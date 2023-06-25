India
Marriage equality ruling looms over Pride celebrations in India
Country’s Supreme Court heard case earlier this year
The LGBTQ and intersex community around the world is celebrating Pride month; a month for celebrating identity, raising awareness about equal rights and promoting inclusion.
This year’s Pride month has brought some setbacks and some success globally. Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on May 29 signed the Anti-Homosexuality Act with a death penalty provision for “aggravated homosexuality,” but the LGBTQ and intersex community is looking towards India, the world’s largest democracy, with great expectation the country could extend marriage rights to same-sex couples.
During this Pride month, the Indian LGBTQ and intersex community is hopeful because the Supreme Court’s marriage equality arguments have ended and a ruling is pending.
India in 2018 decriminalized homosexuality, but same-sex marriage remains illegal.
The Supreme Court on April 18 began hearing marriage equality cases, and it reserved the decision after the intense hearing. The ruling is pending before the Supreme Court’s 5-judge constitutional bench.
The central government has opposed any Supreme Court marriage equality declaration. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the country’s second highest law officer, has said any ruling in favor of marriage rights for same-sex couples would amount to interference in the role of the executive, and legislating on the issue should be reserved for Parliament.
Even though the ruling of the Supreme Court is uncertain as the ruling is still pending, it did not stop the LGBTQ and intersex community from celebrating Pride month.
Simarpreet Singh, a representative of Anchor, an LGBTQ students club at Birla Institute of Technology and Science in Pilani, told the Washington Blade that even though Supreme Court’s ruling is still pending, this Pride month seems different as there is higher awareness about it among Indians. While talking to the Blade, he said that this year’s Pride month would have been different if the Supreme Court had issued its ruling.
“I think it will be passed on to legislature,” said Singh, while expressing his expectation from the Supreme Court ruling. “Arguments in favor of queer marriage were strong.”
The LGBTQ and intersex community has existed in India since ancient times.
Many ancient texts talk about transgender people and gay and lesbian communities. British rule over India in the 19th century brought anti-LGBTQ laws that led to discrimination and made the topic taboo.
Rahul Upadhyay, a member of Orenda, a gender and sexuality club at the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar, told the Blade that Pride month celebrations would have been different if the Supreme Court had delivered the ruling, but that is not going to stop the LGBTQ and intersex community from celebrating their identity.
“When the judgment will be in our favor, there would be a huge celebration,” said Upadhyay. “But people are anyway celebrating the Pride month.”
Upadhyay also said the community is hopeful about the ruling.
He said he followed the hearing, and he believes that even though government lawyers tried every argument against the petition for marriage equality, the foundation has been laid, and now he is waiting for the ruling that may come in July or August after the court comes back from summer vacation.
Mehta in May argued for the Indian government and said that the court is dealing with a complex subject that has a profound social impact.
Varun, a member, and representative of Indradhanu, an LGBTQ and intersex resource group at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, told the Blade the community is quite hopeful about the upcoming judgment.
“After the 2018 decriminalization of homosexuality, I feel like Indians have moved to the early nascent stage, and ever since then the community is getting traction very quickly,” said Varun. “So, as the queer collective, we are growing in size, and more queer people are looking to connect. A positive verdict will move us in a very salient way, especially during Pride month, if the verdict had come, the celebration would have surely charged.”
Varun also said he and the community will celebrate during Delhi Pride in November if the ruling is positive.
Ankush Kumar is a freelance reporter who has covered many stories for Washington and Los Angeles Blades from Iran, India and Singapore. He recently reported for the Daily Beast. He can be reached at mohitk@opiniondaily.news. He is on Twitter at @mohitkopinion.
Transgender woman from Kashmir makes her mark
Shoaib Khan has been in corporate India for 11 years
Kashmir, the crown of India, the world’s largest democracy, has been the center of the flourishing of Hinduism, Islam, Buddhism and other religions.
The transgender community since ancient times has had cultural roots in every state in India, including Kashmir, but a conservative society did not let the community spread its wings properly. Breaking all odds, Shoaib Khan finished her studies and became the first trans person from Kashmir to work in India’s corporate world.
Khan is a person who believes that people do not come out, but they feel the same from childhood. Her journey was never to come out, but she felt the same from her childhood.
“I was dependent on people, like my family, for lots of things,” said Khan. “When I got the ability to stand by myself, when I was independent, I started behaving the way I wanted to and I started accepting the way I was from my childhood.”
Before the India Supreme Court’s historic ruling that struck down Section 377, a colonial-era law that criminalized consensual same-sex sexual relations in the country, talking about trans people was a taboo topic for many.
Khan told the Washington Blade it was difficult to come out because trans people face ridicule and bullying. She believed that if one can have determination and confidence, the world starts to adjust and accept.
Khan also believes that family plays an important role, but her family’s reaction was not good when she told them about herself. Khan told the Blade that since the family knows their own from childhood, it was not a surprise for them. She stood her ground, and she is still fighting for her rights in her social circle.
Through the Blade, Khan wants to encourage other families anywhere in the world to support their kids if they are from the LGBTQ and intersex community.
“At least do not deprive them of their basic human rights,” said Khan. “Try to educate them, and if they gets any opportunity then these people will excel in multiple fields.”
As a trans person, Khan’s journey to get an education was not easy.
She faced humiliation, harassment and mental torture. When Khan was in seventh grade, someone bullied her, and when she went back home, she cried and counted the remaining days of school.
“I counted days that how many days I have to go to school to face this humiliation till 10th standard,” said Khan, while talking about her childhood. “The journey was not easy.”
Khan said society has a major role to play to make the lives of trans people easy. She urged her community to stay strong and connect to excel in life where they are accepted.
Khan has completed her bachelor’s in commerce and master’s in business administration with a specialization in human resources. She is currently working with a corporation in India.
While talking with the Blade, Khan said that India’s trans community is facing a lot of discrimination, not only in Kashmir but around the country. Khan believes discrimination is present because of the lack of awareness about the community, but at the same time she believes the community is seeing improvements.
“Before decriminalization of homosexuality, there was no option to choose for gender other than male or female, but now if you go to the Aadhaar link (India’s biometric ID card,) you have the option to choose between male, female and others,” said Khan. “This is a great example in that our country is leading the improvements. Our country is behaving democratically, where people have the right to choose what they are.”
Khan suggested the government should spread awareness about gender identity so that people know it is natural and people do not choose it.
While talking with the Blade, Khan thanked close friends and family who supported her throughout her journey. She said that many people have supported her, but some close ones made her competent enough to fight her way to where she is at.
“I would like to thank them for their unconditional love and support,” said Khan. “They will be happy to see my work published, where I am talking about rights and standing for my community. That is a big achievement.”
‘Journey is not easy’
Khan has worked in the corporate world for 11 years.
She began her career in the airline industry before she entered the corporate sector. Khan said her experience in the airline industry was not as good as she expected because there was no sensitization about gender. She said corporate policies are not bad, but people should be sensitized before introducing someone from the LGBTQ community.
While talking about her previous experience, she said she was subjected to some harassment and humiliation. Although she raised her voice and actions were taken at the time, Khan said her current corporate journey has gone well, and she feels satisfied.
She said other members of the LGBTQ and intersex community feel proud of what she has accomplished, and they say she is their representative from Kashmir.
“The journey is not easy,” said Khan. “You can look on to the lives of where people from trans community or LGBTQ community have achieved success. Because they did not put themselves in a confined zone where they are subjected to humiliation only. So, they concentrated on education. I would like to give an important message to my community that you need to be educated, you need to have a light in your eyes, and where you can differentiate between right and wrong.”
Oral arguments in India Supreme Court marriage equality case end
It remains unclear when justices will issue ruling
Oral arguments in the case that could extend marriage rights to same-sex couples in India ended in the country’s Supreme Court on May 11.
The arguments began on April 18.
“We are persons of the same sex, and we have the same rights as like the heterosexual groups of the society this has been held so, and we need not reinvent the wheel and only stumbling block was Section 377, and our actions were subject to criminality, and now it is gone,” said Mukul Rohtagi, a lawyer who represents the plaintiffs, in support of marriage equality. “If our rights are identical and then we should enjoy full array of rights as under Articles 14, 15 and 21.”
The Indian government argued against extending marriage rights to same-sex couples.
“This court is dealing with a very complex subject having a profound social impact,” said Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is the country’s second-highest legal official, during the arguments. “All the questions in this case must be left to the Parliament.”
It remains unclear when the court will issue its ruling.
Indian government argues against marriage equality
Landmark Supreme Court oral arguments to end on May 10
While India’s national capital, New Delhi, was facing a heat wave on April 26, oral arguments in a case that could extend marriage rights to same-sex couples resumed in the country’s Supreme Court.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued on behalf of the Indian government.
“This court is dealing with a very complex subject having a profound social impact,” said Mehta, who is the country’s second-highest legal official. “All the questions in this case must be left to the Parliament.”
Mehta, while arguing before a 5-judge panel headed by Chief Justice Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud, said the court in Navtej Singh Johar v. Union of India recognized the right to one’s sexual orientation. Mehta further said the real question is who will determine what constitutes marriage and between who.
Navtej Singh Johar v. Union of India was the historic Supreme Court ruling that decriminalized homosexuality in the country in 2018.
Mehta, while arguing for the government, said there would be several unintended consequences for several laws is the Supreme Court rules in favor of marriage equality. He argued Parliament and civil society groups would need to debate the issue.
Mehta said that there is no stigma and legislative policy is clear in the Transgenders Act, where it is widely defined to include all genders. Mehta appealed to the Supreme Court to leave the matter of marriage equality to Parliament and argued the court may not be in a position to address the multiple situations that will arise because of adjudication.
“If they (LGBTQ) have a right how will it be regulated?,” asked Mehta. There are several shades of the spectrum. It is not just gays, lesbians, etc.”
Mehta also spoke about different genders.
He argued that if LGBTQ people are given recognition, that is unidentified, it may not correspond with Indian laws and it would be impossible to reconcile through a judgment. Mehta also referenced the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling in the U.S. that struck down the Roe v. Wade decision, but Chandrachud said the American Supreme Court ruling that determined a woman has no autonomy over her own body was the wrong judgment.
“We credit ourselves that we have gone far ahead than these, especially Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization,” said Chandrachud. “For socially complex issues, leave it to the legislature, that point is well taken.”
Mehta argued India’s Special Marriage Act is for regulating interfaith and inter-caste marriages, but the law was always intended for heterosexual couples and not for same sex couples.
Justice Shripathi Ravindra Bhat immediately intervened and asked Mehta whether there was a marriage equality law anywhere in the world. He further said that perhaps there was no foundation for such a marriage to be recognized by law in 1956.
Mehta replied there was neither permissive nor prohibitive operation of law in India until 1956. Mehta on the hearing’s sixth day gave a bizarre example to support his argument.
He asked the court to imagine a situation of incest. Chandrachud argued the example is far-fetched and sexual orientation, and autonomy cannot be exercised in all aspects of marriage.
“It cannot be argued that sexual orientation is so strong that incest be allowed,” said Chandrachud.
Mehta also argued that extending marriage rights to same-sex couples would impact other laws that specifically address heterosexual marriages. He said that issues would arise across the country, and further highlighted it would be difficult to determine who the wife would be in a lesbian marriage and how she would receive rights — spousal support if she has no financial means to support herself and alimony in the case of divorce.
Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha agreed and said it would be an impossible thing to do.
Chandrachud, while hearing Mehta’s argument, noted three points that Mehta was trying to highlight: Adjudication would require substantial rewriting of Indian law, judicial interference in public policy and interference in personal law. The court cannot avoid the interplay between the Special Marriage Act and personal law.
Personal laws in India regulate marriage, divorce and child adoption for different religions. Hindus under personal laws have the Hindus Marriage Act of 1955, Muslims have the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act of 1937, and Christians have the Indian Christian Marriage Act of 1872.
The Supreme Court also noted that extending marriage rights to same-sex couples falls under Parliament’s domain, but the court’s goal is to ensure ways to grant legal rights, social and other benefits to same sex couples without the label of marriage.
Mehta during Wednesday’s hearing shocked the country when he said the government is ready to address marriage rights for same-sex couples by forming a committee that a Cabinet secretary will head.
“(The) issue was some genuine human concerns, and discussion was if something can be done administratively,” said Mehta.
Chandrachud quickly suggested that Attorney General R. Venkataraman and Mehta should meet with the plaintiffs’ lawyers to frame the issue.
“The conceptual domain requires legislative changes, and it is completely beyond our domain,” said Chandrachud. “So we have to see how we frame the conceptual doctrine. Somethings can be done administratively, something can be changed by subordinate legislation, and the third is recognition for the same sex marriage. So we are saying we will decide this issue as a concept, but the govt taking one step forward will be to recognize the cohabitation of same sex couples, which will be a big step.”
Venkataramani began his arguments before the Supreme Court once Mehta concluded.
Venkataramani said that Special Marriage Act is only a law about the institution of marriage and does not create the institution of marriage itself, and that is why it is not discriminatory legislation. Lawyer Rakesh Dwivedi argued on behalf of one of the litigants who opposes marriage equality, and questioned whether there is a fundamental right to marriage in India.
“Is there fundamental right to recognition of marriage?,” asked Dwivedi, while arguing against marriage equality. “Is there a fundamental right to equality in the marriage of heterosexuals? can this be made permissible by the variety of amendments?”
Bhat asked Dwivedi whether the word spouse diminishes the meaning of husband and wife.
“We say I take you as a husband and take you as a wife,” said Dwivedi. “How can we say I take you as my spouse.”
Dwivedi also argued that the case requires social accommodation, and Parliament is in the position to decide how to take the step, when to take it and what lays ahead. He argued that India’s social fabric would break apart if the Supreme Court rules in favor of marriage equality.
Homosexuality is ‘offensive’ to Indian values
A group of former judges, former Indian Police Services officers, and former bureaucrats wrote an open letter to Indian President Droupadi Murmu. They asked her to intervene in order to “save” Indian cultural traditions, religious tenets and social values.
“If we revise the law to make same-sex union rational, acceptable, or moral, it will open the doors to same-sex culture. Our society and culture do not accept same-sex behavioral institution because it is offensive to our values, besides being irrational and unnatural,” the letter reads. “It is widely appreciated that same-sex relationship cannot create long-term or stable institutions; and if they are allowed to adopt children, they cannot maintain stable and long-lasting relationships with their families, parents, relatives and partners. The health and future of such children will be severely compromised.”
The Supreme Court Bar Association in an April 28 resolution said it was highly inappropriate of the Bar Council of India to oppose the marriage equality hearing, because the Supreme Court has the right to decide whether it should adjudicate the issue or leave it to Parliament.
The Washington Blade on April 24 reported that the Bar Council of India, a statutory body that regulates legal practices and education in the country, held a joint meeting with all of the country’s state Bar Councils and passed a resolution concerning marriage equality. The Bar Council of India has requested the Supreme Court leave the issue of marriage equality for legislative consideration.
The Supreme Court will resume hearing on May 10 for final arguments from Mehta and additional considerations from the plaintiffs.
