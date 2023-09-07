Connect with us

Photos

PHOTOS: SunFestival

Annual CAMP Rehoboth fundraiser dance sold out

Published

8 hours ago

on

The SunFestival Dance was held on Saturday at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center. (Washington Blade photo by Daniel Truitt)

CAMP Rehoboth’s annual SunFestival was held over Labor Day weekend at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center. Saturday’s dance featuring DJ Robbie Leslie and DJ Joe Gauthreaux was sold out and the venue was filled to capacity.

(Washington Blade photos by Daniel Truitt)

Related Topics:
Advertisement
FUND LGBTQ JOURNALISM
SIGN UP FOR E-BLAST

Photos

PHOTOS: United Night Out

LGBTQ soccer fans enjoy an evening at Audi Field

Published

2 weeks ago

on

August 26, 2023

By

DC United played against the Philadelphia Union at Audi Field on Saturday. Philadelphia was victorious 3-1. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Federal Triangles Soccer Club and Team DC co-sponsored United Night Out with DC United at Audi Field on Saturday, Aug. 26. Drag artists Mari Con Carne, D’Manda Martini and Bombshell Monroe performed in a pregame show.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading

Photos

PHOTOS: Con Acento

Evry Pleasure hosts Hispanic heritage celebration at JR.’s

Published

2 weeks ago

on

August 22, 2023

By

Evry Pleasure performs at Con Acento on Saturday. (Washington Bade photo by Michael Key)

Evry Pleasure hosted the Con Acento drag show and dance party celebrating Hispanic heritage at JR.’s on Saturday, August 19. Performers included Jayzeer Shantey, Uriel Bonchello and Yeveah Altieri. Music was provided by DJ Andre.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading

Photos

PHOTOS: Mr. Nice Jewish Boy

Joey Fink crowned the winner at annual pageant

Published

3 weeks ago

on

August 17, 2023

By

Joey Fink is crowned Mr. Nice Jewish Boy 2023. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

NJB+ DC organized the Mr. Nice Jewish Boy pageant and fundraiser on Sunday, August 13. The fundraiser, now in its sixth year, was held at the Edlavitch D.C. Jewish Community Center (DC-JCC). Proceeds from the pageant went to the LGBTQ+ Jewish support group Keshet as well as GLOE, an organization that produces queer programming and support services through the DC-JCC. Four contestants vied for the crown and Joey Fink was voted the winner. The drag performer Vagenesis served as the emcee.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast

Follow Us @washblade

Advertisement

Popular