Pride month comes to a close

Events took place in U.S. and around the world this weekend

59 mins ago

House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif. and U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) at the San Francisco Pride parade on June 25, 2023 (Screenshot from ABC7 Bay Area/YouTube)

From San Francisco to Denver to Chicago and then New York, cities large and small marked the end of Pride month 2023 in parades and gatherings. Across the globe there were also celebrations including the 40th anniversary of Dublin Pride in Ireland and in the true spirit of that very first Pride gathering, thousands took to the streets in Istanbul in defiance of the ban on Pride by the government of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

As LGBTQ communities celebrated they were joined by elected leaders and representatives.

Here are some highlights of Pride 2023:

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker:
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis:
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul:
NBC Bay Area
California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis:
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner:
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar:
Istanbul:
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore:
Toronto Pride:
Canadian MP Ryan Turnbull:
Mexico City (via Reuters):
First Lady Jill Biden at Twin Cities Pride (via the Star Tribune):
Edinburgh Pride:
Seattle Pride:
Metro Manila Pride:
U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.):
Oklahoma City Pride:
District of Columbia

US Attorney’s office discloses two D.C. anti-LGBTQ hate crime cases

Murder, assault with dangerous weapon cases still pending

3 hours ago

June 26, 2023

(Photo public domain)

The office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, which prosecutes most people charged with committing crimes in the nation’s capital, disclosed for the first time earlier this month that a murder and an assault with a dangerous weapon that occurred in D.C. in 2021 have been classified as anti-LGBTQ hate crimes.

Court records show that arrests have been made in both cases and a man arrested in the murder case is being held without bond and is scheduled for a jury trial on May 6, 2024. Another man arrested in the unrelated anti-transgender assault case is scheduled to stand trial on Sept. 26, 2023.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Linda Monroe provided information about the two cases at a June 15 virtual meeting of the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Hate-Bias Task Force, which was attended by local LGBTQ activists.

Although Monroe provided only a brief description of the two cases, she disclosed the D.C. Superior Court case numbers for the cases, which enabled the Washington Blade to obtain further details of the cases.

Murder case

Public court records show that D.C. police, following a month-long investigation, charged D.C. resident Idrissa Idy Fall, 36, on Aug. 3, 2021, with the July 18, 2021, murder of his ex-girlfriend, Dara Northem.

A 7-page affidavit in support of Fall’s arrest prepared by a D.C. police homicide detective states that a friend of the victim listed as an eyewitness to the incident who is identified only as Witness 1, or W-1, called 911 and reported that Fall allegedly shot Northem in the head while Northem was sitting in the front passenger seat of Witness 1’s car.

Witness 1, according to the affidavit, said the car was parked in front of the house where Northem, Fall and another person lived at 6101 4th St., N.W. Witness 1, the affidavit continues, told police Fall shot Northem through the passenger side window seconds after Northem entered the car and after he chased after her and shouted at her, “Stop playing with me with that gay shit.”

The affidavit says the police investigation learned from Witness 1 and the other person who lived in the house with Fall and Northem, who is identified as Witness 2, that Fall and Northem were in a relationship that became strained when Northem became friends with and went out with Witness 1, who identifies as a lesbian.

“It was learned that the decedent’s sexual orientation was heterosexual, but W-1 is gay and there was no romantic relationship between the decedent and W-1,” the affidavit states. 

Nevertheless, the affidavit and other court documents filed by prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office imply that Fall believed his girlfriend, who broke up with him shortly before the murder while the two continued to live in the same house, was being “unfaithful” to him by having an affair with Witness 1.

“Witness 2 said the defendant had paranoia because the decedent had gay friends,” the affidavit says.

Like other hate crime cases it prosecutes, the U.S. Attorney’s official initially charged Fall with Second Degree Murder While Armed and did not list the case as a hate crime. But court records show that in November 2022, prosecutors brought the case before a D.C. Superior Court grand jury. 

The court records show that on Nov. 9, 2022, the grand jury handed down a three-count indictment against Fall, including First Degree Murder While Armed (Premeditated.) 

“The grand jury further charges that the murder was a bias-related (hate) crime,” the indictment states. Although the indictment doesn’t say so directly, court observers believe the hate crime classification is based on defendant Fall’s perception of Northem’s sexual orientation as being homosexual and his hatred toward her for becoming a gay woman as he saw her. 

The second count of the indictment charges Fall with Possession of a Firearm During Crime of Violence or Dangerous Offense; and the third count charges him with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm after having been previously convicted of a crime punishable for a prison term. 

The arrest affidavit says D.C. police learned that Fall pleaded guilty in November 2020 to a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol in Montgomery County (Md.) Circuit Court and was sentenced to 60 days with seven days suspended.   

Court records show that the first judge that presided over the case and another judge who replaced him each denied requests by defense attorneys requesting that Fall be released while awaiting trial. 

The records show that a status hearing for the case is scheduled for July 5, and a jury trial is scheduled for May 6, 2024. Neither the court records nor the U.S. Attorney’s Office have given a reason for why the trial could not be scheduled for an earlier date.

Man charged with assaulting woman while shouting anti-LGBTQ slurs

The second of the two cases disclosed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office involves an Oct. 23, 2021, incident in which Darryl Barnes, 45, whose address is not provided in court charging documents, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon for allegedly hitting a woman in the face with a metal pole inside Chen Sunny’s Carry Out restaurant at 3131 Rhode Island Ave., N.E.  

A D.C. police charging document says witnesses, including the woman who was allegedly assaulted, and another person who was with her, told police that Barnes called them both “faggots” shortly before he assaulted the woman.

“Officers interviewed Complaint 1, who stated that her and Complainant 2 were coming to the location to get something to eat when Defendant 1 produced a screwdriver and a pole and hit her in the face with the pole while wielding the screwdriver in his other hand,” the charging document says. 

The charging document says Complainant 1 sustained a small abrasion over the left cheek from the metal pole and Complainant 2 sustained a small abrasion to the left shoulder as a result of Barnes hitting them with the pole.

The charging documents do not say why Barnes was charged only with assaulting Complainant 1, who is identified by name as a woman. The Blade has a policy of not disclosing the names of crime victims except for murder cases if they cannot be reached for permission to use their names. Contact information for the victim could not immediately be obtained by the Blade.

Court records, like the murder case, show that Barnes was not immediately charged with a hate crime. But the records show that on May 31, 2023, at the request of prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a Superior Court grand jury handed down an indictment charging Barnes with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon that it classified as a hate crime.

“The grand jury further charges that such criminal act demonstrated the prejudice of Darryl Barnes based on the actual or perceived gender identity or expression of [name of victim],” the indictment states. 

Court records show that Barnes was initially ordered held in jail pending a mental health competency hearing, which was postponed several times. The records show that on Jan. 28, 2022, Superior Court Judge Michael Ryan issued an order finding Barnes “mentally incompetent” and ordered him to undergo “Inpatient Competency Restoration.” 

The court record shows that Ryan ordered that Barnes be committed to D.C.’s St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for the competency restoration process. According to the records, the judge on April 1, 2022, found Barnes incompetent to stand trial and ordered that the competency restoration process continue and be conducted on an inpatient basis. 

However, by July 29, 2022, the records show that Ryan approved Barnes eligible for release on his personal recognizance under the court’s High Intensity Supervision Program. 

On Nov. 29, 2022, the court record shows that Barnes, though his attorney, rejected a plea bargain offer made by prosecutors and a trial date was set for July 11, 2023, after the court determined he was competent for a trial.  But the records show that following the grand jury indictment against Barnes on May 31 of this year, the trail date was changed to July 26, 2023.

Europe

Dozens detained after Istanbul Pride march

Anti-LGBTQ crackdown expected to worsen after president re-elected

13 hours ago

on

A Pride flag hangs from a building in Istanbul on June 25, 2023. (Photo by Tuğçe Yılmaz via Istanbul LGBTI+ Pride Week's Twitter page)

Turkish police on Sunday detained dozens of people after they participated in an Istanbul Pride march.

Reuters reported police in riot gear blocked access to the city’s Istiklal Avenue and Taksim Square and limited access to public transportation in the area.

The news agency noted police detained at least 50 people. An activist with whom the Washington Blade spoke on Sunday said police took 60 “of our friends … into custody.”

“Two of the people the police unlawfully took from the streets to take statements are under the age of 18,” said the activist.

Turkish authorities over the last decade have cracked down on LGBTQ and intersex activists in the country.

Police in 2015 used tear gas and water cannons against people who were about to participate in an Istanbul Pride march. Authorities in 2017 arrested nearly two dozen people who defied a ban on Pride events in the city.

Police in Ankara, the Turkish capital, on May 10, 2019, arrested 18 students and an academic who participated in a Pride march at the Middle East Technical University. They faced up to three years in prison, but a court in 2021 acquitted them. Police in 2022 violently broke up a Pride parade at the same Ankara university.

The State Department in 2021 criticized Turkey after police once again used tear gas to disperse Istanbul Pride march participants. Security forces last June arrested more than 370 people who tried to participate in another Istanbul Pride march.  

The activist with whom the Blade spoke noted police in Izmir, the country’s third largest city, on Sunday detained at least 10 people who participated in a Pride march. 

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, a former Istanbul mayor who has governed Turkey since 2003, won re-election on May 28. The activist and others across the country say they expect Erdoğan will further restrict on LGBTQ and intersex rights.

Maryland

Wes Moore marches in Baltimore Pride parade

Governor participated alongside Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller

14 hours ago

on

June 25, 2023

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore speaks with a participant in the 2023 Baltimore Pride parade on June 24, 2023. Moore was the parade's grand marshal. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller on Saturday marched in the annual Baltimore Pride parade.

“Today is a day when we say to our friends in the LGBTQ+ community, you aren’t just welcome, you are necessary,” said Moore, who was the parade’s grand marshal, in a press release his office released. “In Maryland, we embrace one another – in Maryland, we stand with one another – and in Maryland, we leave no one behind. That is the power of today, and I am grateful for all of you and your work to build a better and stronger state for everyone.”

Maryland gov. wes moore marches in the baltimore pride parade on june 24, 2023. (washington blade video by michael key)

Moore last month signed the Trans Health Equity Act, which requires Maryland’s Medicaid program to cover gender-affirming care. 

Moore on March 31 signed a proclamation that proclaimed the day as the International Transgender Day of Visibility in Maryland. Moore during a Pride month reception at Government House in Annapolis signed an executive order that protects gender-affirming health care in the state.

The governor last month announced he will allow a bill that repeals Maryland’s Unnatural or Perverted Sexual Practices Act to become law without his signature.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, who also marched in the parade, on Saturday signed a bill that strengthens discrimination protections for LGBTQ people and/or people living with HIV/AIDS.

