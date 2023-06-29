Calendar
Calendar: June 30-July 6
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, June 30
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Social @ DIK Bar” at 7 p.m. at Dupont Italian Kitchen. This event is ideal to make new friends in the LGBTQ community or just to unwind and enjoy extended happy hour. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
“Queer Burlesque Show” will be at 8 p.m. at A League of Her Own. This show will celebrate diversity and inclusivity and showcase a variety of talented, local performers from the LGBTQ community. Guests will be mesmerized by the stunning costumes, daring dance routines, and sultry music. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
“HAUS of C.U.N.T” will be at 7 p.m. at 1831 M St., N.W. This event will be a celebration of DMV’s LGBTQ scene hosted by Bombshell Monroe and featuring performances from local artists. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Saturday, July 1
LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. LGBTQ People of Color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space that strives to be safe and judgment free. There are all sorts of activities like watching movies, poetry events, storytelling, and just hanging out with others. For more details, visit thedccenter.org/poc or facebook.com/centerpoc.
Sunday, July 2
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee & Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is ideal to make new friends in the LGBTQ community. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
“Saintly Sunday” will be at 10 p.m. at Saint Yves. Guests are encouraged to come enjoy hip hop, afrobeats and soca music, dancing, and good vibes with amazing people. The event is free before midnight and after, tickets cost $20. For more details, visit Eventbrite.
Monday, July 3
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
“Azadi Festival in Washington DC | Uniting Through Iranian Culture” will be at 1 p.m. at Shipgarten. This event is a unique cultural experience featuring prominent activists, live entertainment, and an Iranian Bazaar. Early bird tickets cost $12.33 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Tuesday, July 4
VIP Nightlife will host “DC July 4th Pier Pressure Red, White & Fireworks Cruise” at 6:30 p.m. at Inner Harbor Spirit Yacht in D.C. Guests are encouraged to cruise in style with a premium open bar, two levels of music, a fireworks skyline and landmark views aboard Inner Harbor Spirit DC. Tickets start at $189 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
“AfroCode DC Denim & Kicks Day Party” will be at 4 p.m. at Decades DC. This day party will feature a fusion of hip hop, afrobeats and soca music. There will also be non-stop music, dancing and good vibes. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Wednesday, July 5
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
Center Aging Women’s Discussion and Social Group will be at 6 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This group is a place where older LGBTQ+ women can meet and socialize with one another. For more details, visit the DC Center’s website.
Thursday, July 6
Virtual Yoga Class with Jesse Z. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breathwork, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 p.m. the day before.
Calendar
Calendar: June 23-29
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, June 23
Trans Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This event is intended to provide emotionally and physically safe space for trans people and those who may be questioning their gender identity/expression to join together in community and learn from one another. For more details, email [email protected].
Women in Their Twenties and Thirties will meet at 8 p.m. on Zoom. This event is a social discussion group for queer women in the Washington, D.C. area. For more details, join WiTT’s closed Facebook group.
Saturday, June 24
Virtual Yoga Class with Jesse Z. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 pm the day before.
Black Lesbian Support Group will be at 11 a.m. on Zoom. This is a peer-led support group devoted to the joys and challenges of being a Black Lesbian. For more details, email [email protected].
Sunday, June 25
AfroCode DC will be at 4 p.m. at Decades DC. This event will be an experience of non-stop music, dancing, and good vibes and a crossover of genres and a fusion of cultures. Tickets cost $40 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Pride in the Plaza will be at 12 p.m. at Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring, Md. This will be a celebration of love and authenticity as part of Montgomery County’s annual LGBTQIA+ pride festival. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, June 26
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Queer Book Club will be at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. The group will be reading the first and second volumes of “Heartstopper” by Alice Oseman. For more details, email [email protected].
Tuesday, June 27
Genderqueer DC will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a support group on Zoom for people who identify outside of the gender binary, whether you’re bigender, agender, genderfluid or just not 100% cis. For more details, email [email protected].
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Happy Hour” at 6 p.m. at Chadwicks. This event provides attendees with a chance to mingle, socialize and share community spirit in a splendid setting. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Wednesday, June 28
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
Asexual and Aromantic Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom and in person at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This is a space where people who are questioning this aspect of their identity or those who identify as asexual and/or aromantic can come together, share stories and experiences, and discuss various topics. For more details, email [email protected].
Thursday, June 29
Emerging Architects Committee & WIELD Equity will host “Hi-visibility: LGBTQIA+ in Architecture, Engineering, and Construction” at 6:30 p.m. at Number Nine. This event will be an evening of networking and discussion on the intersection of LGBTQIA+ identities and the fields of architecture, engineering, and construction, and also a fundraiser for SMYAL. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Calendar
Calendar: June 16-22
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, June 16
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTGQ+ Speedfriending” at 7 p.m. at Puro Gusto Cafe. This event is ideal to make new friends in the LGBTQ community and enjoy the bottomless happy hour specials at Puro Gusto. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Live In Your Truth Programs will host “LIYT Nights & Drag Duels” at 6:30 p.m. at Veterans Plaza. This event is a live entertainment series featuring live music, comedy performances, choreographed dance, and more. There will also be an artists’ pop-up, adult beverage garden, STI and health screenings, and health awareness and education resources. For more details, visit Eventbrite.
Saturday, June 17
Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breathwork, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 pm the day before.
LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. LGBTQ People of Color come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space that strives to be safe and judgment free. There are all sorts of activities like watching movies, poetry events, storytelling, and just hanging out with others. For more details, visit thedccenter.org/poc or facebook.com/centerpoc.
South Asian LGBTQ Support Group will be at 1:30 p.m. on Zoom. This peer support group is an outlet for South Asian-identified LGBTQ individuals to come and talk about anything affecting them. It’s a secure, judgement-free environment to discuss relationships, sexuality, health, well-being, identity, culture, religion, or anything that is on your mind. For more details, email [email protected].
Sunday, June 18
“Center Aging Pride Theater Outing” will be at 3 p.m. at the Mosaic Theater Company of DC at Atlas Performing Arts Center. Guests will attend a showing of “One in Two,” a play by award-winning playwright Donja R. Love. To RSVP, visit the DC Center’s website.
“Largest LGBTQIA+ Singles Flamingle” will be at 7 p.m. at THRoW Social DC. Guests can enjoy signature cocktail and wine specials, food, games, and live music while mingling with single people in the local LGBTQ community. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, June 19
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Genderqueer DC will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a support group on Zoom for people who identify outside of the gender binary, whether you’re bigender, agender, genderfluid, or just know that you’re not 100% cis. For more details, visit www.genderqueerdc.org or Facebook.
Tuesday, June 20
Bi Roundtable Discussion will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This event is an opportunity for people to gather in order to discuss issues related to bisexuality or as bi individuals in a private setting. For more details, email [email protected].
Pride on the Patio Events will host “LGBTQ+Social Mixer” at 5:30 p.m. at Showroom. This is a weekly cocktails and dinner social mixer for the LGBTQIA community in Frederick, Maryland. For more details, visit Eventbrite.
Wednesday, June 21
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.
Prince George’s County Memorial Library System will host “Pride Bingo” at 7 p.m. at Pizzeria Paradiso. The event will be hosted by drag king Ricky Rosé and guests are encouraged to come enjoy an unforgettable evening of laughter, excitement, and fabulous prizes. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Thursday, June 22
DC Anti-Violence Project Open Meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. The DC Anti-Violence Project seeks to assist victims of anti-LGBT violence by advocating on their behalf, encouraging reporting, and providing a community of support. For more information, visit Facebook or Twitter.
Calendar
Calendar: June 9-15
LGBTQ events in the weeks to come
Friday, June 9
Center Aging Friday Tea Time will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ adults. For more information, email [email protected].
Women in Their Twenties and Thirties will be at 8 p.m. on Zoom. This event is a social discussion group for queer women in the D.C. area and a great way to make new friends and meet other queer women in a fun and friendly setting. For more details, join WiTT’s closed Facebook group.
Saturday, June 10
Virtual Yoga Class with Charles M. will be at 12 p.m. online. This is a weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on the DC Center’s website, providing your name, email address, and zip code, along with any questions you may have. A link to the event will be sent at 6 pm the day before.
Universal Pride Meeting will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This group seeks to support, educate, empower, and create change for people with disabilities. For more details, email email [email protected] or the group’s facilitator [email protected].
Sunday, June 11
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Pride Social” at 4 p.m. at Puro Gusto Cafe. This event is ideal for meeting new people and community building. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
“Pride Tea Dance” will be at 1 p.m. at Republic Restoratives Distillery and Craft Cocktail Bar. This event for women-identified and non-binary individuals will include cocktails like the Sbagliato and beer from local queer-owned Denizens Brewery, and food from queer-owned La Buena Empanadas. DJ Diyanna Money will also perform a set. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Monday, June 12
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
“Reign: A Drag Variety Show” will be at 8 p.m. at Dupont Italian Kitchen. Winners of Dupont Dynasty will perform, including Dabatha Christie, Hennessey, Sirene Noir Sidora Jackson, and Anamosity. The event will be hosted by Logan Stone. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Tuesday, June 13
Trans Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is intended to provide an emotionally and physically safe space for trans people and those who may be questioning their gender identity/expression to join together in community and learn from one another. For more details, email [email protected].
Coming Out Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is a safe space to share experiences about coming out and discuss topics as it relates to doing so. For more details, visit the Coming Out Discussion Group Facebook page.
Pride Interfaith Service will be at 7 p.m. at the Community Church of Washington, D.C. This event is an “integrated service” respectfully demonstrating the breadth, depth, and sincerity of our faith, exposing the lie that anti-gay fundamentalists have a monopoly on faith and religion. For more details, visit the DC Center’s website.
Wednesday, June 14
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
“Painting for Pride with Laya Monarez” will be at 12 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This class will be led by local artist Laya Monarez, and guests will learn about watercoloring techniques, be given a demonstration, and will create their own watercolor pieces. To RSVP, visit the DC Center’s website.
Thursday, June 15
Poly Group Discussion will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is designed to be a forum for people at all different stages to discuss polyamory and other consensual non-monogamous relationships. For more details, email [email protected].