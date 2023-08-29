Africa
Ugandan man charged with ‘aggravated homosexuality’ could face death penalty
Country’s president signed Anti-Homosexuality Act on May 29
A 20-year-old man in Uganda who has been charged with “aggravated homosexuality” could face the death penalty.
Reuters reported authorities on Aug. 18 charged the man after he “performed unlawful sexual intercourse” with a 41-year-old man. A spokesperson for Uganda’s Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions during an interview with Reuters confirmed the charge is a “capital offense.”
President Yoweri Museveni on May 29 signed the country’s Anti-Homosexuality Act, which contains the death penalty provision for “aggravated homosexuality.”
The U.S. in June imposed visa restrictions on Ugandan officials.
The World Bank Group earlier this month announced the suspension of new loans to Uganda. Museveni, for his part, in an open letter to Ugandans cites the “provocations by the World Bank and the thoughtless homosexual lobby” and said they “should not provoke us into being, automatically, anti-Western.”
Police in Buikwe, a town that is roughly 35 miles east of Kampala, the Ugandan capital, on Aug. 20 arrested four people who allegedly engaged in “acts of homosexuality” at a local massage parlor.
Zimbabwe advocacy groups seek inclusion in country’s elections
Ruling ZANU-PF opposes decriminalization
On the eve of Zimbabwe’s general elections that took place on Wednesday, the country’s LGBTQ and intersex rights groups for the first time has called for their inclusion in the political process.
The manifesto highlights the main issues facing LGBTQ and intersex Zimbabweans and offers policy proposals aimed at addressing them.
“It is grounded in the principles of human rights and seeks to promote and protect the rights of LGBTQ individuals in Zimbabwe. The manifesto is the result of a consultative process that involved engagement with the LGBTQ community, and the Zimbabwe LGBTQ sector parties among other civil society organizations. It is evidence-based and reflects the needs and concerns of the community,” it reads.
“Work towards implementing policies and proposals that address the priority issues identified by the LGBTIQ community, and ensuring that the human rights of all individuals, including the LGBTQ community, are protected and respected is vital,” it adds. “There is also a need to ensure that there is accountability for any instances of discrimination or violence against LGBTQ individuals during the electoral process, and lastly, there is a need to engage in ongoing consultations with LGBTQ organizations and other stakeholders to ensure that the needs and concerns of the community are being addressed.”
The Zimbabwean Constitution does not specifically recognize same-sex relations, but they are not criminalized unless a person is caught engaging in sexual activities with a person of the same sex. The government and Zimbabwean society in general, however, continues to treat LGBTQ and intersex people as outcasts.
The country’s governing ZANU-PF party, which has led the country since Zimbabwe won its independence from the U.K. in 1980, has remained against the decriminalization of consensual same-sex sexual relations. The 11 presidential candidates who ran have not mentioned LGBTQ and intersex Zimbabweans or their rights.
The Washington Blade reached out to Fadzai Mahere, spokesperson for the Citizens Coalition for Change, and Elisabeth Valerio, leader of the United Zimbabwe Alliance, for comment, but they did not respond.
Community Voice Zimbabwe, a civic organization, says LGBTQ and intersex Zimbabweans are determined to make their voices heard in the election and push for change.
“The election manifesto serves as a comprehensive blueprint to tackle key areas where the LGBTQI community faces challenges, ranging from political violence and discrimination in the community,” said the group. “In Zimbabwe, the LGBTQI community is widely stigmatized and seen as a violation of cultural and religious norms. Some people view LGBTQI as a culture imported from Western countries and is a taboo to the morals, and values of the African culture. The history of the LGBTQI community in Zimbabwe is characterized and marred by violence and discrimination which has been attributed to the political discourse of the country.”
Gays and Lesbians of Zimbabwe, another advocacy group that signed the manifesto, said it is important LGBTQ and intersex people and their concerns are heard.
“The Zimbabwe LGBTQ General Elections Manifesto has been developed particularly to provide a platform for the community to express their priorities and expectations from government and political parties regarding LGBTQ issues,” said GALZ. “There is also a need to ensure that there is accountability for any instances of discrimination or violence against LGBTQ individuals during the electoral process, and lastly, there is a need to engage in ongoing consultations with LGBTQ organizations and other stakeholders to ensure that the needs and concerns of the community are being addressed.”
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has yet to release the election results.
The Associated Press on Friday reported opposition and human rights groups have alleged President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the ZANU-PF party have sought to intimidate voters and carried out acts of violence.
Ugandan police arrest four people for ‘acts of homosexuality’
Country’s president signed Anti-Homosexuality Act in May
The Washington Blade has confirmed media reports that indicate Ugandan authorities have arrested four people who allegedly engaged in same-sex sexual activity.
NTV Uganda, a Ugandan television station, published a report from Agence France-Presse that quotes a police spokesperson who says authorities in Buikwe on Sunday arrested “four people, including two women” at a massage parlor.
Buikwe is roughly 35 miles east of Kampala, the Ugandan capital.
“The police operation was carried out following a tip-off by a female informant to the area security that acts of homosexuality were being carried out at the massage parlor,” the police spokeswoman told NTV Uganda.
The Anti-Homosexuality Act that President Yoweri Museveni signed on May 29 contains a death penalty provision for “aggravated homosexuality.”
The U.S. in June imposed visa restrictions on Ugandan officials.
The World Bank Group earlier this month announced the suspension of new loans to Uganda. Museveni, for his part, in an open letter to Ugandans cites the “provocations by the World Bank and the thoughtless homosexual lobby” and said they “should not provoke us into being, automatically, anti-Western.”
Advocacy groups: Ethiopian government’s anti-gay rhetoric spurs online attacks
TikTok videos target LGBTQ, intersex people in African country
An advocacy group in Ethiopia has sharply criticized government institutions for homophobic statements they say have spurred online attacks against LGBTQ and intersex people.
The Addis Ababa Culture, Arts and Tourism Bureau on Aug. 5 released a statement that condemned acts of same-sex relations.
The statement cited reports of people engaging in same-sex relations, including public displays of affection, at restaurants and hotels in Addis Ababa, the country’s capital. The Addis Ababa Culture, Arts and Tourism Bureau reiterated consensual same-sex sexual relations violate the country’s cultural values and the majority of Ethiopians find them disrespectful. Ethiopian police also urged members of the public to report anyone who engages in same-sex relations, citing they go against social values.
House of Guramayle, an Ethiopian LGBTQ and intersex rights group that operates outside the country, said LGBTQ and intersex Ethiopians have been attacked on TikTok and other social media platforms since the police and the Addis Ababa Culture, Arts and Tourism Bureau made their comments.
House of Guramayle has documented more than a dozen TikTok videos with pictures of people who are identified as LGBTQ or intersex. These videos have emerged against the backdrop of those who encourage Ethiopians to beat, burn and kill LGBTQ and intersex people.
“In a dramatic expansion of the threat of violence; there have also been calls to kill, burn, and beat up families of those of who are openly LGBTQIA+ and live abroad in order to make their families understand the deep shame and wound that Ethiopian homophobes in the diaspora feel due to the outspokenness of those openly LGBTQIA+ individuals,” reads a statement that House of Guramayle issued this week. “While similar increases in attacks against LGBTQIA+ communities are being reported by human rights organizations in other parts of the African continent, the escalation in Ethiopia is especially concerning due to the country’s religious history, current worsening socio-political climate and growing nationalism. The topic of LGBTQIA+ rights has recently been sensationalized, with vitriolic opposition and scapegoating spreading around the country and the diaspora at an alarming rate.”
The Africa Queer Network, another LGBTQ and intersex rights organization, echoed House of Guramayle and urged the Ethiopian government to protect LGBTQ and intersex people from mob attacks.
The Ethiopian Constitution guarantees the right to equality and recognizes the importance of protecting human rights. It clearly states all people shall be equal under the law and are entitled to equal protection without distinction of any kind related to race, nation, nationality, color, sex, language, religion, political or social origin, property, birth or any other status. The country, however, continues to stigmatize, discriminate against and criminalize LGBTQ and intersex people.
Ethiopia’s criminal code defines marriage as a legal contract or as an engagement between a man and a woman and sees other forms of relations as illegal. Consensual same-sex sexual relations under this law are punishable by up to 15 years in prison — up to 25 years incarceration if an offender use violence, intimidation or coercion, fraud or takes advantage of a person who is unable to resist.
A recent study found 97 percent of Ethiopians believe homosexuality is a “very harmful way of life that society should not accept” and anyone in a same-sex relationship should be punished. Many LGBTQ and intersex Ethiopians are therefore forced to live in hiding because even talking about who they are is dangerous.
