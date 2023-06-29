District of Columbia
LGBTQ-supportive ‘March Against Hate’ set for June 30 in D.C.
5 similar events protesting ‘hateful legislation’ to be held over July 4 weekend
An organization called We The People is inviting D.C.-area residents to join a March Against Hate scheduled to kick off at 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 30, at Black Lives Matter Plaza at 16th St. N.W. between H and I Streets.
“Washingtonians will host a regional We The People march on Friday, June 30th in solidarity with the thousands of people attending the We The People National March in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida over Independence Day weekend,” a statement released by the group says.
“More than 50 organizations fighting for people of color, women, LGBTQ+ communities, Jewish people, social justice, gun control, and more make up the We The People coalition,” according to the statement.
It says the D.C. march will be one of six regional We The People marches to provide a “way for people to participate locally in speaking out against close to 1,000 bills lawmakers and legislatures are introducing nationwide that threaten basic freedoms and aim to roll back 70 years of progress.”
The statement says the national Ft. Lauderdale march is scheduled to take place Sunday, July 2, at Esplanade Park.
“As authoritarian lawmakers and legislatures seek to criminalize immigrants, sexuality, gender expression, Blackness, homelessness, religious freedom, and the teaching of vital history, this country never has seen such a blatant abuse of power against virtually every group of people at the same time,” the statement continues.
“We The People is a movement composed of advocates, mobilizers, and community leaders who are tired of being told what books they can read, what words they can or can’t say, how they can express themselves, and what they can do with their own bodies,” it says. “Basic constitutional rights are under attack, and We The People cannot stay silent.”
Officials hold groundbreaking for new D.C. LGBT community center
Activists, community members tour unfinished space in sprawling Shaw building
The D.C. Center for the LGBT Community and the Capital Pride Alliance hosted a ceremonial “groundbreaking” on Wednesday to showcase the yet unfinished 6,671-square-foot space on the first floor of a five-story building in the city’s Shaw neighborhood where the center plans to move later this year.
Nearly 100 local LGBTQ activists and community supporters turned out for the event, and were given a tour of the sprawling space located in The Adora, a partially renovated warehouse building at 1827 Wiltberger St., N.W. The building is located steps away from the Howard Theatre and a little over a block from the Shaw-Howard University Metro station.
The D.C. Center and Capital Pride Alliance, which organizes D.C.’s annual LGBTQ Pride events, announced last December that they had signed a joint lease to move their operations into The Adora, with several other local LGBTQ organizations agreeing to occupy space in the building.
The new space is more than double the 2,400-square-foot offices the D.C. Center and Capital Pride currently occupy in the city’s Reeves Center municipal building at 2000 14th St., N.W.
“Thank you so much for joining us this afternoon as we mark this momentous occasion on our ceremonial groundbreaking,” said Andrew Zapfel, president of the D.C. Center’s Board of Directors. “As you know, groundbreaking ceremonies take place at the beginning of a project. And in this case the beginning of a new community center.”
Added Zapfel, “And talking about service delivery and giving back to our community, we are pleased to announce today that Wegmans, a longtime supporter of the D.C. Center, will fund the completion of our food pantry. Not only that, they are also going to be providing in-kind sustainable support.”
He was referring to Wegmans Food Markets, Inc., the national supermarket chain that center officials say will provide, among other things, food for the food pantry.
Others who spoke at the ceremony were Kimberley Bush, executive director of the D.C. Center; Rehana Mohammed, vice chair of the D.C. Center’s board; Ryan Bos, executive director of Capital Pride Alliance; Ashley Smith, president of the Capital Pride board; and Japer Bowles, director of the D.C. Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs.
Each of the D.C. Center and Capital Pride officials attending the event, including Bush and Smith, thanked D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Bowles for what they said was their effort to help provide city funds to support the new D.C. Center space. D.C. Center officials announced in December that the mayor’s office provided the Center with a $1 million city grant to help cover some of the costs for the build out renovation project for the new D.C. Center space.
“And speaking of build out, thank you very much to the entire architectural team for helping us design this space that will help us with all of our needs to help our community,” Bush told the gathering. “When community members come to this new space, they will see a broader range of life and human services offered and an enhanced experience will aid in increasing their health and wellness,” Bush said.
“The new D.C. Center will be a state-of-the-art space for the community to gather, connect, collaborate as well as seek and receive an array of services in furtherance of liberation,” an information sheet released at the ceremony says. Among other amenities, the information sheet says, the new center will include meeting and conference room space, cyber computer space, a food pantry, Americans With Disabilities Act accommodating shower and bathroom, and a clothing closet and lockers.
Center officials have said the expanded accommodations are aimed at assisting LGBTQ people who may be homeless or in need of mental health support. A second information sheet released at the ceremony says therapists, counselors, and case managers will be available at the new center along with HIV and STD testing and counseling services.
“On behalf of the Capital Pride Alliance, I want to say how excited we are to have been able to join the D.C. Center to support this opportunity and come together in a new and larger space with fuller community organizations and leaders,” Bos said at the ceremony.
“We have shared office space with the D.C. Center for over 12 years,” said D.C. Center president Smith. “And our thrill is creating this bigger space and to allow other organizations into this space to be partners, advocates, activists, and service providers,” Smith said.
Among the other LGBTQ organizations that have so far signed on to lease space in the new center include Rainbow Families, the Wanda Alston Foundation, Team DC, SMYAL, the Equality Chamber of Commerce, Mary’s House for older LGBTQ adults, and the LGBTQ supportive consulting firm GIII Associates.
At the time plans for the new D.C. Center were announced in December, D.C. Center officials said they expected the renovation and build out project to be completed in time for the new center to open in July or August of this year.
But center officials said this week that the renovation work, which has yet to take place, was expected to begin in July. Mohammed told the Washington Blade at the Wednesday ceremony that an increase in expenses for the build out construction has created a shortfall in funds that the center hopes to remedy through additional support from the mayor’s office and private sector supporters.
“We have some fantastic partners who have already signed on to support the project,” she said. “But we absolutely need more funding to complete it this year as planned,” she said, adding, “supplies have gotten more expensive due to supply chain issues and inflation, and we simply need more funds to close out this project.”
Asked when the new center will hold its grand opening, Mohammed said, “We don’t have a date for the grand opening ceremony yet. But we’re anticipating we’ll open our doors this year for the community. So, we’re very excited about that.”
Added Mohamed, “It really depends on how the construction progresses. We’re now waiting to get the go-ahead on our permit and start construction in the next few weeks.”
LGBTQ-inclusive social studies standards approved for D.C. public schools
State Board of Education votes unanimously to adopt ‘culturally responsive’ revisions
The D.C. State Board of Education voted unanimously on June 21 to approve a sweeping revision in the standards for teaching social studies in the city’s public and public charter schools that include a dozen or more LGBTQ-inclusive provisions.
The approval of the LGBTQ-inclusive standards took place just under two years after the D.C. State Board of Education in October 2021 also voted unanimously to approve a resolution introduced by gay board member Allister Chang.
Chang’s resolution calls for inclusive education standards that “reflect on the political, economic, social, cultural, and scientific contributions and experiences of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.”
A statement released by the nine-member board last week says the changes in the social studies standards, which will apply to students from kindergarten through the 12th grade, will be put in place by the Office of the State Superintendent of Education. The action marks the first time the school system’s social studies standards have been updated since 2006, the statement says.
“The revision process presented an opportunity for the District’s social studies standards to be culturally responsive and anti-racist, impart important social studies content in the early grades, strengthen student knowledge of democratic principles and values, and promote civic engagement,” the statement says.
Chang, who played a role in drafting the social studies standards, called on members of the LGBTQ community to submit comments in support of the proposed standards at the time the education board invited the public to submit comments on the standards this past January.
“We got tremendously positive feedback on the inclusion of LGBTQ plus standards that we had in the draft, and that actually called for even more perspectives and experiences of LGBTQ+ people,” Chang told the Washington Blade on Monday. “Not only from parents and educators but particularly from current students,” Chang said in describing the public comments submitted.
“I think these are certainly the most progressive standards in the country right now at a time when many are actually pulling back and becoming more archaic,” he said, referring to the upsurge in anti-LGBTQ legislation and school policies adopted by many states across the country.
The statement released by the D.C. State Board of Education says the revised social studies standards were scheduled to be implemented in the city’s public schools and public charter schools starting in the 2024-2025 school year.
“In the District of Columbia, we are committed to social studies standards that reflect our student population and validate rather than deny their lived experiences and family histories,” said D.C. State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Christina Grant in the statement. “If we are going to remain the beacon and protector of democracy for the world, we must give our students the skills and knowledge they need to carry the torch,” she said.
Chang released to the Blade excerpts of some of the LGBTQ related provisions in the new standards as show here:
• Compare the efforts and impact of diverse groups and organizations inspired by the African American Civil Rights Movement to address inequalities in American society, including but not limited to the gay rights movement, the Stonewall Uprising, the American Indian Movement (AIM), the United Farm Workers, the Women’s Liberation Movement, the Asian American Movement, the Disability Rights Movement, the Chicano Movement and Latinx resistance.
• Analyze the daily lives of different individuals in ancient societies, including histories of same-sex relationships, and the evolution of gender roles and identities in civilizations.
• Describe the ways individuals with different backgrounds, including ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation, ability, national origin, economic status and beliefs are all part of the same community.
• Identify different kinds of families and caregivers within a community (e.g., single-parent, blended, grandparent-headed, conditionally separated, foster, LGBTQ+, multiracial) and explain the importance of demonstrating respect for all people.
• Evaluate the impact of significant political movements, including labor movements, the Civil Rights Movement, the Disability Rights Movement, LGBTQ+ liberation and women’s suffrage on life for District of Columbia residents.
• Explain the causes of World War II and the rise of fascism in Italy and Germany and explain how bias and prejudice led to the scapegoating of marginalized groups in Europe, including Jewish, Romani, Slavic, disabled, Jehovah’s Witness and LGBTQ+ communities.
• Compare the different experiences of servicemembers when they returned to the United States after the war, including white, Black, Latinx, Indigenous, LGBTQ+ and Asian American servicemen.
US Attorney’s office discloses two D.C. anti-LGBTQ hate crime cases
Murder, assault with dangerous weapon cases still pending
The office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, which prosecutes most people charged with committing crimes in the nation’s capital, disclosed for the first time earlier this month that a murder and an assault with a dangerous weapon that occurred in D.C. in 2021 have been classified as anti-LGBTQ hate crimes.
Court records show that arrests have been made in both cases and a man arrested in the murder case is being held without bond and is scheduled for a jury trial on May 6, 2024. Another man arrested in the unrelated anti-transgender assault case is scheduled to stand trial on Sept. 26, 2023.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Linda Monroe provided information about the two cases at a June 15 virtual meeting of the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Hate-Bias Task Force, which was attended by local LGBTQ activists.
Although Monroe provided only a brief description of the two cases, she disclosed the D.C. Superior Court case numbers for the cases, which enabled the Washington Blade to obtain further details of the cases.
Murder case
Public court records show that D.C. police, following a month-long investigation, charged D.C. resident Idrissa Idy Fall, 36, on Aug. 3, 2021, with the July 18, 2021, murder of his ex-girlfriend, Dara Northem.
A 7-page affidavit in support of Fall’s arrest prepared by a D.C. police homicide detective states that a friend of the victim listed as an eyewitness to the incident who is identified only as Witness 1, or W-1, called 911 and reported that Fall allegedly shot Northem in the head while Northem was sitting in the front passenger seat of Witness 1’s car.
Witness 1, according to the affidavit, said the car was parked in front of the house where Northem, Fall and another person lived at 6101 4th St., N.W. Witness 1, the affidavit continues, told police Fall shot Northem through the passenger side window seconds after Northem entered the car and after he chased after her and shouted at her, “Stop playing with me with that gay shit.”
The affidavit says the police investigation learned from Witness 1 and the other person who lived in the house with Fall and Northem, who is identified as Witness 2, that Fall and Northem were in a relationship that became strained when Northem became friends with and went out with Witness 1, who identifies as a lesbian.
“It was learned that the decedent’s sexual orientation was heterosexual, but W-1 is gay and there was no romantic relationship between the decedent and W-1,” the affidavit states.
Nevertheless, the affidavit and other court documents filed by prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office imply that Fall believed his girlfriend, who broke up with him shortly before the murder while the two continued to live in the same house, was being “unfaithful” to him by having an affair with Witness 1.
“Witness 2 said the defendant had paranoia because the decedent had gay friends,” the affidavit says.
Like other hate crime cases it prosecutes, the U.S. Attorney’s official initially charged Fall with Second Degree Murder While Armed and did not list the case as a hate crime. But court records show that in November 2022, prosecutors brought the case before a D.C. Superior Court grand jury.
The court records show that on Nov. 9, 2022, the grand jury handed down a three-count indictment against Fall, including First Degree Murder While Armed (Premeditated.)
“The grand jury further charges that the murder was a bias-related (hate) crime,” the indictment states. Although the indictment doesn’t say so directly, court observers believe the hate crime classification is based on defendant Fall’s perception of Northem’s sexual orientation as being homosexual and his hatred toward her for becoming a gay woman as he saw her.
The second count of the indictment charges Fall with Possession of a Firearm During Crime of Violence or Dangerous Offense; and the third count charges him with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm after having been previously convicted of a crime punishable for a prison term.
The arrest affidavit says D.C. police learned that Fall pleaded guilty in November 2020 to a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol in Montgomery County (Md.) Circuit Court and was sentenced to 60 days with seven days suspended.
Court records show that the first judge that presided over the case and another judge who replaced him each denied requests by defense attorneys requesting that Fall be released while awaiting trial.
The records show that a status hearing for the case is scheduled for July 5, and a jury trial is scheduled for May 6, 2024. Neither the court records nor the U.S. Attorney’s Office have given a reason for why the trial could not be scheduled for an earlier date.
Man charged with assaulting woman while shouting anti-LGBTQ slurs
The second of the two cases disclosed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office involves an Oct. 23, 2021, incident in which Darryl Barnes, 45, whose address is not provided in court charging documents, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon for allegedly hitting a woman in the face with a metal pole inside Chen Sunny’s Carry Out restaurant at 3131 Rhode Island Ave., N.E.
A D.C. police charging document says witnesses, including the woman who was allegedly assaulted, and another person who was with her, told police that Barnes called them both “faggots” shortly before he assaulted the woman.
“Officers interviewed Complaint 1, who stated that her and Complainant 2 were coming to the location to get something to eat when Defendant 1 produced a screwdriver and a pole and hit her in the face with the pole while wielding the screwdriver in his other hand,” the charging document says.
The charging document says Complainant 1 sustained a small abrasion over the left cheek from the metal pole and Complainant 2 sustained a small abrasion to the left shoulder as a result of Barnes hitting them with the pole.
The charging documents do not say why Barnes was charged only with assaulting Complainant 1, who is identified by name as a woman. The Blade has a policy of not disclosing the names of crime victims except for murder cases if they cannot be reached for permission to use their names. Contact information for the victim could not immediately be obtained by the Blade.
Court records, like the murder case, show that Barnes was not immediately charged with a hate crime. But the records show that on May 31, 2023, at the request of prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a Superior Court grand jury handed down an indictment charging Barnes with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon that it classified as a hate crime.
“The grand jury further charges that such criminal act demonstrated the prejudice of Darryl Barnes based on the actual or perceived gender identity or expression of [name of victim],” the indictment states.
Court records show that Barnes was initially ordered held in jail pending a mental health competency hearing, which was postponed several times. The records show that on Jan. 28, 2022, Superior Court Judge Michael Ryan issued an order finding Barnes “mentally incompetent” and ordered him to undergo “Inpatient Competency Restoration.”
The court record shows that Ryan ordered that Barnes be committed to D.C.’s St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for the competency restoration process. According to the records, the judge on April 1, 2022, found Barnes incompetent to stand trial and ordered that the competency restoration process continue and be conducted on an inpatient basis.
However, by July 29, 2022, the records show that Ryan approved Barnes eligible for release on his personal recognizance under the court’s High Intensity Supervision Program.
On Nov. 29, 2022, the court record shows that Barnes, though his attorney, rejected a plea bargain offer made by prosecutors and a trial date was set for July 11, 2023, after the court determined he was competent for a trial. But the records show that following the grand jury indictment against Barnes on May 31 of this year, the trail date was changed to July 26, 2023.