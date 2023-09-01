Out & About
20 LGBTQ events this Labor Day Weekend
Looking for something to do in the DMV? We’ve got you covered.
Are you not planning a trip to Rehoboth Beach this weekend for SunFestival? There is plenty to do in the D.C. metro area this Labor Day Weekend. Below are some of our picks for events in the DMV of interest to the LGBTQ community.
Kinky Bears
Friday, September 1
6 – 10 p.m.
UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
No Cover
Enjoy $18 bottomless bud light on tap with your hirsute buddies at UPROAR tonight for a FURocious Friday happy hour. DJ Darryl Strickland brings the music.
First Lady and The Tramp
Friday, September 1
Doors 7:30 p.m. / Drag Race 8 p.m. / Drag Show 10:30 p.m.
The Lodge
21614 National Pike.
Boonsboro, Md.
$8 Cover before 10 p.m.; $10 after 10 p.m.
Laura Bushe and guest host Chasity Vain lead a show with Ivanna Rights, Jalah Nicole and Stormi Skye tonight after a Drag Race viewing party at the Lodge.
Black Friday Drag Show
Friday, September 1
Doors 9 p.m.
As You Are
500 8th Street, S.E.
Catch a show by some of the area’s best drag performers at As You Are. Black Friday features Black performance artists.
Right Round 80s Alt-Pop Dance Party
Friday, September 1
9 p.m. – 2 a.m.
The Black Cat
1811 14th Street, N.W.
$15
Tickets
Celebrate 80’s alternative music at a party with DJ lil’e tonight at the Black Cat.
Slay Them! Drag Competition
Friday, September 1
9 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
Where do the best drag queens get their start? At an amateur drag competition, of course! Come watch new performers introduce themselves to the world tonight at Red Bear Brewing Company.
Haus Fridays: Miscalculated
Friday, September 2
10 p.m. – 3 a.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
No Cover
Enjoy customer appreciation day with no cover at Bunker tonight with music by Miscalculated.
District First Friday Underwear Party
Friday, September 1
10 p.m. – 3 a.m.
Green Lantern
1335 Green Court, N.W.
$10
Davon Hamilton Events presents the District First Friday Underwear Party tonight at the Green Lantern.
POP Rewind
Saturday, September 2
8 p.m. – 3 a.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
VIP Tickets $15
There is no cover for the happy hour from 8-10 p.m. and then a party all night at Bunker with music by Ryan Kenney for POP Rewind.
Rewind Request Line
Saturday, September 2
9 p.m. – 3 a.m.
Green Lantern
1335 Green Court, N.W.
Catch your favorite music videos from the 80’s and 90’s at Rewind Request Line at the Green Lantern on Saturday.
We Love You Madonna
Saturday, September 2
10 p.m.
Number Nine
1435 P Street, N.W.
Celebrate 40 years of Madonna at Number Nine on Saturday.
Labor Day Weekend UPROAR
Saturday, September 2
10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
No Cover / 21+
UPROAR holds a Labor Day Weekend party on Saturday with DJ Milko.
Sisters Bingo
Sunday, September 3
1 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Company
209 M Street, N.E.
The D.C. Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence host an afternoon of drag bingo on Sunday at Red Bear Brewing.
LGBTQ+ Falls Church No Agenda Happy Hour
Sunday, September 3
6 – 8 p.m.
Clare and Don’s Beach Shack
130 North Washington Street
Falls Church, Va.
The newly-formed LGBTQ+ Falls Church holds its inaugural event at Clare and Don’s Beach Shack on Sunday.
La Loca
Sunday, September 3
7 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Bunker
2001 14th Street, N.W.
No Cover
The LGBTQ+ Latinx party La Loca has a Labor Day Edition at Bunker on Sunday.
Freddie’s Zodiac
Sunday, September 3
8 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
$5
The monthly drag competition Zodiac is held on Sunday at Freddie’s in Arlington.
Dirtee Disco
Sunday, September 3
10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Green Lantern
1335 Green Court, N.W.
Shirtless men drink free from 10-11 in the upstairs bar at the beginning of Dirtee Disco. The party runs through 2 a.m.
Flashy Labor Day Weekend
Sunday, September 3
10 p.m. – 5 a.m.
Flash
645 Florida Avenue, N.W.
$30
Eventbrite
Flash holds a Labor Day Weekend party with DJs Twin, Sean Morris and Bill Spieler on Sunday.
DC Frontrunners Labor Day Run
Monday, September 4
Walkers meet 9:30 a.m. / Run 10 a.m.
Taras Shevchenko Memorial
1512 22nd Street, N.W.
Join the D.C. Frontrunners for a Labor Day Run on Monday.
Labor Gay Day Party
Monday, September 4
2 – 6 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Vagenesis performs at the Labor Gay Day Party benefit for Capital Pride on Monday.
JR.’s Showtunes
Monday, September 4
9 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
Belt your favorite showtunes with your friends at JR.’s on Monday.
Calendar: September 1-7
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, September 1
“Center Aging: Friday Tea Time” will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. This event is a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults. For more information, contact [email protected].
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Social” at 7 p.m. at The Commentary. This event is ideal for making new friends, professional networking, idea-sharing, and community building. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Saturday, September 2
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Brunch” at 11 a.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. Guests are encouraged to come enjoy brunch with other LGBTQ+ folk.. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ People of Color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space the strives to be safe and judgment free. There are all sorts of activities like watching movies, poetry events, storytelling, and just hanging out with others. For more details, visit thedccenter.org/poc or facebook.com/centerpoc.
Sunday, September 3
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Coffee & Conversation” at 12 p.m. at As You Are. This event is ideal for those looking to make new friends & connections in the DMV’s LGBTQ+ community. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
AfroCode DC will be at 4 p.m. at Decades DC. This event will be an experience of non-stop music, dancing, and good vibes and a crossover of genres and a fusion of cultures. Tickets cost $40 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Monday, September 4
“Reign: A Variety Drag Show” will be at 8 p.m. at Dupont Italian Kitchen. Logan Stone will host the event, featuring Dabatha Christie, Hennessey, Sirene Noir Sidora Jackson, and Anamosity. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Center Aging Monday Coffee and Conversation will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.
Tuesday, September 5
Pride on the Patio Events will host “LGBTQ+ Social Mixer” at 5:30 p.m. at Showroom. This event is a weekly cocktails and dinner social mixer for the LGBTQIA community in Frederick, Md. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Wednesday, September 6
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
Center Aging: Women’s Social & Discussion Group will be at 6 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This group is a place where older LGBTQ+ women can meet and socialize with one another. There will be discussion, activities, and a chance for guests to share what events they want to include in the future. For more details, visit the DC Center’s website.
Thursday, September 7
API Queer Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This support group for the Asian and Pacific Islander queer community is hosted by APIQS (Asian Pacific Islander Queer Society DC) and AQUA (Asian Queers United for Action). For more details, email [email protected].
Rehoboth’s SunFestival kicks off this weekend
Two nights of revelry planned for beach destination
Labor Day Weekend in Rehoboth Beach brings the annual SunFestival celebration benefitting CAMP Rehoboth.
The weekend promises two nights of revelry with entertainers and nationally known DJs creating the “ultimate party to close out summer” Sept. 2-3.
Saturday’s $45 general admission tickets are sold out but you can join a waitlist at the event’s website. The $95 pass to both nights is also sold out. But general admission tickets for the Sept. 3 dance party starting at 7 p.m. with DJs Robbie Leslie and Joe Gauthreaux remain available. CAMP Rehoboth promises a “state-of-the-art club-like atmosphere,” with new design elements and video imaging.
Visit camprehoboth.com for tickets and more information
Mayor’s office to host cookout to celebrate coming out
LGBTQIA+ community celebration held at Living Life Alternatives Shelter
The D.C. Department of Human Services will host “Coming Out Cookout and Celebration” on Friday, Sept. 1 at 4 p.m. at Living Life Alternatives Shelter.
This event will celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community, the advocacy efforts it took to create the LGBTQIA+ low-barrier shelter, and the one-year anniversary of Living Life Alternatives. LGBTQIA+ community members and allies will have a chance to learn more about LLA’s work and engage with other community members.
This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.