Middle East
LGBTQ-friendly bar attacked in Lebanese capital
Attacks against country’s LGBTQ and intersex community are increasing
Members of a Christian militant group Jnoud El-Rab, the so-called Soldiers of God, attacked patrons outside of a popular LGBTQ-friendly club and bar in the Lebanese capital of Beirut’s restaurant and entertainment neighborhood, Mar Mikhael, on Aug. 23.
A drag event was being held at the Om Bar Room, when the men from the anti-LGBTQ Jnoud El-Rab attacked. Multiple videos showed the men physically attacking patrons while yelling that LGBTQ people are “satanic” and have no place in Lebanon.
In the videos the men carrying out the attack can be heard shouting “We warned you, this is only the beginning,” and, “We will not allow the promotion of homosexuality in the land of God.”
he attack lasted more than an hour, with several people injured by militia members, according to Tarek Zeidan, the executive director of Helem, a Lebanese LGBTQ rights group.
“We had to assess whether it was safe to host the event, but we decided to go ahead because drag is a form of entertainment that is mainstream in Lebanon and had not yet been targeted,” one of the event organizers said.
Rasha Younes, a senior researcher for Human Rights Watch’s Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Rights Program reported:
“We stopped the show and had to hide behind the bar, lying down on the floor, breathless,” one of the performers told me. “The police stood on the side, watching, as the men were beating people.”
“There were a dozen men on motorcycles who attacked us. At least two of them had guns,” another performer said.
William Christou, reporting for The New Arab, noted that the first appearance of the Soldiers of God, or Junoud al-Rub, in Arabic, was as a neighborhood watch group in Beirut’s Achrafieh neighborhood more than a year ago.
The group claimed to conduct patrols to ensure security in the area, especially in the wake of Lebanon’s 2019 economic meltdown.
The patrols were reminiscent of the practice of militias self-organizing during Lebanon’s civil war, where the country’s sectarian divisions were enforced by armed groups.
Soldiers of God quickly began employing violence against those who it said threatened Lebanese traditional values.
In June 2022, the group defaced a billboard in Achrafieh, which was decorated with flowers and an LGBTQ rainbow flag. Members then accused the LGBTQ community of promoting “satanism” and of kidnapping children.
The Christian extremist group numbers only around 150, but is infamous for its propensity for violence, the New Arab reported.
The owner of the bar told Amnesty International that when the Internal Security Forces (ISF) arrived at the scene, they prevented the aggressors from entering the bar and aided some guests in their attempts to leave the bar, but they did not stop the attack or arrest any of the assailants.
In recent weeks, Lebanon’s political and religious leaders have intensified their campaign against the LGBTQ community, with the head of a prominent political party calling for LGBTQ people to be killed, the culture minister attempting to ban the movie “Barbie” on grounds that it ‘contradicted morals and values’ and requesting that the media use the term “sexual perversion” to describe homosexuality, and the education minister banning a board game in schools because it depicted a rainbow.
“Last night’s attack on Madame Om, a bar considered to be a safe space for the LGBTI community, marked an alarming escalation in the attacks against LGBTI people that have followed troubling remarks by high-level politicians and religious figures. The authorities must ensure that the attackers are held accountable and demonstrate that such acts have no place in a country invested in upholding human rights,” said Aya Majzoub, Amnesty International’s deputy regional director for the Middle East and North Africa.
“Lebanon’s constitution guarantees equality, free expression, and free assembly for everyone — and these rights must be respected. What happened at Madame Om last night offered an ominous sign of how the situation of the LGBTI people is deteriorating in the country,” Majzoub said.
“The Lebanese authorities must immediately stop creating an environment conducive for discrimination and violence against the LGBTI community to be perpetuated. Crucially, the government should ensure that everyone is protected from violence, regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation,” Majzoub added.
Middle East
Iraq orders media to refer to homosexuality as ‘sexual deviance’
Anti-LGBTQ violence, discrimination commonplace in the country
Iraq’s Communications and Media Commission has ordered media outlets and social media companies that operate in the country to refer to homosexuality as “sexual deviance.”
Reuters on Tuesday reported the country’s official media regulator’s directive applies to media outlets and social media companies that operate in Iraq. Reuters notes the Communications and Media Commission has also banned phone and internet companies that it licenses from using the term “homosexuality” on their mobile apps.
Reuters said the Communications and Media Commission issued a statement that “directs media organizations … not to use the term ‘homosexuality’ and to use the correct term ‘sexual deviance.'” A government official told Reuters the directive has yet to receive final approval.
Homosexuality is legal in Iraq, but violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity remains commonplace in the country.
The U.S. in 2022 condemned the so-called honor killing of Doski Azad, a transgender woman in Iraqi Kurdistan. A source in the semi-autonomous region of northern Iraq previously told the Washington Blade that militant groups regularly target gay men. (The Islamic State publicly executed men accused of engaging in sodomy in the parts of Iraq it once controlled.)
A bill that would ban homosexuality in Iraq has been introduced in Parliament.
Middle East
Right-wing Israeli political party’s spiritual leader calls for ‘war’ against LGBTQ people
Rabbi Zvi Thau made comments in recently published book
The spiritual leader of a right-wing Israeli political party has urged his followers to “wage war” against LGBTQ and intersex people.
Israeli media on Monday reported Rabbi Zvi Thau, who is the Noam party’s spiritual leader, made the comment in his recently published book.
“The period of childhood is a very important period for instilling basic values and basic distinctions, and when a child does not have a father and a mother, all the normal relation to his origin, his past, and his future is blurred,” writes Thau, according to the Jerusalem Post newspaper. “The period of childhood is a very important period for instilling basic values and basic distinctions, and when a child does not have a father and a mother, all the normal relation to his origin, his past, and his future is blurred.”
Thau in his book says the “blurring of the sexual identity of the child until he does not know whether he is a boy or a girl undermines his more elementary confidence in his identity, and hence the path to eliminating his Jewish identity is short, and since he is not sure of his national identity, he loses the power to stand against the national narrative, the power to protect the people, the faith in fulfilling the promises of the prophets, and desires a state that is nothing more than a mixed multitude.”
“We are not used to fighting, and many times we feel an internal inhibition from saying our words with the fierceness and audacity of holiness,” he says, according to the Jerusalem Post. “There are also those who think that those who were educated on the rabbi’s teachings (a reference to Kook) must be pleasant and nice … but the mistake is theirs. It is our duty to act courageously and without fear in taking a stand and expressing an opinion against every idea and method that comes to consume the vineyard of Israel.”
“Just as in times of existential danger to the body, one does not adhere to the rules of etiquette and respect … all the more so, in times of danger to the life of the soul,” adds Thau. “At a time when a mental illness emerges, which may corrupt and destroy every good part of the nation’s spirit and soul, there is no escape but to go to war and sometimes even express it with harsh and shocking expressions that are not pleasant for everyone. There is no place to weaken the protest of the Torah because of polite conventions.”
Haaretz, another Israeli newspaper, also published excerpts of Thau’s book.
The Aguda, the Israeli National LGBT Task Force, has filed a complaint with Israeli authorities over Thau’s comments. George Avni, editor of WDG, the Washington Blade’s Israeli media partner, on Tuesday said religious LGBTQ and intersex organizations are planning a protest against him later this week.
A Wider Bridge is a U.S.-based organization that seeks to build “a movement of LGBTQ people and allies with a strong interest in and commitment to supporting Israel and its LGBTQ communities.”
The group on Monday in a Facebook post cited the Aguda’s statement that notes Thau is “the spiritual father” of MK Avi Maoz, the leader of the Noam party who is a deputy minister in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office “with budgets of hundreds of millions of shekels.”
“We stand with the Israeli LGBTQ community and their fight against LGBTQphobia,” said A Wider Bridge.
Noam is one of the six parties that comprise Netanyahu’s right-wing government.
All of the coalition government’s MKs on July 24 voted in favor of the first of several bills that seek to reform Israel’s judicial system. Activists are among those who have joined the nationwide protest movement against the measures.
Middle East
Israeli lawmakers approve judicial reform bill
Advocacy groups reiterate opposition, renew protest calls
Advocacy groups have sharply criticized Monday’s approval of the first of several bills that seeks to reform Israel’s judicial system.
The Associated Press reported all of the MKs in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government supported the measure after opposition lawmakers stormed out of the Knesset in protest.
The proposed reforms, among other things, would increase the government’s control over judicial appointments and diminish the Supreme Court’s ability to strike down laws. Netanyahu on March 27 announced he had postponed the efforts amid a growing protest movement and a nationwide strike that paralyzed Israel.
A Wider Bridge is a U.S.-based organization that seeks to build “a movement of LGBTQ people and allies with a strong interest in and commitment to supporting Israel and its LGBTQ communities.” The group in a statement said the vote is “a dire step in an agenda that many fear will shift the delicate balance of Israeli democracy toward autocracy.”
“The Israeli LGBTQ community has been protesting these proposals for months because it is the Supreme Court that has helped to safeguard the civil rights of all Israelis, including the LGBTQ community,” said A Wider bridge.
The Aguda, the Israeli National LGBT Task Force, in a statement posted to its Facebook page said the “fight has just begun.”
“The first step of the administrative coup that will crush the independence of the judiciary and harm the rights of each and every one — and in particular the rights of LGBT (people) — passed in the Knesset,” said the Aguda. “This is a fight for the democratic character of the country as it is expressed in the Declaration of Independence, the one that defended us as LGBT people.”
“We are required to step up at this time,” added the Aguda. “This is the time to take a flag, join the protest groups, get involved and go out to protest. Israel will be a democratic country founded on the values of equality and freedom and we, all of us, will take care of that. We are not going anywhere. We are just started.”
The White House also criticized the vote.
“As a lifelong friend of Israel, President Biden has publicly and privately expressed his views that major changes in a democracy to be enduring must have as broad a consensus as possible,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday in a statement. “It is unfortunate that the vote today took place with the slimmest possible majority. We understand talks are ongoing and likely to continue over the coming weeks and months to forge a broader compromise even with the Knesset in recess. The United States will continue to support the efforts of President (Isaac) Herzog and other Israeli leaders as they seek to build a broader consensus through political dialogue.”
Urged to lift ban on Log Cabin Republicans, Texas GOP chair responds with gif of state flag
Council for Global Equality endorses NDAA climate change letter
D.C. gay couple robbed, pistol whipped but U.S. Attorney has yet to prosecute
Legal registration of NGOs is vital for advancing human rights of LGBTQ, intersex rights in Africa
Prisoner 01135809 wins debate without showing up
Brazilian Supreme Court rules homophobia punishable by prison
LGBTQ groups participate in March on Washington
Federal judge rules Montgomery County parents cannot opt children out of LGBTQ-specific lessons
Sidelined by high interest rates?
Zimbabwe advocacy groups seek inclusion in country’s elections
