Congress
Nancy Pelosi announces she will seek re-election
California Democrat was House speaker twice
House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced Friday at a meeting of campaign volunteers that she will seek reelection to her seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2024.
The 83-year-old San Francisco Democrat’s congressional career spans three decades, including most notably as speaker of the House.
Pelosi made history as the first female House speaker and has served in Congress since 1987.
The former speaker also posted to X/Twitter: “Now more than ever our city needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery. Our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for all. That is why I am running for reelection — and respectfully ask for your vote.”
Her announcement put the plans of openly gay state Sen. Scott Wiener, (D-San Francisco) who had made preliminary plans to run for Pelosi’s seat had the congress member decided to retire. In a text message to the Bay Area Reporter after Pelosi announced her run, Wiener wrote:
“Speaker Emerita Pelosi is one of the most talented and transformational leaders of our lifetime, and it’s a good thing for San Francisco and the nation that she will continue to serve our community,” adding “Right now, I’m focused like a laser on the end of our legislative session in Sacramento. Yesterday, the Assembly passed two major housing bills I’m authoring, and the day before it passed our psychedelics decriminalization bill.”
He noted that he’s “locked in a battle with climate deniers to pass our corporate carbon transparency bill.”
Politico noted Pelosi’s daughter Christine is seen as a contender who could tap into her mother’s network of supporters and donors. Christine Pelosi has not said whether she’d follow in her mother’s path. A Wiener run could trigger multiple races to represent San Francisco in the State Assembly.
Bay Area Reporter Editor-In-Chief Cynthia Laird reported Friday that at the Alice B. Toklas LGBTQ Democratic Club’s annual Pride breakfast in San Francisco on June 25, Pelosi and Wiener both complemented each other.
Wiener thanked her for helping to turn around the fight for federal funds for AIDS when she went to Congress. During her remarks later, Pelosi acknowledged Wiener’s comment thanking straight Democratic state legislators who support LGBTQ-related bills even though they come from more conservative parts of California. She made a similar comment about House members who come from more conservative districts and states.
At the breakfast, Pelosi also offered a list of accomplishments during her two stints as House speaker (2007-2011 and 2019-2023.) Those included passing the Affordable Care Act, the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Act, the repeal of the military’s “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy, and passing the Respect for Marriage Act.
In 1996, legislation by Pelosi was signed into law by then-President Bill Clinton, elevating “the Grove” as the nation’s sole federally-designated National AIDS Memorial.
She also told attendees at the breakfast that President Joe Biden was the first “at his level” to come out in support of same-sex marriage when he served as then-President Barack Obama’s vice president in 2012. Last December, Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House.
The Respect for Marriage Act repealed the Defense of Marriage Act that was passed in 1996 but had key provisions struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2013 (Section 3, U.S. v. Windsor) and 2015 (Section 2, Obergefell v. Hodges.) Not only does it require federal recognition of same-sex and interracial marriages nationwide but also mandates states must recognize such unions performed in other states. The act includes protections for religious liberty.
Wiener was targeted with online harassment by QAnon conspiracy theorists and anti-Semites over Senate Bill 145, as the BAR previously reported. The bill, which was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom, changed who qualifies for the California Sex Offender Registry. He has received death threats in recent years.
Wiener recently told the BAR that the city’s LGBTQ political strength has ebbed and flowed over the years.
“Our community has had a lot of ups and downs politically in San Francisco,” he said in a recent brief phone interview earlier this summer. For example, from the time Rafael Mandelman joined the Board of Supervisors in July 2018 until last May, he was the only out member of it. He was then joined by gay District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey, whom Breed appointed to fill the seat of former supervisor Matt Haney, a straight ally who won election to the state Assembly. Dorsey went on to win a full four-year term last November, as did gay District 4 Supervisor Joel Engardio, who defeated former supervisor Gordon Mar, a straight ally.
Wiener said the LGBTQ community, like others in the city, has been divided at times over the years.
“When we are united, or at least less divided, we are very, very strong,” Wiener added
Additional reporting from Bay Area Reporter’s Editor-In-Chief Cynthia Laird
