Still mad about Belinda Carlisle
Iconic singer releases new tracks, slated to perform in D.C.
Belinda Carlisle is the definition of a music legend. From her beginnings as drummer Dottie Danger, an interim member of L.A. punk band the Germs, to co-founding the all-female band the Go-Go’s, where her trademark vocal belt and distinctive dance moves made her all the rage, Carlisle grabbed our attention and never let go. After three albums with the Go-Go’s, Carlisle launched a successful solo career, even earning a Grammy nomination for the song “Heaven Is A Place On Earth.” She regrouped with her former band members for 2001’s “God Bless the Go-Go’s,” reissued in an expanded edition in 2021, and has toured with the band (who were the subject of an acclaimed 2020 documentary) on and off for years. The host of “Mad About Music” on SiriusXM’s 1st Wave channel, Carlisle, the mother of a gay son, is also known for her activism for the LGBTQ community. For her new five-song EP “Kismet” (BMG), Carlisle has teamed up again with Diane Warren (writer of Carlisle’s hit single “I Get Weak”) for a delightful set of tunes. Belinda made time for an interview in advance of the EP’s release.
She is performing in D.C. as part of “A Capitol Fourth,” PBS’ annual Independence Day celebration on the U.S. Capitol’s West Lawn.
WASHINGTON BLADE: Your new EP is titled “Kismet,” which is defined as destiny or fate. Would it be fair to say that it was kismet that you would work with Diane Warren again?
BELINDA CARLISLE: It was complete kismet [laughs] That’s what it was. I mean I wasn’t planning to really do anything new. My son (James) ran into Diane at a coffee shop in L.A., and she asked, “What is your mom doing? Let’s call her.” She called me and said, “Come to the studio. I have some songs for you.” I was like, “Oh my God! Do I really want to do this? It’s a big commitment.” But you can’t say no to Diane. I went to the studio, and she played me the most amazing songs. It was almost like the universe saying you’re not meant to slow down right now. So, here I am talking to you.
BLADE: Your history with Diane goes all the way back to your 1988 hit single “I Get Weak.” What makes Diane the kind of songwriter whose compositions are a good fit for you?
CARLISLE: She has a really good sense of what I am, who I am, how my voice sounds, and everything. I have a good sense of that, too, thank God. As with any songwriter, including Diane, I just know it right off melodically. There’s a type of melody that’s a little bit melancholic, but very beautiful in the same way that “Big Big Love” is on “Kismet.” She played me songs that I just knew would be good for me, and that she thought would be good for me, too. She was right! We were both in agreement on most everything creatively with this.
BLADE: Last summer, “Entertainment Weekly” included your rendition of “I Get Weak” on its list of “The 20 best Diane Warren songs.” What does it mean to you have made that list?
CARLISLE: It is an amazing song, and to be on that list…I had no idea. She’s written for everybody, so it’s quite a compliment I would say.
BLADE: I really like the song “I Couldn’t Do That To Me,” and I’m glad you included a power ballad on the EP. Can you say something about how you approach ballads, as opposed to more rhythmic or rocking tunes?
CARLISLE: That is really hard to nail, generally, not just vocally, but usually production-wise, too. I’m working with Mati Gavriel, who produced everything. It was like that song had to have a little bit of restraint and then build it, but it was strange because we didn’t know what kind of approach we were going to take with that song. It kind of revealed itself in the studio when I was doing the background vocals on that song. It started reminding me a little bit of “Nothing Compares 2 U.” I wanted it to have that element of restraint. I think we achieved that. I think it’s an amazing song and it’s one of my favorites off the EP.
BLADE: “Big Big Love” sounds like it could become a summer tea-dance classic…
CARLISLE: …[laughs] I hope so!
BLADE: Especially in the hands of the right DJ or remixer. What would it mean to you to have the LGBTQ community embrace the song and take it to the top of the Billboard Dance chart?
CARLISLE: That would be it for me! To be able to walk into a gay bar seeing it on the monitor or blasting? That would be amazing. My son, who you probably know is gay, is like, “Mom! This could be amazing in the clubs.” I hope so!
BLADE: “Sanity” is by far the most dramatic track on “Kismet.” It’s the kind of number you could imagine a drag queen having a field day with. Have you encountered drag queens doing Belinda Carlisle numbers over the years, and if so, did you have a favorite performer and song?
CARLISLE: I haven’t really seen somebody as me singing, no. But I would love that. “I Couldn’t Do That To Me” would be perfect, or “Sanity” or “Heaven (Is A Place On Earth.” I mean there’s plenty to pick from through the years. That would be epic.
BLADE: Speaking of drag queens, the LGBTQ community, especially the drag and trans communities are under attack from conservatives across the country, and around the world. As the mother of a gay son, as well as a longtime ally, do you have any thoughts about that?
CARLISLE: I don’t understand non-acceptance. It’s hard for me to get my head around. I think it’s very sad. My son came out when he was 14. What kind of world is he going to live in? What kind of world is it going to be for him? Since then, it’s been like 10 steps forward and then five back. We’re in five back period right now. It’s heartbreaking. But I think you just have to keep at it. Hopefully, we’ll get to a place where there’s acceptance of everyone. That’s all I can hope for.
BLADE: Back to “Kismet,” for a moment. Is there any possibility that these songs might be incorporated into a full-length album, or that you have a different full-length album in the works?
CARLISLE: I have a completely separate project that we started doing before the pandemic with Gabe Lopez, who is a great songwriter. He works on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and all sorts of stuff for RuPaul. He’s a great artist, himself. I have a project with him that I have to finish, which I’ll probably finish early next year. I don’t ever plan things. I just kind of wing it as I went along. Working with Diane and Mati was such an amazing experience that I’m totally open to doing something else. I don’t know what that is. I don’t know when, because my life is pretty full, but if something comes along that I love, I’ll make time for it, for sure.
BLADE: Do you have plans to perform live shows in support of “Kismet”?
CARLISLE: I have a string of dates on the East Coast in July, and I have a string of dates on the West Coast in August. I have Australia at the end of the year. People can go to the Facebook page and see what those dates are; they’re up there.
Tom Goss to unveil new album in D.C. performance
Out award-winning singer-songwriter releases ‘Remember What It Feels Like’
Award-winning singer-songwriter Tom Goss will celebrate the release of his ninth studio album on Friday, July 7 at 8 p.m. at Union Square. Doors open at 7 p.m.
His album, “Remember What It Feels Like,” presents 15 tracks that reflect on who Tom is today — a 42-year-old man who began life as troubled teen and wrestler, studied to become a priest but fell in love with a man and got married, then dealt with the heartbreak of infidelity and the challenges of an open marriage, and was most recently conned by a lover with a secret life who is now serving time in prison. The album will be released the day of the concert.
Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased on Union Stage’s website. Goss performs alongside Bright Light Bright Light and de Roche on July 7.
The Atlantis to showcase musical legends of tomorrow
New venue, a near replica of original 9:30 Club, opens next month
A new nirvana for music fans opens next month adjacent to the 9:30 Club. Dubbed The Atlantis, this intimate venue embraces a 450-person capacity – and pays homage as a near-replica of the original 9:30 Club.
The $10 million venue comes courtesy of I.M.P., the independent promoter that owns and operates the 9:30 Club and The Anthem, and operates The Lincoln Theatre and Merriweather Post Pavilion.
The Foo Fighters will inaugurate The Atlantis on May 30, which is also the 9:30 Club’s anniversary. Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl, during a concert in 2021, kicked off speculation that I.M.P was planning to open a new venue, noting that, “We’ll probably be the band that opens that place, too, right?”
Other big names on the inaugural 44-show run roster: Franz Ferdinand, Barenaked Ladies, Third Eye Blind, Spoon, and Billy Idol.
To thwart scalpers, The Atlantis utilized a request system for the first 44 shows when they went on sale two weeks ago. Within four days of the announcement, fans had requested more than 520,000 tickets, many times more than the total 19,800 available. All tickets have been allocated; fans who were unable to snag tickets can attempt to do so in May, when a fan-to-fan ticket exchange opens.
While I.M.P. oversees multiple larger venues, “We’ve been doing our smallest shows in other peoples’ venues for too many years now,” said Seth Hurwitz, chairman of I.M.P. “We needed a place that’s ours. This can be the most exciting step in an artist’s career.”
The 9:30 Club holds 1,200 people, while The Anthem has space for up to 6,000.
“This will be where we help introduce new artists to the world… our smallest venue will be treated as important, if not more, than our bigger venues. If the stories are told right, both the artists and the fans begin their hopefully longterm relationship. Its stage will support bourgeoning artists and the legends of tomorrow,” Hurwitz said. Hurwitz and the team developed a tagline for the new venue: The Atlantis, Where Music Begins.
Hurwitz got his start at the original 9:30 Club, originally located at 930 F St., N.W. He was an independent booker of the club for the first six years and then he bought it, and managed the move from its original location to its current location in 1996. The venue first opened in 1980.
Audrey Fix Schaefer, I.M.P. communications director, provides further insight. “We were missing small venues in our umbrella. Big acts don’t start in stadiums. We need a place for emerging artists and for the community to discover new acts. The Atlantis can help new artists grow.”
While design elements are still coming into focus, Schaefer says that the space will be intimate, with almost no separation between the artist and the crowd. “There will be energy on both sides of the stage,” she says.
Although The Atlantis is set to be a replica of the original 9:30, I.M.P. has spared no expense. Schaefer notes that the sound and light systems use the latest available technologies, similar to next door at the current 9:30 Club.
The Atlantis takes over the footprint of now-closed Satellite Room. The venue will have at least two bars flanking the stage; cocktails but no food will be available.
Schaefer notes that since its early days, 9:30 Club and I.M.P. “has always been a place where people are welcome. People come and feel safe with us.” 9:30 Club has hosted several LGBTQ Pride parties, the BENT dance party series, and other events for LGBTQ patrons. Particular acts of note during the kickoff run include Tegan & Sarah and Tove Lo.
The Washington Blade was a neighbor to the 9:30 Club at its original F Street location back in the 1980s. Despite their proximity, noise wasn’t an issue for on deadline nights, when Blade staff worked late hours.
“We would of course work later hours back then,” said Phil Rockstroh, a longtime Blade staffer, in a 2016 Blade interview. “Everything was typeset and done by hand without computers and fax machines so getting through deadlines was much more time consuming.”
Rockstroh said the noise wasn’t a distraction.
“It wasn’t too bad as older buildings were constructed more solidly,” Rockstroh said. “There was only one entrance to the building and you entered so far to the elevator that went up to the other floors and then continued down the hall to the entrance to the 9:30 Club. Frequently at night if I was coming or going, there were people spilling out the doors.”
“The Blade has always had a friendly relationship with the 9:30 Club,” he added.
National Philharmonic to perform classical, contemporary works
Violinist Melissa White returns
The National Philharmonic will host “Beethoven’s 7th” on Saturday, April 15 at 8 p.m. at Strathmore.
Past and present will collide in this performance of contemporary works and classical masterpieces. Maestro Piotr Gajewski will direct Valerie Coleman’s “Umoja, Anthem for Unity for Orchestra” Violinist Melissa White will also return to the Philharmonic to perform Florence Price’s sweeping, melodic “Violin Concerto No. 2.”
Tickets start at $19 and can be purchased on the Philharmonic’s website.