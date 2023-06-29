Maryland
Two gay congressmen endorse Joe Vogel for Congress
Openly gay Md. lawmaker running to represent state’s 6th Congressional District
Two openly gay congressmen have endorsed Maryland state Del. Joe Vogel (D-Montgomery County) in the race for Maryland’s 6th Congressional seat.
Vogel announced his candidacy on May 8. He would be Maryland’s first openly LGBTQ and first Latino congressman.
Equality PAC endorsed Vogel on June 21, making it the first organization to endorse in the race and the PAC’s first endorsement of this election cycle. U.S. Reps. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) and Mark Takano (D-Calif.), who co-chair Equality PAC, have announced their support for the freshman Maryland lawmaker. The announcement coincides with Equality PAC’s support of Congressional candidates Julie Johnson and Will Rollins, who are running to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District and California’s 41st Congressional District respectively.
“In Maryland, state Del. Joe Vogel has a strong track record of standing up for our community and will make sure this swing seat elects someone who will fight for equality,” Torres and Takano said in a press release. “As we speak, our community is facing an unprecedented level of attacks, targeting trans people, children, and families. Making sure we have representation in Congress is a critical component to protecting these vulnerable communities. We look forward to working with all these candidates to build winning campaigns and fulfill Equality PAC’s mission to elect more LGBTQ persons to federal office and to ensure a pro-equality majority in Congress.”
Vogel, 26, was born in Uruguay and immigrated with his family to Rockville when he was 3-years old.
As one of the youngest members of Maryland’s House of Delegates, Vogel has supported a number of progressive bills and positions. During his tenure, Vogel has introduced more than 75 bills, including a measure to establish a commission on hate crime response and prevention, which Gov. Wes Moore signed into law in May, and the Event-Goer Rights and Accountable Sales (ERAS) Act, which would require companies to enforce policies that prevent ticket price gouging.
“We’ve been all over the district during Pride month and having conversations with people from Cumberland to Frederick to Gaithersburg about the challenges facing our community, the progress we’ve made and what the future holds,” Vogel said. “I think folks are excited about the representation that we’re offering and I want people to know that I take these issues personally. I will be a champion for our community in Congress.”
Congressman David Trone currently represents Maryland’s 6th Congressional District.
The incumbent Democrat announced in May that he is running for retiring U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.)’s seat. Stephen McDow and state Del. Lesley Lopez (D-Montgomery County) are in the race alongside Vogel.
Vogel said that when deciding who to vote for, he hopes his record, and not just his identity, in the House of Delegates will speak for itself to voters. Vogel also said Congress needs more members who look like him.
“When you hear about the issues that I’m focused on on the campaign trail, it’s issues that matter to every person in this district, regardless of your gender identity or sexual orientation,” Vogel said. “It’s mental health, it’s gun violence, it’s the climate crisis, it’s job creation, it’s transportation, it’s housing rights. All of these issues that affect every family in this community, but … I think we need more people who understand what it’s like to be part of [the LGBTQ] community and will make our issues a priority.”
Display of Pride flags could be limited in Anne Arundel County schools under proposed policy
Next board meeting is July 12
By John-John Williams IV | The Anne Arundel County Board of Education is weighing a proposal that would limit the number of flags that could be displayed on school property, a move that would effectively ban the LGBTQ Pride flag from being displayed on campuses.
The proposed flag policy is scheduled to be discussed during the board’s Monday meeting. It comes up for a third reading on July 12.
The rest of this article can be found at the Baltimore Banner website.
As Baltimore Pride ends, Homeland neighborhood sign vandalized with anti-gay slur
Lisa Polyak noticed graffiti on Sunday morning
By Jessica Calefati and John-John Williams IV | Near the end of Baltimore Pride, a joyous, weeklong celebration of the LGBTQ community, the sign at the entrance to the city’s Homeland neighborhood was vandalized with an anti-gay slur.
Resident Lisa Polyak said she noticed the graffiti Sunday morning as she was returning home from brunch with her partner. The two women were at the heart of a 2005 American Civil Liberties Union lawsuit that preceded marriage equality in Maryland in 2012.
The rest of this article can be found at the Baltimore Banner website.
Wes Moore marches in Baltimore Pride parade
Governor participated alongside Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller on Saturday marched in the annual Baltimore Pride parade.
“Today is a day when we say to our friends in the LGBTQ+ community, you aren’t just welcome, you are necessary,” said Moore, who was the parade’s grand marshal, in a press release his office released. “In Maryland, we embrace one another – in Maryland, we stand with one another – and in Maryland, we leave no one behind. That is the power of today, and I am grateful for all of you and your work to build a better and stronger state for everyone.”
Moore last month signed the Trans Health Equity Act, which requires Maryland’s Medicaid program to cover gender-affirming care.
Moore on March 31 signed a proclamation that proclaimed the day as the International Transgender Day of Visibility in Maryland. Moore during a Pride month reception at Government House in Annapolis signed an executive order that protects gender-affirming health care in the state.
The governor last month announced he will allow a bill that repeals Maryland’s Unnatural or Perverted Sexual Practices Act to become law without his signature.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, who also marched in the parade, on Saturday signed a bill that strengthens discrimination protections for LGBTQ people and/or people living with HIV/AIDS.