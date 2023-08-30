Federal Government
Commerce Department headquarters to offer gender neutral restrooms
Bathrooms to be available on Friday
The U.S. Department of Commerce announced Wednesday that its headquarters in the Herbert C. Hoover building in D.C. will offer gender-neutral restrooms effective Friday.
“We are excited to take this step which we believe demonstrates commitment to inclusivity and DEIA at the Department,” the agency said in a press release; referring to diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility.
A Commerce Department official noted in an email to the Washington Blade that the move comes just weeks after Deputy Secretary Don Graves “sent guidance to all appointees and senior staff to add pronouns to signatures.”
Together with the all-gender restrooms, he said, these changes are a result of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo “proactively bringing together a working group of LGBTQ+ DOC appointees and leaders to discuss ongoing challenges, opportunities and barriers to success.”
Federal Government
Bill would abolish USAID because it promotes global LGBTQ, intersex rights
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) introduced measure on Aug. 1
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) has introduced a bill that would abolish the U.S. Agency for International Development because it promotes LGBTQ and intersex rights around the world.
The bill, among other things, notes USAID “operates several ‘capacity building’ programs abroad and uses these programs to spread perverse ideology that is antithetical to (a) functioning, well-ordered society” and “aims to identify and address ‘restrictive gender norms and inequalities … to foster the sustainability of results.”
U.S. Reps. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) and Eli Crane (R-Ariz.) have co-sponsored the bill that Gaetz introduced on Aug. 1. It has been referred to the House Foreign Affairs and Appropriations Committees.
President Joe Biden in February 2021 signed a memo that committed the U.S. to promoting LGBTQ and intersex rights abroad as part of his administration’s overall foreign policy. USAID earlier this month released its first-ever policy for LGBTQ and intersex-inclusive development that has the following four pillars.
• Supporting locally-led programmatic approaches that advance USAID’s commitment to localization
• Using USAID’s global development diplomacy to drive progress on LGBTQI+ inclusive development both within and beyond the agency’s programming
• Prioritizing evidence-based LGBTQI+ programming and approaches and strengthening responses through data
• Improving USAID’s response to crises that impact LGBTQI+ persons and communities
U.S. Reps. Dina Titus (D-Nev.) and Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) are among the lawmakers who have introduced bills in this Congress that would require the U.S. to promote LGBTQ and intersex rights abroad. Embattled U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) — an openly gay Republican who federal prosecutors in May indicted on 13 counts of wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and making false statements to the U.S. House of Representatives — has put forth a measure that would ban the U.S. from providing aid to countries with laws that criminalize LGBTQ people and women.
“For more than six decades, USAID and Congress have worked closely together to create a more stable, prosperous world,” a USAID spokesperson told the Washington Blade on Tuesday in a statement. “We value the strong bipartisan support for USAID’s work, which has helped accelerate tremendous progress in reducing extreme poverty around the world, fighting disease, addressing hunger, helping millions of children access quality education and supporting emerging democracies.”
“The United States is committed to supporting human rights, social inclusion and fundamental freedoms, including for members of historically marginalized populations,” added the spokesperson. “As part of this commitment, USAID works with our partners on the ground to advance LGBTQI+-inclusive development and the rights of LGBTQI+ people. Through our work and partnerships over many decades and in countries around the world, we know that advancing respect for human rights and individual dignity makes societies stronger, healthier, more prosperous and more capable of peacefully resolving differences.”
Federal Government
Civil rights probe targets Vanderbilt as trans patients sue hospital for sharing records with AG
Plaintiffs say their personal info should have been redacted
Vanderbilt University Medical Center is cooperating with an investigation by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service’s Office of Civil Rights, a spokesperson for the hospital confirmed on Thursday.
News of the probe comes just weeks after transgender patients sued VUMC for failing to redact personally identifying information from their health records when they were shared with the office of Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti late last year.
When the hospital disclosed its compliance with the records request, which according to the AG’s office was made in connection with its investigation into the hospital’s billing practices, transgender patients and their families raised alarm over how their information might be used.
The patients’ complaint argues these concerns are amplified following the passage of bans on gender affirming health care for minors, along with other efforts by the state’s Republican officials to restrict the rights of trans Tennesseans.
“Our clients are encouraged that the federal government is looking into what happened here,” an attorney for the plaintiffs told The Tennesseean.
A spokesperson for HHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment about whether its civil rights investigation is linked to Vanderbilt’s disclosure of health records to Skrmetti’s office.
In July, Skrmetti joined a group of 18 conservative attorneys general who are resisting a federal rule that would establish parameters limiting the collection of records of patients who have sought abortions or gender affirming care out-of-state because of restrictions on these services in the places where they live.
The move renewed skepticism over the AG office’s claim that its demand for Vanderbilt to turn over health records for hundreds of patients was made in connection with a “run of the mill” probe into potential billing fraud.
The VUMC spokesperson declined to share details beyond affirming the hospital’s compliance with HHS’s investigation. A spokesperson for the AG’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Federal Government
Fauci to be succeeded by first openly LGBTQ director of NIAID
Jeanne Marrazzo leads the Division of Infectious Diseases at UAB Medicine
Doctor Jeanne Marrazzo has been named director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, becoming the first openly LGBTQ person to serve in the role when her tenure begins this fall.
Marrazzo currently leads the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine, where her research interests included HIV and STIs.
The university, in a press release announcing her appointment to the agency, called her “a trusted advisor and friend who gave us the insights, guidance and confidence that allowed our institution to thrive in spite of immense challenges” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As NIAID director, Jeanne will oversee NIAID’s budget of $6.3 billion supporting research to advance the understanding, diagnosis and treatment of infectious, immunologic and allergic diseases,” said UAB in the press release.
“The NIAID research response to outbreaks of infectious diseases, from HIV to Ebola to COVID-19, has led to new therapies, vaccines, diagnostic tests and other technologies,” UAB noted.
“Dr. Marrazzo brings a wealth of leadership experience from leading international clinical trials and translational research, managing a complex organizational budget that includes research funding and mentoring trainees in all stages of professional development,” NIH Acting Director Lawrence A. Tabak said in a press release Wednesday.
Tabak thanked Hugh Auchincloss, Jr., for serving as Acting NIAID director after the longtime director Dr. Anthony Fauci stepped down in November 2022.