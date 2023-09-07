Middle East
Israeli police try to investigate activist, protest movement leader
Hila Peer is chair of the Aguda
A prominent Israeli LGBTQ and intersex rights activist says authorities tried to launch an investigation against her because she is one of the leaders of the protest movement against the government’s proposed judicial reforms.
Hila Peer, chair of the Aguda, the Association for LGBTQ Equality in Israel, told the Washington Blade the police called her on Sunday morning about “an emergency investigation for my involvement and suspicion of disturbing the peace.”
“I turned to my organization and the protest organizations to get out the word that they were calling me in,” said Peer, who said she was told to report to a police station at 1:30 p.m.
“A few hours after that, with immense public pressure and public attention and articles that came out about it, they called me 10 minutes before the investigation was supposed to take place … they called me at 20 past one to say you know what, never mind, you don’t need to show up.”
Peer told the Blade that press reports a few hours later “got information from a leak from inside the police that they were trying to calling me in” to interrogate her about “underground” protests that took place in Tel Aviv on Fridays in August.
“It’s a very lame excuse,” said Peer. “Throughout the month of August schools are on break and I was home every Friday with my babies, meaning I was not even present in any of those protests.”
The Aguda is among the myriad groups that have participated in protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government’s efforts to reform the Israeli judicial system.
Netanyahu in March postponed them after a nationwide strike paralyzed the country. The Knesset in July approved a bill that would, among other things, increase the government’s control over judicial appointments and diminish the Supreme Court’s ability to strike down laws.
Peer said the government over the last two months has tried “to threaten the heads of the protests, randomly calling people in for no apparent reason for investigations.”
“What happened in this specific case is that their attempt backfired and they were really caught by just bothering the public, just randomly calling people in,” said Peer. “It’s basically a practice that’s reserved for dark regimes and that’s what we’re dealing with here now, so now it feels like we save not only ourselves, but the police themselves from this government. It’s simply insane.”
Ethan Felson is the executive director of A Wider Bridge, a U.S.-based organization that seeks to build “a movement of LGBTQ people and allies with a strong interest in and commitment to supporting Israel and its LGBTQ communities.” He defended Peer in a statement he sent to the Blade on Thursday.
“The right to protest is a cherished democratic value,” said Felson. “Our friend Hila Peer, as the chair of the largest LGBTQ civil rights group in Israel, has been on the front lines. We deeply appreciate her courage and tenacity — and we know she will not be intimidated into silence. What happened to Hila is unacceptable. We appreciate that the matter was ‘dropped.’ It should never have been initiated in the first place. We join her and the Israeli LGBTQ community in saying ‘yes’ to democracy and ‘no’ to fear.”
The Blade has reached out to the Israel Police for comment.
Featured Local Savings
Middle East
LGBTQ-friendly bar attacked in Lebanese capital
Attacks against country’s LGBTQ and intersex community are increasing
Members of a Christian militant group Jnoud El-Rab, the so-called Soldiers of God, attacked patrons outside of a popular LGBTQ-friendly club and bar in the Lebanese capital of Beirut’s restaurant and entertainment neighborhood, Mar Mikhael, on Aug. 23.
A drag event was being held at the Om Bar Room, when the men from the anti-LGBTQ Jnoud El-Rab attacked. Multiple videos showed the men physically attacking patrons while yelling that LGBTQ people are “satanic” and have no place in Lebanon.
In the videos the men carrying out the attack can be heard shouting “We warned you, this is only the beginning,” and, “We will not allow the promotion of homosexuality in the land of God.”
he attack lasted more than an hour, with several people injured by militia members, according to Tarek Zeidan, the executive director of Helem, a Lebanese LGBTQ rights group.
“We had to assess whether it was safe to host the event, but we decided to go ahead because drag is a form of entertainment that is mainstream in Lebanon and had not yet been targeted,” one of the event organizers said.
Rasha Younes, a senior researcher for Human Rights Watch’s Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Rights Program reported:
“We stopped the show and had to hide behind the bar, lying down on the floor, breathless,” one of the performers told me. “The police stood on the side, watching, as the men were beating people.”
“There were a dozen men on motorcycles who attacked us. At least two of them had guns,” another performer said.
William Christou, reporting for The New Arab, noted that the first appearance of the Soldiers of God, or Junoud al-Rub, in Arabic, was as a neighborhood watch group in Beirut’s Achrafieh neighborhood more than a year ago.
The group claimed to conduct patrols to ensure security in the area, especially in the wake of Lebanon’s 2019 economic meltdown.
The patrols were reminiscent of the practice of militias self-organizing during Lebanon’s civil war, where the country’s sectarian divisions were enforced by armed groups.
Soldiers of God quickly began employing violence against those who it said threatened Lebanese traditional values.
In June 2022, the group defaced a billboard in Achrafieh, which was decorated with flowers and an LGBTQ rainbow flag. Members then accused the LGBTQ community of promoting “satanism” and of kidnapping children.
The Christian extremist group numbers only around 150, but is infamous for its propensity for violence, the New Arab reported.
The owner of the bar told Amnesty International that when the Internal Security Forces (ISF) arrived at the scene, they prevented the aggressors from entering the bar and aided some guests in their attempts to leave the bar, but they did not stop the attack or arrest any of the assailants.
In recent weeks, Lebanon’s political and religious leaders have intensified their campaign against the LGBTQ community, with the head of a prominent political party calling for LGBTQ people to be killed, the culture minister attempting to ban the movie “Barbie” on grounds that it ‘contradicted morals and values’ and requesting that the media use the term “sexual perversion” to describe homosexuality, and the education minister banning a board game in schools because it depicted a rainbow.
“Last night’s attack on Madame Om, a bar considered to be a safe space for the LGBTI community, marked an alarming escalation in the attacks against LGBTI people that have followed troubling remarks by high-level politicians and religious figures. The authorities must ensure that the attackers are held accountable and demonstrate that such acts have no place in a country invested in upholding human rights,” said Aya Majzoub, Amnesty International’s deputy regional director for the Middle East and North Africa.
“Lebanon’s constitution guarantees equality, free expression, and free assembly for everyone — and these rights must be respected. What happened at Madame Om last night offered an ominous sign of how the situation of the LGBTI people is deteriorating in the country,” Majzoub said.
“The Lebanese authorities must immediately stop creating an environment conducive for discrimination and violence against the LGBTI community to be perpetuated. Crucially, the government should ensure that everyone is protected from violence, regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation,” Majzoub added.
Middle East
Iraq orders media to refer to homosexuality as ‘sexual deviance’
Anti-LGBTQ violence, discrimination commonplace in the country
Iraq’s Communications and Media Commission has ordered media outlets and social media companies that operate in the country to refer to homosexuality as “sexual deviance.”
Reuters on Tuesday reported the country’s official media regulator’s directive applies to media outlets and social media companies that operate in Iraq. Reuters notes the Communications and Media Commission has also banned phone and internet companies that it licenses from using the term “homosexuality” on their mobile apps.
Reuters said the Communications and Media Commission issued a statement that “directs media organizations … not to use the term ‘homosexuality’ and to use the correct term ‘sexual deviance.'” A government official told Reuters the directive has yet to receive final approval.
Homosexuality is legal in Iraq, but violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity remains commonplace in the country.
The U.S. in 2022 condemned the so-called honor killing of Doski Azad, a transgender woman in Iraqi Kurdistan. A source in the semi-autonomous region of northern Iraq previously told the Washington Blade that militant groups regularly target gay men. (The Islamic State publicly executed men accused of engaging in sodomy in the parts of Iraq it once controlled.)
A bill that would ban homosexuality in Iraq has been introduced in Parliament.
Middle East
Right-wing Israeli political party’s spiritual leader calls for ‘war’ against LGBTQ people
Rabbi Zvi Thau made comments in recently published book
The spiritual leader of a right-wing Israeli political party has urged his followers to “wage war” against LGBTQ and intersex people.
Israeli media on Monday reported Rabbi Zvi Thau, who is the Noam party’s spiritual leader, made the comment in his recently published book.
“The period of childhood is a very important period for instilling basic values and basic distinctions, and when a child does not have a father and a mother, all the normal relation to his origin, his past, and his future is blurred,” writes Thau, according to the Jerusalem Post newspaper. “The period of childhood is a very important period for instilling basic values and basic distinctions, and when a child does not have a father and a mother, all the normal relation to his origin, his past, and his future is blurred.”
Thau in his book says the “blurring of the sexual identity of the child until he does not know whether he is a boy or a girl undermines his more elementary confidence in his identity, and hence the path to eliminating his Jewish identity is short, and since he is not sure of his national identity, he loses the power to stand against the national narrative, the power to protect the people, the faith in fulfilling the promises of the prophets, and desires a state that is nothing more than a mixed multitude.”
“We are not used to fighting, and many times we feel an internal inhibition from saying our words with the fierceness and audacity of holiness,” he says, according to the Jerusalem Post. “There are also those who think that those who were educated on the rabbi’s teachings (a reference to Kook) must be pleasant and nice … but the mistake is theirs. It is our duty to act courageously and without fear in taking a stand and expressing an opinion against every idea and method that comes to consume the vineyard of Israel.”
“Just as in times of existential danger to the body, one does not adhere to the rules of etiquette and respect … all the more so, in times of danger to the life of the soul,” adds Thau. “At a time when a mental illness emerges, which may corrupt and destroy every good part of the nation’s spirit and soul, there is no escape but to go to war and sometimes even express it with harsh and shocking expressions that are not pleasant for everyone. There is no place to weaken the protest of the Torah because of polite conventions.”
Haaretz, another Israeli newspaper, also published excerpts of Thau’s book.
The Aguda, the Israeli National LGBT Task Force, has filed a complaint with Israeli authorities over Thau’s comments. George Avni, editor of WDG, the Washington Blade’s Israeli media partner, on Tuesday said religious LGBTQ and intersex organizations are planning a protest against him later this week.
A Wider Bridge is a U.S.-based organization that seeks to build “a movement of LGBTQ people and allies with a strong interest in and commitment to supporting Israel and its LGBTQ communities.”
The group on Monday in a Facebook post cited the Aguda’s statement that notes Thau is “the spiritual father” of MK Avi Maoz, the leader of the Noam party who is a deputy minister in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office “with budgets of hundreds of millions of shekels.”
“We stand with the Israeli LGBTQ community and their fight against LGBTQphobia,” said A Wider Bridge.
Noam is one of the six parties that comprise Netanyahu’s right-wing government.
All of the coalition government’s MKs on July 24 voted in favor of the first of several bills that seek to reform Israel’s judicial system. Activists are among those who have joined the nationwide protest movement against the measures.