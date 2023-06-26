District of Columbia
US Attorney’s office discloses two D.C. anti-LGBTQ hate crime cases
Murder, assault with dangerous weapon cases still pending
The office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, which prosecutes most people charged with committing crimes in the nation’s capital, disclosed for the first time earlier this month that a murder and an assault with a dangerous weapon that occurred in D.C. in 2021 have been classified as anti-LGBTQ hate crimes.
Court records show that arrests have been made in both cases and a man arrested in the murder case is being held without bond and is scheduled for a jury trial on May 6, 2024. Another man arrested in the unrelated anti-transgender assault case is scheduled to stand trial on Sept. 26, 2023.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Linda Monroe provided information about the two cases at a June 15 virtual meeting of the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Hate-Bias Task Force, which was attended by local LGBTQ activists.
Although Monroe provided only a brief description of the two cases, she disclosed the D.C. Superior Court case numbers for the cases, which enabled the Washington Blade to obtain further details of the cases.
Murder case
Public court records show that D.C. police, following a month-long investigation, charged D.C. resident Idrissa Idy Fall, 36, on Aug. 3, 2021, with the July 18, 2021, murder of his ex-girlfriend, Dara Northem.
A 7-page affidavit in support of Fall’s arrest prepared by a D.C. police homicide detective states that a friend of the victim listed as an eyewitness to the incident who is identified only as Witness 1, or W-1, called 911 and reported that Fall allegedly shot Northem in the head while Northem was sitting in the front passenger seat of Witness 1’s car.
Witness 1, according to the affidavit, said the car was parked in front of the house where Northem, Fall and another person lived at 6101 4th St., N.W. Witness 1, the affidavit continues, told police Fall shot Northem through the passenger side window seconds after Northem entered the car and after he chased after her and shouted at her, “Stop playing with me with that gay shit.”
The affidavit says the police investigation learned from Witness 1 and the other person who lived in the house with Fall and Northem, who is identified as Witness 2, that Fall and Northem were in a relationship that became strained when Northem became friends with and went out with Witness 1, who identifies as a lesbian.
“It was learned that the decedent’s sexual orientation was heterosexual, but W-1 is gay and there was no romantic relationship between the decedent and W-1,” the affidavit states.
Nevertheless, the affidavit and other court documents filed by prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office imply that Fall believed his girlfriend, who broke up with him shortly before the murder while the two continued to live in the same house, was being “unfaithful” to him by having an affair with Witness 1.
“Witness 2 said the defendant had paranoia because the decedent had gay friends,” the affidavit says.
Like other hate crime cases it prosecutes, the U.S. Attorney’s official initially charged Fall with Second Degree Murder While Armed and did not list the case as a hate crime. But court records show that in November 2022, prosecutors brought the case before a D.C. Superior Court grand jury.
The court records show that on Nov. 9, 2022, the grand jury handed down a three-count indictment against Fall, including First Degree Murder While Armed (Premeditated.)
“The grand jury further charges that the murder was a bias-related (hate) crime,” the indictment states. Although the indictment doesn’t say so directly, court observers believe the hate crime classification is based on defendant Fall’s perception of Northem’s sexual orientation as being homosexual and his hatred toward her for becoming a gay woman as he saw her.
The second count of the indictment charges Fall with Possession of a Firearm During Crime of Violence or Dangerous Offense; and the third count charges him with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm after having been previously convicted of a crime punishable for a prison term.
The arrest affidavit says D.C. police learned that Fall pleaded guilty in November 2020 to a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol in Montgomery County (Md.) Circuit Court and was sentenced to 60 days with seven days suspended.
Court records show that the first judge that presided over the case and another judge who replaced him each denied requests by defense attorneys requesting that Fall be released while awaiting trial.
The records show that a status hearing for the case is scheduled for July 5, and a jury trial is scheduled for May 6, 2024. Neither the court records nor the U.S. Attorney’s Office have given a reason for why the trial could not be scheduled for an earlier date.
Man charged with assaulting woman while shouting anti-LGBTQ slurs
The second of the two cases disclosed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office involves an Oct. 23, 2021, incident in which Darryl Barnes, 45, whose address is not provided in court charging documents, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon for allegedly hitting a woman in the face with a metal pole inside Chen Sunny’s Carry Out restaurant at 3131 Rhode Island Ave., N.E.
A D.C. police charging document says witnesses, including the woman who was allegedly assaulted, and another person who was with her, told police that Barnes called them both “faggots” shortly before he assaulted the woman.
“Officers interviewed Complaint 1, who stated that her and Complainant 2 were coming to the location to get something to eat when Defendant 1 produced a screwdriver and a pole and hit her in the face with the pole while wielding the screwdriver in his other hand,” the charging document says.
The charging document says Complainant 1 sustained a small abrasion over the left cheek from the metal pole and Complainant 2 sustained a small abrasion to the left shoulder as a result of Barnes hitting them with the pole.
The charging documents do not say why Barnes was charged only with assaulting Complainant 1, who is identified by name as a woman. The Blade has a policy of not disclosing the names of crime victims except for murder cases if they cannot be reached for permission to use their names. Contact information for the victim could not immediately be obtained by the Blade.
Court records, like the murder case, show that Barnes was not immediately charged with a hate crime. But the records show that on May 31, 2023, at the request of prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a Superior Court grand jury handed down an indictment charging Barnes with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon that it classified as a hate crime.
“The grand jury further charges that such criminal act demonstrated the prejudice of Darryl Barnes based on the actual or perceived gender identity or expression of [name of victim],” the indictment states.
Court records show that Barnes was initially ordered held in jail pending a mental health competency hearing, which was postponed several times. The records show that on Jan. 28, 2022, Superior Court Judge Michael Ryan issued an order finding Barnes “mentally incompetent” and ordered him to undergo “Inpatient Competency Restoration.”
The court record shows that Ryan ordered that Barnes be committed to D.C.’s St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for the competency restoration process. According to the records, the judge on April 1, 2022, found Barnes incompetent to stand trial and ordered that the competency restoration process continue and be conducted on an inpatient basis.
However, by July 29, 2022, the records show that Ryan approved Barnes eligible for release on his personal recognizance under the court’s High Intensity Supervision Program.
On Nov. 29, 2022, the court record shows that Barnes, though his attorney, rejected a plea bargain offer made by prosecutors and a trial date was set for July 11, 2023, after the court determined he was competent for a trial. But the records show that following the grand jury indictment against Barnes on May 31 of this year, the trail date was changed to July 26, 2023.
HRC partners with D.C. bar for Pride
Patrons can record messages in As You Are phone booth
Washingtonians until mid-July can visit As You Are bar in Southeast D.C. to record messages of hope and inspiration in a phone booth the Human Rights Campaign has funded.
The phone booth is one of HRC’s Pride activations, which help connect LGBTQ people with their identities through different installations at businesses and public spaces.
As You Are received an HRC grant last year to help expand and promote their business, and this year the bar installed a phone boothfor patrons to record different inspirational messages related to their LGBTQ identities and younger selves.
“There’s a need for us to have that positive messaging for folks and it’s also a very self-fulfilling thing to be able to communicate with your former self whether you were living in an unwelcoming environment, your closet, wherever that may be,” said HRC Deputy Director of Creator and Partnership Strategy Brandon Hooks. “So we looked at different businesses in the D.C. area that were LGBTQ+ owned and operated. We landed on As You Are because we had an existing relationship and we also just really appreciate their mission of really making an inclusive space for all.”
Partners Jo McDaniel and Rach Pike opened As You Are at 500 8th St., S.E., in 2021. The bar functions as a daytime cafe and a nighttime lounge on the first floor and an upstairs 18+ dance boutique.
“Being a block off the Eastern Market Metro stop makes us accessible to people who don’t drive or don’t have money to Uber,” McDaniel told Washington City Paper in 2021. “We wanted to stay out of the west side of town. It’s inundated and has some inaccessibility issues mostly to do with money. Being in Southeast has less of a pay wall.”
The Lesbian Bar Project, a documentary that captures the work LGBTQ people are putting into supporting and preserving the U.S.’s few remaining lesbian bars, featured the work to open As You Are. As of 2023, there are less than 30 lesbian bars in the country, with many having closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
HRC in 2020 launched the Queer to Stay grant program, which has supported more than 50 LGBTQ businesses across the country. Businesses of all kinds are encouraged to apply for the program.
The 2023 grant application cycle will close on Aug. 31.
Hooks said that while the number of recipients and the grant amount changes from year to year, the program has been invaluable for the businesses that have been a part of it. For As You Are, the phone booth has been a great way for customers of all kinds to connect with their identities and gives way for similar “activations” at other D.C. businesses and events in the future, Hooks said.
“The goal is that this is really successful and that we can not only replicate it with other businesses in the D.C. area, but … is there a way that we can bring that to local D.C. events when we have our events on Capitol Hill?” Hooks said. “This is really kind of the inception of just a way for people to like speak with the community and kind of break through all the negativity that we’ve been seeing in the news lately.”
Messages recorded in the phone booth are expected to be published on the HRC’s social media profiles and website in late July, after the booth is moved from As You Are.
“We’re really just sitting in that theme of, ‘how do you stay resilient, but also celebratory during a time like Pride?’” Hooks said. “Because in 2023, we should be moving forward. So we really did this as kind of a way to energize people and like, keep that pride going, but at the same time, instill that need to keep being resilient.”
Brittney Griner to appear at Mystics Pride Night Out
Team D.C., Rainbow Families offering tickets for June 16 game
Famed lesbian basketball star Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury Women’s National Basketball Association team will be playing with her team in D.C. against the Washington Mystics on Friday, June 16, at the Mystics’ annual LGBT Pride Night Out.
Griner’s appearance at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Southeast D.C., where the Mystics play their games, will be her first appearance in D.C. since she was released from a prison in Russia after U.S. officials said she was improperly arrested in February 2022 for possession of medically prescribed cannabis oil in her luggage.
The Pride Night Out at the Mystics is among a series of Pride Night Out events involving local D.C. professional sports teams in partnership with the D.C. LGBTQ sports organization Team D.C.
Brent Minor, Team D.C.’s executive director, said the group has obtained a bloc of 250 seats for the Mystics-Mercury game on June 16 and has provided some of those tickets to the D.C. group Rainbow Families, which is selling tickets to its members.
Minor said Team D.C. is also organizing a tailgate party outside the Entertainment and Sports Arena, located at 1100 Oak Drive, S.E., from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the night of the game, which begins at 8 p.m. He said food and beverages will be available at the Team D.C. tailgate event.
According to Minor, tickets were still available as of Tuesday at $30 for a ticket to the game and $50 for the game ticket and admission to the tailgate party. Those wishing to attend the party but not the game can purchase a tailgate ticket for $20, he said.
Tickets can be purchased directly from Team D.C. by contacting Minor at [email protected].
“Rainbow Families Members – Don’t Miss This!” a message on the group’s website says. “Attend Brittney Griner’s first game in D.C. since her arrest in Russia. It will undoubtedly be an emotional and exciting night,” the group’s message says.
It says Rainbow Family members can purchase tickets for the game and the pre-game tailgate party through rainbowfamiliesdc.org.
Griner is a two-time Olympic gold medal winner with the U.S. women’s national basketball team and a six-time Woman’s National Basketball Association All-Star. Earlier this year Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world.
Griner returned to the U.S. in December 2022 as part of a prisoner exchange worked out between the administration of President Biden and Russian officials. Her release came nine months after she was arrested in Moscow for alleged possession of vape cartridges containing prescription cannabis.
“The Washington Mystics believe in the full inclusion, dignity, and equality for LGBTQ+ people,” the team states on its website page announcing the June 16 Night Out event. “We’re proud to use the platform of sport to empower our players, fans, and staff to use their voices and create a more inclusive environment around the game and in our communities,” the statement says. “Join us for Pride Night, celebrating the diversity of our community. Our game, our way!”
Hundreds of thousands turn out for D.C. Pride parade and festival
Jubilant crowds celebrate weekend events as air quality index improved
As many as 600,000 or more people turned out for D.C.’s Capital Pride parade and festival along with dozens of other Pride related events over the weekend of June 10-11, according to officials with the Capital Pride Alliance, the group that organized the parade, festival, and many of the other events.
“We are about to celebrate Capital Pride 2023, with one of the largest Pride parades in Washington, D.C.’s history,” said Capital Pride Alliance Executive Director Ryan Bos at a news media briefing on June 10, minutes before the parade began at its starting point at 14th and T Streets, N.W.
Also drawing a large crowd was the fourth annual Pride on the Pier event that took place on June 10 at the city’s Southwest waterfront Wharf, and which was sponsored by the Washington Blade, the local event organizing company LURe, and the Wharf. The event included a drag show, dance party, and the annual Pride fireworks display.
The prediction by weather forecasters of a possible harmful air quality index due to the Canadian wildfire smoke that had engulfed the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. several days earlier did not appear to deter the huge turnout at the Capital Pride events over the weekend. By Saturday and Sunday, weather officials said the air quality index dropped to the far less harmful Code Yellow status.
Among those who spoke at the Capital Pride media briefing was Dr. Rachel Levine, the U.S. Assistant Secretary of Health and admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, who became the first openly transgender person to be appointed to both positions. Levine was among several prominent LGBTQ people selected by the Capital Pride Alliance to be grand marshals for the Pride parade.
“Pride is a time of hope and change and love and joy,” she told the gathering at the start of the parade. “But it needs to catalyze us to go forth across the country to catalyze more change and to fight against these regressive laws that are being passed, which damage and attack our vulnerable community – attack vulnerable trans youth and their families and attack our LGBTQI+ families,” Levine said.
She was referring to the more than 500 anti-LGBTQ bills introduced, with many of them passed, in state legislatures across the country over the past year.
Also speaking at the media briefing was Dame Karen Pierce, the British Ambassador to the U.S., who led a British Embassy contingent in the parade.
“Thank you to Washington Pride,” she told the gathering. “We have the honor to have been with the Washington Pride for over 11 years as the first embassy to take part, and we’re delighted to see how much it’s grown.”
Levine joined Bos and other Capital Pride Alliance officials as well as Ambassador Pierce who said this year’s Pride events would serve as both a celebration and an act of defiance against the anti-LGBTQ sentiment rising dramatically across the country.
Activists who have observed D.C.’s Pride parade over the years have said this year’s parade appeared to have attracted more spectators watching the parade along the streets compared to recent past D.C. Pride parades, with crowds five to 10 people deep lining the sidewalks and cheering as parade contingents, including marching bands, passed by.
The parade followed a route from 14th and T Streets, N.W., where it traveled south to Rhode Island Avenue, turned onto Massachusetts Avenue, and turned onto 17th Street, where it reached the Capital Pride block party located on 17th Street between P and Q Streets.
From 17th Street, the parade turned onto P Street and traveled to Dupont Circle, with its contingents traveling halfway around the circle and back onto P Street, where it ended at 21st and P.
Among the parade contingents that drew cheers and excitement from the crowds on the sidelines were floats for D.C.’s professional sports teams including the Washington Nationals baseball team, the D.C. United hockey team, the Washington Commanders football team, the Washington Wizards men’s basketball team, and Washington Mystics women’s basketball team.
Also marching in the parade were D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who led the parade with a contingent of more than 100 LGBTQ community supporters, and 11 members of the 13-member D.C. Council.
The Council members marching in the parade with their own LGBTQ supporters included D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson (D-At-Large), Anita Bonds (D-At-Large), Kenyan McDuffie (I-At Large), Robert White (D-At Large), Christina Henderson (I-At Large), Brianne Nadeau (D-Ward 1), Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2), Matthew Frumin (D-Ward 3), Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4), Zachary Parker (D-Ward 5), who is the Council’s only openly gay member, and Charles Allen (D-Ward 6).
Among the marching bands in the parade that drew cheers from the crowds was D.C.’s Eastern High School Marching Band.
Similar to past years, contingents in this year’s parade as well as in the June 11 festival, which took place on Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W., between 3rd and 7th Streets, included many prominent local and national LGBTQ advocacy organizations, including the Human Rights Campaign and the National LGBTQ Task Force.
Also, like past years, many U.S. government and local D.C. government agencies set up booths at the Pride festival. Among them were the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the CIA, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The booths set up by those and other government agencies were staffed by LGBTQ employees of the agencies, including the CIA.
Like past years, the festival this year included the annual Pride concert and entertainment performances, including drag performances. Among the drag performers was acclaimed D.C. drag performer Donnell Robinson aka Ella Fitzgerald.
The concert included many prominent performers, including Broadway actress Idina Menzel and ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ winner Monet X Change.
In addition to the official events organized by Capital Pride Alliance, including the parade and festival, a dozen or more Pride related parties took place over the weekend at local LGBTQ bars and nightclubs. Most of D.C.’s gay bars had long lines of people waiting to get in on Saturday night after the parade, as the packed bars hosted various Pride related events.
Longtime D.C. transgender activist Earline Budd, who was among the Capital Pride honorees and parade grand marshals who spoke at the Saturday media briefing along with Rachel Levine, appeared to capture the spirit of celebration reflected in this year’s D.C. Pride events.
“I am so honored to be here today,” Budd said. “This is a historical point in our history. We must stand up. We must fight. We must never give up,” she said. “Peace, Love Revolution. Remember that. Peace, Love, Revolution.”
Budd was referring to the official theme of this year’s Capital Pride events chosen by the Capital Pride Alliance board – Peace, Love, Revolution.
Capital Pride officials prior to the start of the weekend Pride events said the festival was expected to include more than 300 booths with local vendors, businesses, and organizations.
In a statement released to the Blade on Monday, Capital Pride Alliance says the organization estimates the parade attendance was about 220,000, which it says was similar to the 2022 parade. However, the statement says there were 295 parade contingents this year, “which is the largest number that we’ve ever had, with approximately 23,000 Parade participants,” according to the statement.
“Similarly, the Festival had almost 300 organizations join us, another increase, which we were able to fit into roughly the same footprint that we have used during past celebrations,” the statement continues. “The attendance on Sunday was about 475,000, also the largest that we have seen,” it says.
“We are extremely pleased with how the Capital Pride Parade, Festival, and Concert came off without a hitch on Saturday and Sunday,” the statement adds.
“We were grateful that speakers on both days, including artists who performed at Sunday’s Concert, emphasized that the LGBTQ+ community is facing challenges around the country and the globe, and that we will meet this moment together by opposing any attempts to roll back our hard-fought rights and any incursions into the lives of the most vulnerable,” the statement concludes.
