They can become eyesores and potentially impact the structure of the home (think ivy growing on the brick). If they overhang or otherwise encroach on the public spaces (sidewalks) the city may issue a violation notice.

Take care to trim greenery such as tree branches growing into the house, overhanging the roof and growing up the facade. This will help prevent prolonged wet conditions but also eliminates paths for pests and rodents to access the structure.

Grass and weeds can grow quickly as the weather turns warmer and particularly if we get a lot of rain. You want to make sure the grass is being cut regularly. And as a reminder, in DC the care of the tree box in front of the home, that area situated between the sidewalk and the street is the homeowner’s responsibility. And the city may also issue violations for this if it is not being cared for.

Pest Control

Early May in the District brought a lot of rain, and so your tenants may already be “bugging” you. Insects love to come to visit at this time of year and in the fall. Several are seasonal and may cause concern when they first arrive (i.e., ants, garden beetles) but they usually subside in a matter of weeks.

You can treat insects year-round and in many instances store bought methods are sufficient. In tougher cases, you can consider a professional company. Some even offer a mosquito reduction service for the summer months at affordable rates. The simple non-toxic option against mosquitoes is placing a fan outdoors. A breeze interrupts their flight and keeps them off of you.

Gutters, Roof Repair, and Windows

Check in with your drain downspouts and any roof gutters for an accumulation of leaves and debris. We had some very powerful storms blow through, and you were probably hoping that all that gunk got cleared away. Clogged drainage pipes can cause backups. The overflow from those can result in water damage which you can avoid if you take some preventative steps. For example, consider installing low-cost downspout extenders that provide a simple solution to guide rainwater away from the property foundation.

Roofs are particularly vulnerable to the wind that accompanies storms. You should ensure that there are no loose or missing shingles on the roof, that your flashing isn’t damaged, all chimney hoods or vents are intact and that there are no gaps causing leaks into your home. Flat roofs should not contain standing water and look for properly sealed seams in the roofing material.

Windows can also be a source of leaks during heavy rains. Take the opportunity to check the caulking around them, ensure the mortar above them is in good shape on brick exteriors and shore up the mechanisms if they are not weather tight. While at it, you can wash the windows or have them cleaned by professionals less expensively than you might think.

Detectors / Monitoring Systems

If you do not use the New Year’s Day holiday as a reference point for an annual change of batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, consider it now. These safety devices are critical life savers and need to have their batteries changed regularly. Consider replacing them with a ten-year sealed battery model. If the detectors are already more than ten years old, consider getting new smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. And remember if you have a wood-burning fireplace, attached garage or any fossil fuel-burning appliances or equipment in the rental, you will need carbon monoxide detectors.

Air Conditioning

As early spikes in high temperatures reminded us, D.C. residents know the value of a working air conditioning system in summer. Now’s your chance before it gets consistently hot to make sure the system is well maintained, functional and not at the end of its useful life.

Check the exterior compressor for heat pump systems for leaves, weeds, grass, or overgrown shrubbery getting in the way. You want to make sure that there’s enough open space within a few feet and on top of the system so that the air flows properly, ensuring the system is operating as efficiently as it can.

Your heating and cooling systems benefit from regular servicing. Consider getting a maintenance contract with an HVAC company that will perform the maintenance twice a year for you and they offer benefits like priority scheduling during busy times and discounts on repairs.

I know it seems that these arrangements might not pay off, however, equipment is no longer built to last 30 years and even changing air filters regularly can significantly reduce breakdowns and service calls. Clean filters extend the life of your HVAC system because they enable your system to not have to work as hard pulling air through the unit.

Professional Inspections

Consider having a professional test the energy efficiency of your windows, doors, and the insulation in your attic. These tests can help you identify ways to improve the energy efficiency of your home and save money throughout the year.

In summary, check for any cracks and water intrusion areas around your property. Inspect the foundation and replace any rotting wood. Scrape and repair any chipping or peeling paint and re-caulk around windows and doors to discourage water from finding entry. If you find areas of softwood that have gaps or trails, it is best to have those areas inspected for termites and other wood destroying insects. Inspection is a one-time cost but can highlight areas for action you may not consider on your own.

Recommendations

If you need any recommendations for service providers, our sister company Koti Property Services can help. Reach out to Jennifer or Demetrius at (202) 681-5191. www.KotiPropertyServices.com.

Home Inspection All Star

Phone: (202) 999-8595

Website: https://homeinspectionallstar.com/washington-dc

Home Inspection All Star is a national company that provides home inspection services in Washington DC and surrounding areas. They offer a variety of inspection services, including full home inspections, pre-listing inspections, and new construction inspections.

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors

Phone: (202) 455-6581

Website: https://pillartopost.com

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors is a national franchise that provides home inspection services in Washington DC and surrounding areas. They offer a variety of inspection services, including full home inspections, pre-listing inspections, and new construction inspections.

Inspections Plus

Phone: (301) 972-8531

Website: https://inspectionsplusguru.com

Inspections Plus is a local company that provides home inspection services in Washington DC and surrounding areas. They offer a range of inspection services, including full home inspections, pre-listing inspections, and new construction inspections.

ProTec Inspection Services

Phone: (301) 972-8531

Website: https://www.protec-inspections.com

ProTec Inspection Services is a local company that provides home inspection services in Washington DC and surrounding areas. They offer a variety of inspection services, including full home inspections, pre-listing inspections, and new construction inspections.

Pest Control Alternatives with DC-area Service

Ehrlich Pest Control

Phone: (800) 837-5520

Website: https://www.jcehrlich.com

PestNow

Phone: (703) 665-4455

Website: https://www.pestnow.com

Orkin

Phone: (877) 250-1652

Website: https://www.orkin.com

American Pest

Phone: (301) 891-2600

Website: https://www.americanpest.net

Scott Bloom is senior property manager and owner of Columbia Property Management. For more information and resources, visit ColumbiaPM.com.