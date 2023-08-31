Out & About
Rehoboth’s SunFestival kicks off this weekend
Two nights of revelry planned for beach destination
Labor Day Weekend in Rehoboth Beach brings the annual SunFestival celebration benefitting CAMP Rehoboth.
The weekend promises two nights of revelry with entertainers and nationally known DJs creating the “ultimate party to close out summer” Sept. 2-3.
Saturday’s $45 general admission tickets are sold out but you can join a waitlist at the event’s website. The $95 pass to both nights is also sold out. But general admission tickets for the Sept. 3 dance party starting at 7 p.m. with DJs Robbie Leslie and Joe Gauthreaux remain available. CAMP Rehoboth promises a “state-of-the-art club-like atmosphere,” with new design elements and video imaging.
Visit camprehoboth.com for tickets and more information
Out & About
Mayor’s office to host cookout to celebrate coming out
LGBTQIA+ community celebration held at Living Life Alternatives Shelter
The D.C. Department of Human Services will host “Coming Out Cookout and Celebration” on Friday, Sept. 1 at 4 p.m. at Living Life Alternatives Shelter.
This event will celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community, the advocacy efforts it took to create the LGBTQIA+ low-barrier shelter, and the one-year anniversary of Living Life Alternatives. LGBTQIA+ community members and allies will have a chance to learn more about LLA’s work and engage with other community members.
This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Out & About
Looking for a laugh during presidential election season?
The Hamilton and The Schuyler team up for ‘Unpopular Opinions’
The Hamilton and The Schuyler will team up for “UNPOPULAR OPINIONS”, a comedy debate show, on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 8 p.m. at Hamilton Hotel DC.
Comedian and champion debater Peru Flores will square off against his special guests in impromptu debates based on a specific theme. Guests will have no idea what the unpopular opinions are, so they are encouraged to fasten their seatbelts and get ready for a chaotic and hilarious ride.
Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Out & About
Drag for kids at Shaker’s
Tara Hoot hosts family-friendly event
There will be a family-friendly drag event on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 12 p.m. at Shakers, a newly opened LGBTQ bar in D.C.
The event, in partnership with local drag performer Tara Hoot, will feature a family fun story time and song performances, all from Tara Hoot. There will also be snacks and refreshments.
This event is free and more details can be found on Shakers’ Instagram page.