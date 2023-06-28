Xavier Becerra and Karine Jean-Pierre headline HHS Pride summit

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services held a Pride Summit on Monday that featured appearances by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Each delivering remarks about the administration’s commitment to continuing its work fighting for LGBTQ Americans, they were joined at the event by other top officials from the Biden-Administration and other U.S. federal agencies including Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Dr. Rachel Levine, White House Deputy National Mpox Coordinator Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, and Harold Phillips, director of the White House’s Office of National AIDS Policy.

“Supporting the LGBTQI+ community is a top priority for me and HHS,” said Becerra, who noted the agency’s work to facilitate greater access to gender-affirming healthcare and on issues of health equity and access for the LGBTQ community more broadly.

“We are facing daunting challenges right now – with some politicians spewing hateful rhetoric and imposing restrictions against the LGBTQI+ community,” the secretary said. However, “thanks to the leadership of President Biden, I am confident we will make it through this moment.”

Especially right now, when the United States participates in international fora and urges other countries around the world to unequivocally support women’s rights and “have protections for the LGBTQI+ community,” the strength of those calls are compromised by America’s failures to live up to those commitments at home, Becerra said.

Therefore, he said, it is insufficient to merely protect the rights and freedoms currently in place: “We’re here because this game of defense can get tiring. We want offense.”

Taking the stage after Becerra, Jean-Pierre began her remarks by telling the audience, “As the first openly queer person to hold the position of press secretary, I have learned a lot this year.” (She also holds the distinction of being the first Black person ever to serve in the role.)

“One thing I can say for sure being in my position is that representation matters,” she said. “It matters at the White House podium. It matters in agencies like HHS. It matters who is sitting at the table making incredibly important policy decisions as we have seen through these last two years of this administration, especially as it relates to our community.”

Despite this progress, Jean-Pierre said, “It’s been a scary year. A very difficult year” in which “over a dozen states have enacted anti-LGBTQ+ laws that violate our most basic values and freedoms as Americans,” policies that are “careless,” and “callous to our kids, our neighbors, and those in our community.”

The press secretary listed some of the Biden-Harris administration’s accomplishments in advancing rights and protections for LGBTQ Americans as well as plans to continue that work in the face of major challenges facing the community, including from these harmful policies coming from state legislatures.

For example, she highlighted the White House’s announcement earlier this month of new actions to better protect LGBTQ youth and the community’s physical safety. She noted these measures come in response to challenges ranging from the homelessness and mental health crises afflicting young LGBTQ people in America to the escalation of bias-motivated acts of violence.

Also in attendance at Monday’s Summit were leaders from LGBTQ advocacy organizations including Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson and National Center for Lesbian Rights Executive Director Imani Rupert-Gordon.

HHS issued a press release following the event in which the agency listed forthcoming actions on a variety of matters concerning health access and equity for the LGBTQ community: a Behavioral Health Care Advisory on Transgender and Gender Diverse Youth, which will serve as a resource for mental health providers; guidance for state child welfare agencies clarifying directives for them to support LGBTQ youth in their care, including by facilitating access to gender affirming medical treatments; advising providers of their right to deny requests for private patient information, including that which concerns these types of clinical care; and notice of proposed rulemaking that will codify legal protections under the Affordable Care Act for trans people in healthcare and health insurance coverage.

Additionally, on Tuesday, HHS debuted its FindSupport.Gov webpage, which features resources to help LGBTQ people find “inclusive and affirming mental health care and support,” including for problems with drugs and alcohol, along with guidance on how to avoid and deal with “harmful approaches like ‘conversion therapy.’”

This year, HHS kicked off Pride Month with a flag raising ceremony on June 1, which was followed by a string of appearances by Becerra at LGBTQ celebrations across the country, which included events focused on mental health and gender affirming care — as well as the D.C. Pride parade, where the secretary marched with Levine and other HHS appointees and their families.

“I have crossed the country,” Becerra said during his remarks on Monday. “I have met with trans teens to find out how we can serve them better. We have met with folks who have been attacked during Pride months. We have met with those who are seeing their children denied the gender affirming care that they need. And we know that those are our families. Those are our kids. Those are our teems in school. And so we’re gonna do everything we can.”

“When we raised the flag earlier this month, it was interesting that in such a short order of time, I was no longer able to say we are the first and only agency who has claimed that flag at the very top of this building,” he said. “It was great to see that we were joined by essentially the U.S. Federal Government, the Biden administration.”