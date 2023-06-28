Federal Government
Xavier Becerra and Karine Jean-Pierre headline HHS Pride summit
Secretary said ‘Supporting the LGBTQI+ community is a top priority’
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services held a Pride Summit on Monday that featured appearances by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
Each delivering remarks about the administration’s commitment to continuing its work fighting for LGBTQ Americans, they were joined at the event by other top officials from the Biden-Administration and other U.S. federal agencies including Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Dr. Rachel Levine, White House Deputy National Mpox Coordinator Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, and Harold Phillips, director of the White House’s Office of National AIDS Policy.
“Supporting the LGBTQI+ community is a top priority for me and HHS,” said Becerra, who noted the agency’s work to facilitate greater access to gender-affirming healthcare and on issues of health equity and access for the LGBTQ community more broadly.
“We are facing daunting challenges right now – with some politicians spewing hateful rhetoric and imposing restrictions against the LGBTQI+ community,” the secretary said. However, “thanks to the leadership of President Biden, I am confident we will make it through this moment.”
Especially right now, when the United States participates in international fora and urges other countries around the world to unequivocally support women’s rights and “have protections for the LGBTQI+ community,” the strength of those calls are compromised by America’s failures to live up to those commitments at home, Becerra said.
Therefore, he said, it is insufficient to merely protect the rights and freedoms currently in place: “We’re here because this game of defense can get tiring. We want offense.”
Taking the stage after Becerra, Jean-Pierre began her remarks by telling the audience, “As the first openly queer person to hold the position of press secretary, I have learned a lot this year.” (She also holds the distinction of being the first Black person ever to serve in the role.)
“One thing I can say for sure being in my position is that representation matters,” she said. “It matters at the White House podium. It matters in agencies like HHS. It matters who is sitting at the table making incredibly important policy decisions as we have seen through these last two years of this administration, especially as it relates to our community.”
Despite this progress, Jean-Pierre said, “It’s been a scary year. A very difficult year” in which “over a dozen states have enacted anti-LGBTQ+ laws that violate our most basic values and freedoms as Americans,” policies that are “careless,” and “callous to our kids, our neighbors, and those in our community.”
The press secretary listed some of the Biden-Harris administration’s accomplishments in advancing rights and protections for LGBTQ Americans as well as plans to continue that work in the face of major challenges facing the community, including from these harmful policies coming from state legislatures.
For example, she highlighted the White House’s announcement earlier this month of new actions to better protect LGBTQ youth and the community’s physical safety. She noted these measures come in response to challenges ranging from the homelessness and mental health crises afflicting young LGBTQ people in America to the escalation of bias-motivated acts of violence.
Also in attendance at Monday’s Summit were leaders from LGBTQ advocacy organizations including Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson and National Center for Lesbian Rights Executive Director Imani Rupert-Gordon.
HHS issued a press release following the event in which the agency listed forthcoming actions on a variety of matters concerning health access and equity for the LGBTQ community: a Behavioral Health Care Advisory on Transgender and Gender Diverse Youth, which will serve as a resource for mental health providers; guidance for state child welfare agencies clarifying directives for them to support LGBTQ youth in their care, including by facilitating access to gender affirming medical treatments; advising providers of their right to deny requests for private patient information, including that which concerns these types of clinical care; and notice of proposed rulemaking that will codify legal protections under the Affordable Care Act for trans people in healthcare and health insurance coverage.
Additionally, on Tuesday, HHS debuted its FindSupport.Gov webpage, which features resources to help LGBTQ people find “inclusive and affirming mental health care and support,” including for problems with drugs and alcohol, along with guidance on how to avoid and deal with “harmful approaches like ‘conversion therapy.’”
This year, HHS kicked off Pride Month with a flag raising ceremony on June 1, which was followed by a string of appearances by Becerra at LGBTQ celebrations across the country, which included events focused on mental health and gender affirming care — as well as the D.C. Pride parade, where the secretary marched with Levine and other HHS appointees and their families.
“I have crossed the country,” Becerra said during his remarks on Monday. “I have met with trans teens to find out how we can serve them better. We have met with folks who have been attacked during Pride months. We have met with those who are seeing their children denied the gender affirming care that they need. And we know that those are our families. Those are our kids. Those are our teems in school. And so we’re gonna do everything we can.”
“When we raised the flag earlier this month, it was interesting that in such a short order of time, I was no longer able to say we are the first and only agency who has claimed that flag at the very top of this building,” he said. “It was great to see that we were joined by essentially the U.S. Federal Government, the Biden administration.”
Federal Government
Senior general slams anti-LGBTQ laws during Defense Department Pride event
Lt. Gen. DeAnna Burt echoed White House criticisms
During her speech at the 12th annual Defense Department’s LGBTQ Pride event held at the Pentagon earlier this month, Lt. Gen. DeAnna Burt, deputy chief of space operations for the U.S. Space Force, leveled criticism at state-level legislation the general feels will negatively impact LGBTQ military personnel and their dependents.
“Since January of this year, more than 400 anti-LGBTQ+ laws have been introduced at the state level,’ said Burt. ‘That number is rising and demonstrates a trend that could be dangerous for service members, their families, and the readiness of the force as a whole,’ she added.
Without specifically calling individual states, Burt took the lawmakers to task for leaving her with options in personnel choices that because of the hostile environments targeting the LGBTQ community translated to her having to settle on filling jobs with less qualified persons so as to avoid a potential harmful environment for LGBTQ servicemembers or their families.
“When I look at potential candidates, say, for squadron command, I strive to match the right person to the right job. I consider their job performance and relevant experience first. However, I also look at their personal circumstances, and their family is also an important factor,” the general said.
“If a good match for a job does not feel safe being themselves and performing at their highest potential at a given location, or if their family could be denied critical health care due to the laws in that state, I am compelled to consider a different candidate, and, perhaps less qualified. Those barriers are a threat to our readiness, and they have a direct correlation to the resiliency and wellbeing of our most important operational advantage: Our people,” Burt stressed.
State legislatures across the nation have this year introduced nearly 525 bills attacking the LGBTQ community. A Defense Department spokesperson while declining to comment directly on Burt’s comments, said:
“We have the top talent in the nation, and we must enable them to perform their missions by ensuring they are not worried about the health and safety of their families. The department recognizes that various laws and legislation are being proposed and passed in states across America that may affect LGBTQ soldiers, sailors, Marines, airmen, guardians, and/or their LGBTQ dependents in different ways.”
“Efforts are made by leadership on a continuing basis to identify and remove any barriers that impacts force readiness and moral,” the official added.
During a Pride event at the White House, President Joe Biden called the new state measures ‘terrifying’ attacks on LGBTQ rights.
“When families across the country face excruciating decisions to relocate to a different state to protect their child from dangerous ant-LGTBQ laws, we have to act,” the president said.
‘We need to push back against the hundreds of callous and cynical bills introduced in states targeting transgender children, terrifying families and criminalizing doctors and nurses,’ Biden said adding, “These bills and laws attack the most basic values and freedoms we have as Americans.”
Watch:
2023 Justice Department Pride event (The general’s remarks start at 38:33):
Federal Government
Trump indicted in classified document mishandling case
Former president to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday
A federal grand jury has indicted former President Donald Trump on seven criminal counts in connection with his mishandling of more than 100 classified documents.
In a series of posts to his Truth Social account Thursday, Trump said that he has been indicted related to his mishandling of the classified documents taken to his estate at Mar-a-Lago after his term of office ended in January 2021.
The unprecedented decision comes after a more than yearlong investigation by special counsel Jack Smith into whether Trump knowingly retained classified and top secret government records when he left office and then disregarded a subpoena to return all classified documents in his possession and whether he and his staff obstructed Federal Bureau of Investigation efforts to ensure all documents had been returned.
A person familiar with the situation who was not authorized to discuss it publicly said Trump’s lawyers were contacted by prosecutors shortly before he announced on his Truth Social platform that he had been indicted, the Associated Press reported.
In the first of a series of posts Trump wrote:
“Page 1: The corrupt Biden administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is ‘secured’ by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time.”
“Page 2: I have been summoned to appear at the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday at 3 p.m. I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former president of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting president in the history of our country, and is currently leading, by far, all candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 presidential election. I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!”
“Page 3: This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America. We are a country in serious and rapid decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!”
The Justice Department didn’t respond to a request for a comment.
The AP also noted it remains unclear what the immediate and long-term political consequences will be for Trump. His first indictment spurred millions of dollars in contributions from angry supporters and didn’t damage Trump in the polls.
No matter what, the indictment — and the legal fight that follows — will throw Trump back into the spotlight, sucking attention away from the other candidates who are trying to build momentum in the 2024 presidential race, the AP pointed out.
Federal Government
USAID administrator: US ‘stands up for marginalized people’
Samantha Power testified before House subcommittee on Tuesday
U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power on Tuesday reiterated USAID continues to support LGBTQ and intersex rights around the world.
“The United States stands up for marginalized people, and we stand up for human rights,” Power told U.S. Rep. Jerry Carl (R-Ala.) during a House State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Subcommittee hearing on USAID’s fiscal year 2024 budget proposal. “We stand up for girls who are being persecuted by the Taliban and we stand up for transgender people who are being murdered or who are being denied access to health care.”
Carl before Power’s comment noted China is building “additions to the Panama Canal” and “doing stuff in Mexico, in a couple of ports.”
“If China’s getting ahead of us here — and we all admit they’re getting ahead of us here and they’re spending their money in all the right places, obviously — why are we, why is (sic) the Americans focused on spending $86.3 million towards LGBTQ issues and not towards power plants as you said are so important,” asked Carl
“This is why we have a multisectoral budget request that has come to you and that is very deliberate about the range of areas we are investing in,” responded Power.
President Joe Biden in 2021 signed a memo that committed the U.S. to promoting LGBTQ and intersex rights abroad as part of his administration’s overall foreign policy.
Power was a vocal champion of LGBTQ and intersex rights when she was the U.S. ambassador to the U.N. during President Barack Obama’s second term.
The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist noted to Carl that consensual same-sex sexual relations remain criminalized in more than 60 countries, and 10 of them impose the death penalty upon anyone found guilty of homosexuality. Power also highlighted the Anti-Homosexuality Act that Ugandan lawmakers approved last month has already impacted programs the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief funds in the country.
“We cannot turn our back on people,” said Power before Carl interrupted her.
“It’s not ahead of anything,” added Power, referencing her previous comments on LGBTQ and intersex rights within the context of USAID’s budget proposal. “I do think it’s a distinguishing feature of U.S. assistance that we support vulnerable people and we believe that no individual should be discriminated against, or killed or attacked because of who they love.”
Power said “standing up for human rights and standing up for vulnerable and margainalized people is a major point of distinction with the PRC (People’s Republic of China) as well as a major reason that the United States has the standing it does around the world.”