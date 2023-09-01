Navigating the 3-2-1 mortgage in a changing market

Unimpressed by the current offerings on these DMV streets? Yeah, me too. Luckily we are heading into the busy “fall market” where we are set to see an influx of new inventory hitting the market just after Labor Day. While you might still be unsure if buying in this current real estate market and with these higher interest rates really makes sense for you, I want to outline a few options that might make sense for you and make that dream of homeownership, in this current market, more attainable than you once thought.

DATE THE RATE – MARRY THE HOME

I’m sure we have all heard this by now. Everyone is saying to date the interest rate and you can always refinance. I agree with this sentiment 50% of the time. None of us knows what will happen in the future, right? Will interest rates drop lower than they are currently sitting? Sure, I think that’s a safe assumption. So if we are using that logic then if you find a home that you simply cannot live without then you should buy it and hope that interest rates drop and you can refinance that mortgage into a lower rate. With current limited inventory and higher interest rates we are seeing buyers getting some pretty good deals across all categories of homes (condo, co-op, townhome etc.) and so it still might make sense to buy a home now. Also, your motivation to move out of your friend’s basement or a roommate situation might be the driving factor.

ADJUST YOUR MINDSET

If you are dead set on buying a home right now, I get it. I am an Aries and I want things done NOW. That being said – there is a great option for making the current interest rates a bit more bearable. Adjustable rates are a great way to save in the short term. The way that adjustable rate mortgages work is that you are basically locked into a lower interest rate for a specifically set amount of time and then once that time passes your rate is adjusted to the current market or whatever your terms are set to increase by. Adjustable rate mortgages get a bad rep because of what happened in the last market crash. The loans that were being handed out back in 2007 were what’s called “no-doc loans” meaning that basically mortgage companies were not asking for documentation and would lend money out to everyone with very little verification of credit, employment, salary etc. In today’s mortgage market, the requirements to qualify for a loan are much greater and the same goes for an adjustable rate. Keep in mind that sometimes the terms of an adjustable rate loan do not make sense.

BUY POINTS

A newer method to make your mortgage more within reach is to buy down points. When it comes to your interest rate you have the ability, with most lenders, to come to the table with a specific percentage of the total loan amount, in cash, to buy down the interest of the overall loan and thus will result in a lower interest rate and lower monthly fee. This is, of course, only effective if you have that cash on hand needed to buy down the points and this would be outside of any down payment amount you have already put down on the loan. This is a costly method and sometimes depending on how long you see yourself in that home – it doesn’t always make sense.

TAKE A BEAT

Sometimes the best thing we can do in life is to just take a moment to breathe. This is also helpful in the real estate market, although I never do. Anyway, if you are just super stressed about home buying after writing a few offers and being beat out or if you just can’t wrap your head around the expense of these interest rates, then take some time and regroup. During this regroup you can make a few changes to your finances that will help you in the long run with your borrowing power and overall mortgage health.

Credit: your credit worthiness does affect your mortgage interest rate. Work on your credit score to help with your mortgage outlook and you will notice a change in your interest rate. It is pretty easy to work on improving your credit through healthy bill paying and spending. There are a few groups that can help with this, outside of your day-to-day healthy credit habits, but I always recommend speaking with a lender to help navigate you in the right direction.

Debt: pay off those student loans. Your borrowing power is surrounded by your debt to income ratio. Pay off loans that you have entirely or as close as possible. Just be aggressive with them. This will help you with the amount you can borrow in addition to your overall “image” when a lender looks at your file. While you are sitting on the bench waiting for more inventory or for the interest rates to drop – make smart decisions to buy down debt that you are currently carrying around.

As I mentioned before, economists’ predictions show that interest rates are sure to drop due to our current level of inflation being in a better place. It is likely that rates will drop, however no one has a crystal ball. The few tips listed above put the power in your hands and the ability to control what option makes the most sense for you in your home buying journey. Buying down points or adjustable rate mortgages are sometimes great options for some home buyers. Looking inward and working on your credit worthiness and debt are also great ideas for those that are not willing to subscribe to the refinance option or an adjustable rate mentality where the risk is too high. Home ownership is truly possible and when you have a toolkit outfitted with the right mortgage lender and realtor to help guide you through the process – it really is seamless.

(I am not a mortgage broker and do not claim to be.)

Justin Noble is a Realtor with Sotheby’s international Realty licensed in D.C., Maryland, and Delaware for your DMV and Delaware Beach needs. Specializing in first-time homebuyers, development and new construction as well as estate sales, Justin is a well-versed agent, highly regarded, and provides white glove service at every price point. Reach him at 202-503-4243, [email protected] or BurnsandNoble.com.