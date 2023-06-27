District of Columbia
LGBTQ-inclusive social studies standards approved for D.C. public schools
State Board of Education votes unanimously to adopt ‘culturally responsive’ revisions
The D.C. State Board of Education voted unanimously on June 21 to approve a sweeping revision in the standards for teaching social studies in the city’s public and public charter schools that include a dozen or more LGBTQ-inclusive provisions.
The approval of the LGBTQ-inclusive standards took place just under two years after the D.C. State Board of Education in October 2021 also voted unanimously to approve a resolution introduced by gay board member Allister Chang.
Chang’s resolution calls for inclusive education standards that “reflect on the political, economic, social, cultural, and scientific contributions and experiences of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.”
A statement released by the nine-member board last week says the changes in the social studies standards, which will apply to students from kindergarten through the 12th grade, will be put in place by the Office of the State Superintendent of Education. The action marks the first time the school system’s social studies standards have been updated since 2006, the statement says.
“The revision process presented an opportunity for the District’s social studies standards to be culturally responsive and anti-racist, impart important social studies content in the early grades, strengthen student knowledge of democratic principles and values, and promote civic engagement,” the statement says.
Chang, who played a role in drafting the social studies standards, called on members of the LGBTQ community to submit comments in support of the proposed standards at the time the education board invited the public to submit comments on the standards this past January.
“We got tremendously positive feedback on the inclusion of LGBTQ plus standards that we had in the draft, and that actually called for even more perspectives and experiences of LGBTQ+ people,” Chang told the Washington Blade on Monday. “Not only from parents and educators but particularly from current students,” Chang said in describing the public comments submitted.
“I think these are certainly the most progressive standards in the country right now at a time when many are actually pulling back and becoming more archaic,” he said, referring to the upsurge in anti-LGBTQ legislation and school policies adopted by many states across the country.
The statement released by the D.C. State Board of Education says the revised social studies standards were scheduled to be implemented in the city’s public schools and public charter schools starting in the 2024-2025 school year.
“In the District of Columbia, we are committed to social studies standards that reflect our student population and validate rather than deny their lived experiences and family histories,” said D.C. State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Christina Grant in the statement. “If we are going to remain the beacon and protector of democracy for the world, we must give our students the skills and knowledge they need to carry the torch,” she said.
Chang released to the Blade excerpts of some of the LGBTQ related provisions in the new standards as show here:
• Compare the efforts and impact of diverse groups and organizations inspired by the African American Civil Rights Movement to address inequalities in American society, including but not limited to the gay rights movement, the Stonewall Uprising, the American Indian Movement (AIM), the United Farm Workers, the Women’s Liberation Movement, the Asian American Movement, the Disability Rights Movement, the Chicano Movement and Latinx resistance.
• Analyze the daily lives of different individuals in ancient societies, including histories of same-sex relationships, and the evolution of gender roles and identities in civilizations.
• Describe the ways individuals with different backgrounds, including ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation, ability, national origin, economic status and beliefs are all part of the same community.
• Identify different kinds of families and caregivers within a community (e.g., single-parent, blended, grandparent-headed, conditionally separated, foster, LGBTQ+, multiracial) and explain the importance of demonstrating respect for all people.
• Evaluate the impact of significant political movements, including labor movements, the Civil Rights Movement, the Disability Rights Movement, LGBTQ+ liberation and women’s suffrage on life for District of Columbia residents.
• Explain the causes of World War II and the rise of fascism in Italy and Germany and explain how bias and prejudice led to the scapegoating of marginalized groups in Europe, including Jewish, Romani, Slavic, disabled, Jehovah’s Witness and LGBTQ+ communities.
• Compare the different experiences of servicemembers when they returned to the United States after the war, including white, Black, Latinx, Indigenous, LGBTQ+ and Asian American servicemen.
District of Columbia
US Attorney’s office discloses two D.C. anti-LGBTQ hate crime cases
Murder, assault with dangerous weapon cases still pending
The office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, which prosecutes most people charged with committing crimes in the nation’s capital, disclosed for the first time earlier this month that a murder and an assault with a dangerous weapon that occurred in D.C. in 2021 have been classified as anti-LGBTQ hate crimes.
Court records show that arrests have been made in both cases and a man arrested in the murder case is being held without bond and is scheduled for a jury trial on May 6, 2024. Another man arrested in the unrelated anti-transgender assault case is scheduled to stand trial on Sept. 26, 2023.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Linda Monroe provided information about the two cases at a June 15 virtual meeting of the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Hate-Bias Task Force, which was attended by local LGBTQ activists.
Although Monroe provided only a brief description of the two cases, she disclosed the D.C. Superior Court case numbers for the cases, which enabled the Washington Blade to obtain further details of the cases.
Murder case
Public court records show that D.C. police, following a month-long investigation, charged D.C. resident Idrissa Idy Fall, 36, on Aug. 3, 2021, with the July 18, 2021, murder of his ex-girlfriend, Dara Northem.
A 7-page affidavit in support of Fall’s arrest prepared by a D.C. police homicide detective states that a friend of the victim listed as an eyewitness to the incident who is identified only as Witness 1, or W-1, called 911 and reported that Fall allegedly shot Northem in the head while Northem was sitting in the front passenger seat of Witness 1’s car.
Witness 1, according to the affidavit, said the car was parked in front of the house where Northem, Fall and another person lived at 6101 4th St., N.W. Witness 1, the affidavit continues, told police Fall shot Northem through the passenger side window seconds after Northem entered the car and after he chased after her and shouted at her, “Stop playing with me with that gay shit.”
The affidavit says the police investigation learned from Witness 1 and the other person who lived in the house with Fall and Northem, who is identified as Witness 2, that Fall and Northem were in a relationship that became strained when Northem became friends with and went out with Witness 1, who identifies as a lesbian.
“It was learned that the decedent’s sexual orientation was heterosexual, but W-1 is gay and there was no romantic relationship between the decedent and W-1,” the affidavit states.
Nevertheless, the affidavit and other court documents filed by prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office imply that Fall believed his girlfriend, who broke up with him shortly before the murder while the two continued to live in the same house, was being “unfaithful” to him by having an affair with Witness 1.
“Witness 2 said the defendant had paranoia because the decedent had gay friends,” the affidavit says.
Like other hate crime cases it prosecutes, the U.S. Attorney’s official initially charged Fall with Second Degree Murder While Armed and did not list the case as a hate crime. But court records show that in November 2022, prosecutors brought the case before a D.C. Superior Court grand jury.
The court records show that on Nov. 9, 2022, the grand jury handed down a three-count indictment against Fall, including First Degree Murder While Armed (Premeditated.)
“The grand jury further charges that the murder was a bias-related (hate) crime,” the indictment states. Although the indictment doesn’t say so directly, court observers believe the hate crime classification is based on defendant Fall’s perception of Northem’s sexual orientation as being homosexual and his hatred toward her for becoming a gay woman as he saw her.
The second count of the indictment charges Fall with Possession of a Firearm During Crime of Violence or Dangerous Offense; and the third count charges him with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm after having been previously convicted of a crime punishable for a prison term.
The arrest affidavit says D.C. police learned that Fall pleaded guilty in November 2020 to a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol in Montgomery County (Md.) Circuit Court and was sentenced to 60 days with seven days suspended.
Court records show that the first judge that presided over the case and another judge who replaced him each denied requests by defense attorneys requesting that Fall be released while awaiting trial.
The records show that a status hearing for the case is scheduled for July 5, and a jury trial is scheduled for May 6, 2024. Neither the court records nor the U.S. Attorney’s Office have given a reason for why the trial could not be scheduled for an earlier date.
Man charged with assaulting woman while shouting anti-LGBTQ slurs
The second of the two cases disclosed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office involves an Oct. 23, 2021, incident in which Darryl Barnes, 45, whose address is not provided in court charging documents, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon for allegedly hitting a woman in the face with a metal pole inside Chen Sunny’s Carry Out restaurant at 3131 Rhode Island Ave., N.E.
A D.C. police charging document says witnesses, including the woman who was allegedly assaulted, and another person who was with her, told police that Barnes called them both “faggots” shortly before he assaulted the woman.
“Officers interviewed Complaint 1, who stated that her and Complainant 2 were coming to the location to get something to eat when Defendant 1 produced a screwdriver and a pole and hit her in the face with the pole while wielding the screwdriver in his other hand,” the charging document says.
The charging document says Complainant 1 sustained a small abrasion over the left cheek from the metal pole and Complainant 2 sustained a small abrasion to the left shoulder as a result of Barnes hitting them with the pole.
The charging documents do not say why Barnes was charged only with assaulting Complainant 1, who is identified by name as a woman. The Blade has a policy of not disclosing the names of crime victims except for murder cases if they cannot be reached for permission to use their names. Contact information for the victim could not immediately be obtained by the Blade.
Court records, like the murder case, show that Barnes was not immediately charged with a hate crime. But the records show that on May 31, 2023, at the request of prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a Superior Court grand jury handed down an indictment charging Barnes with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon that it classified as a hate crime.
“The grand jury further charges that such criminal act demonstrated the prejudice of Darryl Barnes based on the actual or perceived gender identity or expression of [name of victim],” the indictment states.
Court records show that Barnes was initially ordered held in jail pending a mental health competency hearing, which was postponed several times. The records show that on Jan. 28, 2022, Superior Court Judge Michael Ryan issued an order finding Barnes “mentally incompetent” and ordered him to undergo “Inpatient Competency Restoration.”
The court record shows that Ryan ordered that Barnes be committed to D.C.’s St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for the competency restoration process. According to the records, the judge on April 1, 2022, found Barnes incompetent to stand trial and ordered that the competency restoration process continue and be conducted on an inpatient basis.
However, by July 29, 2022, the records show that Ryan approved Barnes eligible for release on his personal recognizance under the court’s High Intensity Supervision Program.
On Nov. 29, 2022, the court record shows that Barnes, though his attorney, rejected a plea bargain offer made by prosecutors and a trial date was set for July 11, 2023, after the court determined he was competent for a trial. But the records show that following the grand jury indictment against Barnes on May 31 of this year, the trail date was changed to July 26, 2023.
District of Columbia
HRC partners with D.C. bar for Pride
Patrons can record messages in As You Are phone booth
Washingtonians until mid-July can visit As You Are bar in Southeast D.C. to record messages of hope and inspiration in a phone booth the Human Rights Campaign has funded.
The phone booth is one of HRC’s Pride activations, which help connect LGBTQ people with their identities through different installations at businesses and public spaces.
As You Are received an HRC grant last year to help expand and promote their business, and this year the bar installed a phone boothfor patrons to record different inspirational messages related to their LGBTQ identities and younger selves.
“There’s a need for us to have that positive messaging for folks and it’s also a very self-fulfilling thing to be able to communicate with your former self whether you were living in an unwelcoming environment, your closet, wherever that may be,” said HRC Deputy Director of Creator and Partnership Strategy Brandon Hooks. “So we looked at different businesses in the D.C. area that were LGBTQ+ owned and operated. We landed on As You Are because we had an existing relationship and we also just really appreciate their mission of really making an inclusive space for all.”
Partners Jo McDaniel and Rach Pike opened As You Are at 500 8th St., S.E., in 2021. The bar functions as a daytime cafe and a nighttime lounge on the first floor and an upstairs 18+ dance boutique.
“Being a block off the Eastern Market Metro stop makes us accessible to people who don’t drive or don’t have money to Uber,” McDaniel told Washington City Paper in 2021. “We wanted to stay out of the west side of town. It’s inundated and has some inaccessibility issues mostly to do with money. Being in Southeast has less of a pay wall.”
The Lesbian Bar Project, a documentary that captures the work LGBTQ people are putting into supporting and preserving the U.S.’s few remaining lesbian bars, featured the work to open As You Are. As of 2023, there are less than 30 lesbian bars in the country, with many having closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
HRC in 2020 launched the Queer to Stay grant program, which has supported more than 50 LGBTQ businesses across the country. Businesses of all kinds are encouraged to apply for the program.
The 2023 grant application cycle will close on Aug. 31.
Hooks said that while the number of recipients and the grant amount changes from year to year, the program has been invaluable for the businesses that have been a part of it. For As You Are, the phone booth has been a great way for customers of all kinds to connect with their identities and gives way for similar “activations” at other D.C. businesses and events in the future, Hooks said.
“The goal is that this is really successful and that we can not only replicate it with other businesses in the D.C. area, but … is there a way that we can bring that to local D.C. events when we have our events on Capitol Hill?” Hooks said. “This is really kind of the inception of just a way for people to like speak with the community and kind of break through all the negativity that we’ve been seeing in the news lately.”
Messages recorded in the phone booth are expected to be published on the HRC’s social media profiles and website in late July, after the booth is moved from As You Are.
“We’re really just sitting in that theme of, ‘how do you stay resilient, but also celebratory during a time like Pride?’” Hooks said. “Because in 2023, we should be moving forward. So we really did this as kind of a way to energize people and like, keep that pride going, but at the same time, instill that need to keep being resilient.”
District of Columbia
Brittney Griner to appear at Mystics Pride Night Out
Team D.C., Rainbow Families offering tickets for June 16 game
Famed lesbian basketball star Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury Women’s National Basketball Association team will be playing with her team in D.C. against the Washington Mystics on Friday, June 16, at the Mystics’ annual LGBT Pride Night Out.
Griner’s appearance at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Southeast D.C., where the Mystics play their games, will be her first appearance in D.C. since she was released from a prison in Russia after U.S. officials said she was improperly arrested in February 2022 for possession of medically prescribed cannabis oil in her luggage.
The Pride Night Out at the Mystics is among a series of Pride Night Out events involving local D.C. professional sports teams in partnership with the D.C. LGBTQ sports organization Team D.C.
Brent Minor, Team D.C.’s executive director, said the group has obtained a bloc of 250 seats for the Mystics-Mercury game on June 16 and has provided some of those tickets to the D.C. group Rainbow Families, which is selling tickets to its members.
Minor said Team D.C. is also organizing a tailgate party outside the Entertainment and Sports Arena, located at 1100 Oak Drive, S.E., from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the night of the game, which begins at 8 p.m. He said food and beverages will be available at the Team D.C. tailgate event.
According to Minor, tickets were still available as of Tuesday at $30 for a ticket to the game and $50 for the game ticket and admission to the tailgate party. Those wishing to attend the party but not the game can purchase a tailgate ticket for $20, he said.
Tickets can be purchased directly from Team D.C. by contacting Minor at [email protected].
“Rainbow Families Members – Don’t Miss This!” a message on the group’s website says. “Attend Brittney Griner’s first game in D.C. since her arrest in Russia. It will undoubtedly be an emotional and exciting night,” the group’s message says.
It says Rainbow Family members can purchase tickets for the game and the pre-game tailgate party through rainbowfamiliesdc.org.
Griner is a two-time Olympic gold medal winner with the U.S. women’s national basketball team and a six-time Woman’s National Basketball Association All-Star. Earlier this year Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world.
Griner returned to the U.S. in December 2022 as part of a prisoner exchange worked out between the administration of President Biden and Russian officials. Her release came nine months after she was arrested in Moscow for alleged possession of vape cartridges containing prescription cannabis.
“The Washington Mystics believe in the full inclusion, dignity, and equality for LGBTQ+ people,” the team states on its website page announcing the June 16 Night Out event. “We’re proud to use the platform of sport to empower our players, fans, and staff to use their voices and create a more inclusive environment around the game and in our communities,” the statement says. “Join us for Pride Night, celebrating the diversity of our community. Our game, our way!”