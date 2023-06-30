Delaware
Delaware poised to become 17th state to ban LGBTQ panic defense
Bill passes with unanimous, bipartisan support in Senate
It was an extraordinary week in the Delaware Senate, as a bill to ban the LGBTQ+ panic defense, in which a defendant claims they panicked and killed or injured a victim upon finding out the person was gay or transgender and receive a lesser sentence or even acquittal because of it, passed unanimously.
Every senator, Republican and Democrat, voted for it Wednesday. And every Republican – and Democratic – senator signed up to co-sponsor the bill.
“Thank you to my colleagues and my friends. That is a beautiful statement,” bill sponsor Sen. Sarah McBride said on the Senate floor after the senators signed up. “Other states, this has fortunately been bipartisan, and I’m incredibly proud that we will make clear that this is a bipartisan issue.”
Mark Purpura, a Delaware lawyer who worked on the bill, watched as the bill passed from his home via Zoom.
“It was very moving,” he said. “It moved me to tears. I was crying.”
The defense has been used five times in Delaware, according to research by St. Edward’s University professor W. Carsten Andresen. House sponsor Rep. Eric Morrison pointed to the cases during his House testimony, but the Senate did not seem to be aware of the cases during the vote – the discussion hinged around preventing the possibility of the defense being used, not preventing its future use.
An amendment by Rep. Jeff Spiegelman that would expand the ban to prohibit all panic defenses based on race, religion, color, disability, sexual orientation, sex, age, gender identity, national origin, and a person’s ancestry failed earlier in the House.
“Promise me there’ll never be a Jew defense,” said Spiegelman, pointing to Nazi Germany, where he said people were allowed to harm Jewish people once they found out their victim was Jewish. “Promise me that that will never be said in this country, and it will never be used in Delaware, and I’ll scrap this amendment right away.”
Morrison did not engage in a discussion with Spiegelman, saying only that he considered the amendment unfavorable. It failed with 25 votes against the amendment and 14 for it.
The House passed the bill mostly along party lines, with all Democrats voting for the bill and most Republicans against. But three Republicans, Rep. Nnamdi Chukwuocha, Rep. Michael Ramone, and Rep. Michael Smith broke party lines and voted for the bill, and Spiegelman did not vote either way on the bill.
Morrison, the bill’s sponsor, said he wasn’t sure what to make of the lack of bipartisanship in the House.
“I wish we had had more support in the House. I worked really hard to try to educate folks about this defense, because so many people had never heard of it,” he said in a short interview. “So that could have been part of the issue. I’m not sure.”
The bill now heads to the desk of Gov. John Carney, a Democrat. His communications team did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but Morrison said he does not anticipate any problems.
“Overall,” Morrison said, “I’m just happy that it passed and that we’re going to become the 17th state to ban this defense.”
Delaware
Delaware library forced to take down Pride flag
Decision disappoints some in Milton
A Delaware library was forced to take down its Pride flag last Friday, causing outrage from some.
“I was super proud of my library (where I work) for putting a pride flag outside this month,” Milton, Del., library employee Jillian Brenneman wrote in a now-deleted post on Facebook. She did not respond to a Facebook message asking for comment. “That is until Sussex County Government decided they needed to be homophobic and force us to take it down.”
Reached by phone Monday, Sussex County Department of Libraries Director Rachel Lynch said the flag’s removal was a county decision. The county only allows American flags, Delaware flags, and Sussex County flags to be flown outside of the building. A Sussex County spokesperson confirmed that in a short interview and said that flying the three flags is not a written policy. Rather, Chip Guy said, it is a custom.
The decision to take down the Pride flag left Fred Munzert, who runs the Milton Theatre, disappointed.
“I know our staff was really excited to see the library put the Pride flag up. It made them feel comfortable,” he said in an interview. “It made them feel good about the town that they lived in and worked in.”
Munzert has led a campaign to “paint the town rainbow” since 2019, where the theater gives out Pride flags to people and businesses. He’s seen more and more Pride flags around town since his campaign.
The display, though, doesn’t come without its opponents in the town of about 3,500 residents. He said Milton Theatre staff have received plenty of emails and phone calls about the flags – one told him that he must display the American flag alongside it and even gave him an American flag to hang up.
“I’m just always surprised, like, just do your thing. I’ll do my thing,” he said. “Nobody’s bothering anybody.”
Hanging the flag was Milton Public Library Director Jill DiPaolo’s idea, Munzert said. Before the county removed the flag, he said DiPaolo emailed him to apologize and said it was a decision from higher up. DiPaolo was unavailable to comment and did not immediately return a voicemail.
Since the flag’s removal, some staff members haven’t felt accepted by the county anymore, Munzert said. Guy, the Sussex County communications director, said the county was just enforcing county norms.
“The county is not sending a message or a symbol,” he emphasized.
The whole situation should’ve been avoided in the first place, Munzert said.
“I wish it would have never been hung, then it just would have been what it was,” he said.
Delaware
Sarah McBride announces run for Congress
Del. state senator would be country’s first transgender congressperson
After months of speculation and anticipation, Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride has announced her run for Congress.
If elected, she would be the first and only transgender person in Congress. No other trans people have announced their run for Congress, according to the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund.
“Blocking out the noise and focusing on what actually matters isn’t easy. That part takes more than coffee,” McBride said in her announcement video she posted to Twitter. “It takes guts and a backbone.”
Despite possibly cracking the glass ceiling for trans people in Congress very soon, McBride did not emphasize — or even mention — her gender identity in the two-minute video. She instead focused on her role in passing paid medical and family leave in Delaware, which takes effect in 2026. She mentioned her gender identity only briefly in a string of tweets under her announcement video.
McBride told the New York Times that her identity is not particularly important to voters.
“What comes up is that we need creative and courageous leadership that will meet this moment with meaningful action for people’s lives,” she said in a 2020 interview.
Nevertheless, McBride is no stranger to cracking glass ceilings.
She was the first openly trans person to work at the White House, where she was an intern during President Barack Obama’s administration, and became the first openly trans state senator in the country in 2020.
Accolades and support quickly poured in from LGBTQ advocacy organizations, including the Human Rights Campaign and the Victory Fund, and fellow politicians. Half of Delaware’s state senators and 10 out of 41 Delaware state representatives have endorsed McBride, according to her website.
“Her trailblazing campaign is both a sign of hope for the LGBTQ+ community and a rallying cry,” said Victory Fund President Annise Parker in a press release. “We must continue organizing, continue running for office and continue voting. Our rights depend on it.”
David Mariner, the executive director of Sussex Pride, said he’s “very excited” that she is running.
“I’ve known Sarah for years and she has always been passionate about Delaware and supporting Delaware’s residents, and I think she will do an excellent job,” he said, emphasizing that Sussex Pride cannot endorse candidates.
“Sarah has got to speak up for the transgender community,” added Sussex Pride board member Kathy Carpenter, who is a trans woman. “Sarah is not familiar with the downstate experience. In southern Delaware, we don’t even have gender affirming care.”
PFLAG Rehoboth did not immediately respond to a voicemail.
CAMP Rehoboth Vice President Leslie Ledogar praised McBride.
“Especially in light of the increasing disparagement of our transgender community members, I personally have a lot of respect for Sen. McBride, especially in light of the current negative climate particular surrounding transgender members of our communities,” Ledogar told the Washington Blade.
If elected, McBride would take over Delaware’s sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives from Lisa Blunt Rochester.
Blunt Rochester announced her run for U.S. Senate after seven years representing Delaware in the House, where, if elected she would be the first Black person and first woman from Delaware.
McBride said she wants to build on her success as a state legislator, propelling policies like paid family leave, gun regulations and reproductive rights in Congress.
“My commitment is to the people in Delaware who aren’t seen who don’t shout the loudest are funding political campaigns,” she said.
Delaware
Delaware lawmakers seek to enshrine protections for gender-affirming care
Bill aimed at starting a discussion, unlikely to advance
Delaware residents who receive gender-affirming care and the doctors that provide it can breathe a sigh of relief if a bill aimed at protecting those who seek gender-affirming care and the doctors that provide it passes.
The bill, introduced by Rep. DeShanna Neal (D-District 13) last week, tacks on gender-affirming care protections to existing protections for those who receive or provide abortions.
“I filed House Bill 230 because we are seeing other states weaponizing their laws against the transgender community, and we should be clear that we will not let those other states’ laws prevent people from seeking gender-affirming care in Delaware,” Neal said in a statement.
The bill would prevent out-of-state people from suing a patient who received gender-affirming care in Delaware and the doctors that provided that care. It would also prevent insurance companies from penalizing doctors providing gender-affirming health care so long as they are not breaking Delaware’s laws.
Kelly Nichols, a nurse practitioner who provides gender-affirming care like hormone therapy to patients at Planned Parenthood clinics in Delaware, said the bill is extremely important given the wave of anti-transgender legislation around the country.
“It’s really important in the face of that that we have protections as providers here for patients who may be traveling here to seek care,” Nichols, the associate medical director at Planned Parenthood of Delaware, said in an interview.
The country’s major medical groups, including the American Medical Association and the World Health Organization, all support gender-affirming health care.
Despite that support, Neal wrote in a statement that they won’t be pushing the bill forward in the House Health & Human Development committee this year, adding that the bill would start a useful discussion about transgender health care protections. They did not reply to an email asking for an interview and a House Democratic Caucus communications staffer said it was hard to nail legislators down because the legislature is in session.
Neal’s move came after opposition from Senate Republican leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Gerald Hocker and Senate Minority Whip Brian Pettyjohn. The two senators claimed that the bill would erode parental rights in a statement, which has become a standard talking point for Republicans across the country. Two representatives for the Senate’s Republicans did not respond to an email and multiple phone calls requesting an interview with the legislators.
The senators added that children are “rarely” held liable for crimes because their brain is still developing – and so is their body – so, they claim, it makes little sense to allow them to undergo “irreversible changes” to their body.
In fact, teens rarely undergo surgery before 18. Doctors must agree that a patient, child or not, needs the physical transition care. Each surgery has different guidelines associated with it, and the major medical associations all fully support gender-affirming care and oppose bans.
Teens who receive gender-affirming care are much less likely to die by suicide, according to an observational peer-reviewed 2022 study in the Journal of the American Medical Association. In the cohort the study examined, youth were 73% less likely to attempt suicide.
The senators also say the legislation erodes parental rights, a claim that has become the standard talking point for Republicans across the country who see gender-transition care and children’s ability to explore their gender – especially at school – critically.
Neal said they will spend their legislative break, from July 1 into 2024, building support for the bill and educating residents about transgender healthcare.
The bill also gives the state more tools to combat legislation in other states preventing healthcare for transgender people: It allows Delaware to hear child custody cases for kids in Delaware for gender-affirming care from states that ban the care; it prevents Delaware from turning over people that broke another state’s ban; it allows anyone sued in another state for getting or helping someone receive gender-affirming care to countersue them in Delaware; and prevents trans patients’ records from being shared without their consent.
“Unfortunately, as we’ve seen with the reaction of some in Delaware already,” Neal said in the statement, “more dialogue is needed. I look forward to future discussions regarding the importance of protecting the rights of those seeking gender-affirming care in Delaware.”