National
Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams furniture company abruptly shuts down
‘Heartbroken’ founders are longtime LGBTQ rights supporters
The furniture manufacturing and retail company Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams, named after the two gay businessmen who founded the firm in 1989 before selling it in 2015, announced last week that it is shutting down all its operations due to a sudden loss of financing.
During the years of Gold and Williams’s ownership, the company expanded its operations from a single furniture store in D.C. to the operation of 24 high-end furniture stores across the country and three furniture factories in North Carolina.
Gold couldn’t immediately be reached by the Washington Blade for comment.
The Washington Post reported that many of the company’s estimated 800 employees received word of the shutdown and their impending layoff over the past weekend through a letter posted at the company’s factories and stores by the Stephens Group, a Little Rock, Ark., equity firm that bought the company from Gold and Williams in 2015.
“Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams has recently and unexpectedly learned that we are unable to continue business operations,” the Post quotes the letter as saying. “As you may know, the current economic climate has presented significant challenges to the furniture industry… [The company] has recently and unexpectedly learned that we are unable to secure critical financing to continue business operations,” the letter states.
According to reports by the Post and the furniture industry publications Furniture Today and Business Of Home, Gold and Williams initially sold the company in 1998 to Rowe Furniture in an arrangement that allowed them to continue managing the company’s operations.
The Post report says the two men, who originally named the company Mitchell Gold, bought the company back in 2002 with a group of New York investors and renamed it Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams. Williams and Gold sold the company once again in 2015 to the Stephens Group while remaining on the company’s board and in company management.
The media reports about the shutdown say Gold, 72, retired in 2019, and Williams, 61, retired in 2022. The Post reports that the two men still sit on the board as observers.
Furniture Today reports that Gold served as board chair emeritus after his 2019 retirement and “reengaged with the company” earlier this year to support company CEO Chris Moye.
“I was devastated and in shock. Both Bob and I are,” Gold told the Post in recounting his feelings upon learning of the shutdown. “And if I had to use one word, it’s heartbroken.”
An employee who answered the phone at the Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams store in D.C. at 1526 14th Street, N.W., told the Blade on Wednesday that a liquidation sale of the store’s merchandise would take place Saturday, Sept. 2.
Often with Gold acting as host, the upscale D.C. store has opened its doors for LGBTQ events, including fundraising events for local and national LGBTQ organizations.
Gold and Williams have been credited with emerging as advocates for LGBTQ equality during their years living in North Carolina while operating the company’s main furniture factory in rural Taylorsville, N.C. In 2005, Gold founded the LGBTQ organization Faith in America with the mission of combating “religious-based bigotry” targeting the LGBTQ community.
Federal Government
Commerce Department headquarters to offer gender neutral restrooms
Bathrooms to be available on Friday
The U.S. Department of Commerce announced Wednesday that its headquarters in the Herbert C. Hoover building in D.C. will offer gender-neutral restrooms effective Friday.
“We are excited to take this step which we believe demonstrates commitment to inclusivity and DEIA at the Department,” the agency said in a press release; referring to diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility.
A Commerce Department official noted in an email to the Washington Blade that the move comes just weeks after Deputy Secretary Don Graves “sent guidance to all appointees and senior staff to add pronouns to signatures.”
Together with the all-gender restrooms, he said, these changes are a result of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo “proactively bringing together a working group of LGBTQ+ DOC appointees and leaders to discuss ongoing challenges, opportunities and barriers to success.”
Pentagon
Council for Global Equality endorses NDAA climate change letter
Groups call for removal of provisions that restrict environmental protections
The Council for Global Equality on Tuesday endorsed a letter to members of Congress that demands action on climate change.
The LGBTQ rights group in a tweet highlighted a letter sent to U.S. Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.), the chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee and U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Mich.), the chair of the House Armed Services Committee, on Aug. 14 that urges lawmakers to remove sections of the National Defense Authorization Act of 2024 that restrict environmental protections. The letter that also went to U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and U.S. Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.), who are ranking members of the committee in their respective chambers, say these provisions do not align with Biden-Harris administration policy.
The letter also urges the U.S. military take accountability for its large contribution towards climate change and consumption of oil, stating that “transparency is the first step.”
MADRE, Peace Action and the Center for International Policy are among the 28 organizations that signed the letter.
LGBTQI+ justice demands climate action.
Join us in calling elected officials at 202-224-3121 to demand that Congress remove anti-climate provisions from the House- and Senate-passed NDAAs. Thanks to the orgs leading this effort! https://t.co/O3YbEZCuiw @WinWithoutWar
— The Council for Global Equality (@Global_Equality) August 29, 2023
National
LGBTQ groups participate in March on Washington
60th anniversary commemoration of historic event draws thousands
Thousands of activists and spectators attended the 60th Anniversary March on Washington on Saturday, Aug. 26. Advocates and leaders from labor unions, faith communities, political groups, and community organizations traveled to the Lincoln Memorial at the historic site of Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech to call for a continuation in the fight for racial justice and equality.
Several speakers at the rally included a call for LGBTQ equality as an integral part of the broader fight for social justice. Leaders of LGBTQ organizations were among the speakers at the Lincoln Monument. Notable LGBTQ speakers included activists Ollie Henry and Hope Giselle representing the National Black Justice Coalition; Kierra Johnson, executive director of the National LGBTQ Task Force; Stacey Stevenson, president and CEO of Family Equality; and Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign.
Several speakers remarked upon the legacy of out gay activist and leader Bayard Rustin, the architect of the original 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.
“I’m honored to be here among so many leaders, but especially the legacy of Bayard Rustin,” HRC President Robinson said in her remarks. “Bayard Rustin was the lead organizer for the first March on Washington and he led proudly and loudly as an out gay Black man, y’all. And I say that because the truth is that lesbian, gay, bi, trans and queer people: We are here today and we have always been here.”
“I have a simple request,” Robinson continued. “If you have a queer or trans child: love them and love them completely. If you have a Pride flag: fly it, waive it, and waive it proudly. And if you’ve got a vote: by God, use it.”
Task Force Executive Director Johnson spoke about the challenges facing members of the LGBTQ community, particularly those who live in the intersections of identities that face discrimination.
“Our lives are literally under attack,” Johnson said. “Our transgender, genderqueer and non-binary children are being targeted, religion has been weaponized to deny care and rights to our loved ones. The erosion of voting rights, the dehumanization of immigrants, the policing of Black and brown bodies and attempts to erase our contributions from the history books. And yet, here we are.”
Johnson continued, “We deserve congressional leaders that will pass essential, life-saving and affirming legislation like the EACH Act, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, the Renewing Immigration Provisions Act, and the expansion of civil rights in passing the Equality Act.”
In the pre-program speeches, non-binary activist Ollie Henry remarked, “The March on Washington has always been a march towards. A march towards actualizing the dreams our ancestors laid into each marble slab placed on this stolen soil. They had a dream to be seen, accepted and celebrated just as they are. Decades ago, queer folks in the movement were kept to the outskirts of our community’s garden. But today, we stand in the sunlight.”
Hope Giselle of Get Phluid and the GSA Network addressed the crowd.
“As I stand here, where 60 years ago someone believed in a dream, as a Black trans woman, my dream is to be able to walk around amongst my people at the very cookout that so many are invited to who don’t belong and feel safe,” she said. “My dream is that when I walk into my home, when I see the faces of the people that look like me, they are not turned up in disgust because of the way that I show up and that the contributions that I and the rest of my community make toward the betterment of Blackness is accepted as valuable.”
“To stand on the steps where this beautiful speech was given and be acknowledged in the fullness of who I am both being Black and being a trans woman at the same time feels amazing,” Giselle told the Blade. “But I also feel like it’s commemorative of the message that Dr. King gave, which is one, I believe, about solidarity of all people and about the coming together of everyone for the rights of folks.”
Following the speeches, activists held signs and chanted in a march beginning at Lincoln Circle proceeding south on 23rd Street, N.W. The march continued along Independence Avenue and concluded at West Potomac Park near the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial.
Covering the 60th Anniversary March on Washington for @WashBlade . Kierra Johnson of @TheTaskForce speaking: pic.twitter.com/WDsFOQxPfr— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) August 26, 2023