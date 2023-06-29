Out & About
D.C. ready to celebrate Independence Day
No one does July 4 quite like Washington
No one does July 4 quite like D.C., with the Smithsonian Folklife Festival on the National Mall from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m., and the Independence Day Parade from 11:45 a.m.-2 p.m. along Constitution Avenue fro 7th to 17th streets. The fireworks start at 9:09 p.m. on the Mall.
La Vie will host a 4th of July party at 4 p.m. at its Penthouse. There will be stunning views, delicious food, and fireworks. Tickets start at $29 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Upstairs at the Morrow will host a rooftop party at 12 p.m. at The Morrow Hotel. There will be performances from DJs, specialty cocktails and a view of the fireworks on the 4th. There will also be a vibrant rooftop playground with panoramic views of the city, with indoor and outdoor space featuring lounge-style couches, fire pits, and a wrap-around bar. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
THRōW Social DC will host “The DMV’s Biggest 4th of July Weekend Bash” at 1 p.m. There will be cold drink and shot specials, grilled hot dogs and burgers, fun backyard games, live DJs and more. Cover charge for the event is $5 and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Kick Axe Throwing DC will host “The DMV’s Biggest July 4t Cookout” at 1 p.m. There will be drink and beer bucket specials, patriotic shots, axe throwing, games, live music and more. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Legendary Events will host “4th of July Day Party” at 4 p.m. at Society Rooftop. There will be food, drinks and hookah. This event is free before 5 p.m. More details are available on Eventbrite.
Calendar
Calendar: June 30-July 6
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, June 30
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Social @ DIK Bar” at 7 p.m. at Dupont Italian Kitchen. This event is ideal to make new friends in the LGBTQ community or just to unwind and enjoy extended happy hour. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
“Queer Burlesque Show” will be at 8 p.m. at A League of Her Own. This show will celebrate diversity and inclusivity and showcase a variety of talented, local performers from the LGBTQ community. Guests will be mesmerized by the stunning costumes, daring dance routines, and sultry music. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
“HAUS of C.U.N.T” will be at 7 p.m. at 1831 M St., N.W. This event will be a celebration of DMV’s LGBTQ scene hosted by Bombshell Monroe and featuring performances from local artists. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Saturday, July 1
LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. LGBTQ People of Color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space that strives to be safe and judgment free. There are all sorts of activities like watching movies, poetry events, storytelling, and just hanging out with others. For more details, visit thedccenter.org/poc or facebook.com/centerpoc.
Sunday, July 2
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee & Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is ideal to make new friends in the LGBTQ community. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
“Saintly Sunday” will be at 10 p.m. at Saint Yves. Guests are encouraged to come enjoy hip hop, afrobeats and soca music, dancing, and good vibes with amazing people. The event is free before midnight and after, tickets cost $20. For more details, visit Eventbrite.
Monday, July 3
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
“Azadi Festival in Washington DC | Uniting Through Iranian Culture” will be at 1 p.m. at Shipgarten. This event is a unique cultural experience featuring prominent activists, live entertainment, and an Iranian Bazaar. Early bird tickets cost $12.33 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Tuesday, July 4
VIP Nightlife will host “DC July 4th Pier Pressure Red, White & Fireworks Cruise” at 6:30 p.m. at Inner Harbor Spirit Yacht in D.C. Guests are encouraged to cruise in style with a premium open bar, two levels of music, a fireworks skyline and landmark views aboard Inner Harbor Spirit DC. Tickets start at $189 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
“AfroCode DC Denim & Kicks Day Party” will be at 4 p.m. at Decades DC. This day party will feature a fusion of hip hop, afrobeats and soca music. There will also be non-stop music, dancing and good vibes. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Wednesday, July 5
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
Center Aging Women’s Discussion and Social Group will be at 6 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This group is a place where older LGBTQ+ women can meet and socialize with one another. For more details, visit the DC Center’s website.
Thursday, July 6
Virtual Yoga Class with Jesse Z. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breathwork, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 p.m. the day before.
Out & About
Rehoboth prepares to celebrate Independence Day
Music, fireworks and more planned
Here’s what’s going on in the Rehoboth area for Independence Day, from music to fireworks.
FIREWORKS: Rehoboth’s annual fireworks display will be held along the beach and boardwalk on Sunday, July 2 at around 9:30 p.m. Fireworks are launched from south of Rehoboth Avenue and are visible up and down the beach and boardwalk. Entertainment at the bandstand starts at 8 p.m. Free.
FIREWORKS ON A BOAT: If you want to make the weekend even more memorable, consider going on a cruise a little north of Rehoboth aboard the Cape May-Lewes Ferry. It advertises music, food, and drinks with musical guests Bachman & Polk as well as John King. The ferry leaves Lewes at 6:45 p.m. on Monday for a roughly four hour cruise. $35 for children, $55 for adults.
MUSIC: Various bands are performing at the bandstand on Sunday and Monday, from the Fabulous Greaseband to Sam Grow. All free.
- The United States Navy Band is performing from 8-9:30 p.m. on Friday
- The Faboulous Greaseband is performing Sunday from 2-6 p.m
- Jim Long is performing from Sunday 3-7 p.m at the Paradise Grill, 30 minutes away from the beach
- Garden State Radio is hosting from 7-11 p.m back at the beach on Sunday
- On Monday, Sam Grow is performing from 6-10 p.m. at the beach
NIGHTLIFE: Diego’s Bar & Nightclub is offering a host of events, including splash parties, DJ Mags spinning July 2 and 4 from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Ada Vox performs July 5 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Pamala Stanley performs at Freddie’s on Saturday, July 1, 8-11 p.m. and Sunday, July 2 for a pre-fireworks T-Dance from 6-8 p.m. DJ Chord spins at Aqua Grill on July 1 at 9 p.m. Pianist Nate Buccieri is back at the Blue Moon, Sundays-Thursdays 6-8:30 p.m.
Calendar
Calendar: June 23-29
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, June 23
Trans Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This event is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for trans people and those who may be questioning their gender identity/expression to join together in community and learn from one another. For more details, email [email protected].
Women in Their Twenties and Thirties will meet at 8 p.m. on Zoom. This event is a social discussion group for queer women in the Washington, D.C. area. For more details, join WiTT’s closed Facebook group.
Saturday, June 24
Virtual Yoga Class with Jesse Z. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 pm the day before.
Black Lesbian Support Group will be at 11 a.m. on Zoom. This is a peer-led support group devoted to the joys and challenges of being a Black Lesbian. For more details, email [email protected].
Sunday, June 25
AfroCode DC will be at 4 p.m. at Decades DC. This event will be an experience of non-stop music, dancing, and good vibes and a crossover of genres and a fusion of cultures. Tickets cost $40 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Pride in the Plaza will be at 12 p.m. at Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring, Md. This will be a celebration of love and authenticity as part of Montgomery County’s annual LGBTQIA+ pride festival. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, June 26
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Queer Book Club will be at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. The group will be reading the first and second volumes of “Heartstopper” by Alice Oseman. For more details, email [email protected].
Tuesday, June 27
Genderqueer DC will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a support group on Zoom for people who identify outside of the gender binary, whether you’re bigender, agender, genderfluid or just not 100% cis. For more details, email [email protected].
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Happy Hour” at 6 p.m. at Chadwicks. This event provides attendees with a chance to mingle, socialize and share community spirit in a splendid setting. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Wednesday, June 28
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
Asexual and Aromantic Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom and in person at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This is a space where people who are questioning this aspect of their identity or those who identify as asexual and/or aromantic can come together, share stories and experiences, and discuss various topics. For more details, email [email protected].
Thursday, June 29
Emerging Architects Committee & WIELD Equity will host “Hi-visibility: LGBTQIA+ in Architecture, Engineering, and Construction” at 6:30 p.m. at Number Nine. This event will be an evening of networking and discussion on the intersection of LGBTQIA+ identities and the fields of architecture, engineering, and construction, and also a fundraiser for SMYAL. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.