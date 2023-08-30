Africa
Nigerian police arrest more than 200 people at gay wedding
Authorities paraded detainees in front of journalists
Nigerian police on Monday arrested more than 200 people at a gay wedding in the country’s Delta state.
CNN and other media outlets reported officers made the arrests in Ekpan, a town that is roughly 250 miles south-southeast of Lagos, the country’s commercial capital and largest city, after they stormed the hotel where the wedding was taking place.
The Associated Press reported a police spokesperson said 67 of those who were arrested remain in custody. Authorities “paraded” them in front of journalists who were at a police station.
“The amazing part of it was that we saw two suspects, and there is a video recording where they were performing their wedding ceremony,” said the police spokesperson, according to the AP. “We are in Africa and we are in Nigeria. We cannot copy the Western world because we don’t have the same culture.”
Nigeria is among the countries in which consensual same-sex sexual relations remain criminalized. Homosexuality remains punishable by death in areas of the country that are under Sharia law.
Then-President Goodluck Jonathan in 2014 signed the Same-Sex Marriage Prohibition Act that, among other things, punishes those who enter into a same-sex marriage with up to 14 years in prison and bans membership in an LGBT advocacy group.
Police in Delta state in November 2015 arrested 21 men who allegedly engaged in same-sex sexual activity. Authorities in the city of Ikorodu in July 2017 arrested 42 men who were attending an HIV awareness event.
Reverend Jide Macaulay, a gay minister of Nigerian descent who was born in London and founded House of Rainbow, on Tuesday told the Washington Blade the arrests in Delta state highlight “the restrictions on gatherings and social interactions for queer individuals in Nigeria, prompting concerns about the increasing challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community. “
“Rather than addressing genuine security concerns, these actions seem to exacerbate the difficulties experienced by LGBTQ+ people,” said Macaulay. “It’s important to recognize that the LGBTQ+ community is not a threat to the nation; their desire is simply to live without interference. Redirecting law enforcement resources toward addressing insurgent activities and preventing hate crimes could be a more effective use of Nigeria’s police forces.”
Macaulay added “the prevailing perception of corruption and brutality within the Nigerian police raises concerns about their understanding and application of the law.”
“It’s crucial to note that the existing anti-gay legislation primarily aims to prosecute same-sex relationships and intimate encounters, rather than social interactions,” Macaulay told the Blade. “Allowing LGBTQ+ individuals in Nigeria to live openly and peacefully should be a priority. The anguish expressed by the LGBTQ+ community resonates deeply, as they navigate an environment marked by hostility and anxiety.”
Africa
Ugandan man charged with ‘aggravated homosexuality’ could face death penalty
Country’s president signed Anti-Homosexuality Act on May 29
A 20-year-old man in Uganda who has been charged with “aggravated homosexuality” could face the death penalty.
Reuters reported authorities on Aug. 18 charged the man after he “performed unlawful sexual intercourse” with a 41-year-old man. A spokesperson for Uganda’s Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions during an interview with Reuters confirmed the charge is a “capital offense.”
President Yoweri Museveni on May 29 signed the country’s Anti-Homosexuality Act, which contains the death penalty provision for “aggravated homosexuality.”
The U.S. in June imposed visa restrictions on Ugandan officials.
The World Bank Group earlier this month announced the suspension of new loans to Uganda. Museveni, for his part, in an open letter to Ugandans cites the “provocations by the World Bank and the thoughtless homosexual lobby” and said they “should not provoke us into being, automatically, anti-Western.”
Police in Buikwe, a town that is roughly 35 miles east of Kampala, the Ugandan capital, on Aug. 20 arrested four people who allegedly engaged in “acts of homosexuality” at a local massage parlor.
Africa
Zimbabwe advocacy groups seek inclusion in country’s elections
Ruling ZANU-PF opposes decriminalization
On the eve of Zimbabwe’s general elections that took place on Wednesday, the country’s LGBTQ and intersex rights groups for the first time has called for their inclusion in the political process.
The manifesto highlights the main issues facing LGBTQ and intersex Zimbabweans and offers policy proposals aimed at addressing them.
“It is grounded in the principles of human rights and seeks to promote and protect the rights of LGBTQ individuals in Zimbabwe. The manifesto is the result of a consultative process that involved engagement with the LGBTQ community, and the Zimbabwe LGBTQ sector parties among other civil society organizations. It is evidence-based and reflects the needs and concerns of the community,” it reads.
“Work towards implementing policies and proposals that address the priority issues identified by the LGBTIQ community, and ensuring that the human rights of all individuals, including the LGBTQ community, are protected and respected is vital,” it adds. “There is also a need to ensure that there is accountability for any instances of discrimination or violence against LGBTQ individuals during the electoral process, and lastly, there is a need to engage in ongoing consultations with LGBTQ organizations and other stakeholders to ensure that the needs and concerns of the community are being addressed.”
The Zimbabwean Constitution does not specifically recognize same-sex relations, but they are not criminalized unless a person is caught engaging in sexual activities with a person of the same sex. The government and Zimbabwean society in general, however, continues to treat LGBTQ and intersex people as outcasts.
The country’s governing ZANU-PF party, which has led the country since Zimbabwe won its independence from the U.K. in 1980, has remained against the decriminalization of consensual same-sex sexual relations. The 11 presidential candidates who ran have not mentioned LGBTQ and intersex Zimbabweans or their rights.
The Washington Blade reached out to Fadzai Mahere, spokesperson for the Citizens Coalition for Change, and Elisabeth Valerio, leader of the United Zimbabwe Alliance, for comment, but they did not respond.
Community Voice Zimbabwe, a civic organization, says LGBTQ and intersex Zimbabweans are determined to make their voices heard in the election and push for change.
“The election manifesto serves as a comprehensive blueprint to tackle key areas where the LGBTQI community faces challenges, ranging from political violence and discrimination in the community,” said the group. “In Zimbabwe, the LGBTQI community is widely stigmatized and seen as a violation of cultural and religious norms. Some people view LGBTQI as a culture imported from Western countries and is a taboo to the morals, and values of the African culture. The history of the LGBTQI community in Zimbabwe is characterized and marred by violence and discrimination which has been attributed to the political discourse of the country.”
Gays and Lesbians of Zimbabwe, another advocacy group that signed the manifesto, said it is important LGBTQ and intersex people and their concerns are heard.
“The Zimbabwe LGBTQ General Elections Manifesto has been developed particularly to provide a platform for the community to express their priorities and expectations from government and political parties regarding LGBTQ issues,” said GALZ. “There is also a need to ensure that there is accountability for any instances of discrimination or violence against LGBTQ individuals during the electoral process, and lastly, there is a need to engage in ongoing consultations with LGBTQ organizations and other stakeholders to ensure that the needs and concerns of the community are being addressed.”
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has yet to release the election results.
The Associated Press on Friday reported opposition and human rights groups have alleged President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the ZANU-PF party have sought to intimidate voters and carried out acts of violence.
Africa
Ugandan police arrest four people for ‘acts of homosexuality’
Country’s president signed Anti-Homosexuality Act in May
The Washington Blade has confirmed media reports that indicate Ugandan authorities have arrested four people who allegedly engaged in same-sex sexual activity.
NTV Uganda, a Ugandan television station, published a report from Agence France-Presse that quotes a police spokesperson who says authorities in Buikwe on Sunday arrested “four people, including two women” at a massage parlor.
Buikwe is roughly 35 miles east of Kampala, the Ugandan capital.
“The police operation was carried out following a tip-off by a female informant to the area security that acts of homosexuality were being carried out at the massage parlor,” the police spokeswoman told NTV Uganda.
The Anti-Homosexuality Act that President Yoweri Museveni signed on May 29 contains a death penalty provision for “aggravated homosexuality.”
The U.S. in June imposed visa restrictions on Ugandan officials.
The World Bank Group earlier this month announced the suspension of new loans to Uganda. Museveni, for his part, in an open letter to Ugandans cites the “provocations by the World Bank and the thoughtless homosexual lobby” and said they “should not provoke us into being, automatically, anti-Western.”