From an A to the Ts: We see you

As an asexual woman, I stand in solidarity with the transgender community; from an A to the Ts, I see you. But the problem is not enough people do. A lack of authentic, multifaceted representation has caused harm to both of our communities and it’s time for a change.

Shrouded in misinformation and hearsay, the trans community faces persecution daily. Many individuals who do not know any trans people do not understand them, nor do they have access to quality depictions of the trans community in the media. So, they have become the target of political fearmongering painting trans individuals as immoral entities instead of human beings. Despite most favoring protecting trans rights, in 2022, there were 174 anti-trans laws proposed and 26 passed; 2023 has already seen 537 with 63 passed.

Asexuals are not under attack the way trans individuals are, but our “invisible” orientation does lead to misinformation. After all, most people shorten it to LGBT, no A in sight.

Asexuality is the lack of or low sexual attraction to others. There is a broad spectrum of asexual identities, which are better defined on the Asexual Visibility and Education Network. Most asexuals struggle just to discover themselves and then to find relationships that fit their needs. We can be the target for corrective rape, poor healthcare, and other challenges in our day-to-day lives, but it is harder to call people who are less sexual than most sexual deviants, an insult hurled frequently at the trans community. But perceptions and treatment of both the A and T of LGBT+ can improve with positive, authentic representation in the media.

Many of the myths that are used against the trans community come from harmful representation. Lindsay Ellis did a captivating video essay about pop culture transphobia that shows where ideas like trans individuals attacking women in the bathroom came from. Some of the language being used to attack the trans community is very similar to that used in the 1980s against the gay community. “Grooming” and the idea that the LGBT+ community has inappropriate relationships with children has been around for more than a century and is used even today to justify attacking LGBT+ individuals in legislation and daily life. But history shows we can make progress on knocking down these stereotypes with more inclusive media.

Representation in media has the power to build empathy, self-esteem, and social change. With more diversity portrayed in media, people are exposed to more variety of stories, opening up possibilities for connection and empathy. We have seen representation change the culture of the United States. Until the 1990s gay men were not represented in media as main characters, only as side or “lesson of the week” (usually related to AIDS) characters. But shows like “Will & Grace” started changing the public perception of gay individuals. As more complex representation became common, stereotypes were challenged, and acceptance began to grow. Today, six in 10 adults express positive views of same-sex marriage. That number was unthinkable in the 1980s. Changing our representation in media has the potential to transform how our communities are perceived and treated by others.

For representation in storytelling to be authentic, it must include authentic perspectives. A trans individual can bring in a perception that simply cannot be recaptured by even the best-intended CIS creator. This is not to say that CIS creators should avoid trans characters; however, there must be genuine expression in the representation. In addition to authenticity, we need multifaceted representation. Queer stories that always follow tropes are not interesting. There will always be persecution for being different and thus we will always see that storyline, but we don’t need it in every piece of media. Instead, we need characters who are more than their identity. “Schitt’s Creek” offers a perfect example. The character of David Rose is not straight, but there is no homophobia on display in the small town. Children’s media, much like young adult fiction, has recently offered more quality representation, such as Steven Universe, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, and Owl House, that all display LGBT+ characters and relationships without homophobia. The characters are just people who fell in love or people who are different, but who are judged the way any person should be, based on their character and choices.

Trans representation is getting better; there are more characters and shows branching out but at a much slower pace. In “Orange is the New Black,” one of the most interesting characters is Sophia Burset, a side character we see every few episodes played by Laverne Cox. I want more. I want more trans characters who are people, who get to make mistakes and grow, who are main characters. And I want more asexual characters.

Asexual representation has also been slow to come to mainstream media. Poor or troublesome portrayals where asexuality is a thing to be cured or the character is sadistic, such as in House and Dexter, are harmful and misleading. But shows like “Sex Education,” with admittedly a small side character (but a very good discussion of asexuality from a main character) or Bojack Horseman’s complex character Todd Chavez offer better, more authentic depictions of asexuality. Entertainment giant Disney has LGBT+ characters in shows and as side or background characters in movies but has yet to feature LGBT+ main characters in any movies. Would there be backlash? Yes. There always is. But genuine portrayals can also quietly change minds and sometimes even hearts.

Kayla Reed is an assistant professor and Discovery, Systems, & Digital Strategy Librarian at Grinnell College. Her research and teaching centers on diversity and LGBTQ+ issues, with a focus on asexuality.