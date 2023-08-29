District of Columbia
Blade Foundation names fall fellowship recipient
Omari Foote to cover small biz issues in D.C.
The Blade Foundation, a nonprofit that works to educate the next generation of queer journalists, named the recipient of its fall fellowship last week.
Omari Foote, a senior majoring in journalism at Howard University, joined the Foundation last week and will spend 12 weeks covering issues related to queer-owned businesses in D.C.
“I am so grateful for the opportunity to write for this trailblazing publication,” Foote said. “I can’t wait to get to work and begin highlighting LGBTQ businesses.”
The fellowship is funded through a grant from the D.C. Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs.
“Mayor Bowser and the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs firmly believe in supporting the next generation of queer journalism,” said Japer Bowles, director of the office. “The Washington Blade has been a bedrock for our LGBTQIA+ community for decades by providing us with crucial news that educate and inform us, but also inspire us to live openly and freely as queer folx. We look forward to the continued success of this fellowship program and the stories that come from engaging our vibrant LGBTQIA+ business community.”
District of Columbia
D.C. gay couple robbed, pistol whipped but U.S. Attorney has yet to prosecute
Victim says attackers shouted anti-gay slurs, hit him in face with gun last year
A D.C. gay man says an official with the Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia last week explained to him why the office has yet to prosecute two male suspects identified by D.C. police who allegedly assaulted and robbed him and his partner at gunpoint near their home while yelling anti-gay slurs more than a year ago.
The gay man, who asked to be identified by his first name, Michael, said the incident took place shortly after midnight on Jan. 8, 2022, as he and his partner, who has also asked to be identified by his first name, Christopher, were walking home at the intersection of 4th and N streets, N.W., when two men wearing ski masks and brandishing handguns approached them and demanded their money.
According to Michael, the official with the U.S. Attorney’s office, whom he declined to identify, told him the delay in prosecuting the case was due to a lack of sufficient evidence to bring the suspects identified by police to trial. But he said the official told him the case remains open and under investigation.
Michael described the incident in detail in an Aug. 1 letter he mailed to Matthew W. Graves, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, who serves as the city’s lead prosecutor.
He urged Graves in his letter to take steps to prosecute the case using information he and Christopher provided police, including the license plate number of the suspects’ getaway car and purchases made with a credit card stolen from the couple during the robbery. Michael provided a copy of the letter to the Washington Blade.
“Two men confronted us yelling homophobic slurs then robbed us at gunpoint,” Michael told Graves in his letter. “During this time, I was also pistol whipped in the face before the two escaped in a getaway car,” he wrote. “To my dismay, it has been more than a year since the incident occurred, and no progress has been made prosecuting the offenders,” he told Graves in his Aug. 1 letter.
Michael points to a D.C. police report confirming that police obtained what they believed was sufficient probable cause to obtain a warrant for the arrest of at least two suspects they identified in their investigation. The police report says the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined the police request for the warrant.
But the report does not list the incident as a hate crime, and a police spokesperson told the Blade that the two victims never told police investigators that the suspects called them anti-gay names. Michael and Christopher told the Blade they thought they mentioned the anti-gay name calling to police, but they acknowledge they may not have done so following the trauma of being robbed at gunpoint.
Michael told the Blade that the official with the U.S. Attorney’s office for the first time informed him in an Aug. 25 phone conversation that the delay in prosecuting the case was due to difficulty in definitively identifying the two suspects who robbed him and Christopher and a third suspect who drove the getaway car based on just the license number and credit card information.
“She said since they had multiple people in the vehicle, and because the gunmen were masked, they are having a hard time linking the credit card/phone information to the car’s license plate,” Michael said the official told him. “They have to specifically know who did what part of the crime to charge them,” he attributed the official as saying.
Michael said in an Aug. 28 phone interview with the Blade that he told the U.S. Attorney’s office official that he wants the office to prosecute the case, but he is doubtful the office will do so based on what the official told him.
The office of the U.S. Attorney for D.C. has a longstanding policy of not publicly disclosing its reasons for not prosecuting cases like this one.
Patricia Hartman, a spokesperson for the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s office, when contacted by the Blade, declined to comment on the case, saying, “We can neither confirm nor deny the existence of investigations.”
The Blade will update this story to include any explanation the U.S. Attorney’s office decides to publicly disclose for its reason for not prosecuting this case.
Christopher, Michael’s partner, told the Blade one of the two suspects that robbed the two men began touching and grabbing his crotch in an “unwelcome action” toward him as the suspect was checking his pants pockets for a wallet or any other belonging that the two suspects intended to steal from the two men as the armed robbery unfolded.
The man who touched his crotch did so after he pointed a gun at his chest, Christopher said.
The D.C. police report for the incident obtained by the Washington Blade says that in addition to taking the two men’s wallets, at least $100 in cash, and credit cards, the armed gunmen took Christopher’s Canada Goose jacket, which the report says had an estimated value of $1,500.
The police report includes the notation, “Prosecution Declined (May 4, 2022).”
The report, however, also states that the incident is not listed as a suspected hate crime.
D.C. police spokesperson Paris Lewbel provided a statement to the Blade saying the two men did not tell the officers responding to the scene of the incident or detectives in follow-up interviews that the suspects called them anti-gay names.
“We have reviewed the BWC [Body Worn Camera] footage of the officers who responded to the scene and interviewed the two victims of the crime,” the police statement says. “They never told officers that the suspects made any statement or anti-gay remarks,” it says.
“In a review of follow-up interviews by detectives, they also never stated the suspects made any statement,” the statement continues. “Had they told the responding officers or detectives, this case would have been classified as a Hate Crime,” it says.
The statement adds, “The detectives conducted a complete and exhaustive investigation of this offense, and based on probable cause, they submitted arrest warrants to the United States Attorney’s Office; after a review, the USAO declined to pursue charges at that time, and MPD closed the case administratively.”
The police statement concludes by saying, “We cannot comment about USAO’s decision and refer you to them for additional information.
Both Michael and Christopher told the Blade they thought they told police about the anti-gay slurs made by the two suspects who robbed them, but they now believe they may not have disclosed that information under the stress and anxiety they experienced after having been robbed at gunpoint.
“I think we were mostly just in shock at the moment,” Christopher told the Blade in a phone interview. “I don’t know if we focused on that,” he said in recalling that he and Michael were questioned by police officers at the time of the incident for about two hours.
“I’m used to being called a faggot,” Christopher added. “I’m not fazed by that anymore,” he said, pointing out that those feelings and the stress at the moment may have prompted him not to raise the issue of the anti-gay slurs by the two suspects.
Spokespersons for the D.C. police and the U.S. Attorney’s office did not respond to a question by the Blade on whether they might bring a hate crime charge against the suspects if the case is eventually prosecuted.
Under the D.C. hate crimes law as recently amended, hatred need not be the only motive for the underlying crime for which a hate crime designation could be added. Although armed robbery was the underlying crime in this case, prosecutors can add a hate crime designation if they believe there is sufficient evidence to do so.
Michael states in his letter to U.S. Attorney Graves that he and Christopher provided D.C. police with a photo of the rear of the getaway car capturing the license plate number after the two suspects entered the car with a third person driving the vehicle. Christopher said he took the photo with his phone that the suspects, for unknown reasons, did not take. They took Michael’s phone but minutes later tossed it out the window of the getaway car as it drove off.
According to Michael’s letter to Graves, he and Christopher promptly reported the incident to D.C. police, provided police with the photo of the car license number and subsequently provided police with information about how one of the credit cards stolen from them was used to order food through a food delivery service.
“With the help of online account information provided by the food delivery service, MPD told us they had enough telephonic evidence to corroborate our stories and for an arrest warrant,” Michael says in the letter.
Defense attorneys familiar with this type of case have said “probable cause” by itself may not be sufficient to convince a jury to render a verdict of guilty. Defense attorneys point to the requirement under criminal law that prosecutors must convince a jury that someone is guilty “beyond a reasonable doubt,” which is a more stringent criteria than probable cause.
Michael said one or more of the detectives involved in the case told him they believed the evidence obtained from the license plate number of the getaway car, the use of at least one stolen credit card, and information from the food delivery service DoorDash that one of the suspects made purchases through the stolen credit card was substantial enough to charge the suspects, who Michael said the detectives declined to identify by name.
“I do believe that even if one could not prove armed robbery beyond a reasonable doubt, other illegal acts, such as credit card fraud, could be proven,” Michael said in his letter to Graves.
District of Columbia
Two D.C. gay bar customers stabbed on sidewalk near Dupont Circle
Judge orders woman held without bond, calls for mental health exam
D.C. police on Aug. 18 arrested a 35-year-old woman on two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon after two men who had just stepped outside the gay bar Fireplace at the corner of 22nd and P streets, N.W., reported she struck them in the neck with a sharp object.
Police and court records show the incident took place about 7:30 p.m.
One of the two men, who was sitting on a bench on the sidewalk at a bus stop in front of the Fireplace who was stabbed by the woman, was taken to a nearby hospital after he was bleeding “profusely” from the neck from the stab wound, according to an arrest affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court.
However, the affidavit says that person, listed as Victim 2, was recovering from his injury and the other person attacked by the woman, Victim 1, suffered a less serious neck wound that did not require hospitalization.
Larry Ray, a Fireplace customer who knows the two victims, said they had stepped outside the bar to smoke a cigarette minutes before they were attacked.
The arrest affidavit says Victim 1 was standing on the sidewalk in front of the Z-Burger carryout restaurant located two doors away from the Fireplace when the woman allegedly attacked him.
Police and court records identify the woman as Mary Kennedy, 35, of no fixed address. She has been held in jail without bond since the time of her arrest on Aug. 18.
She appeared for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 22, when D.C. Superior Court Judge Sean Staples turned down a request by her court-appointed defense attorney asking that she be released while awaiting trial on grounds of “her lack of criminal history.”
The judge ordered that Kennedy undergo a mental health exam before returning to court on Aug. 28, for a follow-up hearing, when he said he would evaluate whether she was mentally capable of understanding the court proceedings.
The arrest affidavit says a uniformed U.S. Secret Service officer initially apprehended Kennedy minutes after she fled from the scene after stabbing the man sitting at the bus stop.
The affidavit says a bystander who observed the incident who is identified as Witness 1 and the two victims told police that Kennedy had no verbal interaction with either of the victims. The two stabbings were an “unprovoked action,” according to the affidavit.
The affidavit also reports that at the time D.C. police arrived on the scene and placed Kennedy under arrest “a scissor with blood on it” was recovered from Kennedy’s purse. The scissor is listed as the weapon used in the two stabbings.
A D.C. police incident report says the two stabbings are not listed as suspected hate crimes.
The Fireplace’s day manager, who identified himself as Scott, told the Washington Blade the two stabbings had nothing to do with the Fireplace.
“They just walked out to get some air,” he said. “It had nothing to do with the bar. They were at the wrong place at the wrong time. It was just some crazy lady.”
But the Fireplace customer who was attacked by the woman while sitting at the bus stop, who wrote about how he was attacked on social media, including Twitter and Facebook, said he considers the attack against him a hate crime. The Blade reached out to the man for comment in a Facebook message, and he replied that he did not object to being identified by his name, Lawrence Goodwin Jr.
“I feel that this was a hate crime,” he told the Blade in a Facebook message. “I feel this was an attempt on my life and I feel I deserve some form of justice as I’m actively seeking counsel.”
In one of his Facebook postings, Goodwin said he is grateful to the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department technician who arrived on the scene and aggressively pressed down on his neck to stop the bleeding and who he believes saved his life. He says in one of his postings that the stab wound was a “hair off” from a vital artery that could have killed him if the stab wound was in a slightly different place on his neck.
Goodwin also created a GoFundMe page in which he says the injury from the stabbing incident prevented him from returning to work for at least a week with no pay while he recuperates.
District of Columbia
LGBTQ groups to join 60th anniversary March on Washington
Organizers say Aug. 26 event marks continuation of MLK’s work
At least five national LGBTQ rights organizations will participate in the 60th anniversary March on Washington: A Continuation of Dr. King’s Work, which is scheduled to begin Saturday, Aug. 26, with a rally at the Lincoln Memorial.
The LGBTQ organizations participating in the event include the National LGBTQ Task Force, whose executive director, Kierra Johnson, is scheduled to speak at the pre-march rally.
Also participating is the LGBTQ group National Black Justice Coalition, whose Director of Public Policy and Programs, Victoria Kirby York, is also scheduled to speak at the Lincoln Memorial rally.
The other LGBTQ organizations scheduled to participate include the D.C.-based Center for Black Equity and the Human Rights Campaign and PFLAG.
The National LGBTQ Task Force and PFLAG this year are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their founding in 1973.
PFLAG, formerly known as Parents And Friends of Lesbians And Gays, currently uses just the PFLAG name and describes itself as the “largest organization dedicated to supporting, educating, and advocating for LGBTQ+ people and their families.”
Earl Fowlkes, executive director of Center for Black Equity, said representatives from his organization and from HRC and PFLAG participated in a conference call with organizers of the march, who welcomed the LGBTQ organizations’ participation.
Among the lead organizers of the 60th anniversary March on Washington are Martin Luther King III, the oldest son of Martin Luther King Jr.; his wife, Andrea Waters King; and longtime civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton.
“My dad’s speech at the March on Washington nearly 60 years ago was a profound moment in American history,” King III said in a statement. “Despite the significant progress we have made over these six decades, we need to rededicate ourselves to the mission my dad gave his life for,” he said.
“The March on Washington will not just be a commemoration but a continuation of what Dr. King and our predecessors started,” Sharpton said in the statement released by the event’s organizers. “We must remember why we are still marching: civil rights of Black, Brown, Asian, Jewish, LGBTQ Americans and women are under relentless attack,” Sharpton said.
“I am honored to stand with the King family as we bring together these groups for a historic, cross-cultural and cross-generational demonstration to show that an attack on one of us is an attack on all of us,” Sharpton said. “Together, we will show the nation the strength in our unity and our resolve to realize Dr. King’s dream of a fair nation for all of us.”
The statement released by the event’s organizers says a pre-program for the rally and march was scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. at the Lincoln Memorial, with the main program set to begin at 11 a.m. at the Lincoln Memorial site.
“Following the program, a march will begin through the streets of the nation’s capital,” the statement says, adding that additional details such as the route of the march would be released soon.
Longtime D.C. African-American and LGBTQ rights advocate Phil Pannell said this year’s inclusion of an LGBTQ speaker at the March on Washington rally represents a continuation of a welcoming of LGBTQ participation in the event over the past 20 or more years.
But Pannell said former D.C. Congressional Del. Walter Fauntroy, the lead organizer of the first of the resumed MLK Washington marches that took place in 1983, marking its 20th anniversary, strongly opposed allowing an LGBTQ person to speak at the event. Pannell points out that he and three other Black gay activists held a protest against Fauntroy’s position at his Capitol Hill office that resulted in their getting arrested. The Washington Blade reported their arrests in a news story.
Shortly after their arrests, “there was a conference call of all the major civil rights leaders and Audrey Lorde, a Black lesbian writer and poet, was put on the program” as a speaker, Pannell said in a text message to the Blade.
“There will be an LGBT speaker this Saturday,” Pannell added. “So, getting arrested 40 years ago was worth it.”
Urged to lift ban on Log Cabin Republicans, Texas GOP chair responds with gif of state flag
Council for Global Equality endorses NDAA climate change letter
D.C. gay couple robbed, pistol whipped but U.S. Attorney has yet to prosecute
Legal registration of NGOs is vital for advancing human rights of LGBTQ, intersex rights in Africa
Prisoner 01135809 wins debate without showing up
Brazilian Supreme Court rules homophobia punishable by prison
LGBTQ groups participate in March on Washington
Federal judge rules Montgomery County parents cannot opt children out of LGBTQ-specific lessons
Sidelined by high interest rates?
Zimbabwe advocacy groups seek inclusion in country’s elections
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
South America4 days ago
Brazilian Supreme Court rules homophobia punishable by prison
-
National1 day ago
LGBTQ groups participate in March on Washington
-
Maryland4 days ago
Federal judge rules Montgomery County parents cannot opt children out of LGBTQ-specific lessons
-
Real Estate4 days ago
Sidelined by high interest rates?