Commentary
Celebrating and supporting our LGBTQI+ co-workers
Biden-Harris administration has taken many steps to counter discrimination
By ANTHONY GOLDEN | Diversity is an essential component of a successful team. The more skills, experiences and ideas we have to draw from, the more equipped we are to develop creative solutions. America’s diversity has always been one of our greatest strengths, which is why the Department of Labor is proud to support and enforce laws that protect America’s workers in all of our diversity.
Diversity, however, has to consider and acknowledge any barriers to full participation and inclusion of all workers. For workers in the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI+) community, such as myself, concerns about harassment, prejudice, and discrimination can prevent us from comfortably owning our identities in the workplace. So this Pride month, we’re taking the opportunity to joyfully celebrate our LGBTQI+ colleagues and all the policies that protect our rights at work.
The Biden-Harris administration has taken many steps to counter sexuality- and gender-based discrimination, including signing executive orders to prevent and combat discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation, to promote diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility in the federal workforce, and to advance equality for LGBTQI+ individuals. The administration also established the White House Gender Policy Council, issued a National Plan to End Gender-Based Violence and was the first administration to recognize Transgender Day of Visibility.
These are just a few of the policies that underscore the value of diversity and strive to address the consequences of discrimination – and they are as important today as they have ever been. As President Biden noted in his Proclamation for Pride Month, state and local legislatures have introduced more than 600 hateful laws targeting LGBTQI+ people just this year. This comes amid a rise in violent threats, bans on books and other media featuring LGBTQI+ people, as well as limits on access to necessary healthcare. Despite this vitriol, LGBTQI+ communities remain resilient and committed to equity.
We are happy to join the administration in continuing to support the ongoing work required “to ensure that everyone enjoys the full promise of equity, dignity, protection and freedom.” Within the Department of Labor, here are some of the ways we support LGBTQI+ workers:
The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs ensures that businesses that benefit from federal contracts don’t use that money to discriminate against LGBTQI+ workers. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has issued guidance on best practices for restroom access for transgender workers. Job Corps, the largest residential and job training program for income-eligible youth and young adults between the ages of 16 to 24, published guidance for their staff on ensuring equal access to the program for transgender applicants and students.
The Wage and Hour Division ensures that marriage equality is respected under the Family and Medical Leave Act, and our Employee Benefits Security Administration ensures that efforts to protect workplace benefits for employees and their spouses adhere to the definitions of “spouse” and “marriage” under the Supreme Court’s Windsor decision. Their Benefits Advisors help workers and their families, including those in LGBTQI+ communities, access the health and retirement benefits available to them under their workplace-based plans.
The Employment and Training Administration has offered guidance to workforce development professionals on gender identity, gender expression and sex stereotyping. Consistent with the Supreme Court’s landmark Bostock decision, the department’s Civil Rights Center has also published a notice that it will interpret the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act’s prohibitions on sex-based discrimination as inclusive of sexual orientation as well as gender identity discrimination (the latter has been protected since 2017).
The Department of Labor’s internal policies reaffirm our commitment to creating an inclusive culture for all of our employees, regardless of sexual orientation, transgender status, gender identity, gender expression and variations in sex characteristics. And in 2022, we hired our first Chief Diversity and Equity Officer, who works to build and strengthen the diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility infrastructure within the department and across every level of government.
Finally, for department employees, [email protected] is the department’s LGBTQI+ affinity group and is here to support all members of the community (allies welcome!).
No one should be singled out simply for how they exist in the world – be it for who they are or who they love. Everyone deserves to feel safe at work and be free from harassment or discrimination. Protecting LGBTQI+ workers and ending discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity is an important part of our mission – not just during Pride month, but all year round.
Anthony Golden is an equal opportunity specialist in the U.S. Department of Labor’s Civil Rights Center and secretary/treasurer of [email protected].
Commentary
D.C. faith leaders stand together at 2023 Pride Interfaith Service
‘You thought that our Pride was gone! Oh No! We’re gonna do it anyway!’
The setting sun of Tuesday, June 13 streamed brilliant rays of light while a call to gather rang out from the Umoja Dono and Waimbaji drummers of Unity Fellowship Church of Washington, DC. The sacred drumming signaled the opening of the annual 2023 Pride Interfaith Service organized by Center Faith of The DC Center for the LGBT Community. Thirty clergy and lay leaders (LGBTQ and allies) from diverse faith traditions in this region sang, “Step by step the longest march can be won! Can be won!”
The legacy of collaboration continued at last year’s 40th annual service. Michelle, a mystic and practitioner of several faith traditions, recalled this history at last year’s service and echoed the theme, “Born in a pandemic. Quilted Together. United by Faith.” She invited participants to remember the Names Project AIDS Quilt spread across the National Mall, how the quilt represents people of diverse faiths. Michelle lit a candle for them on behalf of the service participants, to remember the people who died from AIDS or were persecuted or died because of their identities. It was a powerful message of remembrance that echoed again this year.
Again this year, Elder Rev. Dr. Akosua McCray, pastor of the United Fellowship Church of Washington DC, poured a libation honoring the ancestors. Welcoming everyone gathered to remember those in the community who have passed, names of the departed rang out in the church as she poured water into a clear vase.
Noting that anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and legislation spreads like wildfire across the United States, six faith leaders then rose — Rev. Eric Eldritch, Rabbi Debbie Reichmann, Ebony Peace, Rachel Duplin, Ellen Wright, Myra Flemister, and Dr. Carla Sherrell — to highlight the intersectionality of this service and the communities it serves. Individuals of all faiths, races, abilities, identities, genders, sexual orientation, and ages were intentionally welcomed into service at all stages of their journey. This solidarity was cemented when a queer nonbinary young adult writer Zoë G. Sharp read their original poetry “Journey of Resilience.”
Fervent and fierce calls to prayer and action rose from faith leaders. This year, representatives from the Stone Circle Wicca (USA), Circle Sanctuary, Inner Light Ministries UCC, Community Church of Washington, DC., Unity Fellowship Christian Church, Muslims for Progressive Values, Adas Israel Congregation, Sunstone Chapel, Faith Temple, Interfaith Families Project, Wellspring UCC, Metropolitan Community Church DC, Bet Mishpachah, LGBTQI+ Sikhs, West Presbyterian Church, Better Living Kingdoms Ministry, National Catholic Church of North America, and the Alfred Street Baptist Church participated in a service affirming the importance of faith in the lives of many LGBTQ individuals. These clergy, rabbi, ministers, and lay leaders represented a variety of wisdom, practices, and traditions speaking of faith and pride.
The service began and ended with drumming and music, including the joyous singing of solo Janavia Harrell, “Can’t Give Up Now” accompanied by Chaplain, Lt. Colonel. Rev. Countess Cooper and a recording of “We Stand Together” by Fly Young Red & Sydney LGBT Choir. Music was integral to this interfaith celebration and culminated with an anthem of purpose and resolve proclaiming, “You thought that our Pride was gone! Oh No! Oh No! We’re gonna do it anyway! We’re gonna do it anyway! … because there is Something inside so Strong!”
If you are interested in attending the Pride Interfaith Service next year or joining the planning committee, please reach out to Center Faith at The DC Center for the LGBT Community.
Emma Cieslik served as historian for this year’s Pride Interfaith Service.
Commentary
Why are LGBTQ activists such fierce defenders of democracy?
Evelyne Paradis is ILGA-Europe’s executive director
By Evelyne Paradis | Across Europe, authoritarian leaders continue to target and scapegoat LGBTQ individuals, bringing increased polarization of public discourse and violence in the streets. LGBTQ activists counteract by defending democratic values with unwavering determination. But this defense is not merely a reaction; it is part of their DNA.
Although we may assume that everyone has equal access to democracy, this is not the reality, and reflected on why marginalized groups need democracies and why democracies find some of their greatest champions among LGBTQ activists.
People who have remained marginalized want to have the same rights, and it is crucial to address their aspirations for equality. Marginalized groups require a system that not only permits but actively enables the protection of their basic rights. While democracy may not be flawless, marginalized communities, including LGBTQ people, rely on its rules and practices; they depend on them to access their fundamental rights.
This is one of the key reasons why LGBTQ activists find themselves at the forefront of defending freedom of assembly, association, expression and media freedom. These freedoms are not only rights that LGBTQ individuals, like everyone else, are entitled to, they are also essential to enabling communities and individuals to advance equality. It is thanks to these rights that LGBTQ communities can organize and march in public spaces in safety, can freely inform and contribute to public discussions, and so on.
Another reason the defense of democracy matters so much for LGBTQ people is that attacks on democracy are coming at a very real cost to them. The rise of authoritarian regimes across Europe comes hand-in-hand with scapegoating by populist far-right leaders of LGBTQ individuals, migrants and other vulnerable groups as part of their divisive tactics for political gain. This has concrete and dire consequences in people’s lives, as last year we witnessed the deadliest rise in anti-LGBTQ violence in over a decade.
But it’s not just about pointing fingers at far-right parties and authoritarian leaders. We must look at ourselves in the mirror and accept our democracies are not perfect, also in places where things seem to be fine.
While democracy may be one of the most promising systems for ensuring basic protections, not everyone enjoys equal access to them and many are left behind. At its core, democracy is made of trust. To earn and have trust, people need to feel listened to, heard and included. At the moment, there’s a high risk of many disengaging and becoming more disillusioned by democracy simply because they do not find themselves in it.
This is why it is crucial to listen to LGBTQ people and other marginalized groups when they demand equality. Firstly, democracy is about protecting everyone’s rights. By paying attention to their needs, we honor that principle. Secondly, LGBTQ activists are some of the fiercest defenders of democracy. Their commitment contributes to ensuring that our democracies are alive and flourishing.
By addressing their demands, we can build a more inclusive democracy while making sure that its champions remain strong.
Evelyne Paradis is the executive director of ILGA-Europe. She is responsible for providing overall leadership, strategic direction and management of the organization. She joined ILGA-Europe in 2005. Before becoming ILGA-Europe’s executive director, she held the position of policy director, coordinating the organization’s advocacy work with European regional organizations.
Prior to joining ILGA-Europe, Evelyne worked with the U.N. High Commission for Human Rights, the Council of Europe and human rights NGOs in Canada.
She worked as a research assistant to the U.N. Special Rapporteur on freedom of expression and special representative for human rights defenders, as well as a member of the preparatory team of the World Conference Against Racism.
Commentary
Legal gender recognition: An unexplained delay by the Botswana government
High Court in 2017 ruled on the issue
Legal gender recognition has pleased the courts.
The High Court of Botswana in 2017 handed down the ND v. the Attorney General judgment stating that refusing to enable transgender persons to change their gender marker without resorting to litigation violates an individual’s rights to identity, dignity, privacy, protection from discrimination, degrading and inhuman treatment, freedom of expression, association and assembly. In 2021, the Botswana Court of Appeal upheld the High Court’s judgment to decriminalize consensual same-sex sexual relations.
Progress to facilitate legal gender recognition in Botswana is extremely slow and, to an extent, non-existent. Following the 2017 judgment, the Southern Africa Litigation Center and the Lesbians, Gays and Bisexuals of Botswana developed a policy brief to guide the government in establishing procedural and administrative processes to ensure that transgender persons can have legal gender recognition.
Legal gender recognition is about breaking down walls and building bridges for inclusion
Legal gender recognition refers to the process by which transgender people can legally change the gender marker on their official identification documents to reflect their gender identity. It relates to transgender person’s ability to obtain official identification documents that reflect their name and gender identity through legal and administrative processes. These processes include changing name details and gender markers on identification documents and administrative records, such as birth certificates, Omang/identity cards, passports, driver’s licenses, and educational and employment records. This process is crucial for transgender individuals to be recognized as who they are and identify as and enable access to fundamental rights and services often tied to genders, such as healthcare, education, and employment. Legal gender recognition ensures transgender and gender-diverse people are recognized and protected before the law and can navigate through areas of daily life without obstacles.
Legal gender recognition is about carving out space for all Batswana and ensuring that transgender persons belong.
Transgender people have the right to liberty and equal protection as enshrined in the constitution. The High Court has called on the government to ensure that legislative and procedural processes are in place to ensure legal gender recognition.
The lack of legal gender recognition by the State pushes social exclusion and deprives transgender persons from participating fully in civic and national developments of the country. The government’s reluctance to ensure the total quality of life for transgender people deprives them of the realization of their rights.
Legal and administrative pathways to legal gender recognition in Botswana.
The High Court in the case of ND v. Attorney General instructed the State to take “all necessary legislative, administrative and other measures to ensure that procedures exist whereby all State-issued identity documents which indicate a person’s gender/sex reflect the person’s self-defined gender identity.” This is an opportunity for the government to work closely with transgender human rights advocacy groups.
The High Court in ND v. Attorney General confirmed that persons could change their gender marker through the National Registration Act of 1986. Section 16 of the act says that the registrar needs to change the particulars of a registered person in circumstances where there is a “material change” to the person’s details. The High Court held that a gender identity that does not match the sex assigned at birth, which is recorded in the birth register, constitutes a “material change.” Once the Registrar has affected the change in the Register, the Registrar must issue a new identity document.
One would imagine following these pronouncements and declarations by the court; the government would follow suit. However, many transgender persons in Botswana continue to face significant challenges in obtaining legal gender recognition.
To address the challenges faced by transgender persons in seeking legal gender recognition, it is essential to continue advocating for legal frameworks that are inclusive, accessible, and affirming of transgender persons. This includes removing or making requirements affordable and accessible and simplifying legal gender recognition processes.
Access the full policy brief report here:
Bradley Fortuin is the LGBTIQ+ Program Officer at the Southern Africa Litigation Center and a social justice activist.