PHOTOS: Pride Gala

Members of Congress were joined by other policy makers and LGBTQ rights advocates at the third annual Equality PAC Pride Gala held at Union Station on Wednesday, June 21. Speakers and honored guests included Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries ( D-N.Y.), out Members of Congress Becca Balint (D-Vt.), Angie Craig (D-Minn.), Sharice Davids (D-Kansas), Chris Pappas (D-N.H.), Eric Sorensen (D-Ill.), Mark Takano (D-Calif.) and Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.). Singer Clay Aiken served as the emcee.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)