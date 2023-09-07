Delaware
Sarah McBride ‘not running to be the trans representative in Congress’
Delaware politico on agriculture, climate change, and making history
Sarah McBride is running for Delaware’s sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. If you ask her what the most important issues are for voters, she’ll tick off several things: The cost of education, prescription drugs, housing, fear of gun violence, fear of the Supreme Court, the wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation across the nation.
What’s not among them? Her gender identity – the fact that she’s transgender. But we journalists mention it at every turn – you’d be forgiven for wondering whether we know anything else about her. Even at MSNBC, the cozy cable home for liberals, her identity takes center stage.
“Sarah McBride campaigns to be first openly transgender member of Congress,” the lower third blares during McBride’s July 15 MSNBC interview.
“McBride on historic run for Congress,” another says.
“McBride would be the first transgender member of Congress if elected,” a third reads.
And every time her interviewer mentions it, she notes something along the lines of what she told MSNBC anchor Katie Phang: “I’m not running to be the transgender representative in Congress, I’m running to serve Delaware and to make progress on all the issues that matter.”
It begins to resemble a tango – only where the two dancers are dancing to two completely different songs. If it annoys her, she won’t say so publicly.
“Of course there’s going to be discussion about the potential of this campaign to break this barrier and to increase diversity in Congress and to ensure that a voice that has been totally absent from the halls of Congress is finally there in an elected capacity,” McBride says in a recent interview with the Blade. “While it’s not what this campaign is focused on, while it’s not what voters are focused on, it is certainly relevant to the young people who are feeling alone and scared right now.”
She’s running in a crowded primary against rising Delaware political star Eugene Young and former Delaware State Treasurer Colleen Davis. Curtis Morris Aiken and Alexander Nevin Geise, a Universal Life Church minister, have also filed to run, but neither has a campaign website. The primary is slated for April 2, 2024.
McBride, though, has a unique advantage – national name recognition and a close relationship with the Democratic Party’s elite, including President Joe Biden. She formed that relationship working to get Beau Biden, the president’s son, elected as Delaware’s attorney general in 2010 while studying at American University.
McBride continued to work in politics afterwards, later becoming the university’s student body president. In the last few days of her tenure in 2012, she announced something big: She is a woman, she is transgender. The announcement made waves in local and national media. Beau Biden called her to tell her he was proud of her. And then Joe Biden told her he was proud as well when she took a picture with him.
“Hey, kid, I just wanted to let you know I am so proud of you, and Beau is so proud of you, and Jill is so proud of you,” Biden, then the country’s vice president, told McBride. “And I’m so happy that you’re happy.”
Some years later, after pressing for legislation protecting trans Delawareans from discrimination, she got the chance to speak at the Democratic National Convention. Her 2016 speech paid tribute to her late husband, endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and advocated for a better tomorrow. It moved some in the thousands-strong crowd to tears – and others to their feet.
“My name is Sarah McBride and I am a proud transgender American,” she told the crowd, beaming.
Four years later in 2020, she became the highest-ranking transgender person in the country in her role as a Delaware state Senator representing parts of Wilmington. A year later, President Biden appointed her to the Democratic National Committee’s Executive Committee. Her deep entrenchment in politics is reflected in her fundraising: As of the last filing period, July 15, she had already raised more than $400,000. Her opponents haven’t had to open their books yet, so we can’t compare fundraising.
But if you’re holding your breath, waiting for the president’s endorsement in the Delaware house race — don’t.
“The president is focused on his own race,” McBride says.
And McBride is focused on her race, hunting for votes wherever she can. She “fully” expects to go up and down the small state, she says, to every town, municipality, and everything in between to talk to voters. She’s not shying away from Delaware’s conservative-leaning, rural Sussex County either — despite roughly 60% of Sussex voters voting for former President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.
“No voter is going to agree with me on every issue, and there will be some voters who will disagree with me on most issues, but that won’t stop me from fighting for them,” she emphasizes. “In the Delaware state Senate, almost every bill that I have passed has passed with bipartisan majorities.”
That’s Delaware though. National politics are a horse of a different color. Not that that worries McBride – she’s progressive and will push for progressive policies, she says, but will work with Republicans as much as she can. Sure, she says, there are major disagreements, but beyond the drama and the fever-pitched headlines, there’s actually a lot of agreement – though not enough for her to expect any endorsements from Republicans.
Meanwhile, the so-called culture wars dominate the national conversation. The Human Rights Campaign issued a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ people in the United States, counting a record 75 anti-LGBTQ+ bills signed into law just six months into 2023.
McBride has gotten her fair share of threats herself, to the point where she says she hasn’t had a job where she hasn’t received death threats and transphobic attacks.
“When I was making the decision whether to run, one of the things I had to grapple with was the risk that comes with it at a moment where politicians have so clearly tried to dehumanize the trans community,” she said. “I know that with dehumanizing rhetoric comes dehumanization. And with dehumanization, hate and violence become that much more possible.”
Still, she says, anti-trans politicians and activists shouldn’t be able to restrict trans people from participating in democracy, to scare trans people into silence. The LGBTQ community is more united than ever, she says.
It’s clear the attacks won’t silence her – she expects to be a force to be reckoned with if she is elected to Congress, even as a first-term legislator. She points out that she managed to pass a bill for paid family leave starting in 2026 – despite the political observers laughing in her face – through the Delaware Legislature in her first term.
On the issues, though, McBride is harder to pin down beyond the statements on her website. She’s running to represent a state whose fifth-largest industry is agriculture, for example, but her website doesn’t mention agriculture. McBride says it’s just a matter of time.
“We’re going to be further building out the policy agenda,” she says. “I don’t know that anyone has any specific details on foreign policy or agricultural policy on their websites yet.”
She then pivots to a familiar talking point – farmers and agriculture workers, just like her, know what it’s like to be underrepresented in government. She knows what it’s like to be “unseen and unheard” by the government. She knows what it’s like to be attacked by her own government. She’s secured the endorsement of Delaware’s United Food and Commercial Workers. She’s running to represent all Delawareans and she’s listening to all of them on her tour through the state.
“A campaign is a conversation,” she emphasizes.
The time for conversation is quickly running out, though, when it comes to mitigating the climate crisis. Delaware is the lowest-lying state in the country, making it even more vulnerable to rising seas and flooding. The Sierra Club’s Delaware chapter has endorsed her twice, but McBride’s climate policy proposals are so far murky. The U.S. must become carbon neutral by 2050, she says – something Delaware has already committed to.
We need “bold goals,” she says, to achieve carbon neutrality, to prevent the country from emitting more greenhouse gases than its forests, shrubs, grasslands, sea grasses, and more can remove.
So do we need a carbon tax, where emitters have to pay for every ton of greenhouse gases they emit? She didn’t directly answer. A ban on new fossil fuel projects? She didn’t directly answer. Don’t we need to move away from carbon credits, which in theory certify that one ton of carbon dioxide hasn’t been released into the atmosphere thanks to the purchase, given how hard it is to prove that toxic gasses weren’t released because of the purchase and the questionable investments that are made? It’s not an issue that has come up yet, she says. In general, we need to invest in new technologies, figure out ways to reduce the climate crisis impact, find ways to emit less, she emphasizes.
An important step forward, McBride said, is the Inflation Reduction Act. It invested billions into clean energy and tax breaks for electric cars and energy efficient home upgrades and could save roughly 3 billion metric tons of greenhouse gases according to the U.S. Department of Energy. She supports the law despite its greenlighting of the Mountain Valley Pipeline across West Virginia thanks to a deal struck with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin.
“Look, I think that most bills that have passed have components that many of us would not like,” she says. “And oftentimes those components are necessary to pass the bill.”
And she’s itching to pass bills and bring a fresh perspective to Congress. It seems few things will stop her — she’s determined to put in the work to win.
“This is a real race,” she says. “We’re leaving no stone unturned.”
Delaware
Delaware Stonewall PAC to celebrate 20 years
Blade editor to speak at Sept. 9 event in Rehoboth
Delaware Stonewall PAC, an organization that advocates for the LGBTQ community in Delaware, will celebrate its 20th anniversary at a reception to be held at Shrimpy’s Bar and Grill in Rehoboth Beach, on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 2-4 p.m.
“We will be honoring those who brought us this far,” said Dwayne Bensing, president of the PAC, “but we know that there are still battles ahead of us.”
In addition to honoring more than 50 officials who have served on the board, there will be a keynote speech by Kevin Naff, editor of the Washington Blade, the oldest LGBTQ newspaper in the U.S. Naff tells the story of where the LGBTQ movement has come in these 20 years in his new book, “How We Won the War for LGBTQ Equality — And How Our Enemies Could Take it All Away.”
“I’m honored to join the celebration of this important milestone in Delaware politics,” Naff said. “Indeed my Blade tenure coincides with the life of Stonewall PAC, so there’s much to discuss.”
Many of the state’s elected officials and candidates for public office are expected to attend.
One of the founders of the PAC, Peter Schott, said, “I cannot believe how far we have come … but I know our battle for full equality is not over.”
Admission to the event is available by going to delawarestonewall.org.
Delaware
Marty Rendon running to replace Schwartzkopf in Delaware House
Gay UNICEF advocate prioritizes affordable housing, transportation, healthcare
Marty Rendon wants to listen to the people.
The former UNICEF Vice President for Public Policy and Advocacy announced Wednesday that he’s running to represent Rehoboth and Dewey Beach in Delaware’s House of Representatives. If he wins, he would replace Peter Schwartzkopf, who represented District 14 for more than two decades — and served as House speaker for 11 years.
Rendon, who’s gay, has spent his career in the halls of power, starting as an intern for U.S. Sen. George McGovern, working behind the scenes for House lawmakers, and working his way up to the vice president level at the United Nations Children’s Fund.
“I think it pays to have somebody who actually knows the ropes,” Rendon said in an interview Tuesday. “[Someone] who knows how to pass a bill, knows how you work with legislators, knows how you work with advocacy groups, knows how you build momentum for a cause and how you go to the halls of the legislature and advocate for something. That’s my specialty.”
Rendon, who currently sits on Delaware’s Human and Civil Rights Commission, lists several priorities on his website, including responding to environmental threats, securing affordable housing, improving transportation, attracting more medical services to the area, supporting schools, helping small businesses, and protecting civil rights. Details on how he plans to achieve the progress he wants are sparse for now. That’s on purpose.
“I think people get tired of not being listened to. I’m hearing that a lot,” he said. “Right now, I really want to listen. I’m not going, ‘I have all the answers and here’s all there is to it.’”
His constituents, he emphasized, rarely have specific policy ideas. They just want someone to listen to their issues and figure out how to solve them.
“I’m not the expert on these things,” he said, and proposed bringing in scholars and advocates for discussions.
Rendon hopes to hit the ground running once elected, working with friends and foes to advance his agenda. It won’t be his first rodeo in negotiations, he emphasized. When the Trump administration pursued its “America First” policy and withdrew from the U.N. Human Rights Council, stopped funding the U.N. Refugee World Agency, and slashed funding to the World Health Organization, Rendon said he worked with Sen. Lindsey Graham’s staff to preserve funding for UNICEF.
“You can’t always just beat up on your friends and ask them to do more. You have to go to people that aren’t your friends,” he told the Blade. “You’ve got to be able to go to them and say, ‘Hey, we need to get this done,’ and then see what the pushback is.”
In negotiations, he wants to use both the carrot and the stick: On priorities like affordable housing, not only requirements for affordable units must exist, but also incentives. Advocacy groups bang the drums of change, he said, and the government must support them financially.
But would that require raising taxes? He’s not sure yet. What’s certain in his mind is that it’s time to find “creative” solutions to funding issues.
Seniority isn’t something on his mind, either. He’s been up and down the legislature advocating for policies as commissioner at the Delaware Human and Civil Rights Commission, he said, so many lawmakers already know him. Plus, he said, he could very well have a similar journey to Rep. Kerri Evelyn Harris, who went from newcomer in the chamber to majority whip in less than a year.
What’s more, Rendon says, he’s not eying a run for anything else.
“This is not a stepping stone for me,” he said. “I’m not using this to run for another office. This is what I want to do.”
Delaware
Delaware poised to become 17th state to ban LGBTQ panic defense
Bill passes with unanimous, bipartisan support in Senate
It was an extraordinary week in the Delaware Senate, as a bill to ban the LGBTQ+ panic defense, in which a defendant claims they panicked and killed or injured a victim upon finding out the person was gay or transgender and receive a lesser sentence or even acquittal because of it, passed unanimously.
Every senator, Republican and Democrat, voted for it Wednesday. And every Republican – and Democratic – senator signed up to co-sponsor the bill.
“Thank you to my colleagues and my friends. That is a beautiful statement,” bill sponsor Sen. Sarah McBride said on the Senate floor after the senators signed up. “Other states, this has fortunately been bipartisan, and I’m incredibly proud that we will make clear that this is a bipartisan issue.”
Mark Purpura, a Delaware lawyer who worked on the bill, watched as the bill passed from his home via Zoom.
“It was very moving,” he said. “It moved me to tears. I was crying.”
The defense has been used five times in Delaware, according to research by St. Edward’s University professor W. Carsten Andresen. House sponsor Rep. Eric Morrison pointed to the cases during his House testimony, but the Senate did not seem to be aware of the cases during the vote – the discussion hinged around preventing the possibility of the defense being used, not preventing its future use.
An amendment by Rep. Jeff Spiegelman that would expand the ban to prohibit all panic defenses based on race, religion, color, disability, sexual orientation, sex, age, gender identity, national origin, and a person’s ancestry failed earlier in the House.
“Promise me there’ll never be a Jew defense,” said Spiegelman, pointing to Nazi Germany, where he said people were allowed to harm Jewish people once they found out their victim was Jewish. “Promise me that that will never be said in this country, and it will never be used in Delaware, and I’ll scrap this amendment right away.”
Morrison did not engage in a discussion with Spiegelman, saying only that he considered the amendment unfavorable. It failed with 25 votes against the amendment and 14 for it.
The House passed the bill mostly along party lines, with all Democrats voting for the bill and most Republicans against. But three Republicans, Rep. Nnamdi Chukwuocha, Rep. Michael Ramone, and Rep. Michael Smith broke party lines and voted for the bill, and Spiegelman did not vote either way on the bill.
Morrison, the bill’s sponsor, said he wasn’t sure what to make of the lack of bipartisanship in the House.
“I wish we had had more support in the House. I worked really hard to try to educate folks about this defense, because so many people had never heard of it,” he said in a short interview. “So that could have been part of the issue. I’m not sure.”
The bill now heads to the desk of Gov. John Carney, a Democrat. His communications team did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but Morrison said he does not anticipate any problems.
“Overall,” Morrison said, “I’m just happy that it passed and that we’re going to become the 17th state to ban this defense.”