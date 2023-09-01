20 LGBTQ events this Labor Day Weekend

Are you not planning a trip to Rehoboth Beach this weekend for SunFestival? There is plenty to do in the D.C. metro area this Labor Day Weekend. Below are some of our picks for events in the DMV of interest to the LGBTQ community.

Kinky Bears

Friday, September 1

6 – 10 p.m.

UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant

639 Florida Avenue, N.W.

No Cover

Enjoy $18 bottomless bud light on tap with your hirsute buddies at UPROAR tonight for a FURocious Friday happy hour. DJ Darryl Strickland brings the music.

First Lady and The Tramp

Friday, September 1

Doors 7:30 p.m. / Drag Race 8 p.m. / Drag Show 10:30 p.m.

The Lodge

21614 National Pike.

Boonsboro, Md.

$8 Cover before 10 p.m.; $10 after 10 p.m.

Laura Bushe and guest host Chasity Vain lead a show with Ivanna Rights, Jalah Nicole and Stormi Skye tonight after a Drag Race viewing party at the Lodge.

Black Friday Drag Show

Black Friday at As You Are. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Friday, September 1

Doors 9 p.m.

As You Are

500 8th Street, S.E.

Catch a show by some of the area’s best drag performers at As You Are. Black Friday features Black performance artists.

Right Round 80s Alt-Pop Dance Party

Friday, September 1

9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

The Black Cat

1811 14th Street, N.W.

$15

Celebrate 80’s alternative music at a party with DJ lil’e tonight at the Black Cat.

Slay Them! Drag Competition

Friday, September 1

9 p.m.

Red Bear Brewing Company

209 M Street, N.E.

Where do the best drag queens get their start? At an amateur drag competition, of course! Come watch new performers introduce themselves to the world tonight at Red Bear Brewing Company.

Haus Fridays: Miscalculated

Friday, September 2

10 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Bunker

2001 14th Street, N.W.

No Cover

Enjoy customer appreciation day with no cover at Bunker tonight with music by Miscalculated.

District First Friday Underwear Party

Friday, September 1

10 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Green Lantern

1335 Green Court, N.W.

$10

Davon Hamilton Events presents the District First Friday Underwear Party tonight at the Green Lantern.

POP Rewind

Saturday, September 2

8 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Bunker

2001 14th Street, N.W.

VIP Tickets $15

There is no cover for the happy hour from 8-10 p.m. and then a party all night at Bunker with music by Ryan Kenney for POP Rewind.

Rewind Request Line

Saturday, September 2

9 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Green Lantern

1335 Green Court, N.W.

Catch your favorite music videos from the 80’s and 90’s at Rewind Request Line at the Green Lantern on Saturday.

We Love You Madonna

Saturday, September 2

10 p.m.

Number Nine

1435 P Street, N.W.

Celebrate 40 years of Madonna at Number Nine on Saturday.

Labor Day Weekend UPROAR

Saturday, September 2

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant

639 Florida Avenue, N.W.

No Cover / 21+

UPROAR holds a Labor Day Weekend party on Saturday with DJ Milko.

Sisters Bingo

Sunday, September 3

1 p.m.

Red Bear Brewing Company

209 M Street, N.E.

The D.C. Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence host an afternoon of drag bingo on Sunday at Red Bear Brewing.

LGBTQ+ Falls Church No Agenda Happy Hour

Sunday, September 3

6 – 8 p.m.

Clare and Don’s Beach Shack

130 North Washington Street

Falls Church, Va.

The newly-formed LGBTQ+ Falls Church holds its inaugural event at Clare and Don’s Beach Shack on Sunday.

La Loca

Sunday, September 3

7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Bunker

2001 14th Street, N.W.

No Cover

The LGBTQ+ Latinx party La Loca has a Labor Day Edition at Bunker on Sunday.

Freddie’s Zodiac

Sunday, September 3

8 p.m.

Freddie’s Beach Bar

555 23rd Street S

Arlington, Va.

$5

The monthly drag competition Zodiac is held on Sunday at Freddie’s in Arlington.

Dirtee Disco

Sunday, September 3

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Green Lantern

1335 Green Court, N.W.

Shirtless men drink free from 10-11 in the upstairs bar at the beginning of Dirtee Disco. The party runs through 2 a.m.

Flashy Labor Day Weekend

Sunday, September 3

10 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Flash

645 Florida Avenue, N.W.

$30

Flash holds a Labor Day Weekend party with DJs Twin, Sean Morris and Bill Spieler on Sunday.

DC Frontrunners Labor Day Run

Monday, September 4

Walkers meet 9:30 a.m. / Run 10 a.m.

Taras Shevchenko Memorial

1512 22nd Street, N.W.

Join the D.C. Frontrunners for a Labor Day Run on Monday.

Labor Gay Day Party

Monday, September 4

2 – 6 p.m.

Trade

1410 14th Street, N.W.

Vagenesis performs at the Labor Gay Day Party benefit for Capital Pride on Monday.

JR.’s Showtunes

Monday, September 4

9 p.m.

JR.’s Bar

1519 17th Street, N.W.

Belt your favorite showtunes with your friends at JR.’s on Monday.