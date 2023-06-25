Photos
PHOTOS: Baltimore Pride Parade
Gov. Moore is grand marshal of annual LGBTQ march
The 2023 Baltimore Pride Parade was held on Saturday, June 24. Gov. Wes Moore (D-Md.) served as the grand marshal.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Pride Gala
Equality PAC holds third annual event at Union Station
Members of Congress were joined by other policy makers and LGBTQ rights advocates at the third annual Equality PAC Pride Gala held at Union Station on Wednesday, June 21. Speakers and honored guests included Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries ( D-N.Y.), out Members of Congress Becca Balint (D-Vt.), Angie Craig (D-Minn.), Sharice Davids (D-Kansas), Chris Pappas (D-N.H.), Eric Sorensen (D-Ill.), Mark Takano (D-Calif.) and Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.). Singer Clay Aiken served as the emcee.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Eastern Panhandle Pride
Annual LGBTQ celebration held in downtown Martinsburg, W. Va.
Eastern Panhandle Pride was held in downtown Martinsville, W. Va. on Saturday, June 17.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Eastern Panhandle Pride for @WashBlade . @ChasityVain performing: pic.twitter.com/rJQCP1jW6F— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 17, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: Pride Night at the Mystics
Team DC holds tailgate party
The umbrella LGBTQ sports organization Team DC sponsored a Pride event at the Washington Mystics game on Friday, June 16 at the Entertainment & Sports Arena. Team DC held a pregame tailgate party at the newly-opened Sycamore & Oak before the game.
The WNBA game between the Mystics and the Phoenix Mercury also marked the return of out athlete Brittney Griner to a Washington, D.C. basketball court. The Washington Mystics defeated the Phoenix Mercury 88-69.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the @TeamDCSports Night OUT at the @WashMystics at the new @sycamoreoak for @WashBlade . At a pregame event: pic.twitter.com/7IRwEhD0Dq— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 16, 2023
Marriage equality ruling looms over Pride celebrations in India
Balint discusses LGBTQ and women’s history education bill
Why might July, August be a good time to buy or sell in the DMV?
Netflix stops streaming LGBTQ-specific movies in Kenya
Anti-LGBTQ adults must stop their hate — kids are listening
Honoring the legacy of New Orleans’ 1973 UpStairs Lounge fire
Tom Goss to unveil new album in D.C. performance
Youngkin hosts Pride month reception at governor’s mansion
