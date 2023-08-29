Delaware Stonewall PAC to celebrate 20 years

Marty Rendon wants to listen to the people.

The former UNICEF Vice President for Public Policy and Advocacy announced Wednesday that he’s running to represent Rehoboth and Dewey Beach in Delaware’s House of Representatives. If he wins, he would replace Peter Schwartzkopf, who represented District 14 for more than two decades — and served as House speaker for 11 years.

Rendon, who’s gay, has spent his career in the halls of power, starting as an intern for U.S. Sen. George McGovern, working behind the scenes for House lawmakers, and working his way up to the vice president level at the United Nations Children’s Fund.

“I think it pays to have somebody who actually knows the ropes,” Rendon said in an interview Tuesday. “[Someone] who knows how to pass a bill, knows how you work with legislators, knows how you work with advocacy groups, knows how you build momentum for a cause and how you go to the halls of the legislature and advocate for something. That’s my specialty.”

Rendon, who currently sits on Delaware’s Human and Civil Rights Commission, lists several priorities on his website, including responding to environmental threats, securing affordable housing, improving transportation, attracting more medical services to the area, supporting schools, helping small businesses, and protecting civil rights. Details on how he plans to achieve the progress he wants are sparse for now. That’s on purpose.

“I think people get tired of not being listened to. I’m hearing that a lot,” he said. “Right now, I really want to listen. I’m not going, ‘I have all the answers and here’s all there is to it.’”

His constituents, he emphasized, rarely have specific policy ideas. They just want someone to listen to their issues and figure out how to solve them.

“I’m not the expert on these things,” he said, and proposed bringing in scholars and advocates for discussions.

Rendon hopes to hit the ground running once elected, working with friends and foes to advance his agenda. It won’t be his first rodeo in negotiations, he emphasized. When the Trump administration pursued its “America First” policy and withdrew from the U.N. Human Rights Council, stopped funding the U.N. Refugee World Agency, and slashed funding to the World Health Organization, Rendon said he worked with Sen. Lindsey Graham’s staff to preserve funding for UNICEF.

“You can’t always just beat up on your friends and ask them to do more. You have to go to people that aren’t your friends,” he told the Blade. “You’ve got to be able to go to them and say, ‘Hey, we need to get this done,’ and then see what the pushback is.”

In negotiations, he wants to use both the carrot and the stick: On priorities like affordable housing, not only requirements for affordable units must exist, but also incentives. Advocacy groups bang the drums of change, he said, and the government must support them financially.

But would that require raising taxes? He’s not sure yet. What’s certain in his mind is that it’s time to find “creative” solutions to funding issues.

Seniority isn’t something on his mind, either. He’s been up and down the legislature advocating for policies as commissioner at the Delaware Human and Civil Rights Commission, he said, so many lawmakers already know him. Plus, he said, he could very well have a similar journey to Rep. Kerri Evelyn Harris, who went from newcomer in the chamber to majority whip in less than a year.

What’s more, Rendon says, he’s not eying a run for anything else.

“This is not a stepping stone for me,” he said. “I’m not using this to run for another office. This is what I want to do.”