Why might July, August be a good time to buy or sell in the DMV?
Interest rates expected to come down, which could trigger more competition
Typically, we agents talk about the real estate cycles in this area as having a “spring market” and a “fall market,” meaning that usually more homes come up for sale in the spring and fall, and more buyers hit the streets at that time looking for their first or next home.
Many factors can affect this cycle – weather, election years, and interest rates are just a few of the factors that can interrupt the cycle. This year, the interest rates have been higher in the spring than they were for the past several years. I am hearing more reports from agents that their buyers might be waiting. Well, the waiting game can’t last forever. As the public gets more used to the higher rates of late, and the fed seems like it has temporarily paused the next rate hike, I am hearing from agents that this summer still could be a good time to buy and sell.
Frequently in the DMV we hear that August (and sometimes July) can be “dead months” where most of the people are at the beaches, lakes, mountains, avoiding the heat, or want to have already moved by the end of the summer as the school year approaches. This year some sellers will be wanting to sell a home they held off on selling last fall and spring. Some buyers will finally be ready to purchase after holding off due to the change in rates, or the end of an costly lease approaches.
There can still be a decent window for buyers to browse the market and find the next home for themselves, and sellers can maximize the eyes on their listing by putting it up for sale BEFORE Labor Day weekend. If a buyer is looking at homes over the summer, the chance that they are already pre-approved, seriously looking, and ready to put in an offer could be high. Brooke Lowry, a local lender with Atlantic Coast Mortgage has this to say regarding interest rates and home purchases in the next few months:
“There is still a lot of room for mortgage rate improvement. Most mortgage and real estate professionals are expecting a meaningful dip in rates. But homebuyers shouldn’t wait for rates to drop to buy a home for several reasons: 1) you can’t time the market, 2) when rates drop demand is expected to increase, making prices increase and the market more competitive, and 3) your loan can typically be refinanced if rates drop after closing. If you’re comfortable with your monthly payment, go ahead and buy. I would urge anyone who is buying right now to get a commitment from their lender to help them monitor the market for refinance opportunities after closing.”
If you or anyone you know is looking to make a move this summer, please don’t hesitate to reach out and find out your options for buying, selling, or both.
Joseph Hudson is a Realtor with the Rutstein Group of Compass. Reach him at 703-587-0597 or [email protected].
Spring maintenance tips for rental property owners
Focus on pest control, windows, roof repairs, and more
Spiking hot temperatures, suddenly cooler than normal weather, pollen everywhere. You probably already were already thinking about this but it might be time to conduct an annual check outside of your property to see what preventative maintenance is required or improvements are needed on your rental properties. And knowing that those late afternoon summer rains will be beginning soon enough, start off right by making sure that the exterior of your rentals are protected.
Here are some key areas of property care you might want to act on before summer arrives.
Yards, Lawns, and Patches
Spring yard work may be easy to overlook as a landlord. Particularly if you have asked your tenants to take care of the exterior and maybe even have it written into your lease, that does not mean there are not some items that go beyond normal maintenance. It is good practice to do a full evaluation of the vegetation on the outside of the home in the early spring and fall to catch opportunities for improvement.
For example, you may choose to trim overgrown trees or shrubs. They can become eyesores and potentially impact the structure of the home (think ivy growing on the brick). If they overhang or otherwise encroach on the public spaces (sidewalks) the city may issue a violation notice.
Take care to trim greenery such as tree branches growing into the house, overhanging the roof and growing up the facade. This will help prevent prolonged wet conditions but also eliminates paths for pests and rodents to access the structure.
Grass and weeds can grow quickly as the weather turns warmer and particularly if we get a lot of rain. You want to make sure the grass is being cut regularly. And as a reminder, in DC the care of the tree box in front of the home, that area situated between the sidewalk and the street is the homeowner’s responsibility. And the city may also issue violations for this if it is not being cared for.
Pest Control
Early May in the District brought a lot of rain, and so your tenants may already be “bugging” you. Insects love to come to visit at this time of year and in the fall. Several are seasonal and may cause concern when they first arrive (i.e., ants, garden beetles) but they usually subside in a matter of weeks.
You can treat insects year-round and in many instances store bought methods are sufficient. In tougher cases, you can consider a professional company. Some even offer a mosquito reduction service for the summer months at affordable rates. The simple non-toxic option against mosquitoes is placing a fan outdoors. A breeze interrupts their flight and keeps them off of you.
Gutters, Roof Repair, and Windows
Check in with your drain downspouts and any roof gutters for an accumulation of leaves and debris. We had some very powerful storms blow through, and you were probably hoping that all that gunk got cleared away. Clogged drainage pipes can cause backups. The overflow from those can result in water damage which you can avoid if you take some preventative steps. For example, consider installing low-cost downspout extenders that provide a simple solution to guide rainwater away from the property foundation.
Roofs are particularly vulnerable to the wind that accompanies storms. You should ensure that there are no loose or missing shingles on the roof, that your flashing isn’t damaged, all chimney hoods or vents are intact and that there are no gaps causing leaks into your home. Flat roofs should not contain standing water and look for properly sealed seams in the roofing material.
Windows can also be a source of leaks during heavy rains. Take the opportunity to check the caulking around them, ensure the mortar above them is in good shape on brick exteriors and shore up the mechanisms if they are not weather tight. While at it, you can wash the windows or have them cleaned by professionals less expensively than you might think.
Detectors / Monitoring Systems
If you do not use the New Year’s Day holiday as a reference point for an annual change of batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, consider it now. These safety devices are critical life savers and need to have their batteries changed regularly. Consider replacing them with a ten-year sealed battery model. If the detectors are already more than ten years old, consider getting new smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. And remember if you have a wood-burning fireplace, attached garage or any fossil fuel-burning appliances or equipment in the rental, you will need carbon monoxide detectors.
Air Conditioning
As early spikes in high temperatures reminded us, D.C. residents know the value of a working air conditioning system in summer. Now’s your chance before it gets consistently hot to make sure the system is well maintained, functional and not at the end of its useful life.
Check the exterior compressor for heat pump systems for leaves, weeds, grass, or overgrown shrubbery getting in the way. You want to make sure that there’s enough open space within a few feet and on top of the system so that the air flows properly, ensuring the system is operating as efficiently as it can.
Your heating and cooling systems benefit from regular servicing. Consider getting a maintenance contract with an HVAC company that will perform the maintenance twice a year for you and they offer benefits like priority scheduling during busy times and discounts on repairs.
I know it seems that these arrangements might not pay off, however, equipment is no longer built to last 30 years and even changing air filters regularly can significantly reduce breakdowns and service calls. Clean filters extend the life of your HVAC system because they enable your system to not have to work as hard pulling air through the unit.
Professional Inspections
Consider having a professional test the energy efficiency of your windows, doors, and the insulation in your attic. These tests can help you identify ways to improve the energy efficiency of your home and save money throughout the year.
In summary, check for any cracks and water intrusion areas around your property. Inspect the foundation and replace any rotting wood. Scrape and repair any chipping or peeling paint and re-caulk around windows and doors to discourage water from finding entry. If you find areas of softwood that have gaps or trails, it is best to have those areas inspected for termites and other wood destroying insects. Inspection is a one-time cost but can highlight areas for action you may not consider on your own.
Recommendations
If you need any recommendations for service providers, our sister company Koti Property Services can help. Reach out to Jennifer or Demetrius at (202) 681-5191. www.KotiPropertyServices.com.
Home Inspection All Star
Phone: (202) 999-8595
Website: https://homeinspectionallstar.com/washington-dc
Home Inspection All Star is a national company that provides home inspection services in Washington DC and surrounding areas. They offer a variety of inspection services, including full home inspections, pre-listing inspections, and new construction inspections.
Pillar To Post Home Inspectors
Phone: (202) 455-6581
Website: https://pillartopost.com
Pillar To Post Home Inspectors is a national franchise that provides home inspection services in Washington DC and surrounding areas. They offer a variety of inspection services, including full home inspections, pre-listing inspections, and new construction inspections.
Inspections Plus
Phone: (301) 972-8531
Website: https://inspectionsplusguru.com
Inspections Plus is a local company that provides home inspection services in Washington DC and surrounding areas. They offer a range of inspection services, including full home inspections, pre-listing inspections, and new construction inspections.
ProTec Inspection Services
Phone: (301) 972-8531
Website: https://www.protec-inspections.com
ProTec Inspection Services is a local company that provides home inspection services in Washington DC and surrounding areas. They offer a variety of inspection services, including full home inspections, pre-listing inspections, and new construction inspections.
Pest Control Alternatives with DC-area Service
Ehrlich Pest Control
Phone: (800) 837-5520
Website: https://www.jcehrlich.com
PestNow
Phone: (703) 665-4455
Website: https://www.pestnow.com
Orkin
Phone: (877) 250-1652
Website: https://www.orkin.com
American Pest
Phone: (301) 891-2600
Website: https://www.americanpest.net
Scott Bloom is senior property manager and owner of Columbia Property Management. For more information and resources, visit ColumbiaPM.com.
Beach or mountains? Find your ideal getaway home
Something for every taste, from waterfront to vineyard
Have you been thinking about buying a love nest where you can find a little peace and take part in a respite revolution? Do you like the beach or the mountains? Do you thrive on culture and the arts or prefer getting your hands dirty? Are you a people person or more of a hermit?
If you’re lucky enough to be a homeowner who has seen some appreciation in the last 10 years, then you may be closer to obtaining that getaway or retirement home than you think. Here are some suggestions for whatever lifestyle you may prefer as you pursue your (dare I say gay?) agenda.
For the Beach Bum
Annapolis, Md., is a great point from which to take weekend trips to a variety of beaches along Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey coastlines and still be close to downtown D.C. for those days you’re required to work onsite at your office. About $900,000 buys you a 2-bedroom, 2-bath penthouse condominium built in 2019 with a terrace and 2 parking spaces, located in the downtown arts district.
If you’re willing to travel and you’re not boycotting Florida, Key West is always a favorite spot. Consider investing in a home in the waterfront community of Sunset Harbor on Cow Key Channel in Stock Island. For $435,000, you can buy a 960-square-foot, 2-bedroom, 2-bath cottage with boat slip on a canal. Bonus: it’s fully furnished, can be rented for $3,800 a month in six-month increments, and comes with a sign that invites you to “Talk Nautical to Me, Baby.”
For the Mountaineer
If seclusion is your goal, a 1,700-square-foot log cabin surrounded by three acres of forest land in Strasburg, Va., in the Appalachian Mountains was listed for $475,000. Knotty pine adorns the walls and vaulted ceilings of this 3-bedroom, 2-bath beauty with covered front porch and hard-scaped terrace, but it received a contract in nine days, so keep your eye out for another one before winter sets in.
For the Small-Town Aficionado
Charleston, W.Va. is home of the West Virginia Cultural Center and Clay Center, which feature music, dance, theater, and art exhibitions. New to the market is an early 20th century brick Victorian in the East End Historic District. For less than $350,000, you get 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a covered front porch, original woodwork, and 3,150 square feet of charm. Just bring your kitchen and bath designer.
For the Gentleman (or Lady) Farmer/Vintner
Perhaps this 6.6-acre winery and a 1900 Federal 3-bedroom, 2 bath, 2,219-square-foot home with Chincoteague Bay views in Girdletree, Md., sets your heart ablaze. For only $925,000, you get vinifera “Semilion” vines, trellises, outbuildings, and the opportunity to run it as a vineyard, wedding venue, horse farm, or pretty much anything your heart desires.
For the Hostess (or Host) with the Mostest
Historic Lancaster, Pa., might be a place to run your bed and breakfast. The #1 Trip Advisor-rated B&B there is for sale for only $775,000. Welcome guests to one of 6 rooms with private baths, as well as a unique 2-bedroom cottage. The location is perfect for enjoying local and off-Broadway theater, dining, museums, galleries, and the Amish countryside.
For the Cultural Connoisseur
If you frequently take the train to New York to the theater, symphony, or ballet, you can avoid the high cost of hotels by purchasing a charming, oversized (by NYC standards) studio co-op on the east side of Midtown Manhattan in Murray Hill for only $385,000. With a live-in superintendent and video intercom, you can come and go as you please knowing that you have someone to call upon when needed.
For the Local Water Buoy (or Gull)
If you have considered a floating home, you don’t have to be sleepless in Seattle or partying in Portland; you can find one closer to home. Gangplank Marina at The Wharf on D.C.’s southwest waterfront offers a pet-friendly community of live-aboard homes on the water owned by a group of down to earth neighbors. These properties have a very low turnover rate, so if the thought of living on the water but still in the city appeals to you, check out the current 1-bedroom available for only $197,000, plus monthly slip fees of $2,230. Sorry, no Airbnb or other rentals allowed.
And if you’re looking for a 3-bedroom, 3.5-bath home with expansion potential on 10 acres for only $559,000, don’t miss beautiful Gay, Ga., population 114. Previously showcased in Season 2 of Queer Eye, it’s not Atlanta, but it may be ready for some gay Pride.
Valerie M. Blake is a licensed Associate Broker in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia with RLAH Real Estate / @properties. Call or text her at 202-246-8602, email her via DCHomeQuest.com, or follow her on Facebook at TheRealst8ofAffairs.
Acquiring a down payment for your dream home
Unconventional strategies for finding the money you need
Purchasing a home is a significant milestone, but for many aspiring homeowners, the biggest hurdle is saving for a down payment. While traditional saving methods are widely known, exploring creative and unconventional strategies can provide alternative pathways to gather the necessary funds.
In this article, we will explore a range of innovative approaches to acquiring a down payment for your dream home. By thinking outside the box and considering unique options, you can turn your homeownership aspirations into reality.
1. Shared Equity and Co-Buying:
Consider exploring shared equity or co-buying arrangements with family members, friends, or trusted partners. Pooling resources can significantly boost your collective down payment savings, making homeownership more attainable. Whether it involves jointly purchasing a property or establishing an agreement to share ownership and expenses, this approach allows for shared financial responsibility and increased purchasing power.
2. Down Payment Assistance Programs:
Research and explore various down payment assistance programs offered by government agencies, non-profit organizations, or local housing authorities. These programs provide financial aid or grants to eligible homebuyers, assisting them in meeting the down payment requirements. Each program has specific criteria and limitations, so it is essential to understand the options available in your area.
3. Creative Financing Options:
Investigate alternative financing options such as seller financing, lease-to-own arrangements, or rent-to-own programs. These arrangements often provide more flexibility in acquiring a down payment and transitioning into homeownership. Seller financing allows buyers to negotiate terms directly with the seller, while lease-to-own or rent-to-own agreements provide an opportunity to build equity over time while renting.
4. Crowdfunding and Community Support:
Tap into the power of crowdfunding platforms and community support to gather funds for your down payment. Share your homeownership goals with family, friends, and social networks, and consider launching a crowdfunding campaign to garner financial contributions. Additionally, some employers offer matching programs for down payment savings, so explore potential workplace assistance programs or incentives.
5. Homebuyer Grants and Loans:
Research available homebuyer grants or loans specifically designed to assist first-time buyers or those with limited financial resources. These grants and loans can provide a substantial boost to your down payment savings. Government agencies, local housing authorities, and non-profit organizations often administer these programs, offering various terms and conditions to support homebuyers.
6. Income-Generating Assets:
Explore income-generating opportunities to supplement your savings. Consider renting out a spare room, starting a small business or freelancing, or investing in income-generating assets such as rental properties or dividend-paying stocks. Generating additional income can accelerate your down payment savings, bringing you closer to homeownership faster.
7. Negotiating with Sellers:
When making an offer on a property, explore the possibility of negotiating a lower down payment requirement with the seller. In some cases, sellers may be open to more flexible terms, especially if it expedites the sale or helps them achieve their own financial goals. Engage in open and honest communication during the negotiation process to explore mutually beneficial solutions.
8. Downsize or Liquidate Assets:
Consider downsizing your current living situation or liquidating assets that are not essential to free up funds for a down payment. This could involve selling a car, downsizing to a smaller rental, or parting with belongings that hold significant value. Evaluate your current financial situation and identify areas where you can make temporary sacrifices to prioritize homeownership.
9. Savings and Budgeting Strategies:
Implement creative savings and budgeting strategies to accelerate your down payment savings. Explore the possibility of living with roommates, cutting back on discretionary expenses, or negotiating lower interest rates on existing debts. Every dollar saved brings you closer to your down payment goal, so diligently review your budget and identify areas where you can reduce expenses and allocate more funds towards your down payment savings.
10. Employer Assistance Programs:
Check if your employer offers any homeownership assistance programs or benefits. Some companies provide down payment matching programs, low-interest loans, or financial counseling services to help employees achieve homeownership. Take advantage of these resources and explore how your employer can support you in reaching your down payment goals.
Persistence and creativity are key when it comes to acquiring a down payment. Stay focused on your goal, be open to alternative methods, and adapt your approach as needed. With determination, resourcefulness, and a willingness to explore new avenues, you can overcome financial barriers and achieve your dream of homeownership. Start exploring these unconventional strategies today and take a step closer to making your dream home a reality.
Jeff Hammerberg is the founder of GayRealEstate.com, the largest and longest-running gay real estate agent referral service in the nation, boasting more than 3,500 LGBTQ Realtors who operate in cities across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. For more than 25 years, he has been a prolific writer, coach, and author.
PHOTOS: Pride Gala
Why might July, August be a good time to buy or sell in the DMV?
Tom Goss to unveil new album in D.C. performance
GOP is coming for same-sex marriage, Biden warns
Federal judge temporarily blocks Fla. drag ban law
Netflix stops streaming LGBTQ-specific movies in Kenya
British prime minister mocks transgender women in leaked video
Anti-LGBTQ adults must stop their hate — kids are listening
Estonian lawmakers approve marriage equality bill
Honoring the legacy of New Orleans’ 1973 UpStairs Lounge fire
