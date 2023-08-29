Ugandan man charged with ‘aggravated homosexuality’ could face death penalty

On the eve of Zimbabwe’s general elections that took place on Wednesday, the country’s LGBTQ and intersex rights groups for the first time has called for their inclusion in the political process.

The manifesto highlights the main issues facing LGBTQ and intersex Zimbabweans and offers policy proposals aimed at addressing them.

“It is grounded in the principles of human rights and seeks to promote and protect the rights of LGBTQ individuals in Zimbabwe. The manifesto is the result of a consultative process that involved engagement with the LGBTQ community, and the Zimbabwe LGBTQ sector parties among other civil society organizations. It is evidence-based and reflects the needs and concerns of the community,” it reads.

“Work towards implementing policies and proposals that address the priority issues identified by the LGBTIQ community, and ensuring that the human rights of all individuals, including the LGBTQ community, are protected and respected is vital,” it adds. “There is also a need to ensure that there is accountability for any instances of discrimination or violence against LGBTQ individuals during the electoral process, and lastly, there is a need to engage in ongoing consultations with LGBTQ organizations and other stakeholders to ensure that the needs and concerns of the community are being addressed.”

The Zimbabwean Constitution does not specifically recognize same-sex relations, but they are not criminalized unless a person is caught engaging in sexual activities with a person of the same sex. The government and Zimbabwean society in general, however, continues to treat LGBTQ and intersex people as outcasts.

The country’s governing ZANU-PF party, which has led the country since Zimbabwe won its independence from the U.K. in 1980, has remained against the decriminalization of consensual same-sex sexual relations. The 11 presidential candidates who ran have not mentioned LGBTQ and intersex Zimbabweans or their rights.

The Washington Blade reached out to Fadzai Mahere, spokesperson for the Citizens Coalition for Change, and Elisabeth Valerio, leader of the United Zimbabwe Alliance, for comment, but they did not respond.

Community Voice Zimbabwe, a civic organization, says LGBTQ and intersex Zimbabweans are determined to make their voices heard in the election and push for change.

“The election manifesto serves as a comprehensive blueprint to tackle key areas where the LGBTQI community faces challenges, ranging from political violence and discrimination in the community,” said the group. “In Zimbabwe, the LGBTQI community is widely stigmatized and seen as a violation of cultural and religious norms. Some people view LGBTQI as a culture imported from Western countries and is a taboo to the morals, and values of the African culture. The history of the LGBTQI community in Zimbabwe is characterized and marred by violence and discrimination which has been attributed to the political discourse of the country.”

Gays and Lesbians of Zimbabwe, another advocacy group that signed the manifesto, said it is important LGBTQ and intersex people and their concerns are heard.

“The Zimbabwe LGBTQ General Elections Manifesto has been developed particularly to provide a platform for the community to express their priorities and expectations from government and political parties regarding LGBTQ issues,” said GALZ. “There is also a need to ensure that there is accountability for any instances of discrimination or violence against LGBTQ individuals during the electoral process, and lastly, there is a need to engage in ongoing consultations with LGBTQ organizations and other stakeholders to ensure that the needs and concerns of the community are being addressed.”

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has yet to release the election results.

The Associated Press on Friday reported opposition and human rights groups have alleged President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the ZANU-PF party have sought to intimidate voters and carried out acts of violence.