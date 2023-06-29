D.C. ready to celebrate Independence Day

Friday, June 30

Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Social @ DIK Bar” at 7 p.m. at Dupont Italian Kitchen. This event is ideal to make new friends in the LGBTQ community or just to unwind and enjoy extended happy hour. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

“Queer Burlesque Show” will be at 8 p.m. at A League of Her Own. This show will celebrate diversity and inclusivity and showcase a variety of talented, local performers from the LGBTQ community. Guests will be mesmerized by the stunning costumes, daring dance routines, and sultry music. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

“HAUS of C.U.N.T” will be at 7 p.m. at 1831 M St., N.W. This event will be a celebration of DMV’s LGBTQ scene hosted by Bombshell Monroe and featuring performances from local artists. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Saturday, July 1

LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. LGBTQ People of Color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space that strives to be safe and judgment free. There are all sorts of activities like watching movies, poetry events, storytelling, and just hanging out with others. For more details, visit thedccenter.org/poc or facebook.com/centerpoc.

Sunday, July 2

Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee & Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is ideal to make new friends in the LGBTQ community. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

“Saintly Sunday” will be at 10 p.m. at Saint Yves. Guests are encouraged to come enjoy hip hop, afrobeats and soca music, dancing, and good vibes with amazing people. The event is free before midnight and after, tickets cost $20. For more details, visit Eventbrite.

Monday, July 3

Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.

“Azadi Festival in Washington DC | Uniting Through Iranian Culture” will be at 1 p.m. at Shipgarten. This event is a unique cultural experience featuring prominent activists, live entertainment, and an Iranian Bazaar. Early bird tickets cost $12.33 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Tuesday, July 4

VIP Nightlife will host “DC July 4th Pier Pressure Red, White & Fireworks Cruise” at 6:30 p.m. at Inner Harbor Spirit Yacht in D.C. Guests are encouraged to cruise in style with a premium open bar, two levels of music, a fireworks skyline and landmark views aboard Inner Harbor Spirit DC. Tickets start at $189 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

“AfroCode DC Denim & Kicks Day Party” will be at 4 p.m. at Decades DC. This day party will feature a fusion of hip hop, afrobeats and soca music. There will also be non-stop music, dancing and good vibes. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Wednesday, July 5

Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.

Center Aging Women’s Discussion and Social Group will be at 6 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This group is a place where older LGBTQ+ women can meet and socialize with one another. For more details, visit the DC Center’s website.

Thursday, July 6

Virtual Yoga Class with Jesse Z. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breathwork, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 p.m. the day before.