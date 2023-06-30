Opinions
Exploring impact of Artificial Intelligence on LGBTQ community
If data used to train algorithms is biased, it can perpetuate prejudice
The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into our daily lives has been revolutionary and much more rapid than anyone could have predicted, especially in the last few months with the launch of ChatGPT and similar applications. It has streamlined, automated, and started to change numerous sectors of society, but this rapid technological advancement has many experts sounding the alarm about the unknown and unforeseeable consequences of AI’s broad adoption across society and its potential impact on marginalized communities, including the LGBTQ+ community.
Advancements in technology, accessibility, and connectivity, such as AI, have played a key role in enhancing visibility, building community, and promoting inclusivity for the LGBTQ+ community. For example, social platforms powered by AI algorithms have enabled LGBTQ+ individuals to connect, share experiences, and establish supportive networks on a global scale. Further, AI has the power to harness machine learning techniques to analyze massive datasets, which could solve challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community for decades. On a more human level, AI-powered personal assistants can reduce feelings of alienation simply by recognizing and respecting all genders. But with all the significant aspects of AI that are possible, we must ensure that we recognize the potential harms that AI could have on the LGBTQ+ community as well.
AI systems are only as unbiased as the data they are trained on. If the data used to train AI algorithms is biased or discriminatory, it can perpetuate and amplify existing prejudices against the LGBTQ+ community. For example, facial recognition technology has shown higher error rates for gender non-conforming individuals and people of color, leading to potential misidentification and discrimination. Similarly, AI algorithms can inadvertently exclude LGBTQ+ individuals if they are not adequately represented in the training data. This lack of data can result in limited access to resources, services, and opportunities. For instance, AI-powered job recruiting platforms may use biased algorithms that discriminate against LGBTQ+ job applicants, perpetuating inequality in employment opportunities. AI-powered recommendation algorithms on social platforms can also lead to online echo chambers. LGBTQ+ users may find themselves predominantly exposed to content from similar perspectives, which can limit their understanding of broader societal contexts. This isolation can exacerbate the issues of marginalization rather than ameliorate them.
Adversely, and even more alarming, the same is true for those using AI who are not part of the LGBTQ+ community and might find themselves in an anti-LGBTQ+ echo chamber perpetuating the worst myths and misconceptions about LGBTQ+ individuals without context or balance. Even if we can provide and train the AI systems with the vast amounts of personal data around the LGBTQ+ community, it raises concerns about our privacy and security, especially for LGBTQ+ individuals who may face threats or discrimination. If this sensitive data falls into the wrong hands, is misused, or, even worse, weaponized against our community, it could harm LGBTQ+ individuals or entire portions of the LGBTQ+ community.
Undoubtedly, these issues around AI and marginalized communities like the LGBTQ+ community are serious and deserve urgent attention. Solutions are being proposed and implemented to mitigate these risks. AI ethics researchers and engineers are working tirelessly to increase transparency and accountability in AI systems, using techniques such as explainable AI (XAI) and independent auditing. Activists are pushing for more straightforward regulations on how AI is used, especially around privacy and data use.
Most importantly, inclusivity must be a priority in the continued development phase of AI. This includes not only considering LGBTQ+ identities when designing AI systems but also increasing diversity among the engineers and developers who build these systems. The involvement of diverse voices can provide more holistic perspectives, leading to more equitable and fair AI systems.
Ultimately, the impact of AI on the LGBTQ+ community is profound and multifaceted. On the one hand, AI has the potential to promote connection, inclusivity, and understanding. On the other hand, it can perpetuate biases, invade privacy, contribute to marginalization, and harm if not appropriately managed.
AI’s responsible and thoughtful use can contribute to a more inclusive society where the LGBTQ+ community is recognized, respected, and empowered. By addressing the potential pitfalls and maximizing the benefits of AI now while there is still time, we can strive for a future where technology catalyzes positive change and social progress.
Chris Wood is executive director of LGBT Tech.
From an A to the Ts: We see you
‘Invisible’ orientation leads to misinformation
As an asexual woman, I stand in solidarity with the transgender community; from an A to the Ts, I see you. But the problem is not enough people do. A lack of authentic, multifaceted representation has caused harm to both of our communities and it’s time for a change.
Shrouded in misinformation and hearsay, the trans community faces persecution daily. Many individuals who do not know any trans people do not understand them, nor do they have access to quality depictions of the trans community in the media. So, they have become the target of political fearmongering painting trans individuals as immoral entities instead of human beings. Despite most favoring protecting trans rights, in 2022, there were 174 anti-trans laws proposed and 26 passed; 2023 has already seen 537 with 63 passed.
Asexuals are not under attack the way trans individuals are, but our “invisible” orientation does lead to misinformation. After all, most people shorten it to LGBT, no A in sight.
Asexuality is the lack of or low sexual attraction to others. There is a broad spectrum of asexual identities, which are better defined on the Asexual Visibility and Education Network. Most asexuals struggle just to discover themselves and then to find relationships that fit their needs. We can be the target for corrective rape, poor healthcare, and other challenges in our day-to-day lives, but it is harder to call people who are less sexual than most sexual deviants, an insult hurled frequently at the trans community. But perceptions and treatment of both the A and T of LGBT+ can improve with positive, authentic representation in the media.
Many of the myths that are used against the trans community come from harmful representation. Lindsay Ellis did a captivating video essay about pop culture transphobia that shows where ideas like trans individuals attacking women in the bathroom came from. Some of the language being used to attack the trans community is very similar to that used in the 1980s against the gay community. “Grooming” and the idea that the LGBT+ community has inappropriate relationships with children has been around for more than a century and is used even today to justify attacking LGBT+ individuals in legislation and daily life. But history shows we can make progress on knocking down these stereotypes with more inclusive media.
Representation in media has the power to build empathy, self-esteem, and social change. With more diversity portrayed in media, people are exposed to more variety of stories, opening up possibilities for connection and empathy. We have seen representation change the culture of the United States. Until the 1990s gay men were not represented in media as main characters, only as side or “lesson of the week” (usually related to AIDS) characters. But shows like “Will & Grace” started changing the public perception of gay individuals. As more complex representation became common, stereotypes were challenged, and acceptance began to grow. Today, six in 10 adults express positive views of same-sex marriage. That number was unthinkable in the 1980s. Changing our representation in media has the potential to transform how our communities are perceived and treated by others.
For representation in storytelling to be authentic, it must include authentic perspectives. A trans individual can bring in a perception that simply cannot be recaptured by even the best-intended CIS creator. This is not to say that CIS creators should avoid trans characters; however, there must be genuine expression in the representation. In addition to authenticity, we need multifaceted representation. Queer stories that always follow tropes are not interesting. There will always be persecution for being different and thus we will always see that storyline, but we don’t need it in every piece of media. Instead, we need characters who are more than their identity. “Schitt’s Creek” offers a perfect example. The character of David Rose is not straight, but there is no homophobia on display in the small town. Children’s media, much like young adult fiction, has recently offered more quality representation, such as Steven Universe, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, and Owl House, that all display LGBT+ characters and relationships without homophobia. The characters are just people who fell in love or people who are different, but who are judged the way any person should be, based on their character and choices.
Trans representation is getting better; there are more characters and shows branching out but at a much slower pace. In “Orange is the New Black,” one of the most interesting characters is Sophia Burset, a side character we see every few episodes played by Laverne Cox. I want more. I want more trans characters who are people, who get to make mistakes and grow, who are main characters. And I want more asexual characters.
Asexual representation has also been slow to come to mainstream media. Poor or troublesome portrayals where asexuality is a thing to be cured or the character is sadistic, such as in House and Dexter, are harmful and misleading. But shows like “Sex Education,” with admittedly a small side character (but a very good discussion of asexuality from a main character) or Bojack Horseman’s complex character Todd Chavez offer better, more authentic depictions of asexuality. Entertainment giant Disney has LGBT+ characters in shows and as side or background characters in movies but has yet to feature LGBT+ main characters in any movies. Would there be backlash? Yes. There always is. But genuine portrayals can also quietly change minds and sometimes even hearts.
Kayla Reed is an assistant professor and Discovery, Systems, & Digital Strategy Librarian at Grinnell College. Her research and teaching centers on diversity and LGBTQ+ issues, with a focus on asexuality.
Congressional Republicans screwing around again
And it will only get worse with Cabinet impeachments planned
Every time you turn around Republicans are doing something that shows us why they must all be defeated.
In the past week, Rep. Lauren Boebert, the Republican bimbo from Colorado, tried to introduce a privileged motion to get a vote to impeach President Biden without any hearings or rationale. Just because she could. Speaker McCarthy couldn’t totally stop her but had her agree to send it to committee. Then you saw a catfight between Boebert and the other bimbo Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). According to Dana Milbank of the Washington Post, “Congresswoman Jewish Space Lasers then confronted Boebert on the House floor and called her a “little b—-” who “copied my articles of impeachment,” according to a Daily Beast account that Greene confirmed.”
Then, “On Thursday, Greene and GOP conference chair Elise Stefanik (N.Y.) introduced resolutions to ‘expunge’ Trump’s two impeachments.” These people are sick. Then you had Republicans censure Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) for his work on President Trump’s impeachment. This was introduced by newly elected congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) who is so stupid she didn’t even understand the difference between reserving her time and yielding it. This is today’s Republican Party.
Then they took aim at D.C. According to the Washington Post, “The $25 billion fiscal 2024 spending bill for financial services and general government, unveiled Wednesday in the Republican-majority House Appropriations Committee, contains some long-standing policy riders that restrict how local D.C. funds can be used (because D.C. is not a state, Congress has oversight of the city’s laws and can restrict how the city uses its local funds). Such proposals include measures that prevent D.C. from using local funds to subsidize abortions for low-income people and block the city from implementing a legal market for recreational marijuana sales. But some other proposed riders astounded local lawmakers, including a provision that would prevent D.C. from using its automated traffic cameras — a move they said would upend the city’s budget. The bill would also repeal a 2016 measure permitting physicians to help terminally ill patients die, known as the “Death with Dignity Act.” Additional restrictions would prohibit D.C. from using any funds to implement a law passed last year that would ban right turns on red, or using money to enforce a law that protects D.C. workers from discrimination based on their reproductive health decisions.”
Republicans intend to go further and introduce impeachment resolutions against a slew of Cabinet members. These, of course, will go nowhere but they create headlines the MAGA Republicans like. MAGA Republicans get their fellow Republicans to vote with them by threatening them with primaries if they don’t. They couldn’t care less about doing anything for their constituents, it’s all about creating havoc and getting a headline.
Will it work? I don’t think so. But once again we will be looking at off-year elections in Virginia like we did in 2019 to see what they portend for Democrats in 2024. In the Virginia primary elections, we saw a couple of Republican MAGA Trumpers, like Sen. Amanda Chase, who called herself ‘Trump in heels,’ defeated. Democrats were also smart. While they elected some progressives in safe blue Districts in Northern Virginia, they went with the more moderate candidates in the swing districts. The ones who can win on issues like keeping abortion legal in Virginia, and gun control, without having to deal with attacks on them for supporting far-left issues. This is what we will have to do around the nation if we intend to keep the presidency and the Senate, take back the House and win more state legislatures.
It will be very informative to know what percentage of voters came out to vote in the Virginia primary. In November this year, and in 2024, it may all come down to how many voters each party can get out to the polls. Right now, Republicans in Virginia have the House of Delegates, and Democrats have the Senate. The slim Democratic majority in the Senate is what has managed to keep right-wing Republican governor, Glenn Youngkin, in check. A positive result from the Virginia primary is eight LGBTQ+ candidates came out of it winners and will run in the general election. The eight include Adam Ebbin and Danica Roem for the Senate; and Laura Jane Cohen, Joshua Cole, Kelly Convirs-Fowler, Rozia Henson, Adele McClure, and Mark Sickles for the House of Delegates. I urge your support for each of them.
To guarantee a win, you must remind everyone you know that their vote counts.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Celebrating and supporting our LGBTQI+ co-workers
Biden-Harris administration has taken many steps to counter discrimination
By ANTHONY GOLDEN | Diversity is an essential component of a successful team. The more skills, experiences and ideas we have to draw from, the more equipped we are to develop creative solutions. America’s diversity has always been one of our greatest strengths, which is why the Department of Labor is proud to support and enforce laws that protect America’s workers in all of our diversity.
Diversity, however, has to consider and acknowledge any barriers to full participation and inclusion of all workers. For workers in the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI+) community, such as myself, concerns about harassment, prejudice, and discrimination can prevent us from comfortably owning our identities in the workplace. So this Pride month, we’re taking the opportunity to joyfully celebrate our LGBTQI+ colleagues and all the policies that protect our rights at work.
The Biden-Harris administration has taken many steps to counter sexuality- and gender-based discrimination, including signing executive orders to prevent and combat discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation, to promote diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility in the federal workforce, and to advance equality for LGBTQI+ individuals. The administration also established the White House Gender Policy Council, issued a National Plan to End Gender-Based Violence and was the first administration to recognize Transgender Day of Visibility.
These are just a few of the policies that underscore the value of diversity and strive to address the consequences of discrimination – and they are as important today as they have ever been. As President Biden noted in his Proclamation for Pride Month, state and local legislatures have introduced more than 600 hateful laws targeting LGBTQI+ people just this year. This comes amid a rise in violent threats, bans on books and other media featuring LGBTQI+ people, as well as limits on access to necessary healthcare. Despite this vitriol, LGBTQI+ communities remain resilient and committed to equity.
We are happy to join the administration in continuing to support the ongoing work required “to ensure that everyone enjoys the full promise of equity, dignity, protection and freedom.” Within the Department of Labor, here are some of the ways we support LGBTQI+ workers:
The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs ensures that businesses that benefit from federal contracts don’t use that money to discriminate against LGBTQI+ workers. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has issued guidance on best practices for restroom access for transgender workers. Job Corps, the largest residential and job training program for income-eligible youth and young adults between the ages of 16 to 24, published guidance for their staff on ensuring equal access to the program for transgender applicants and students.
The Wage and Hour Division ensures that marriage equality is respected under the Family and Medical Leave Act, and our Employee Benefits Security Administration ensures that efforts to protect workplace benefits for employees and their spouses adhere to the definitions of “spouse” and “marriage” under the Supreme Court’s Windsor decision. Their Benefits Advisors help workers and their families, including those in LGBTQI+ communities, access the health and retirement benefits available to them under their workplace-based plans.
The Employment and Training Administration has offered guidance to workforce development professionals on gender identity, gender expression and sex stereotyping. Consistent with the Supreme Court’s landmark Bostock decision, the department’s Civil Rights Center has also published a notice that it will interpret the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act’s prohibitions on sex-based discrimination as inclusive of sexual orientation as well as gender identity discrimination (the latter has been protected since 2017).
The Department of Labor’s internal policies reaffirm our commitment to creating an inclusive culture for all of our employees, regardless of sexual orientation, transgender status, gender identity, gender expression and variations in sex characteristics. And in 2022, we hired our first Chief Diversity and Equity Officer, who works to build and strengthen the diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility infrastructure within the department and across every level of government.
Finally, for department employees, [email protected] is the department’s LGBTQI+ affinity group and is here to support all members of the community (allies welcome!).
No one should be singled out simply for how they exist in the world – be it for who they are or who they love. Everyone deserves to feel safe at work and be free from harassment or discrimination. Protecting LGBTQI+ workers and ending discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity is an important part of our mission – not just during Pride month, but all year round.
Anthony Golden is an equal opportunity specialist in the U.S. Department of Labor’s Civil Rights Center and secretary/treasurer of [email protected].