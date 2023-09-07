PHOTOS: SunFestival

NJB+ DC organized the Mr. Nice Jewish Boy pageant and fundraiser on Sunday, August 13. The fundraiser, now in its sixth year, was held at the Edlavitch D.C. Jewish Community Center (DC-JCC). Proceeds from the pageant went to the LGBTQ+ Jewish support group Keshet as well as GLOE, an organization that produces queer programming and support services through the DC-JCC. Four contestants vied for the crown and Joey Fink was voted the winner. The drag performer Vagenesis served as the emcee.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)