Real Estate
Navigating the 3-2-1 mortgage in a changing market
Tap into affordability and leverage projected rate shifts
Navigating the path to homeownership is a milestone that holds immense significance for everyone. However, for members of our LGBTQ community, the journey often carries unique considerations that demand careful thought and planning.
With higher mortgage rates on the horizon and the Federal Reserve poised for policy changes, coupled with the ongoing challenge of rising housing prices due to low inventory, finding a mortgage solution that aligns with both financial goals and community values is paramount.
1. Initial Financial Advantage: With a 3-2-1 Mortgage, you initiate your homeownership venture with initial payments set significantly lower than the prevailing mortgage rates. This positions you favorably in the market, allowing you to commence your homeownership journey with manageable monthly payments, freeing up resources for other essential expenditures.
2. Anticipating Rate Adjustments: As the Fed recalibrates its policies and the mortgage rates embark on a downward trajectory, the 3-2-1 Mortgage structure strategically aligns you to harness this shift. Your payments remain highly competitive, ensuring that you gain a competitive edge as the rates transition into a more favorable range.
3. Flexibility Amid Changing Circumstances: The early years of homeownership can be a period of change. The reduced payments in the 3-2-1 structure provide you with financial agility to navigate potential shifts in your life, both personal and professional.
4. Navigating the Refinancing Opportunity: As mortgage rates dip due to anticipated Fed policy changes over the next 12 months, the door opens to explore refinancing. This could lead to further payment reductions or a shorter loan term, enabling you to maximize financial gains in the long run.
5. Long-Term Financial Security: Fixed-rate mortgages ensure stability in a fluctuating market. With a 3-2-1 Mortgage, the consistent payments offer a shield against potential rate fluctuations throughout the loan term.
6. Leveraging Property Appreciation: With housing prices poised to continue their ascent due to constrained inventory, your investment gains momentum. The accrued equity in your home provides options for future endeavors, such as refinancing, capitalizing on a profitable sale, or utilizing the enhanced home value for other financial pursuits.
7. Guidance from Real Estate Experts: Consulting a real estate professional at GayRealEstate.com remains a prudent step before any major financial/housing commitment, including your choice of mortgage. Their insights will help align your unique financial situation and objectives with the optimal decision.
Considering the 3-2-1 Mortgage option in the current dynamic may be a savvy choice, allowing you to tap into the affordability at the outset, leverage projected rate shifts, and stay ahead in a housing market characterized by climbing prices and limited inventory.
Whether you’re seeking a welcoming neighborhood, navigating the intricacies of mortgage options, or aligning your homeownership dreams with your LGBTQ+ identity, a specialized Realtor is your dedicated advocate.
Don’t hesitate to reach out today for a free, no-obligation conversation with the finest LGBTQ+ Realtors at GayRealEstate.com, and a referral to an LGBTQ+ friendly mortgage lender. Your path to homeownership is a story that deserves to be written with care, authenticity, and unwavering support. Together, let’s make this chapter one of triumph, belonging, and prosperity. Your dream home awaits – let’s embark on this journey together.
Jeff Hammerberg is a distinguished entrepreneur and broker, renowned as the founder behind GayRealEstate.com. With an impressive journey spanning more than 25 years, he has played a pivotal role in championing the mission of fair, transparent, and just representation for every member of the LGBTQ+ community in the realm of residential real estate.
Real Estate
Sidelined by high interest rates?
Consider refinancing options, buying down points
Unimpressed by the current offerings on these DMV streets? Yeah, me too. Luckily we are heading into the busy “fall market” where we are set to see an influx of new inventory hitting the market just after Labor Day. While you might still be unsure if buying in this current real estate market and with these higher interest rates really makes sense for you, I want to outline a few options that might make sense for you and make that dream of homeownership, in this current market, more attainable than you once thought.
DATE THE RATE – MARRY THE HOME
I’m sure we have all heard this by now. Everyone is saying to date the interest rate and you can always refinance. I agree with this sentiment 50% of the time. None of us knows what will happen in the future, right? Will interest rates drop lower than they are currently sitting? Sure, I think that’s a safe assumption. So if we are using that logic then if you find a home that you simply cannot live without then you should buy it and hope that interest rates drop and you can refinance that mortgage into a lower rate. With current limited inventory and higher interest rates we are seeing buyers getting some pretty good deals across all categories of homes (condo, co-op, townhome etc.) and so it still might make sense to buy a home now. Also, your motivation to move out of your friend’s basement or a roommate situation might be the driving factor.
ADJUST YOUR MINDSET
If you are dead set on buying a home right now, I get it. I am an Aries and I want things done NOW. That being said – there is a great option for making the current interest rates a bit more bearable. Adjustable rates are a great way to save in the short term. The way that adjustable rate mortgages work is that you are basically locked into a lower interest rate for a specifically set amount of time and then once that time passes your rate is adjusted to the current market or whatever your terms are set to increase by. Adjustable rate mortgages get a bad rep because of what happened in the last market crash. The loans that were being handed out back in 2007 were what’s called “no-doc loans” meaning that basically mortgage companies were not asking for documentation and would lend money out to everyone with very little verification of credit, employment, salary etc. In today’s mortgage market, the requirements to qualify for a loan are much greater and the same goes for an adjustable rate. Keep in mind that sometimes the terms of an adjustable rate loan do not make sense.
BUY POINTS
A newer method to make your mortgage more within reach is to buy down points. When it comes to your interest rate you have the ability, with most lenders, to come to the table with a specific percentage of the total loan amount, in cash, to buy down the interest of the overall loan and thus will result in a lower interest rate and lower monthly fee. This is, of course, only effective if you have that cash on hand needed to buy down the points and this would be outside of any down payment amount you have already put down on the loan. This is a costly method and sometimes depending on how long you see yourself in that home – it doesn’t always make sense.
TAKE A BEAT
Sometimes the best thing we can do in life is to just take a moment to breathe. This is also helpful in the real estate market, although I never do. Anyway, if you are just super stressed about home buying after writing a few offers and being beat out or if you just can’t wrap your head around the expense of these interest rates, then take some time and regroup. During this regroup you can make a few changes to your finances that will help you in the long run with your borrowing power and overall mortgage health.
Credit: your credit worthiness does affect your mortgage interest rate. Work on your credit score to help with your mortgage outlook and you will notice a change in your interest rate. It is pretty easy to work on improving your credit through healthy bill paying and spending. There are a few groups that can help with this, outside of your day-to-day healthy credit habits, but I always recommend speaking with a lender to help navigate you in the right direction.
Debt: pay off those student loans. Your borrowing power is surrounded by your debt to income ratio. Pay off loans that you have entirely or as close as possible. Just be aggressive with them. This will help you with the amount you can borrow in addition to your overall “image” when a lender looks at your file. While you are sitting on the bench waiting for more inventory or for the interest rates to drop – make smart decisions to buy down debt that you are currently carrying around.
As I mentioned before, economists’ predictions show that interest rates are sure to drop due to our current level of inflation being in a better place. It is likely that rates will drop, however no one has a crystal ball. The few tips listed above put the power in your hands and the ability to control what option makes the most sense for you in your home buying journey. Buying down points or adjustable rate mortgages are sometimes great options for some home buyers. Looking inward and working on your credit worthiness and debt are also great ideas for those that are not willing to subscribe to the refinance option or an adjustable rate mentality where the risk is too high. Home ownership is truly possible and when you have a toolkit outfitted with the right mortgage lender and realtor to help guide you through the process – it really is seamless.
(I am not a mortgage broker and do not claim to be.)
Justin Noble is a Realtor with Sotheby’s international Realty licensed in D.C., Maryland, and Delaware for your DMV and Delaware Beach needs. Specializing in first-time homebuyers, development and new construction as well as estate sales, Justin is a well-versed agent, highly regarded, and provides white glove service at every price point. Reach him at 202-503-4243, [email protected] or BurnsandNoble.com.
Real Estate
What’s all this I hear about gas stoves?
Emissions can include nitrogen dioxide, particulate matter
Have you heard? There is research that suggests a link between exposure to gas stoves and an increased risk of childhood asthma. There are reports that using gas-powered stoves releases toxic chemicals, degrading indoor air quality. And the House of Representatives recently passed a ban against regulations to limit the use of gas stoves in order to protect consumers.
What does this really mean for you, particularly if you love your gas range?
In 2019, the journal Environmental Health Perspectives found that children who were exposed to gas stove emissions in the home had an increased risk of developing asthma, particularly if they had a specific genetic variant that made them more susceptible to the effects of the emissions. Other studies have also found a link between exposure to gas stove emissions and an increased risk of respiratory problems in children, including asthma.
In January 2023, Bloomberg magazine published an article suggesting that the Consumer Product Safety Commission is ready to begin regulations of gas stoves. Also in January, the New York Times, responding to increased worries about the safety of using gas stoves, published ways to mitigate most health effects of using gas stoves and thus the lively media discussion about the danger of gas stoves was born. Or at least this research and these articles raised awareness and started controversy surrounding the facts about emissions from cooking with a gas range.
The emissions from gas stoves can include pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter, which can irritate the airways and lead to respiratory problems. Additionally, gas stoves can also release formaldehyde, a known carcinogen and irritant, which can be inhaled and cause health problems.
This research is still ongoing, and more studies are needed to confirm the link between gas stoves and childhood asthma. And keep in mind that gas stoves are not the only source of indoor air pollution and other factors such as smoking, pets, or cleaning products can also contribute to poor indoor air quality and childhood asthma.
The CPSC is responsible for protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency’s jurisdiction. Gas stoves would fall under the purview of the CPSC, and the agency may consider proposing regulations for them if it determines that they pose an unreasonable risk to the public. If you are looking for information on any specific regulations or proposals regarding gas stoves, check the CPSC website or contact the agency directly.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) are not currently seeking to regulate gas stoves. This was confirmed in a tweet posted on January 9, 2023 by CPSC Commissioner Rich Trumka Jr., one of five commissioners of the (CPSC) who wrote that the agency “isn’t coming for anyone’s gas stoves.” As the article in Bloomberg points out, in reality, cooking produces emissions and harmful byproducts no matter what kind of stove is used.
The CPSC has issued safety standards for ranges, ovens, and cooktops, which include requirements for stability, labelling, and warning systems. These standards also require manufacturers to include instructions for the proper installation, use, and maintenance of their products. The CPSC has also issued a warning regarding the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning and recommends that consumers install a CO detector in the home and have their gas appliances inspected and serviced regularly.
What steps can I take to better protect myself and others in my household?
“Ventilation is really where this discussion should be, rather than banning one particular type of technology,” said Jill Notini, vice president of communications and marketing with the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers, a Washington-based trade group. “Banning one type of a cooking appliance is not going to address the concerns about overall indoor air quality. We may need some behavior change, we may need [people] to turn on their hoods when cooking.”
Back to the January New York Times article, they published a few simple steps you can take to mitigate most health effects of using gas stoves. Journalist Dani Blum wrote, “Despite the recent news around gas stoves, it’s important to remember that there are concrete steps you can take to reduce their risks. [Brady Seals, a manager at the environmental think tank R.M.I.] said. “I think it’s [using a gas stove] a concern, but it’s a concern that can be mitigated. It’s a concern we have solutions for.”
As Blum emphasized for Times readers, “Remember that the risk of health effects from using a gas stove is generally low, but taking these steps can help to further reduce your risk.”
Real Estate
Learning and working at home
Create designated area where children can do homework
It’s that time again. Children of all ages are going back to school. You wave goodbye as they trudge to the bus stop or perhaps you participate in the carpool drop-off. If they’re older, you cross your fingers every time they get in “that friend’s” car.
The house may feel empty after a long, hot summer, but once the children get home, they will need space that fosters the focus and organization necessary for reading, studying, and completing homework assignments.
Assess your home to see whether a spare room, a corner of a playroom, or even a well-organized section of the bedroom will do. The goal is to establish a designated area where the child can engage in various educational activities.
This workspace should be away from noisy areas of the house, allowing children to immerse themselves in their assignments without disruptions. A quiet and well-lit space is essential and a clutter-free desk or table with ample lighting helps minimize distractions.
Furniture and storage are essential components of a functional learning center. Invest in child-sized desks. Shelves, cabinets, and storage bins can be used to neatly organize books, supplies, and learning materials. If you have space to customize a built-in workspace, such as under a staircase, in a section of a loft, or in a finished basement, there are lots of options from custom closet companies.
Aesthetics also matter and color can be a great motivator. Companies like MOORECO, Inc. have studied the association of certain colors with educational success. You can review their blog post, 5 Colors in The Classroom That Will Boost Active Learning, at their website.
For example, green is a good color for long-term concentration. Orange, in small doses, can be mood-lifting and promote an increase in attention levels (although they caution that it may be overstimulating for small children). Blue can be a calming and relaxing color and can increase productivity. Educational posters and interactive displays can make the learning center more inviting and exciting.
In addition to the physical setup, access to necessary resources is crucial. A reliable computer and internet connection will help with online classes and research materials. Equally important is a comfortable, ergonomic chair so your son or daughter can sit for extended periods without straining their posture or eyesight.
But what about the parents?
Most adults have not yet returned to the office environment full-time, so many of the make-shift home offices we established on dining room tables during the pandemic are still in use. The challenge is to upgrade to a work-at-home environment if your space is limited.
A good office set-up for adults is not that much different from one for children. Once you’ve chosen the location, focus on creating an ergonomic set-up that gives you privacy for online meetings, good lighting, esthetically pleasing surroundings, and space to accommodate computers, printers, and other office necessities without over-cluttering.
Find a comfortable chair that supports your posture and allows for extended periods of work without discomfort. Your desk should be at a suitable height to prevent strain on your wrists or back. Perhaps a standing desk is to your liking, or a telescoping desk that allows you to switch between sitting and standing.
Personalization is key to making your home office a place where you enjoy spending time. Decorate the space with items that motivate and inspire you, such as artwork, plants, or meaningful objects. This is the place where your “I Love Me” wall is a welcome addition and your diplomas, certificates, and awards can be displayed.
A corkboard or whiteboard can be useful for jotting down ideas, reminders, or showing progress on Gantt charts. The color scheme in your home office is as important for you as it is for your child and the science of color applies here as well.
If you participate in online meetings, check out How to Zoom Your Room: Room Rater’s Ultimate Style Guide by Claude Taylor and Jesse Bahrey for suggestions on making your office space look more professional. (Note: If you think you might have to leave the room during a meeting, be sure you are wearing pants before you stand up.)
Ultimately, a well-designed home office should reflect your personality, optimize your productivity, provide a space where you can comfortably tackle your work, and yes, be close enough to your child’s learning center that you can respond to a cry of, “Dad, I need help with my math homework.”
Valerie M. Blake is a licensed Associate Broker in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia with RLAH Real Estate / @properties. Call or text her at 202-246-8602, email her via www.DCHomeQuest.com, or follow her on Facebook at TheRealst8ofAffairs.