Nigerian police arrest more than 200 people at gay wedding

Nigerian police on Monday arrested more than 200 people at a gay wedding in the country’s Delta state.

CNN and other media outlets reported officers made the arrests in Ekpan, a town that is roughly 250 miles south-southeast of Lagos, the country’s commercial capital and largest city, after they stormed the hotel where the wedding was taking place.

The Associated Press reported a police spokesperson said 67 of those who were arrested remain in custody. Authorities “paraded” them in front of journalists who were at a police station.

“The amazing part of it was that we saw two suspects, and there is a video recording where they were performing their wedding ceremony,” said the police spokesperson, according to the AP. “We are in Africa and we are in Nigeria. We cannot copy the Western world because we don’t have the same culture.”

Nigeria is among the countries in which consensual same-sex sexual relations remain criminalized. Homosexuality remains punishable by death in areas of the country that are under Sharia law.

Then-President Goodluck Jonathan in 2014 signed the Same-Sex Marriage Prohibition Act that, among other things, punishes those who enter into a same-sex marriage with up to 14 years in prison and bans membership in an LGBT advocacy group.

Police in Delta state in November 2015 arrested 21 men who allegedly engaged in same-sex sexual activity. Authorities in the city of Ikorodu in July 2017 arrested 42 men who were attending an HIV awareness event.

Reverend Jide Macaulay, a gay minister of Nigerian descent who was born in London and founded House of Rainbow, on Tuesday told the Washington Blade the arrests in Delta state highlight “the restrictions on gatherings and social interactions for queer individuals in Nigeria, prompting concerns about the increasing challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community. “

“Rather than addressing genuine security concerns, these actions seem to exacerbate the difficulties experienced by LGBTQ+ people,” said Macaulay. “It’s important to recognize that the LGBTQ+ community is not a threat to the nation; their desire is simply to live without interference. Redirecting law enforcement resources toward addressing insurgent activities and preventing hate crimes could be a more effective use of Nigeria’s police forces.”

Macaulay added “the prevailing perception of corruption and brutality within the Nigerian police raises concerns about their understanding and application of the law.”

“It’s crucial to note that the existing anti-gay legislation primarily aims to prosecute same-sex relationships and intimate encounters, rather than social interactions,” Macaulay told the Blade. “Allowing LGBTQ+ individuals in Nigeria to live openly and peacefully should be a priority. The anguish expressed by the LGBTQ+ community resonates deeply, as they navigate an environment marked by hostility and anxiety.”