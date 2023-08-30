Maryland
Md. man pleads guilty to making threats against HRC
Adam Nettina left voicemail after massacre at Nashville’s Covenant School
A Maryland man has pleaded guilty to making threats against the Human Rights Campaign.
The Justice Department in a press release notes Adam Michael Nettina, 34, of West Friendship, Md., pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of using interstate communications with a threat to injure.
The press release notes Nettina admitted to leaving a threatening voicemail on March 28, 2023, that referenced the massacre at the Covenant School in Nashville, which took place the day before.
“The message referenced a mass shooting that had happened the day before at a school in Nashville, Tennessee, involving multiple shooting fatalities, where the perpetrator was a transgender woman,” notes the press release. “During the call to the advocacy organization on March 28, Nettina made multiple threats, including, ‘…We’ll cut your throats. We’ll put a bullet in your head … You’re going to kill us? We’re going to kill you 10 times more in full.'”
The Justice Department said Nettina “admitted to leaving the threatening voicemail and to targeting his victims because of their actual and perceived gender, gender identity and sexual orientation” and acknowledged he sent threatening messages to two lawmakers in Virginia and Maryland who publicly support trans people.”
Nettina faces up to five years in prison.
“The defendant in this case attempted to terrorize the LGBTQI+ community by calling in multiple threats of violence to a local advocacy group,” said Luis Quesada, assistant director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Criminal Investigative Division. “The FBI will not tolerate these acts of hate, and we remain committed to investigating civil rights violations and keeping our communities safe and free from fear.”
Federal judge rules Montgomery County parents cannot opt children out of LGBTQ-specific lessons
2023-2024 school year to begin on Monday
A federal judge on Thursday ruled a group of Montgomery County parents cannot “opt out” their children from classes in which lessons or books on LGBTQ-related topics are taught.
The parents in May filed a federal lawsuit against Montgomery County Public Schools that alleges the policy violates their religious beliefs.
They asked for a temporary injunction to halt the policy before Aug. 28, which is the first day of school in the county. U.S. District Judge Deborah L. Boardman of the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland ruled against them.
“Members of the LGBTQ+ community are our neighbors, coworkers and friends,” tweeted Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass on Friday. “This ruling validates the right for everyone to be seen for who they authentically are, but it also shows that we have a lot of work to do opening hearts and minds so everyone is welcomed and accepted.”
A federal appeals court on Aug. 14 dismissed a separate lawsuit against a policy that allows Montgomery County schools to create plans to support transgender and nonbinary students without their parents’ knowledge or consent.
Isabelle Kravis contributed to this article.
LGBTQ community members voice concern about state Supreme Court ruling on employer benefits
Gay man sued Catholic Relief Services over husband’s denied benefits
By JOHN-JOHN WILLIAMS IV | Jackie Abell said she was caught off-guard by the Maryland Supreme Court’s ruling against a gay man whose employer, Catholic Relief Services, refused to provide health benefits for his husband after saying that doing so was contrary to its Catholic values.
“I am very disappointed by Monday’s Supreme Court ruling as I thought Maryland had been on top of protecting LGBTQ+ individuals,” said Abell, 33, of Hampden, who identifies as a lesbian. “Not only am I a part of this community, but I’m also someone who is a recruiter who hires and pays individuals at the same rate regardless of sexual orientation but based on skill set.”
Federal appeals court dismisses lawsuit against Montgomery County schools gender guidelines
Parents oppose efforts to support transgender, gender nonconforming students
A federal appeals court dismissed a case Monday challenging guidelines in Montgomery County that allow schools to create plans to support transgender or gender nonconforming students without the knowledge or consent of the students’ parents.
The case was brought by three parents of students in the school district, none of whom have transgender or gender nonconforming children, according to the ruling.
Judge A. Marvin Quattlebaum, Jr., of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals wrote in the majority opinion that opposition to the guidelines should be settled with elected representatives, not in court.
“That does not mean their objections are invalid,” Quattlebaum wrote. “In fact, they may be quite persuasive. But, by failing to show any injury to themselves, the parents’ opposition … reflects a policy disagreement. And policy disagreements should be addressed to elected policymakers at the ballot box, not to unelected judges in the courthouse.”
The guidelines at the heart of the case allow school staff to create support plans for trans or gender nonconforming students that allow students to use their chosen names and pronouns, use bathrooms and locker rooms corresponding to their gender identity and play on team sports of their gender identity. The guidelines do not require parental or guardian consent for support plans to be approved.
Montgomery County Public Schools is Maryland’s largest school district with more than 160,000 students. At least 350 students in the district had gender support plans on file as of 2022.