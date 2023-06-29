Movies
It’s a fun ride for fans to ‘Asteroid City’
Large ensemble of players in a story that takes unpredictable, absurd turns
It’s tough being a Wes Anderson fan.
If you are one, you know exactly what we’re talking about. Loving the work of America’s most eccentric filmmaker means accepting the fact that there will always be a significant number of other people who can’t stand it, and that any effort to explain why you like his films to someone who doesn’t has almost as much potential for being divisive as a conversation about politics, though the stakes are admittedly much lower.
It also means putting up with the fact that his quirky directorial aesthetic, which has been parodied for decades now by TV shows like “The Simpsons” and “SNL” and become the inspiration for a massive explosion of AI-aided spoofs all over social media – is now enshrined in popular culture as an easy target for satire, almost certainly familiar to more people as the butt of a joke than as the stylish work of a meticulous auteur. To be fair, though, the jokes are usually funny, and many of those send-ups were made by Anderson fans themselves, paying tribute to the uniquely fey cinematic style they love.
The director’s latest, “Asteroid City,” is bound to provide considerable fodder for both heated debate and high-concept snark; indeed, it is such a “Wes Anderson film” that it sometimes feels like it is making fun of itself – and whether that is a good thing or not may depend on how you feel generally about Wes Anderson films.
Explaining it is complicated, but we’ll try.
The bulk of the movie takes place in a fictional tourist town in the American Southwest – built around the site of an ancient meteorite impact – in 1955; it chronicles an unexpected and mysterious event that occurs there during a convention of junior astronomers, as well as the subsequent impact it has on their lives. Yet the fictional town itself is also fictional, the creation of celebrated mid-century playwright Conrad Earp (Edward Norton), and the story we are seeing is in fact his most famous play; the film simultaneously chronicles that background saga, as told via a vintage TV anthology series, complete with “re-enactments” of crucial episodes that took place during the creation and production of the play itself.
As for the characters, the main focus lands on former war photographer Augie Steenbeck (Jason Schwartzman), whose genius teenage son (Jake Ryan) is being honored at the convention. There’s also a famous movie star (Scarlett Johansson) and her daughter (Grace Edwards), a fellow honoree. Others in the mix include Augie’s disapproving father-in-law (Tom Hanks), an Army general serving as host for the event (Jeffrey Wright), the easygoing town mechanic (Matt Dillon), the politely brilliant astronomer in charge of the local observatory (Tilda Swinton), and the shifty manager (Steve Carrell) of the town’s lone motel, where the entire visiting entourage is staying. Outside the action, as it were, we also get to meet the gifted stage director (Adrien Brody) and pioneering method acting teacher (Willem Dafoe) who helped bring the play to life, and the austere but friendly television host (Brian Cranston) who ostensibly presides over it all. And these are just the most prominent of the film’s two dozen significant characters.
All of that seems like a lot, even for a Wes Anderson movie, which typically features a large ensemble of players in a story that takes unpredictable (and often absurd) turns. Factor in the element of campy homage to the nostalgic science fiction movies of old, complete with UFOs and all the alien conspiracy theories those carry with them, and it becomes apparent that there are a lot of layers here.
Yet those elements are merely a premise, a conceit that establishes the rule of a game that proceeds to get even more “meta” from there. Actors appear in dual roles, both as their character in the central narrative and the fictional-real-life performers that portray them; there’s an inversion of styles that seems to dovetail in on itself, in which a theatrical play is experienced as a contemporary film, the “true” story about said vintage play is set up as vintage TV documentary, and supposed real-life events are presented as scenes from a play – a hall-of-mirrors pattern that suggests the fourth and unseen perspective of a real life audience – which means us – viewing the film itself. Anderson’s movie, as it turns out, is perhaps meant really to be about us, all along.
Even if that interpretation is on target, there’s still plenty of room for the signature Wes Anderson style, in this case taken to new heights of exaggeration; the familiar pastel color palette is now hyper-saturated, evoking hand-tinted vintage postcards or the lurid technicolor of 1950s cinema; that connection is underscored by countless nods to iconic films of the period, including Johansson’s image as both a Hitchcock-inspired icy blonde and an earthy Ava Gardner-esque sex goddess, with a dash of Liz Taylor thrown in for good measure.
Then there’s the inescapable fact of its mid-20th Century setting, which evokes not only the kind of corny “alien panic” sci-fi movies “Asteroid City” affectionately lampoons, but the strong current of worldwide trauma that emerged in the arts and culture of the era. After two world wars and a bomb that introduced the permanent threat of nuclear doomsday to their psyche, humanity was – understandably – preoccupied with finding meaning in a universe that suddenly felt indifferent, and the artists of the day led the search. Since Anderson’s bemusingly post-modern reassembly of these elements is centered on an imagined theatrical masterpiece that emerged from within that zeitgeist, it’s hard not to see a connection being drawn to our own time, when new daily threats force us to endure a similar state of perpetual existential crisis. In any case, Anderson’s familiar blend of precocious whimsy and melancholy nostalgia is tinged with a more profound sadness this time around, even if it is effectively counter balanced by a light heart.
What strikes us at more personal level, though, is the subtle but significant queer core that stems from the creation of the play-within-the-movie by a Tennessee Williams-esque tragic genius – whose presumed queerness is revealed in a scene too exquisitely orchestrated to spoil. It seems a minor touch, but rather than some token effort at inclusion, it feels like a nod to the unsung influence of queer artists, whose outsider status throughout history has granted them an observer’s eye which has played an important role in showing the rest of society the things it might have trouble seeing for itself – as the best artists have always done.
We could say more about this film – the sublime performances, which manage a wealth of emotional range inside the “Andersonian” parameters of the cast’s deadpan delivery; the impossibly kitschy handmade scenery; the self-referential humor that bubbles under so much of what appears on screen – but we won’t. If you’re a fan, you’ll want to pick through the details for yourself.
If you’re not, we know nothing we can say will convince you to see it anyway, and that’s probably for the best.
‘Flash’ speeds past controversy for entertaining summer fun
Troubled nonbinary star Ezra Miller delivers tour-de-force performance
It’s not often that we at the Blade feel compelled to review a “big box” Hollywood franchise movie. That’s not a judgment; it’s just that such movies are made to please their intended audience, not the critics. Fans are going to like what they like, regardless of what we think.
But “The Flash” – the latest entry in the DC Comics movie franchise, officially open in theaters as of June 16 – is something different.
We don’t mean it isn’t a typical franchise film; in fact, much of the movie, a largely standalone film in the DC “Extended Universe,” falls predictably in line with the usual value-reinforcing melodramatic storytelling that drives almost every superhero film ever made. It follows the efforts of its title character – whose real identity is that of Barry Allen (Ezra Miller), a young forensic scientist working to prove his imprisoned father’s innocence in his mother’s murder – as he uses his superhuman speed to turn back time and attempt to prevent the incident that caused her death in the first place, against the advice of his friend and Justice League mentor Batman (Ben Affleck, reprising the role). Of course, things don’t go as smoothly as planned, and Barry inadvertently thrusts himself into an alternative timeline where his mother’s survival is only one of many significant – and potentially catastrophic – changes. He’s forced to team up with his own younger self (also Miller) – as well as an alt-reality version of Batman (Michael Keaton, also reprising the role) – to set things right, which not only involves finding a way back to his own strand of the multiverse, but helping to prevent an apocalypse he has inadvertently caused in the new one.
As an installment in the larger tapestry being woven-as-they-go by the DCEU, “The Flash” represents a considerable departure, in the sense that it takes a much lighter tone than the edgy darkness that has marked the franchise ever since it was launched with filmmaker Zack Snyder’s “Man of Steel.” Snyder’s dark vision for the characters and storylines was a point of contention with both the studio and fans from the beginning, ultimately leading to the debacle of 2017’s “Justice League” – a notorious box office flop after being retooled by director Joss Whedon following Snyder’s departure from the project due to a family tragedy – and sparking divisive opinions from DC fans over the incongruity between styles. A later “director’s cut” by Snyder (released in 2021), though greeted with a friendlier fan response, nevertheless elicited widely varied opinions about which approach they preferred.
With “The Flash,” however, the franchise has fully embraced the lighter touch. As directed by Andy Muschietti from Christina Hodson’s screenplay, it wastes no time in establishing a tongue-in-cheek, self-referential style, playing Barry’s initial adventure of the film – dealing with the collateral damage from Batman’s over-the-top capture of a would-be bio-terrorist – mostly for giddy laughs. It’s a sequence, which, had he had the technology to make it happen, would have seemed right at home in one of Buster Keaton’s elaborately slapstick silent comedies.
That comedic thread runs throughout, giving the film an almost camp sensibility (not the accidental kind, but the truly delicious, intentional variety) and an overall buoyancy that has more in common with the lightweight superhero movies of the past than with Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy or the “Avengers” films – though it’s worth noting that it occasionally evokes comparison with Taika Waititi’s near-farcical “Thor” movies. Indeed, at times, it feels almost like a winking parody of the genre itself, using the familiar cliches and conventions – as well as the now-obligatory fan “Easter eggs,” here taken to an exponential level by the waggish return of Keaton’s iconic Batman (performed with obvious relish in a standout supporting turn), not to mention quite a few other “surprise” nods to former iterations of the DC film canon – not only to make fun of superhero movies in general, but sometimes even to good-naturedly troll the audience itself.
This, of course, may not sit well with fans who favor a more solemn and serious approach to the material; but “The Flash” still takes itself seriously enough to deliver a story which, though hardly original (again, part of the movie’s deliberate “meta” underpinnings), provides enough drama, action, and reasonably solid character development to satisfy audiences more interested in rooting for their comic book heroes than laughing at them – though it must be mentioned that some of the special effects look oddly rudimentary, especially in comparison with the impressive seamlessness of the film’s many “double Barry” scenes. In addition, it’s clever enough to use its exploration of time travel as a just-subtle-enough analogy for managing – or rather, coming to terms with – the consequences of our actions in the real-life corner of the multiverse we’re seemingly stuck with, and that goes a long way toward making the whole thing feel like much more than juvenile wish-fulfillment fantasy.
None of these, however, is why “The Flash” feels noteworthy to the Blade; for many of our readers (the non-superhero fans among them, anyway), its point of interest likely lies in its star –Miller, who is the first out nonbinary person to play the lead role in a major superhero franchise film. Recognized for their intelligence, intensity, and imagination since an early career that included breakout roles in “We Need to Talk About Kevin” and “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” they bring those gifts to the table in full force here, playing two versions of the Flash opposite themself with what seems like effortless grace and precision – apt adjectives to describe a performance that also highlights their skill as a physical performer. It’s an engaging, endearing tour-de-force that arguably carries the film on its own strength; and as a bonus, the inclusion of out actress Kiersey Clemons as the Flash’s love interest lends a welcome sense of queerness to the pairing that enhances, rather than undermines, their chemistry together.
Yet Miller’s triumph might be bittersweet; their well-publicized unstable conduct offscreen – about which we won’t go into detail here, save to say that it involves arrests and citations for harassment, assault, and burglary, as well as accusations of even more troubling behavior – has rendered them a liability for the DC franchise, which reportedly considered shelving the film before its star apologized for their actions and agreed to enter treatment for mental health issues. Their continuation in the role for future films – and likely also in their acting career – hinges on the success of that treatment.
Though it’s understandable that many DC fans might object to Miller’s participation in the franchise due to the nature of some of the allegations against them, “The Flash” is ample evidence of both their exceptional talent and their star appeal. Queer representation aside, it would be a true loss for them to be derailed by mental health, and we, like all their other fans, are pulling for Miller.
In the meantime, the best way to show support might just be to go see “The Flash” – which is smart and entertaining enough to be enjoyed even by those who don’t like superhero movies, and possibly loved by those who do.
‘Blue Jean’ explores impact of legislated homophobia on personal freedom
Tour-de-force is the timeliest film out there this Pride month
Pride is a celebration, but even in a Pride month filled with tangible triumph on the political front, it’s important to remember that hate and homophobia that seem to be ever-percolating under the surface of society, ready to bubble over as soon as things get hot enough – which is why UK filmmaker Georgia Oakley’s “Blue Jean” might just be timeliest piece of cinema out there this June, despite the fact that it takes place three-and-a-half decades in the past.
Set in the northern UK city of Newcastle in 1988, as Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government is on the brink of passing “Section 28” (a series of laws prohibiting the “promotion of homosexuality”), it takes its title from the name of its lead character, Jean (Rosy McEwen), who works as a gym teacher at a secondary school. Divorced and closeted, her sexuality is known only to her “safe” community of friends – but the new legislation, with its potential impact on her career and livelihood were she to be exposed, causes her increasing anxiety about keeping her queer life secret.
When a new student named Lois (Lucy Halliday) turns up in class – and then later at the gay bar where Jean is hanging out with her lesbian crew, including her girlfriend Viv (Kerrie Hayes) – things reach a critical breaking point for Jean. Though a connection forms with Lois, who is desperately in need of a mentor to help her through her queer growing pains, she tries to keep her distance – all the while lying to her family and her work friends to avoid socializing with them, terrified of any accidental revelations.
It’s an untenable situation, and things begin to fall apart in her personal life with the defiantly out-and-proud Viv. Finally, an incident between Lois and a classmate named Siobhan (Lydia Page) forces Jean to make a choice: either stand up for the truth and risk exposure or go along with the “official” narrative to preserve her own safety at the expense of a student – and fellow queer person – who trusts her.
Borrowing a page from Britain’s gritty New Wave of the early 1960s, by way of the aloof, observational style of later UK filmmakers like Terence Davies and Andrew Haigh, “Blue Jean” takes aim at the impact of homophobic oppression by focusing on the effect it has upon a single individual. Jean is not a person who still grapples with her sexual identity, but the very real possibility of having her life destroyed for it causes her to act against her own better nature. As presented by Oakley, it’s a character study that illuminates the dilemma created when we are forced to camouflage our authentic selves for the sake of self-preservation; it boils down to a conflict between our survival instinct and our need for self-actualization, fear for our own safety pitted against solidarity with our own community and compassion for others who fall into the crosshairs of bigotry. It’s not pretty – yet at the same time, our empathy cannot help but hold space for Jean, even when her choices are at their most cowardly. After all, when pitted against each other in a fight to merely survive, how many of us can say we wouldn’t act out of the same self-serving motivations?
Does her status as a victim of political and social oppression excuse her for her reluctance to be visible, when others around her – including her own partner and a student half her age – choose a more defiant path? That’s a matter of subjective opinion, and it’s scarcely the point. What matters is that her choices come not from an internal desire to adhere to the status quo but from a not-unfounded fear of having a life she’s worked hard to build for herself be torn down for reasons over which she has no control. In a world that accepted her for who she is, there would be no reason to even consider pretending to be something else. The fault lies not in some weakness of character, but in the closed-minded stigmatization imposed by a culture designed precisely to make her conform to the social “norm”.
Even so, many audiences might find “Blue Jean” a frustrating affair because of its lead character’s reticence to “do the right thing” not just by her community but by her girlfriend, and to stand with those around her who are willing to challenge their oppressors simply by being out. That’s an easy perspective to take in a time and place where acceptance is the prevailing attitude – even if location is a deciding factor in deciding where to spend that summer “gay-cation” while avoiding large swaths of the country and the globe – but Jean’s quandary is undoubtedly much more relatable for those who live outside the urban centers where queer havens are common enough to be taken for granted. Besides, a haven is all well and good, but a paycheck places arguably higher on the hierarchy of needs, and in Jean’s reality, that’s the overriding weak spot that curtails any effort she might wish to make toward living a more authentic – and ethical – life.
Going a long way toward making Oakley’s movie – which is, by the way, her feature film directorial debut – achieve its big-hearted goal of invoking empathy for those still trapped by personal circumstance in a closeted existence, McEwen gives a devastating, savvy, and deeply genuine performance in the central role; her Jean is relatable, sympathetic, and understandable throughout, no matter how much we might wish for her to step up to the plate. It’s a tour-de-force, and a window into a mindset that, while it might not hold quite so much real power in the world of today than it might have done in 1988 Britain, continues to throw obstacles in our path every step of the way. If not for the single-minded purpose that comes through in Oakley’s screenplay and directorial clarity, “Blue Jean” would belong completely to her; as it is, her performance is still a riveting and deeply insightful portrait of someone trying to act as if everything is “fine” while the house around her is being burned to the ground by people who want to legislate her and her kind out of existence. Let’s face it, we can all find some semblance of commonality in that.
As to how it all turns out, we’re obviously not going to spoil any of that – though we will mention that the movie doesn’t end with the same angry-but-hopeless resignation left by so many like-minded films. Beyond that, all we can say is that “Blue Jean” never succumbs to the temptation of judging the past by the standards of the present – and since it doesn’t take much imagination to recognize the similarity between Thatcher’s “Section 28” and Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, it also doesn’t take much to see how Oakley’s movie – which won the People’s Choice Award at the Venice Film Festival and was nominated for a BAFTA as Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer – strikes a chillingly apropos note in America today.
DC/DOX to premiere 10 LGBTQ documentaries
Film festival will take place in downtown D.C. from June 15-18
A new film festival is coming to D.C. this month.
The DC/DOX film festival will take place June 15-18 in downtown D.C. with screenings and panels for film buffs of all kinds.
The festival will host the D.C. premieres of 10 new LGBTQ documentaries accompanied by talks from more than 100 filmmakers and subjects.
DC/DOX is taking over a spot in the D.C. film festival scene that was left empty when AFI Docs merged with Los Angeles-based AFI Fest. Sky Sitney, DC/DOX’s co-founder, saw a need for a new D.C.-based film festival, which became the inspiration for DC/DOX.
“What’s interesting about the festival is we’re not taking up brand new space that’s never existed before and inserting ourselves into an already crowded festival landscape,” Sitney said. “What we’re doing is we’re filling a genuine void of something that used to be there and isn’t.”
Sitney said that while the DC/DOX team didn’t set out to have a specific number of LGBTQ films on the festival’s roster, many of the LGBTQ films were chosen simply because of how meaningful they were.
“We didn’t set out with an agenda of ‘we must have a certain quota of films representing different things’ and I love that,” Sitney said. “I feel like the films that are in the lineup that represent queer stories truly came organically, because these were the most compelling and most exceptional films in the season.”
LGBTQ films premiering at the festival include “Kokomo City”, “Queendom”, “The Dads”, “MnM”, “Breaking the News”, “It’s Only Life After All”, “Will You Look at Me” and “How To Carry Water.” Screenings will take place at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, the Edlavitch Jewish Community Center, Cafritz Hall or Eaton Cinema.
Attendees can purchase tickets to individual screenings or passes to the whole festival. Panels and networking events are free to attend but reserving tickets is recommended.