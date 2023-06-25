Photos
PHOTOS: Frederick Pride
Tenth annual LGBTQ celebration held at Carroll Creek Park
The 10th annual Frederick Pride Festival was held at Carroll Creek Park in Frederick, Md. on Saturday, June 24.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Baltimore Pride Parade
Gov. Moore is grand marshal of annual LGBTQ march
The 2023 Baltimore Pride Parade was held on Saturday, June 24. Gov. Wes Moore (D-Md.) served as the grand marshal.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the Baltimore Pride Parade for @WashBlade . @GovWesMoore marching. #Pride #Pride2023 pic.twitter.com/gXRgzsG2Uo— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 24, 2023
Photos
PHOTOS: Pride Gala
Equality PAC holds third annual event at Union Station
Members of Congress were joined by other policy makers and LGBTQ rights advocates at the third annual Equality PAC Pride Gala held at Union Station on Wednesday, June 21. Speakers and honored guests included Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries ( D-N.Y.), out Members of Congress Becca Balint (D-Vt.), Angie Craig (D-Minn.), Sharice Davids (D-Kansas), Chris Pappas (D-N.H.), Eric Sorensen (D-Ill.), Mark Takano (D-Calif.) and Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.). Singer Clay Aiken served as the emcee.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Eastern Panhandle Pride
Annual LGBTQ celebration held in downtown Martinsburg, W. Va.
Eastern Panhandle Pride was held in downtown Martinsville, W. Va. on Saturday, June 17.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering Eastern Panhandle Pride for @WashBlade . @ChasityVain performing: pic.twitter.com/rJQCP1jW6F— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) June 17, 2023
