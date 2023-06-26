News
Pride month comes to a close
Events took place in U.S. and around the world this weekend
From San Francisco to Denver to Chicago and then New York, cities large and small marked the end of Pride month 2023 in parades and gatherings. Across the globe there were also celebrations including the 40th anniversary of Dublin Pride in Ireland and in the true spirit of that very first Pride gathering, thousands took to the streets in Istanbul in defiance of the ban on Pride by the government of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
As LGBTQ communities celebrated they were joined by elected leaders and representatives.
Here are some highlights of Pride 2023:
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker:
I’ve been marching for LGBTQ+ rights since Pride was thought of as a protest — and I’m proud to keep marching as a celebration of hope and recommitment to the fight for equality today. pic.twitter.com/kyjhROgh3h— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) June 25, 2023
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis:
Happy Pride from Colorado State Employees! ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜— Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) June 25, 2023
We love celebrating a Colorado for All! pic.twitter.com/fUmLq1SckG
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul:
New York is the birthplace of the LGBTQ+ rights movement and today, thousands of New Yorkers came together to show our #StrengthInSolidarity. Happy #Pride! pic.twitter.com/GqdwuJuIAs— Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) June 25, 2023
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco celebrated its 53rd annual Pride Parade Sunday, with a crowd nearing a million people. The theme of this year's parade was about “looking back and moving forward.” https://t.co/HTIA85kueg pic.twitter.com/dHV3ZEOIBF— NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) June 25, 2023
California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis:
Happy Pride, San Francisco 🌈❤️💜💙💚💛— Eleni Kounalakis (@EleniForCA) June 25, 2023
Proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with our incredible LGBTQIA+ community today as we celebrate diversity and continue the fight for equality. California is with you! pic.twitter.com/TDJU9Mofap
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner:
In the most diverse city in the nation, we chose to continue embracing the unity, inclusiveness, and ability to express ourselves for who we are.— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) June 25, 2023
It was great to see many Houstonians attend this year’s @PrideHouston parade last night in @downtownhouston. #Pride pic.twitter.com/t6DO3v6mrG
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar:
We marched in Dublin's Pride parade today! #HappyPride 🏳️🌈 pic.twitter.com/BEpUezcbWo— Fine Gael (@FineGael) June 24, 2023
Istanbul:
Susmuyoruz, korkmuyoruz itaat etmiyoruz! 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️#Istanbulpride #OnurYürüyüşü #Dönüyoruz pic.twitter.com/nBNnh2inbp— 🇹🇷 İYİ LGBTİ ☀️🌈 (@IYILGBTI) June 25, 2023
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore:
In our state, no matter who you love or who you are, you are welcome and you are loved.— Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) June 25, 2023
Happy #Pride, Maryland! pic.twitter.com/Ff6BtwOM9W
Toronto Pride:
Happy Pride! #Pride2023 #TorontoPride pic.twitter.com/y5v7B8Ax8G— blogTO (@blogTO) June 25, 2023
Canadian MP Ryan Turnbull:
In Canada, we believe in the freedom to “love who you love, and to be who you are!” Happy Pride!! #cdnpoli #Whitby #Toronto #Pride2023 pic.twitter.com/I0R048VkCa— Ryan Turnbull 🇨🇦🇺🇦 (@TurnbullWhitby) June 25, 2023
Mexico City (via Reuters):
Thousands of revelers crowded the streets of Mexico City to celebrate the Pride parade pic.twitter.com/5oRnAFBUIb— Reuters (@Reuters) June 25, 2023
First Lady Jill Biden at Twin Cities Pride (via the Star Tribune):
First lady Jill Biden made an appearance at Twin Cities Pride in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/1eoKz82mcC— Star Tribune (@StarTribune) June 24, 2023
Edinburgh Pride:
Happy Pride 🏳️🌈 #PrideEdinburgh #Pride2023 https://t.co/jaESsSOVpJ— The City of Edinburgh Council (@Edinburgh_CC) June 24, 2023
Seattle Pride:
Organizers estimate nearly 300,000 people were out and about, proud to be part of the 49th Annual Seattle Pride Parade. https://t.co/OBvR7q2sBK— KING 5 News (@KING5Seattle) June 26, 2023
Metro Manila Pride:
Flags, Friends, and Feathers: The 2023 Metro Manila Pride March 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️— Ralph Revelar Sarza (@walphs) June 25, 2023
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/ITqf9d2Jnq#TAYOangKULAYAAN#JUSTICEforCHADBOOC#JUSTICEforNewBataan5#Pride2023#PrideMarch2023#PrideMonth2023 @mmprideorg
Watch in 4K: https://t.co/HtfjqMpWsi pic.twitter.com/Hr8vhN3XWK
U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.):
Happy Pride NYC! I've never missed a march in over 30 years, and with the LGBTQ+ community facing increased attacks, it's more important than ever to celebrate visibility & diversity. pic.twitter.com/zQa6pHsNST— Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) June 26, 2023
Oklahoma City Pride:
It was amazing to see our Indigenous brothers and sisters at OKC Pride today. Sending love and hugs to my Two Spirit siblings! pic.twitter.com/XOCsOzmnWp— ᒪᗩᑎᑕᗴ 🏳️🌈 (@LanceUSA70) June 25, 2023
District of Columbia
US Attorney’s office discloses two D.C. anti-LGBTQ hate crime cases
Murder, assault with dangerous weapon cases still pending
The office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, which prosecutes most people charged with committing crimes in the nation’s capital, disclosed for the first time earlier this month that a murder and an assault with a dangerous weapon that occurred in D.C. in 2021 have been classified as anti-LGBTQ hate crimes.
Court records show that arrests have been made in both cases and a man arrested in the murder case is being held without bond and is scheduled for a jury trial on May 6, 2024. Another man arrested in the unrelated anti-transgender assault case is scheduled to stand trial on Sept. 26, 2023.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Linda Monroe provided information about the two cases at a June 15 virtual meeting of the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Hate-Bias Task Force, which was attended by local LGBTQ activists.
Although Monroe provided only a brief description of the two cases, she disclosed the D.C. Superior Court case numbers for the cases, which enabled the Washington Blade to obtain further details of the cases.
Murder case
Public court records show that D.C. police, following a month-long investigation, charged D.C. resident Idrissa Idy Fall, 36, on Aug. 3, 2021, with the July 18, 2021, murder of his ex-girlfriend, Dara Northem.
A 7-page affidavit in support of Fall’s arrest prepared by a D.C. police homicide detective states that a friend of the victim listed as an eyewitness to the incident who is identified only as Witness 1, or W-1, called 911 and reported that Fall allegedly shot Northem in the head while Northem was sitting in the front passenger seat of Witness 1’s car.
Witness 1, according to the affidavit, said the car was parked in front of the house where Northem, Fall and another person lived at 6101 4th St., N.W. Witness 1, the affidavit continues, told police Fall shot Northem through the passenger side window seconds after Northem entered the car and after he chased after her and shouted at her, “Stop playing with me with that gay shit.”
The affidavit says the police investigation learned from Witness 1 and the other person who lived in the house with Fall and Northem, who is identified as Witness 2, that Fall and Northem were in a relationship that became strained when Northem became friends with and went out with Witness 1, who identifies as a lesbian.
“It was learned that the decedent’s sexual orientation was heterosexual, but W-1 is gay and there was no romantic relationship between the decedent and W-1,” the affidavit states.
Nevertheless, the affidavit and other court documents filed by prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office imply that Fall believed his girlfriend, who broke up with him shortly before the murder while the two continued to live in the same house, was being “unfaithful” to him by having an affair with Witness 1.
“Witness 2 said the defendant had paranoia because the decedent had gay friends,” the affidavit says.
Like other hate crime cases it prosecutes, the U.S. Attorney’s official initially charged Fall with Second Degree Murder While Armed and did not list the case as a hate crime. But court records show that in November 2022, prosecutors brought the case before a D.C. Superior Court grand jury.
The court records show that on Nov. 9, 2022, the grand jury handed down a three-count indictment against Fall, including First Degree Murder While Armed (Premeditated.)
“The grand jury further charges that the murder was a bias-related (hate) crime,” the indictment states. Although the indictment doesn’t say so directly, court observers believe the hate crime classification is based on defendant Fall’s perception of Northem’s sexual orientation as being homosexual and his hatred toward her for becoming a gay woman as he saw her.
The second count of the indictment charges Fall with Possession of a Firearm During Crime of Violence or Dangerous Offense; and the third count charges him with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm after having been previously convicted of a crime punishable for a prison term.
The arrest affidavit says D.C. police learned that Fall pleaded guilty in November 2020 to a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol in Montgomery County (Md.) Circuit Court and was sentenced to 60 days with seven days suspended.
Court records show that the first judge that presided over the case and another judge who replaced him each denied requests by defense attorneys requesting that Fall be released while awaiting trial.
The records show that a status hearing for the case is scheduled for July 5, and a jury trial is scheduled for May 6, 2024. Neither the court records nor the U.S. Attorney’s Office have given a reason for why the trial could not be scheduled for an earlier date.
Man charged with assaulting woman while shouting anti-LGBTQ slurs
The second of the two cases disclosed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office involves an Oct. 23, 2021, incident in which Darryl Barnes, 45, whose address is not provided in court charging documents, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon for allegedly hitting a woman in the face with a metal pole inside Chen Sunny’s Carry Out restaurant at 3131 Rhode Island Ave., N.E.
A D.C. police charging document says witnesses, including the woman who was allegedly assaulted, and another person who was with her, told police that Barnes called them both “faggots” shortly before he assaulted the woman.
“Officers interviewed Complaint 1, who stated that her and Complainant 2 were coming to the location to get something to eat when Defendant 1 produced a screwdriver and a pole and hit her in the face with the pole while wielding the screwdriver in his other hand,” the charging document says.
The charging document says Complainant 1 sustained a small abrasion over the left cheek from the metal pole and Complainant 2 sustained a small abrasion to the left shoulder as a result of Barnes hitting them with the pole.
The charging documents do not say why Barnes was charged only with assaulting Complainant 1, who is identified by name as a woman. The Blade has a policy of not disclosing the names of crime victims except for murder cases if they cannot be reached for permission to use their names. Contact information for the victim could not immediately be obtained by the Blade.
Court records, like the murder case, show that Barnes was not immediately charged with a hate crime. But the records show that on May 31, 2023, at the request of prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a Superior Court grand jury handed down an indictment charging Barnes with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon that it classified as a hate crime.
“The grand jury further charges that such criminal act demonstrated the prejudice of Darryl Barnes based on the actual or perceived gender identity or expression of [name of victim],” the indictment states.
Court records show that Barnes was initially ordered held in jail pending a mental health competency hearing, which was postponed several times. The records show that on Jan. 28, 2022, Superior Court Judge Michael Ryan issued an order finding Barnes “mentally incompetent” and ordered him to undergo “Inpatient Competency Restoration.”
The court record shows that Ryan ordered that Barnes be committed to D.C.’s St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for the competency restoration process. According to the records, the judge on April 1, 2022, found Barnes incompetent to stand trial and ordered that the competency restoration process continue and be conducted on an inpatient basis.
However, by July 29, 2022, the records show that Ryan approved Barnes eligible for release on his personal recognizance under the court’s High Intensity Supervision Program.
On Nov. 29, 2022, the court record shows that Barnes, though his attorney, rejected a plea bargain offer made by prosecutors and a trial date was set for July 11, 2023, after the court determined he was competent for a trial. But the records show that following the grand jury indictment against Barnes on May 31 of this year, the trail date was changed to July 26, 2023.
Europe
Dozens detained after Istanbul Pride march
Anti-LGBTQ crackdown expected to worsen after president re-elected
Turkish police on Sunday detained dozens of people after they participated in an Istanbul Pride march.
Reuters reported police in riot gear blocked access to the city’s Istiklal Avenue and Taksim Square and limited access to public transportation in the area.
The news agency noted police detained at least 50 people. An activist with whom the Washington Blade spoke on Sunday said police took 60 “of our friends … into custody.”
“Two of the people the police unlawfully took from the streets to take statements are under the age of 18,” said the activist.
Turkish authorities over the last decade have cracked down on LGBTQ and intersex activists in the country.
Police in 2015 used tear gas and water cannons against people who were about to participate in an Istanbul Pride march. Authorities in 2017 arrested nearly two dozen people who defied a ban on Pride events in the city.
Police in Ankara, the Turkish capital, on May 10, 2019, arrested 18 students and an academic who participated in a Pride march at the Middle East Technical University. They faced up to three years in prison, but a court in 2021 acquitted them. Police in 2022 violently broke up a Pride parade at the same Ankara university.
The State Department in 2021 criticized Turkey after police once again used tear gas to disperse Istanbul Pride march participants. Security forces last June arrested more than 370 people who tried to participate in another Istanbul Pride march.
The activist with whom the Blade spoke noted police in Izmir, the country’s third largest city, on Sunday detained at least 10 people who participated in a Pride march.
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, a former Istanbul mayor who has governed Turkey since 2003, won re-election on May 28. The activist and others across the country say they expect Erdoğan will further restrict on LGBTQ and intersex rights.
Maryland
Wes Moore marches in Baltimore Pride parade
Governor participated alongside Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller on Saturday marched in the annual Baltimore Pride parade.
“Today is a day when we say to our friends in the LGBTQ+ community, you aren’t just welcome, you are necessary,” said Moore, who was the parade’s grand marshal, in a press release his office released. “In Maryland, we embrace one another – in Maryland, we stand with one another – and in Maryland, we leave no one behind. That is the power of today, and I am grateful for all of you and your work to build a better and stronger state for everyone.”
Moore last month signed the Trans Health Equity Act, which requires Maryland’s Medicaid program to cover gender-affirming care.
Moore on March 31 signed a proclamation that proclaimed the day as the International Transgender Day of Visibility in Maryland. Moore during a Pride month reception at Government House in Annapolis signed an executive order that protects gender-affirming health care in the state.
The governor last month announced he will allow a bill that repeals Maryland’s Unnatural or Perverted Sexual Practices Act to become law without his signature.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, who also marched in the parade, on Saturday signed a bill that strengthens discrimination protections for LGBTQ people and/or people living with HIV/AIDS.
Pride month comes to a close
US Attorney’s office discloses two D.C. anti-LGBTQ hate crime cases
PHOTOS: Frederick Pride
Dozens detained after Istanbul Pride march
Wes Moore marches in Baltimore Pride parade
Anti-LGBTQ adults must stop their hate — kids are listening
Honoring the legacy of New Orleans’ 1973 UpStairs Lounge fire
Tom Goss to unveil new album in D.C. performance
Youngkin hosts Pride month reception at governor’s mansion
Republican senators focus on trans women in sports during ‘Protecting Pride’ hearing
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Opinions3 days ago
Anti-LGBTQ adults must stop their hate — kids are listening
-
homepage news4 days ago
Honoring the legacy of New Orleans’ 1973 UpStairs Lounge fire
-
Music & Concerts2 days ago
Tom Goss to unveil new album in D.C. performance
-
Virginia4 days ago
Youngkin hosts Pride month reception at governor’s mansion
-
Congress5 days ago
Republican senators focus on trans women in sports during ‘Protecting Pride’ hearing
-
Congress4 days ago
Democrats reintroduce Equality Act
-
Florida3 days ago
Federal judge temporarily blocks Fla. drag ban law
-
Calendar3 days ago
Calendar: June 23-29