Urged to lift ban on Log Cabin Republicans, Texas GOP chair responds with gif of state flag
Texas to host 2028 Republican National Convention
Richard Grenell, who served as the U.S. ambassador to Germany and acting director of national intelligence during the Trump administration, urged the Texas GOP to lift its ban on the conservative LGBTQ group Log Cabin Republicans.
“The Texas Republican Party bans Logcabin, the gay conservative group with 80 chapters across the US,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Texas is the only state that bans us from their state convention.”
Grenell, whose post came in response to the news announced Friday by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) that his state will host the 2028 Republican National Convention, added the convention “should not be in Texas if this ban remains.”
Texas Republican Party Chairman Matt Rinaldi responded with a gif of The Lone Star Flag waving in the wind.
Asked for comment, Log Cabin Republicans President Charles Moran shared a post by the group on X that reads, “Inclusion wins. @TexasGOP has five years to get it right…clock starts now.”
First GOP debate sees abortion dominating other non-economic issues
LGBTQ comments largely focused on school policies and athletics
Among the non-economic issues discussed by the eight candidates who appeared on stage Wednesday night for the first Republican Party 2024 presidential primary debate, abortion loomed larger than other topics including LGBTQ rights.
The Fox News moderators asked each GOP hopeful to share their positions on a federal law governing access to the procedure, with only two – South Carolina’s U.S. Senator Tim Scott and former Vice President Mike Pence – pledging to support a 15-week ban.
“We cannot let states like California, New York, and Illinois have abortions on demand up until the day of birth,” said Scott, who called the 15-week limit the “minimum” restriction he would support.
The proposal is “an idea whose time has come,” Pence said, adding, “We appointed three conservatives to the Supreme Court who gave Americans a new beginning for the right to life,” a reference to last year’s Dobbs decision overturning the constitutional protections of Roe v. Wade.
Former President Donald Trump, who appointed those justices, did not attend the debate. The latest polls show he is leading the other candidates by a wide margin, with 56 percent support among likely Republican primary voters compared to 10 percent each for the candidates tied for second place, both of whom participated in the debate: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.
Hours before the event began, the South Carolina Supreme Court allowed the legislature’s six-week abortion ban to take effect. The state’s former Gov. Nikki Haley, who also served as U.N. ambassador under Trump, struck a more measured tone — asserting that she is “unapologetically pro-life” but lamenting that the High Court’s “unelected justices did not need to decide something this personal.”
Haley accused her rivals of misrepresenting the political challenges that would come with passage of a federal ban, which would require a 60-vote majority in the Senate that she stated is not a realistic expectation.
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who had signed a six-week abortion ban, came out against proposals for a federal prohibition by the Congress.
Also sharing the stage were former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. The debate was moderated by Fox News hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.
Candidates who discussed LGBTQ matters focused on education policies
“In Florida, we eliminated critical race theory from our K-12 schools, we eliminated gender ideology from our K-12 schools,” DeSantis said. “We need education in this country, not indoctrination in this country.”
Haley again reiterated her opposition to allowing transgender girls to compete on girls’ sports teams, proclaiming that “biological boys don’t belong in locker rooms of any of our girls,” an issue that Fox host MacCallum noted, Haley had once called “the women’s issue of our time.”
“In North Dakota, we’ve made a priority of protecting women’s sports, and we’ve done that in our state,” Burgum said, referencing the anti-trans sports ban he signed in April. At the same time, he hedged that “the idea that every school district and state and every teacher is somehow indoctrinating people is just false.”
In his closing statements, Ramaswamy said “there are two genders,” along with other proclamations like “God is real,” “reverse racism is racism,” and “The nuclear family is the greatest form of governance known to man.”
Other references to LGBTQ issues were more ambiguous.
Haley, for instance, said “There’s a lot of crazy woke things happening in these schools,” arguing “We need transparency in the classroom because parents should never have to wonder what’s being said or taught to their children in the classroom.”
“If God made you a man, you play sports against men,” Scott said in his closing statement, a possible reference to policies allowing transgender student athletes to compete on teams consistent with their gender identities.
Responding to a question about the 91 felony counts against Trump, Scott addressed what he called “the weaponization of the Department of Justice against political opponents, but also against parents who show up at school board meetings,” adding, “They’re called, under this DOJ, ‘domestic terrorists.'”
Other elected Republicans including DeSantis have made similar claims over the past few years, beginning with the discovery of a one-page memo issued by Attorney General Merrick Garland in 2021, which concerned coordination with local law enforcement after widespread reports of threats by parents against school board members, administrators and teachers over COVID-19 policies.
DeSantis spokeswoman Christina Pushaw spoke out against the arrest of a parent for protesting “a Loudoun school’s coverup of his 14-year-old daughter’s sexual assault by a transgender classmate in her school bathroom,” an account later revealed to be untrue.
Ramaswamy
The only candidate on stage with no experience serving in government, Ramaswamy’s remarks often presented himself to be more conservative politically than his opponents.
“Let us be honest as Republicans, the climate change agenda is a hoax,” he said, later claiming that “fossil fuels are a requirement for prosperity.”
During an interview with right-wing pundit and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that aired last week, Ramaswamy likened the beliefs by proponents of LGBTQ rights and climate change activists to the ideologies of people in religious cults, bent on effectuating “a broader vision that defines itself in opposition to the American vision, to the American way of life.”
Ramaswamy also distinguished himself as the only candidate on stage who pledged to pardon Trump if he is elected president. Others, by contrast, focused on leveling accusations about the weaponization of law enforcement against conservatives, arguing that Republicans should move on from the matters being litigated against the former president, including over his role in the January 6 insurrection, defending Pence for refusing to overturn the results of the 2020 election, or – in Christie’s case – asserting that “Whether or not you believe that criminal charges [against Trump] are right or wrong, the conduct is beneath the office of President of the United States.”
Baier noted Ramaswamy’s pledge to abolish federal administrative agencies including the U.S. Department of Education, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Treasury Department’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the IRS, and the Department of Commerce.
In a possible reference to his pledge, Ramaswamy concluded his closing statement with the message that “There are three branches of government, not four. And the U.S. Constitution is the strongest guarantor of freedom in human history — that is what won us the American revolution, that is what will win us the revolution of 2024.”
Ramaswamy: ‘cult-like’ LGBTQ community threatens ‘modern order’
GOP presidential candidates to debate in Milwaukee on Wednesday night
Entrepreneur and Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said the LGBTQ community seeks to “create an us-versus-them destruction of modern order” by bringing together otherwise incompatible ideas about sexual and gender minorities under one group identity.
Beliefs systems which support the housing of different social and political advocacy goals under the banner of LGBTQ rights constitute “cult-like” dogmas “with no obligation to logic,” he told right-wing pundit Tucker Carlson during an interview that was streamed on X, formerly known as Twitter, last week.
Ramaswamy claimed the LGBTQ rights movement’s existence is perpetuated by ideas that are based in faith rather than facts because its core premises are irreconcilably “in tension” with each other. For instance, he said, “most lesbians don’t like gay men and vice versa,” while “trans [identities are] this totally weird separate thing.”
The movement presupposes that sexual orientation is innate from birth despite the absence of a “gay gene” while simultaneously arguing “sex is completely fluid over the course of your life, even though there is a definitive sex chromosome,” Ramaswamy said, arguing these ideas are fundamentally incompatible.
The Pride flag is an example of “symbology” and “idolatry” supporting the “religious” beliefs held by LGBTQ people or represented in the LGBTQ rights movement, Ramaswamy said, adding, “they then they had to make the trans flag, the upgraded version, the golden idol,” referring to the Progress Pride flag.
As with advocacy around climate issues and “radical woke-ism,” Ramaswamy characterized “LGBTQIA+-ism” as part of “a broader vision that defines itself in opposition to the American vision, to the American way of life.”
“What does it mean,” Ramaswamy asked, “to be an individual rather than riding a tectonic plate of group identity? What does it mean to be a member of a family, a nuclear family with a mother and a father, that by definition brought you into this world?”
Carlson’s discussion about LGBTQ topics with Ramaswamy began with a clip that made headlines last week in which the candidate answered a voter’s question about LGBTQ rights by claiming, “I don’t have a negative view of same-sex couples, but I do have a negative view of a tyranny of the minority.”
Ramaswamy continued, “I don’t think that somebody who’s religious should be forced to officiate a wedding that they disagree with. I don’t think somebody who is a woman who’s worked really hard for her achievements should be forced to compete against a biological man in a swim competition. I don’t think that somebody who’s a woman that respects her bodily autonomy and dignity should be forced to change clothes in a locker room with a man.”
Slated to appear on stage Wednesday night for the Republican Party’s first presidential primary debate, Ramaswamy and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are expected to take the most heat from their rivals after an Emerson College poll last week found them tied for second place, each with 10 percent.
Still ahead with 56 percent is former President Donald Trump, who declined to participate and will instead join Carlson for an interview scheduled to air on X just as the eight qualifying GOP hopefuls take the stage in Milwaukee at 9 p.m. ET.
Freedom Caucus threatens government shutdown over ‘woke’ military policies
GOP members proposed anti-LGBTQ amendments to defense spending bills
The U.S. House Freedom Caucus has raised the specter of a government shutdown by announcing on Monday plans to oppose any stop-gap funding measure that fails to, among other demands, “end the Left’s cancerous woke policies in the Pentagon.”
Conditioning support for a must-pass spending bill on its inclusion of conservative policies that will almost certainly be a non-starter in the Senate, let alone the White House, the caucus’s 45 ultraconservative members have once again created headaches for their House Speaker, U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)
The chamber’s top Republican, who is hustling to pass a bill before the end of September to avoid a shutdown, has said he would back a temporary continuing resolution to buy more time for budget talks so long as they do not extend past early December.
Along with combatting the “woke” policies “undermining our military’s core warfighting mission,” the caucus wants to stem the flow of immigrants at the southern border and “address the unprecedented weaponization of the Justice Department and FBI.”
A spokesperson did not respond to a request seeking details about which specific policies at the Pentagon the group finds objectionable, but caucus members in recent months have targeted those impacting the LGBTQ community in amendments to other spending bills.
For example, these House Republicans have sought to block government funding of healthcare services for transgender Americans serving in the U.S. Armed Forces and pushed bans that would prohibit military bases from flying Pride flags and hosting drag shows or other LGBTQ events, such as celebrations honoring Pride month.
Communications staff for the caucus’s chair, communications chair, and policy chair, U.S. Reps. Scott Perry (Pa.), Lauren Boebert (Colo.), and Chip Roy (Texas), did not immediately respond to requests for clarification about the Pentagon policies.
