Delaware Stonewall PAC to celebrate 20 years
Blade editor to speak at Sept. 9 event in Rehoboth
Delaware Stonewall PAC, an organization that advocates for the LGBTQ community in Delaware, will celebrate its 20th anniversary at a reception to be held at Shrimpy’s Bar and Grill in Rehoboth Beach, on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 2-4 p.m.
“We will be honoring those who brought us this far,” said Dwayne Bensing, president of the PAC, “but we know that there are still battles ahead of us.”
In addition to honoring more than 50 officials who have served on the board, there will be a keynote speech by Kevin Naff, editor of the Washington Blade, the oldest LGBTQ newspaper in the U.S. Naff tells the story of where the LGBTQ movement has come in these 20 years in his new book, “How We Won the War for LGBTQ Equality — And How Our Enemies Could Take it All Away.”
“I’m honored to join the celebration of this important milestone in Delaware politics,” Naff said. “Indeed my Blade tenure coincides with the life of Stonewall PAC, so there’s much to discuss.”
Many of the state’s elected officials and candidates for public office are expected to attend.
One of the founders of the PAC, Peter Schott, said, “I cannot believe how far we have come … but I know our battle for full equality is not over.”
Admission to the event is available by going to delawarestonewall.org.
Marty Rendon running to replace Schwartzkopf in Delaware House
Gay UNICEF advocate prioritizes affordable housing, transportation, healthcare
Marty Rendon wants to listen to the people.
The former UNICEF Vice President for Public Policy and Advocacy announced Wednesday that he’s running to represent Rehoboth and Dewey Beach in Delaware’s House of Representatives. If he wins, he would replace Peter Schwartzkopf, who represented District 14 for more than two decades — and served as House speaker for 11 years.
Rendon, who’s gay, has spent his career in the halls of power, starting as an intern for U.S. Sen. George McGovern, working behind the scenes for House lawmakers, and working his way up to the vice president level at the United Nations Children’s Fund.
“I think it pays to have somebody who actually knows the ropes,” Rendon said in an interview Tuesday. “[Someone] who knows how to pass a bill, knows how you work with legislators, knows how you work with advocacy groups, knows how you build momentum for a cause and how you go to the halls of the legislature and advocate for something. That’s my specialty.”
Rendon, who currently sits on Delaware’s Human and Civil Rights Commission, lists several priorities on his website, including responding to environmental threats, securing affordable housing, improving transportation, attracting more medical services to the area, supporting schools, helping small businesses, and protecting civil rights. Details on how he plans to achieve the progress he wants are sparse for now. That’s on purpose.
“I think people get tired of not being listened to. I’m hearing that a lot,” he said. “Right now, I really want to listen. I’m not going, ‘I have all the answers and here’s all there is to it.’”
His constituents, he emphasized, rarely have specific policy ideas. They just want someone to listen to their issues and figure out how to solve them.
“I’m not the expert on these things,” he said, and proposed bringing in scholars and advocates for discussions.
Rendon hopes to hit the ground running once elected, working with friends and foes to advance his agenda. It won’t be his first rodeo in negotiations, he emphasized. When the Trump administration pursued its “America First” policy and withdrew from the U.N. Human Rights Council, stopped funding the U.N. Refugee World Agency, and slashed funding to the World Health Organization, Rendon said he worked with Sen. Lindsey Graham’s staff to preserve funding for UNICEF.
“You can’t always just beat up on your friends and ask them to do more. You have to go to people that aren’t your friends,” he told the Blade. “You’ve got to be able to go to them and say, ‘Hey, we need to get this done,’ and then see what the pushback is.”
In negotiations, he wants to use both the carrot and the stick: On priorities like affordable housing, not only requirements for affordable units must exist, but also incentives. Advocacy groups bang the drums of change, he said, and the government must support them financially.
But would that require raising taxes? He’s not sure yet. What’s certain in his mind is that it’s time to find “creative” solutions to funding issues.
Seniority isn’t something on his mind, either. He’s been up and down the legislature advocating for policies as commissioner at the Delaware Human and Civil Rights Commission, he said, so many lawmakers already know him. Plus, he said, he could very well have a similar journey to Rep. Kerri Evelyn Harris, who went from newcomer in the chamber to majority whip in less than a year.
What’s more, Rendon says, he’s not eying a run for anything else.
“This is not a stepping stone for me,” he said. “I’m not using this to run for another office. This is what I want to do.”
Delaware poised to become 17th state to ban LGBTQ panic defense
Bill passes with unanimous, bipartisan support in Senate
It was an extraordinary week in the Delaware Senate, as a bill to ban the LGBTQ+ panic defense, in which a defendant claims they panicked and killed or injured a victim upon finding out the person was gay or transgender and receive a lesser sentence or even acquittal because of it, passed unanimously.
Every senator, Republican and Democrat, voted for it Wednesday. And every Republican – and Democratic – senator signed up to co-sponsor the bill.
“Thank you to my colleagues and my friends. That is a beautiful statement,” bill sponsor Sen. Sarah McBride said on the Senate floor after the senators signed up. “Other states, this has fortunately been bipartisan, and I’m incredibly proud that we will make clear that this is a bipartisan issue.”
Mark Purpura, a Delaware lawyer who worked on the bill, watched as the bill passed from his home via Zoom.
“It was very moving,” he said. “It moved me to tears. I was crying.”
The defense has been used five times in Delaware, according to research by St. Edward’s University professor W. Carsten Andresen. House sponsor Rep. Eric Morrison pointed to the cases during his House testimony, but the Senate did not seem to be aware of the cases during the vote – the discussion hinged around preventing the possibility of the defense being used, not preventing its future use.
An amendment by Rep. Jeff Spiegelman that would expand the ban to prohibit all panic defenses based on race, religion, color, disability, sexual orientation, sex, age, gender identity, national origin, and a person’s ancestry failed earlier in the House.
“Promise me there’ll never be a Jew defense,” said Spiegelman, pointing to Nazi Germany, where he said people were allowed to harm Jewish people once they found out their victim was Jewish. “Promise me that that will never be said in this country, and it will never be used in Delaware, and I’ll scrap this amendment right away.”
Morrison did not engage in a discussion with Spiegelman, saying only that he considered the amendment unfavorable. It failed with 25 votes against the amendment and 14 for it.
The House passed the bill mostly along party lines, with all Democrats voting for the bill and most Republicans against. But three Republicans, Rep. Nnamdi Chukwuocha, Rep. Michael Ramone, and Rep. Michael Smith broke party lines and voted for the bill, and Spiegelman did not vote either way on the bill.
Morrison, the bill’s sponsor, said he wasn’t sure what to make of the lack of bipartisanship in the House.
“I wish we had had more support in the House. I worked really hard to try to educate folks about this defense, because so many people had never heard of it,” he said in a short interview. “So that could have been part of the issue. I’m not sure.”
The bill now heads to the desk of Gov. John Carney, a Democrat. His communications team did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but Morrison said he does not anticipate any problems.
“Overall,” Morrison said, “I’m just happy that it passed and that we’re going to become the 17th state to ban this defense.”
Delaware library forced to take down Pride flag
Decision disappoints some in Milton
A Delaware library was forced to take down its Pride flag last Friday, causing outrage from some.
“I was super proud of my library (where I work) for putting a pride flag outside this month,” Milton, Del., library employee Jillian Brenneman wrote in a now-deleted post on Facebook. She did not respond to a Facebook message asking for comment. “That is until Sussex County Government decided they needed to be homophobic and force us to take it down.”
Reached by phone Monday, Sussex County Department of Libraries Director Rachel Lynch said the flag’s removal was a county decision. The county only allows American flags, Delaware flags, and Sussex County flags to be flown outside of the building. A Sussex County spokesperson confirmed that in a short interview and said that flying the three flags is not a written policy. Rather, Chip Guy said, it is a custom.
The decision to take down the Pride flag left Fred Munzert, who runs the Milton Theatre, disappointed.
“I know our staff was really excited to see the library put the Pride flag up. It made them feel comfortable,” he said in an interview. “It made them feel good about the town that they lived in and worked in.”
Munzert has led a campaign to “paint the town rainbow” since 2019, where the theater gives out Pride flags to people and businesses. He’s seen more and more Pride flags around town since his campaign.
The display, though, doesn’t come without its opponents in the town of about 3,500 residents. He said Milton Theatre staff have received plenty of emails and phone calls about the flags – one told him that he must display the American flag alongside it and even gave him an American flag to hang up.
“I’m just always surprised, like, just do your thing. I’ll do my thing,” he said. “Nobody’s bothering anybody.”
Hanging the flag was Milton Public Library Director Jill DiPaolo’s idea, Munzert said. Before the county removed the flag, he said DiPaolo emailed him to apologize and said it was a decision from higher up. DiPaolo was unavailable to comment and did not immediately return a voicemail.
Since the flag’s removal, some staff members haven’t felt accepted by the county anymore, Munzert said. Guy, the Sussex County communications director, said the county was just enforcing county norms.
“The county is not sending a message or a symbol,” he emphasized.
The whole situation should’ve been avoided in the first place, Munzert said.
“I wish it would have never been hung, then it just would have been what it was,” he said.
