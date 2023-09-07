Photos
PHOTOS: SunFestival
Annual CAMP Rehoboth fundraiser dance sold out
CAMP Rehoboth’s annual SunFestival was held over Labor Day weekend at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center. Saturday’s dance featuring DJ Robbie Leslie and DJ Joe Gauthreaux was sold out and the venue was filled to capacity.
(Washington Blade photos by Daniel Truitt)
PHOTOS: United Night Out
LGBTQ soccer fans enjoy an evening at Audi Field
Federal Triangles Soccer Club and Team DC co-sponsored United Night Out with DC United at Audi Field on Saturday, Aug. 26. Drag artists Mari Con Carne, D’Manda Martini and Bombshell Monroe performed in a pregame show.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering United Night Out at @AudiField for @WashBlade . @dmandamartini performing: pic.twitter.com/QN0n9HNP9w— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) August 26, 2023
PHOTOS: Con Acento
Evry Pleasure hosts Hispanic heritage celebration at JR.’s
Evry Pleasure hosted the Con Acento drag show and dance party celebrating Hispanic heritage at JR.’s on Saturday, August 19. Performers included Jayzeer Shantey, Uriel Bonchello and Yeveah Altieri. Music was provided by DJ Andre.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Mr. Nice Jewish Boy
Joey Fink crowned the winner at annual pageant
NJB+ DC organized the Mr. Nice Jewish Boy pageant and fundraiser on Sunday, August 13. The fundraiser, now in its sixth year, was held at the Edlavitch D.C. Jewish Community Center (DC-JCC). Proceeds from the pageant went to the LGBTQ+ Jewish support group Keshet as well as GLOE, an organization that produces queer programming and support services through the DC-JCC. Four contestants vied for the crown and Joey Fink was voted the winner. The drag performer Vagenesis served as the emcee.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Covering the Mr. Nice Jewish Boy Pageant at the @E_DCJCC for @WashBlade . pic.twitter.com/AbFPHeUFLA— Michael Patrick Key (@MichaelKeyWB) August 13, 2023