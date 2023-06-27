Delaware
Delaware library forced to take down Pride flag
Decision disappoints some in Milton
A Delaware library was forced to take down its Pride flag last Friday, causing outrage from some.
“I was super proud of my library (where I work) for putting a pride flag outside this month,” Milton, Del., library employee Jillian Brenneman wrote in a now-deleted post on Facebook. She did not respond to a Facebook message asking for comment. “That is until Sussex County Government decided they needed to be homophobic and force us to take it down.”
Reached by phone Monday, Sussex County Department of Libraries Director Rachel Lynch said the flag’s removal was a county decision. The county only allows American flags, Delaware flags, and Sussex County flags to be flown outside of the building. A Sussex County spokesperson confirmed that in a short interview and said that flying the three flags is not a written policy. Rather, Chip Guy said, it is a custom.
The decision to take down the Pride flag left Fred Munzert, who runs the Milton Theatre, disappointed.
“I know our staff was really excited to see the library put the Pride flag up. It made them feel comfortable,” he said in an interview. “It made them feel good about the town that they lived in and worked in.”
Munzert has led a campaign to “paint the town rainbow” since 2019, where the theater gives out Pride flags to people and businesses. He’s seen more and more Pride flags around town since his campaign.
The display, though, doesn’t come without its opponents in the town of about 3,500 residents. He said Milton Theatre staff have received plenty of emails and phone calls about the flags – one told him that he must display the American flag alongside it and even gave him an American flag to hang up.
“I’m just always surprised, like, just do your thing. I’ll do my thing,” he said. “Nobody’s bothering anybody.”
Hanging the flag was Milton Public Library Director Jill DiPaolo’s idea, Munzert said. Before the county removed the flag, he said DiPaolo emailed him to apologize and said it was a decision from higher up. DiPaolo was unavailable to comment and did not immediately return a voicemail.
Since the flag’s removal, some staff members haven’t felt accepted by the county anymore, Munzert said. Guy, the Sussex County communications director, said the county was just enforcing county norms.
“The county is not sending a message or a symbol,” he emphasized.
The whole situation should’ve been avoided in the first place, Munzert said.
“I wish it would have never been hung, then it just would have been what it was,” he said.
Featured Local Savings
Delaware
Sarah McBride announces run for Congress
Del. state senator would be country’s first transgender congressperson
After months of speculation and anticipation, Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride has announced her run for Congress.
If elected, she would be the first and only transgender person in Congress. No other trans people have announced their run for Congress, according to the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund.
“Blocking out the noise and focusing on what actually matters isn’t easy. That part takes more than coffee,” McBride said in her announcement video she posted to Twitter. “It takes guts and a backbone.”
Despite possibly cracking the glass ceiling for trans people in Congress very soon, McBride did not emphasize — or even mention — her gender identity in the two-minute video. She instead focused on her role in passing paid medical and family leave in Delaware, which takes effect in 2026. She mentioned her gender identity only briefly in a string of tweets under her announcement video.
McBride told the New York Times that her identity is not particularly important to voters.
“What comes up is that we need creative and courageous leadership that will meet this moment with meaningful action for people’s lives,” she said in a 2020 interview.
Nevertheless, McBride is no stranger to cracking glass ceilings.
She was the first openly trans person to work at the White House, where she was an intern during President Barack Obama’s administration, and became the first openly trans state senator in the country in 2020.
Accolades and support quickly poured in from LGBTQ advocacy organizations, including the Human Rights Campaign and the Victory Fund, and fellow politicians. Half of Delaware’s state senators and 10 out of 41 Delaware state representatives have endorsed McBride, according to her website.
“Her trailblazing campaign is both a sign of hope for the LGBTQ+ community and a rallying cry,” said Victory Fund President Annise Parker in a press release. “We must continue organizing, continue running for office and continue voting. Our rights depend on it.”
David Mariner, the executive director of Sussex Pride, said he’s “very excited” that she is running.
“I’ve known Sarah for years and she has always been passionate about Delaware and supporting Delaware’s residents, and I think she will do an excellent job,” he said, emphasizing that Sussex Pride cannot endorse candidates.
“Sarah has got to speak up for the transgender community,” added Sussex Pride board member Kathy Carpenter, who is a trans woman. “Sarah is not familiar with the downstate experience. In southern Delaware, we don’t even have gender affirming care.”
PFLAG Rehoboth did not immediately respond to a voicemail.
CAMP Rehoboth Vice President Leslie Ledogar praised McBride.
“Especially in light of the increasing disparagement of our transgender community members, I personally have a lot of respect for Sen. McBride, especially in light of the current negative climate particular surrounding transgender members of our communities,” Ledogar told the Washington Blade.
If elected, McBride would take over Delaware’s sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives from Lisa Blunt Rochester.
Blunt Rochester announced her run for U.S. Senate after seven years representing Delaware in the House, where, if elected she would be the first Black person and first woman from Delaware.
McBride said she wants to build on her success as a state legislator, propelling policies like paid family leave, gun regulations and reproductive rights in Congress.
“My commitment is to the people in Delaware who aren’t seen who don’t shout the loudest are funding political campaigns,” she said.
Delaware
Delaware lawmakers seek to enshrine protections for gender-affirming care
Bill aimed at starting a discussion, unlikely to advance
Delaware residents who receive gender-affirming care and the doctors that provide it can breathe a sigh of relief if a bill aimed at protecting those who seek gender-affirming care and the doctors that provide it passes.
The bill, introduced by Rep. DeShanna Neal (D-District 13) last week, tacks on gender-affirming care protections to existing protections for those who receive or provide abortions.
“I filed House Bill 230 because we are seeing other states weaponizing their laws against the transgender community, and we should be clear that we will not let those other states’ laws prevent people from seeking gender-affirming care in Delaware,” Neal said in a statement.
The bill would prevent out-of-state people from suing a patient who received gender-affirming care in Delaware and the doctors that provided that care. It would also prevent insurance companies from penalizing doctors providing gender-affirming health care so long as they are not breaking Delaware’s laws.
Kelly Nichols, a nurse practitioner who provides gender-affirming care like hormone therapy to patients at Planned Parenthood clinics in Delaware, said the bill is extremely important given the wave of anti-transgender legislation around the country.
“It’s really important in the face of that that we have protections as providers here for patients who may be traveling here to seek care,” Nichols, the associate medical director at Planned Parenthood of Delaware, said in an interview.
The country’s major medical groups, including the American Medical Association and the World Health Organization, all support gender-affirming health care.
Despite that support, Neal wrote in a statement that they won’t be pushing the bill forward in the House Health & Human Development committee this year, adding that the bill would start a useful discussion about transgender health care protections. They did not reply to an email asking for an interview and a House Democratic Caucus communications staffer said it was hard to nail legislators down because the legislature is in session.
Neal’s move came after opposition from Senate Republican leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Gerald Hocker and Senate Minority Whip Brian Pettyjohn. The two senators claimed that the bill would erode parental rights in a statement, which has become a standard talking point for Republicans across the country. Two representatives for the Senate’s Republicans did not respond to an email and multiple phone calls requesting an interview with the legislators.
The senators added that children are “rarely” held liable for crimes because their brain is still developing – and so is their body – so, they claim, it makes little sense to allow them to undergo “irreversible changes” to their body.
In fact, teens rarely undergo surgery before 18. Doctors must agree that a patient, child or not, needs the physical transition care. Each surgery has different guidelines associated with it, and the major medical associations all fully support gender-affirming care and oppose bans.
Teens who receive gender-affirming care are much less likely to die by suicide, according to an observational peer-reviewed 2022 study in the Journal of the American Medical Association. In the cohort the study examined, youth were 73% less likely to attempt suicide.
The senators also say the legislation erodes parental rights, a claim that has become the standard talking point for Republicans across the country who see gender-transition care and children’s ability to explore their gender – especially at school – critically.
Neal said they will spend their legislative break, from July 1 into 2024, building support for the bill and educating residents about transgender healthcare.
The bill also gives the state more tools to combat legislation in other states preventing healthcare for transgender people: It allows Delaware to hear child custody cases for kids in Delaware for gender-affirming care from states that ban the care; it prevents Delaware from turning over people that broke another state’s ban; it allows anyone sued in another state for getting or helping someone receive gender-affirming care to countersue them in Delaware; and prevents trans patients’ records from being shared without their consent.
“Unfortunately, as we’ve seen with the reaction of some in Delaware already,” Neal said in the statement, “more dialogue is needed. I look forward to future discussions regarding the importance of protecting the rights of those seeking gender-affirming care in Delaware.”
Delaware
Blunt Rochester makes it official: She’s running for Senate
Delaware lawmaker ‘the kind of leader that we’ll need in the days ahead’
Walking slowly through the dramatically lit aisles of Philadelphia’s Bright Hope Baptist Church her family is well acquainted with, soft, jazzy piano music playing in the background, Delaware’s lone U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester announced that she is running for Senate, hoping to take over the seat her mentor Tom Carper is leaving.
Her guiding principle? Bright hope. Just like the church’s. Just like the country’s.
“Bright hope,” Blunt Rochester said, “keeps America forward and it kept me going through my own darkness.”
That darkness included her husband’s death because of a blood clot, which she said inspired her to run for Congress.
“You gotta get your mind right,” he told her.
“So I did,” Blunt Rochester said in the video. “I decided to run for Congress.”
Carper announced his retirement at a press conference on May 22 and all but endorsed Blunt Rochester for Senate.
“I spoke with her this morning, I said, ‘You’ve been patient, waiting for me to get out of the way, and I’m going to get out of the way, and I hope you run, and I hope you’ll let me support you in that mission,’” Carper said with a laugh. “And she said, ‘Yes I will let you support me.’ And so I’m going to.’”
Now that she officially announced her run, two days after Juneteenth, her former mentor endorsed her in a statement.
“She is just the kind of leader that we’ll need in the U.S. Senate in the days ahead, and she will make us proud,” Carper wrote, recalling the first time he met her. “Indeed, she already has!”
Rochester holds up a scarf with a copy of her great-great-great grandfather’s Georgia voter registration oath from 1867 in the video. On it is his signature, which allowed him, a freed slave, to vote in Georgia’s elections.
She holds it up to a diverse crowd of people, telling them that she not only carried it during her inauguration, but during the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.
“With the house under siege, I prayed for love over hate, and hope over fear,” she says over a video of her praying on the House floor as rioters swarmed the Capitol.
Accolades and support are pouring in not only from her mentor, but from progressive groups, including Planned Parenthood, which emphasized that it does not officially have a stance, but said the organization is lucky to have her in the congressional delegation. The Human Rights campaign gives her perfect marks on support for LGBTQ issues.
The person that answered Bright Hope Baptist Church’s phone seemed unaware that Blunt Rochester had announced her run and said the people who could comment were out of the office.
Blunt Rochester ends the video ticking off her priorities and her accomplishments –protecting reproductive rights, helping small businesses, and protecting the environment – but cautioned, “We’ve got so much more to do.”
“A more perfect union is not a destination, it is a journey,” she continued. Looking straight into the camera, she said, “Let us go on it together.”
Delaware library forced to take down Pride flag
Blade joins Vice President Harris at Pride month appearances in NYC
Un orgullo de luchar en El Salvador
Club Q shooter sentenced to life without possibility of parole
Sarah McBride announces run for Congress
Anti-LGBTQ adults must stop their hate — kids are listening
Honoring the legacy of New Orleans’ 1973 UpStairs Lounge fire
Tom Goss to unveil new album in D.C. performance
Youngkin hosts Pride month reception at governor’s mansion
Federal judge temporarily blocks Fla. drag ban law
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Opinions4 days ago
Anti-LGBTQ adults must stop their hate — kids are listening
-
homepage news5 days ago
Honoring the legacy of New Orleans’ 1973 UpStairs Lounge fire
-
Music & Concerts3 days ago
Tom Goss to unveil new album in D.C. performance
-
Virginia5 days ago
Youngkin hosts Pride month reception at governor’s mansion
-
Florida4 days ago
Federal judge temporarily blocks Fla. drag ban law
-
Congress5 days ago
Democrats reintroduce Equality Act
-
Calendar4 days ago
Calendar: June 23-29
-
Florida5 days ago
Federal judge strikes down Fla. Medicaid transgender healthcare ban