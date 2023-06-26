Delaware
Sarah McBride announces run for Congress
Del. state senator would be country’s first transgender congressperson
After months of speculation and anticipation, Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride has announced her run for Congress.
If elected, she would be the first and only transgender person in Congress. No other trans people have announced their run for Congress, according to the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund.
“Blocking out the noise and focusing on what actually matters isn’t easy. That part takes more than coffee,” McBride said in her announcement video she posted to Twitter. “It takes guts and a backbone.”
Despite possibly cracking the glass ceiling for trans people in Congress very soon, McBride did not emphasize — or even mention — her gender identity in the two-minute video. She instead focused on her role in passing paid medical and family leave in Delaware, which takes effect in 2026. She mentioned her gender identity only briefly in a string of tweets under her announcement video.
McBride told the New York Times that her identity is not particularly important to voters.
“What comes up is that we need creative and courageous leadership that will meet this moment with meaningful action for people’s lives,” she said in a 2020 interview.
Nevertheless, McBride is no stranger to cracking glass ceilings.
She was the first openly trans person to work at the White House, where she was an intern during President Barack Obama’s administration, and became the first openly trans state senator in the country in 2020.
Accolades and support quickly poured in from LGBTQ advocacy organizations, including the Human Rights Campaign and the Victory Fund, and fellow politicians. Half of Delaware’s state senators and 10 out of 41 Delaware state representatives have endorsed McBride, according to her website.
“Her trailblazing campaign is both a sign of hope for the LGBTQ+ community and a rallying cry,” said Victory Fund President Annise Parker in a press release. “We must continue organizing, continue running for office and continue voting. Our rights depend on it.”
David Mariner, the executive director of Sussex Pride, said he’s “very excited” that she is running.
“I’ve known Sarah for years and she has always been passionate about Delaware and supporting Delaware’s residents, and I think she will do an excellent job,” he said, emphasizing that Sussex Pride cannot endorse candidates.
“Sarah has got to speak up for the transgender community,” added Sussex Pride board member Kelly Carpenter, who is a trans woman. “Sarah is not familiar with the downstate experience. In southern Delaware, we don’t even have gender affirming care.”
PFLAG Rehoboth did not immediately respond to a voicemail.
CAMP Rehoboth Vice President Leslie Ledogar praised McBride.
“Especially in light of the increasing disparagement of our transgender community members, I personally have a lot of respect for Sen. McBride, especially in light of the current negative climate particular surrounding transgender members of our communities,” Ledogar told the Washington Blade.
If elected, McBride would take over Delaware’s sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives from Lisa Blunt Rochester.
Blunt Rochester announced her run for U.S. Senate after seven years representing Delaware in the House, where, if elected she would be the first Black person and first woman from Delaware.
McBride said she wants to build on her success as a state legislator, propelling policies like paid family leave, gun regulations and reproductive rights in Congress.
“My commitment is to the people in Delaware who aren’t seen who don’t shout the loudest are funding political campaigns,” she said.
Delaware lawmakers seek to enshrine protections for gender-affirming care
Bill aimed at starting a discussion, unlikely to advance
Delaware residents who receive gender-affirming care and the doctors that provide it can breathe a sigh of relief if a bill aimed at protecting those who seek gender-affirming care and the doctors that provide it passes.
The bill, introduced by Rep. DeShanna Neal (D-District 13) last week, tacks on gender-affirming care protections to existing protections for those who receive or provide abortions.
“I filed House Bill 230 because we are seeing other states weaponizing their laws against the transgender community, and we should be clear that we will not let those other states’ laws prevent people from seeking gender-affirming care in Delaware,” Neal said in a statement.
The bill would prevent out-of-state people from suing a patient who received gender-affirming care in Delaware and the doctors that provided that care. It would also prevent insurance companies from penalizing doctors providing gender-affirming health care so long as they are not breaking Delaware’s laws.
Kelly Nichols, a nurse practitioner who provides gender-affirming care like hormone therapy to patients at Planned Parenthood clinics in Delaware, said the bill is extremely important given the wave of anti-transgender legislation around the country.
“It’s really important in the face of that that we have protections as providers here for patients who may be traveling here to seek care,” Nichols, the associate medical director at Planned Parenthood of Delaware, said in an interview.
The country’s major medical groups, including the American Medical Association and the World Health Organization, all support gender-affirming health care.
Despite that support, Neal wrote in a statement that they won’t be pushing the bill forward in the House Health & Human Development committee this year, adding that the bill would start a useful discussion about transgender health care protections. They did not reply to an email asking for an interview and a House Democratic Caucus communications staffer said it was hard to nail legislators down because the legislature is in session.
Neal’s move came after opposition from Senate Republican leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Gerald Hocker and Senate Minority Whip Brian Pettyjohn. The two senators claimed that the bill would erode parental rights in a statement, which has become a standard talking point for Republicans across the country. Two representatives for the Senate’s Republicans did not respond to an email and multiple phone calls requesting an interview with the legislators.
The senators added that children are “rarely” held liable for crimes because their brain is still developing – and so is their body – so, they claim, it makes little sense to allow them to undergo “irreversible changes” to their body.
In fact, teens rarely undergo surgery before 18. Doctors must agree that a patient, child or not, needs the physical transition care. Each surgery has different guidelines associated with it, and the major medical associations all fully support gender-affirming care and oppose bans.
Teens who receive gender-affirming care are much less likely to die by suicide, according to an observational peer-reviewed 2022 study in the Journal of the American Medical Association. In the cohort the study examined, youth were 73% less likely to attempt suicide.
The senators also say the legislation erodes parental rights, a claim that has become the standard talking point for Republicans across the country who see gender-transition care and children’s ability to explore their gender – especially at school – critically.
Neal said they will spend their legislative break, from July 1 into 2024, building support for the bill and educating residents about transgender healthcare.
The bill also gives the state more tools to combat legislation in other states preventing healthcare for transgender people: It allows Delaware to hear child custody cases for kids in Delaware for gender-affirming care from states that ban the care; it prevents Delaware from turning over people that broke another state’s ban; it allows anyone sued in another state for getting or helping someone receive gender-affirming care to countersue them in Delaware; and prevents trans patients’ records from being shared without their consent.
“Unfortunately, as we’ve seen with the reaction of some in Delaware already,” Neal said in the statement, “more dialogue is needed. I look forward to future discussions regarding the importance of protecting the rights of those seeking gender-affirming care in Delaware.”
Blunt Rochester makes it official: She’s running for Senate
Delaware lawmaker ‘the kind of leader that we’ll need in the days ahead’
Walking slowly through the dramatically lit aisles of Philadelphia’s Bright Hope Baptist Church her family is well acquainted with, soft, jazzy piano music playing in the background, Delaware’s lone U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester announced that she is running for Senate, hoping to take over the seat her mentor Tom Carper is leaving.
Her guiding principle? Bright hope. Just like the church’s. Just like the country’s.
“Bright hope,” Blunt Rochester said, “keeps America forward and it kept me going through my own darkness.”
That darkness included her husband’s death because of a blood clot, which she said inspired her to run for Congress.
“You gotta get your mind right,” he told her.
“So I did,” Blunt Rochester said in the video. “I decided to run for Congress.”
Carper announced his retirement at a press conference on May 22 and all but endorsed Blunt Rochester for Senate.
“I spoke with her this morning, I said, ‘You’ve been patient, waiting for me to get out of the way, and I’m going to get out of the way, and I hope you run, and I hope you’ll let me support you in that mission,’” Carper said with a laugh. “And she said, ‘Yes I will let you support me.’ And so I’m going to.’”
Now that she officially announced her run, two days after Juneteenth, her former mentor endorsed her in a statement.
“She is just the kind of leader that we’ll need in the U.S. Senate in the days ahead, and she will make us proud,” Carper wrote, recalling the first time he met her. “Indeed, she already has!”
Rochester holds up a scarf with a copy of her great-great-great grandfather’s Georgia voter registration oath from 1867 in the video. On it is his signature, which allowed him, a freed slave, to vote in Georgia’s elections.
She holds it up to a diverse crowd of people, telling them that she not only carried it during her inauguration, but during the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.
“With the house under siege, I prayed for love over hate, and hope over fear,” she says over a video of her praying on the House floor as rioters swarmed the Capitol.
Accolades and support are pouring in not only from her mentor, but from progressive groups, including Planned Parenthood, which emphasized that it does not officially have a stance, but said the organization is lucky to have her in the congressional delegation. The Human Rights campaign gives her perfect marks on support for LGBTQ issues.
The person that answered Bright Hope Baptist Church’s phone seemed unaware that Blunt Rochester had announced her run and said the people who could comment were out of the office.
Blunt Rochester ends the video ticking off her priorities and her accomplishments –protecting reproductive rights, helping small businesses, and protecting the environment – but cautioned, “We’ve got so much more to do.”
“A more perfect union is not a destination, it is a journey,” she continued. Looking straight into the camera, she said, “Let us go on it together.”
Delaware bill would ban ‘gay panic’ defense
Legislature has until June 30 to advance measure
Delaware may soon become the 16th state to ban the LGBTQ panic defense, in which defendants claim they panicked after learning someone was gay or transgender and injured or killed the victim.
It’s been used five times in Delaware and more than 400 times across the country, said St. Edward’s University professor W. Carsten Andresen, who tracks uses of the defense. The defense is usually used so that defendants can have their charges lessened – often from murder to manslaughter.
If Delaware House Substitutive Bill 1 passes, defendants can’t use that defense to be acquitted of their crime or get reduced charges.
“This defense is used by defendants to justify violent acts against LGBTQ individuals by claiming that their sexual orientation or gender identity poses a sudden threat to their safety,” Sussex Pride Director David Mariner said before the House Judiciary Committee. “This defense is nothing more than a thinly veiled attempt to excuse bigotry and hate crimes, and it has no place in our justice system.”
Scholars and advocates say it’s unknown how many times it’s been used because there is no single national place where the crimes are reported. Andresen said he probably only knows a quarter of the cases in which it has been invoked.
It’s hard to find out when it is used, Delaware lawyer Mark Purpura said, because it’s unlikely researchers will find cases where it has been used successfully because the decision won’t be appealed. Andresen agreed. He said he finds cases through media reports, internet posts, and court appeals.
The House does not seem to be aware of the cases in Delaware; Purpura said during testimony that he was unaware of any uses in Delaware.
The American Bar Association announced its support for LGBTQ+ panic defense bans in 2013. Many legal scholars support bans, but not all. Some argue there are better ways to eliminate the effectiveness of the defense than banning it.
Cynthia Lee, a law professor at George Washington University, was one of them until recently. She argued that defendants should have to explicitly say that they were shocked their victim was LGBTQ. That way, she argued, all the defendant’s cards would be on the table.
“When gay panic arguments are forced to take a covert turn — when they are not explicit or out in the open — they may actually be more effective than they would be if out in the open,” she wrote in 2017, citing a 1986 trial in which the defense called four Black teenagers “savages,” “predators,” and “vultures” but didn’t mention their race explicitly. The jury found the shooter not guilty on almost all the charges.
“The existing research on stereotypes and prejudice suggests that stereotypes, which are deeply entrenched in the subconscious, are triggered more readily when not made salient,” Lee wrote, adding that it’s more effective to educate people. She did not respond to a request for comment.
Asked about Lee’s concerns that lawyers would find a way around the ban Purpura agreed that it’s possible.
“It’s a risk,” he said. “If you’re a defense attorney, that could backfire.”
But, he said, doing nothing is far worse. If the jury hears the defense, he fears, it might resonate. Lee now agrees, writing in 2019 that making the bigotry clear isn’t enough to nullify the defense.
The most famous case of the gay panic defense followed the murder of Matthew Shepard, a gay college student in Wyoming. Aaron McKinney and Russell Henderson had offered Shepard a ride home, which he accepted. Instead of driving him home, the pair drove to a remote area and proceeded to rob and torture Shepard, then tied him to a fence and left him to die. McKinney’s lawyers claimed that Shepard made sexual advances toward him, and was driven to insanity in that moment, leading him to kill Shepard. The judge rejected the defense but allowed evidence portraying Shepard as an aggressive sexual deviant, Lee wrote. Shepard and Henderson were sentenced to two consecutive life sentences.
Morrison cited a 2015 case of the defense being used before the House Judiciary Committee, when Texas resident James Miller invited his neighbor Daniel Spencer over for a night of drinking and music. Miller claimed Spencer came on to him, so he stabbed Spencer in self-defense. Prosecutors argued that the blood at the crime scene didn’t match Miller’s version of events and it could very well have gone down the opposite way.
Either way, the jury sentenced Miller only to 10 years of probation and the judge tacked on six months in jail. Scholars have categorized the killing as using the gay panic defense.
Andresen keeps a private up-to-date database of LGBTQ panic defense uses, and the Williams Institute published its latest database in 2021. Andresen also found a 2018 Texas case in which Mark Daniel Lewis did not face trial after admitting he pushed Kenne McFadden, a transgender woman, into a river. He claimed she had groped him, according to local news reports. Prosecutors are taking a fresh look at the case after Insider found new evidence.
The only opposition so far to Delaware’s bill comes from Rep. Jeffrey Spiegelman, a Republican who represents the Townsend area. He asked why the bill only prohibits LGBTQ+ panic defenses and not those for religion or race. Purpura said he’s unaware of anyone invoking the panic defense after discovering someone’s race or religion.
Still, Spiegelman offered an amendment to the bill to prohibit all panic defenses based on race, religion, color, disability, sexual orientation, sex, age, gender identity, national origin, and a person’s ancestry. He did not respond to a voicemail.
Morrison, who introduced the bill, said the amendment “diminishes” the bill’s purpose.
“It takes the emphasis away from the fact that this is an issue of incredible importance to the LGBTQ+ community that affects the LGBTQ+ community, so we want to keep that spotlight,” he said in an interview.
The original bill, HB 142, was substituted for HS 1 to “make a legislator happy” and clarify that the bill does not ban mental illness from being used as a defense, Morrison said.
The substitution and re-introduction means the amendment attached to the original bill is gone, and Rep. Spiegelman did not respond to a voicemail asking if he will re-introduce it.
Most representatives on the House Judiciary Committee, including Spiegelman, voted to advance the bill out of committee. Rep. Bryan Shupe did not vote either way, saying he needed more information.
The bill currently has 22 co-sponsors. There is one Republican in the group, Rep. Michael Smith, but Purpura said he doesn’t expect bipartisan support, which he said is “disappointing.”
The biggest challenge to the bill may be the time crunch before the Delaware Legislature goes on vacation on June 30. The Delaware House and Senate are currently scheduled to consider 17 bills and 33 more are on the House’s list of bills ready to be put on the agenda. And even more bills will be voted out of committee soon and will take their place on the ready list.
Delaware’s House Speaker, Pete Schwartzkopf, will decide where – or whether – to put the bill on the agenda for the House to vote on it. If the House passes it, it will go to a Senate committee and, if passed out of the committee, will go to the Senate floor for a vote and end up on the governor’s desk if passed. Schwartzkopf’s legislative assistant did not return a voicemail asking whether he will fast track the bill.
But the bill has plenty of time to go through all the motions – the legislature’s last day is June 30. After that, the bill would have most of next year to go through the motions.
